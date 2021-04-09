Live coverage of the 2020-21 DI men's soccer championship

When: The 2021 DI men's soccer championship selection show is scheduled for Monday, April 19 at Noon ET.

Where: You can watch the selection show right here on NCAA.com.

The 2021 DI men's soccer championship will take place from April 29-May 17 in Cary, North Carolina, and the surrounding areas. 36 teams will be selected to compete in a single-elimination tournament for this year's College Cup.

Below is the full championship schedule