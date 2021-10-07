2021 NCAA DI men’s soccer selection show: Date, time, how to watch

The men's College Cup is comprised of the two semifinal games and championship game of the Division I men’s soccer championship tournament.

There are 206 men’s soccer teams in Division I.

Of those 206, 48 will make the championship’s tournament field and will compete in a single elimination tournament. Twenty-four conference champions automatically qualify; the rest of the field is selected at-large by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee. The teams will be seeded so that 16 of the 48 teams will receive a First Round bye and automatically advance to the Second Round.

The tournament field and bracket will be announced on Monday, Nov. 15 during the selection show at 1 p.m. ET.