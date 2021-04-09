Last Updated 2:29 PM, April 09, 2021

Live coverage of the 2020-21 DI men's soccer championship

Relive the 2019 National Championship
1:58 pm, April 9, 2021

Everything you need to know for the selection show

When: The 2021 DI men's soccer championship selection show is scheduled for Monday, April 19 at Noon ET.

Where: You can watch the selection show right here on NCAA.com.

The 2021 DI men's soccer championship will take place from April 29-May 17 in Cary, North Carolina, and the surrounding areas. 36 teams will be selected to compete in a single-elimination tournament for this year's College Cup.

Below is the full championship schedule

ROUND DAY DATE
Selection Show Monday April 19
First round Thursday April 29
Second round Sunday May 2
Third round Thursday May 6
Quarterfinals Monday May 10
National semifinals Friday May 14
National championship Monday May 17
1:42 pm, April 9, 2021

Attendance policy for men’s soccer championship

The Division I Men’s Soccer committee intends to provide some opportunity for family and friends to attend the championships. They will follow the NCAA Medical Advisory Group guidelines, and the maximum allowable capacity will be 25 percent.

1:40 pm, April 9, 2021

Championship History

Georgetown defeated Virginia to take home the men's soccer national championship last season. It was the Hoyas' first College Cup. The thrilling match came down to penalty kicks in the highest-scoring national championship game since 1980.

Georgetown wins their 1st Men's Soccer National Championship

Click or tap here for the full final scores from the 2019 championships. The Fall 2020 championship was postponed amid COVID-19 concerns. Below is the year-by-year national championship history since 1959.

Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Host or Site
2019 Georgetown (20-1-3) Brian Wiese 3-3 (2ot, pk) Virginia Cary, N.C.
2018 Maryland (13-6-4)

