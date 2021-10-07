2021 NCAA DI men’s soccer selection show: Date, time, how to watch

Last Updated 3:47 PM, October 07, 2021Natalie Bode 2021 NCAA DI men’s soccer selection show: Date, time, how to watchShare Marshall men's soccer coach Chris Grassie reflects on last season's Cinderella championship run 11:35 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest3:34 pm, October 7, 2021How to watch the 2021 NCAA DI men's soccer selectionsThe Division I NCAA men's soccer selection show will take place on Monday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. ET. The selection show can be streamed live here on NCAA.com.share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:32 pm, October 7, 2021How does the selection process work?The men's College Cup is comprised of the two semifinal games and championship game of the Division I men’s soccer championship tournament. There are 206 men’s soccer teams in Division I. Of those 206, 48 will make the championship's tournament field and will compete in a single elimination tournament. Twenty-four conference champions automatically qualify; the rest of the field is selected at-large by the NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Committee. The teams will be seeded so that 16 of the 48 teams will receive a First Round bye and automatically advance to the Second Round. The tournament field and bracket will be announced on Monday, Nov. 15 during the selection show at 1 p.m. ET.
3:31 pm, October 7, 2021
2021 men's soccer tournament: Schedule, dates for the College Cup Event Date Schedule Selection Show Monday, Nov. 15 1 p.m. ET First round Thursday, Nov. 18 TBD Second round Sunday, Nov. 21 TBD Third round Saturday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 28 TBD Quarterfinals Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 TBD College Cup: Semifinal 1 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary) College Cup: Semifinal 2 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary) College Cup: Championship 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary)
3:25 pm, October 7, 2021
2021 NCAA DI men's soccer tournament bracket
Here is the 2021 season bracket. Click or tap here for another look.
3:10 pm, October 7, 2021
Recap: Last season's men's College Cup
Jamil Roberts was an absolute star in Marshall's run to its first-ever national championship. In the final match to win it all, Roberts tracked a rebound to the near post for a winner in the 98th minute — his third straight contest with a game-winning goal — and Marshall defeated Indiana 1-0 in extra time to claim the College Cup title. Click or tap here for the final stats Click or tap here for a look at the final bracket Marshall Athletics
3:07 pm, October 7, 2021
Men's soccer championship history Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Host or Site 2020 Marshall (13-2-3) Chris Grassie 1-0 (ot) Indiana Cary, N.C. 2019 Georgetown (20-1-3) Brian Wiese 3-3 (2ot, pk) Virginia Cary, N.C. 2018 Maryland (13-6-4) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 Akron Santa Barbara, Calif. 2017 Stanford (19-2-2) Jeremy Gunn 1-0 (2ot) Indiana Philadelphia 2016 Stanford (15-3-5) Jeremy Gunn 0-0 (2ot, pk) Wake Forest Houston 2015 Stanford (18-2-3) Jeremy Gunn 4-0 Clemson Kansas City, Kan. 2014 Virginia (14-6-3) George Gelnovatch 0-0 (2ot, pk) UCLA Cary, N.C. 2013 Notre Dame (17-1-6) Bobby Clark 2-1 Maryland Chester, Pa. 2012 Indiana (16-5-3) Todd Yeagley 1-0 Georgetown Hoover, Ala. 2011 North Carolina (21-2-3) Carlos Somoano 1-0 Charlotte Hoover, Ala. 2010 Akron (22-1-2) Caleb Porter 1-0 Louisville Santa Barbara, Calif. 