Sasho Cirovski 

 1-0 Akron Santa Barbara, Calif. 
2017 Stanford (19-2-2) Jeremy Gunn 1-0 (2ot) Indiana Philadelphia
2016 Stanford (15-3-5) Jeremy Gunn 0-0 (2ot, pk) Wake Forest Houston
2015 Stanford (18-2-3) Jeremy Gunn 4-0 Clemson Kansas City, Kan.
2014 Virginia (14-6-3) George Gelnovatch 0-0 (2ot, pk) UCLA Cary, N.C.
2013 Notre Dame (17-1-6) Bobby Clark 2-1 Maryland Chester, Pa.
2012 Indiana (16-5-3) Todd Yeagley 1-0 Georgetown Hoover, Ala.
2011 North Carolina (21-2-3) Carlos Somoano 1-0 Charlotte Hoover, Ala.
2010 Akron (22-1-2) Caleb Porter 1-0 Louisville Santa Barbara, Calif.
2009 *Virginia (19-3-3) George Gelnovatch 0-0 (2ot, pk) Akron Cary, N.C.
2008 Maryland (23-3) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 North Carolina Frisco, Texas
2007 Wake Forest (22-2-2) Jay Vidovich 2-1 Ohio State Cary, N.C.
2006 UC Santa Barbara (17-7-1) Tim Vom Steeg 2-1 UCLA St. Louis
2005 Maryland (20-4-1) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 New Mexico Cary, N.C.
2004 *Indiana (19-4-1) Mike Freitag 1-1 (2ot, pk) UC Santa Barbara Carson, Calif.
2003 Indiana (17-3-5) Jerry Yeagley 2-1 St. John's (N.Y) Columbus, Ohio
2002 UCLA (18-3-3) Tom Fitzgerald 1-0 Stanford Dallas
2001 North Carolina (20-3-2) Elmar Bolowich 2-0 Indiana Columbus, Ohio
2000 Connecticut (20-3-2) Ray Reid 2-0 Creighton Charlotte, N.C.
1999 Indiana (21-3) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 Santa Clara Charlotte, N.C.
1998 Indiana (23-2) Jerry Yeagley 3-1 Stanford Richmond
1997 UCLA (22-2) Sigi Schmid 2-0 Virginia Richmond
1996 St. John's (N.Y.) (22-2-2) Dave Masur 4-1 FIU Richmond
1995 Wisconsin (20-4-1) Jim Launder 2-0 Duke Richmond
1994 Virginia (22-3-1) Bruce Arena 1-0 Indiana Davidson
1993 Virginia (22-3) Bruce Arena 2-0 South Carolina Davidson
1992 Virginia (21-2-1) Bruce Arena 2-0 San Diego Davidson
1991 *Virginia (19-1-2) Bruce Arena 0-0 (4ot, pk) Santa Clara South Florida
1990 *UCLA (19-1-2) Sigi Schmid 0-0 (4ot, pk) Rutgers South Florida
1989 Santa Clara (20-0-3)/Virginia (21-2-2) Steve Sampson/Bruce Arena 1-1 (2ot)   Rutgers
1988 Indiana (19-3-3) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 Howard Indiana
1987 Clemson (18-5-1) I.M. Ibrahim 2-0 San Diego State Clemson
1986 Duke (18-5-1) John Rennie 1-0 Akron Tacoma, Wash.
1985 UCLA (20-1-4) Sigi Schmid 1-0 (8ot) American Seattle
1984 Clemson (22-4) I.M. Ibrahim 2-1 Indiana Seattle
1983 Indiana (21-1-4) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 (2ot) Columbia Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
1982 Indiana (21-3-2) Jerry Yeagley 2-1 (8ot) Duke Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
1981 Connecticut (20-3-2) Joe Morrone 2-1 (ot) Alabama A&M Stanford
1980 San Francisco (24-0-2) Steve Negoesco 4-3 (ot) Indiana Tampa, Fla.
1979 SIU Edwardsville (19-2-3) Bob Guelker 3-2 Clemson Tampa, Fla.
1978 San Francisco# (28-1) Steve Negoesco 2-0 Indiana Tampa, Fla.
1977 Hartwick (16-0-2) Jim Lennox 2-1 San Francisco California
1976 San Francisco (20-2-3) Steve Negoesco 1-0 Indiana Penn
1975 San Francisco (21-1-2) Steve Negoesco 4-1 SIU Edwardsville SIU Edwardsville
1974 Howard (19-0) Lincoln Phillips 2-1 (4ot) St. Louis St. Louis
1973 St. Louis (15-2-3) Harry Keough 2-1 (ot) UCLA Miami, Fla.
1972 St. Louis (15-2-3) Harry Keough 4-2 UCLA Miami, Fla.
1971 Howard# (15-0) Lincoln Phillips 3-2 St. Louis Miami, Fla.
1970 St. Louis (14-0-1) Harry Keough 1-0 UCLA SIU Edwardsville
1969 St. Louis (13-0) Harry Keough 4-0 San Francisco San Jose State
1968 Maryland (14-0-1)/Michigan State (11-1-3) Doyle Royal/Gene Kenney 2-2 (2ot)   Georgia Tech-Emory
1967 Michigan State (12-0-2)/St. Louis (8-3-2) Gene Kenney/Harry Keough 0-0 (Game called due to weather St. Louis
1966 San Francisco (11-0-1) Steve Negoesco 5-2 Long Island California
1965 St. Louis (14-0) Bob Guelker 1-0 Michigan State St. Louis
1964 Navy (15-0) F.H. Warner 1-0 Michigan State Brown
1963 St. Louis (13-1) Bob Guelker 3-0 Navy Rutgers
1962 St. Louis (12-0-1) Bob Guelker 4-3 Maryland St. Louis
1961 West Chester (12-0) Mel Lorback 2-0 St. Louis St. Louis
1960 St. Louis (14-1) Bob Guelker 3-2 Maryland Brooklyn
1959 St. Louis (11-1) Bob Guelker 5-2 Bridgeport Connecticut

*Penalty kicks

#Later vacated