2009 *Virginia (19-3-3) George Gelnovatch 0-0 (2ot, pk) Akron Cary, N.C. 2008 Maryland (23-3) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 North Carolina Frisco, Texas 2007 Wake Forest (22-2-2) Jay Vidovich 2-1 Ohio State Cary, N.C. 2006 UC Santa Barbara (17-7-1) Tim Vom Steeg 2-1 UCLA St. Louis 2005 Maryland (20-4-1) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 New Mexico Cary, N.C. 2004 *Indiana (19-4-1) Mike Freitag 1-1 (2ot, pk) UC Santa Barbara Carson, Calif. 2003 Indiana (17-3-5) Jerry Yeagley 2-1 St. John's (N.Y) Columbus, Ohio 2002 UCLA (18-3-3) Tom Fitzgerald 1-0 Stanford Dallas 2001 North Carolina (20-3-2) Elmar Bolowich 2-0 Indiana Columbus, Ohio 2000 Connecticut (20-3-2) Ray Reid 2-0 Creighton Charlotte, N.C. 1999 Indiana (21-3) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 Santa Clara Charlotte, N.C. 1998 Indiana (23-2) Jerry Yeagley 3-1 Stanford Richmond 1997 UCLA (22-2) Sigi Schmid 2-0 Virginia Richmond 1996 St. John's (N.Y.) (22-2-2) Dave Masur 4-1 FIU Richmond 1995 Wisconsin (20-4-1) Jim Launder 2-0 Duke Richmond 1994 Virginia (22-3-1) Bruce Arena 1-0 Indiana Davidson 1993 Virginia (22-3) Bruce Arena 2-0 South Carolina Davidson 1992 Virginia (21-2-1) Bruce Arena 2-0 San Diego Davidson 1991 *Virginia (19-1-2) Bruce Arena 0-0 (4ot, pk) Santa Clara South Florida 1990 *UCLA (19-1-2) Sigi Schmid 0-0 (4ot, pk) Rutgers South Florida 1989 Santa Clara (20-0-3)/Virginia (21-2-2) Steve Sampson/Bruce Arena 1-1 (2ot) Rutgers 1988 Indiana (19-3-3) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 Howard Indiana 1987 Clemson (18-5-1) I.M. Ibrahim 2-0 San Diego State Clemson 1986 Duke (18-5-1) John Rennie 1-0 Akron Tacoma, Wash. 1985 UCLA (20-1-4) Sigi Schmid 1-0 (8ot) American Seattle 1984 Clemson (22-4) I.M. Ibrahim 2-1 Indiana Seattle 1983 Indiana (21-1-4) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 (2ot) Columbia Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 1982 Indiana (21-3-2) Jerry Yeagley 2-1 (8ot) Duke Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 1981 Connecticut (20-3-2) Joe Morrone 2-1 (ot) Alabama A&M Stanford 1980 San Francisco (24-0-2) Steve Negoesco 4-3 (ot) Indiana Tampa, Fla. 1979 SIU Edwardsville (19-2-3) Bob Guelker 3-2 Clemson Tampa, Fla. 1978 San Francisco# (28-1) Steve Negoesco 2-0 Indiana Tampa, Fla. 1977 Hartwick (16-0-2) Jim Lennox 2-1 San Francisco California 1976 San Francisco (20-2-3) Steve Negoesco 1-0 Indiana Penn 1975 San Francisco (21-1-2) Steve Negoesco 4-1 SIU Edwardsville SIU Edwardsville 1974 Howard (19-0) Lincoln Phillips 2-1 (4ot) St. Louis St. Louis 1973 St. Louis (15-2-3) Harry Keough 2-1 (ot) UCLA Miami, Fla. 1972 St. Louis (15-2-3) Harry Keough 4-2 UCLA Miami, Fla. 1971 Howard# (15-0) Lincoln Phillips 3-2 St. Louis Miami, Fla. 1970 St. Louis (14-0-1) Harry Keough 1-0 UCLA SIU Edwardsville 1969 St. Louis (13-0) Harry Keough 4-0 San Francisco San Jose State 1968 Maryland (14-0-1)/Michigan State (11-1-3) Doyle Royal/Gene Kenney 2-2 (2ot) Georgia Tech-Emory 1967 Michigan State (12-0-2)/St. Louis (8-3-2) Gene Kenney/Harry Keough 0-0 (Game called due to weather St. Louis 1966 San Francisco (11-0-1) Steve Negoesco 5-2 Long Island California 1965 St. Louis (14-0) Bob Guelker 1-0 Michigan State St. Louis 1964 Navy (15-0) F.H. Warner 1-0 Michigan State Brown 1963 St. Louis (13-1) Bob Guelker 3-0 Navy Rutgers 1962 St. Louis (12-0-1) Bob Guelker 4-3 Maryland St. Louis 1961 West Chester (12-0) Mel Lorback 2-0 St. Louis St. Louis 1960 St. Louis (14-1) Bob Guelker 3-2 Maryland Brooklyn 1959 St. Louis (11-1) Bob Guelker 5-2 Bridgeport Connecticut *Penalty kicks #Later vacated