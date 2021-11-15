Live coverage of the 2021 NCAA Division I men's soccer tournament

Last Updated 2:01 PM, November 15, 2021Natalie BodeLive coverage of the 2021 NCAA Division I men's soccer tournamentShare DI men's soccer: 2021 selection show 27:13 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest6:45 pm, November 15, 2021Bracket revealed, first round matchups are set The field and bracket for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship was announced today by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee. The link to the full press release can be found by clicking here. First round matchups are taking place on Thursday, November 18 at the campus site of the higher seed. Here's every first round matchup: St. John's (NY) vs. Princeton North Carolina vs. Loyola Maryland Akron vs. Santa Clara Grand Canyon vs. Denver Northern Illinois vs. Oakland Hofstra vs. Lipscomb Wake Forest vs. Mercer Vermont vs. Villanova Charlotte vs. Georgia State Providence vs. Marist Virginia Tech vs. Campbell Missouri State vs. Creighton UCLA vs. UC Santa Barbara Maryland vs. LIU Louisville vs. Bowling Green Portland vs. Seattle U
2:32 pm, November 15, 2021
DI Men's Soccer Championship selection show to air at 1 p.m. ET Monday
The 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship selection show will air at 1 p.m. ET Monday, Nov. 15 and when the stream starts, you can watch the selection show above. Forty-eight teams will be selected for the tournament field, where they will compete in a single-elimination tournament. Twenty-four conference champions will automatically qualify, while the rest of the field will receive at-large tournament bids from the NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Committee. Click or tap here to view a complete list of the automatic qualifiers. Sixteen of the 48 qualifying teams will be seeded, No. 1 through No. 16, and they'll receive a first-round bye. After the field is announced, the interactive tournament bracket will be available here.
3:34 pm, October 7, 2021
How to watch the 2021 NCAA DI men's soccer selections
The Division I NCAA men's soccer selection show will take place on Monday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. ET. The selection show can be streamed live here on NCAA.com. 3:32 pm, October 7, 2021
How does the selection process work?
The men's College Cup is comprised of the two semifinal games and championship game of the Division I men's soccer championship tournament. There are 206 men's soccer teams in Division I. Of those 206, 48 will make the championship's tournament field and will compete in a single elimination tournament. Twenty-four conference champions automatically qualify; the rest of the field is selected at-large by the NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Committee. The teams will be seeded so that 16 of the 48 teams will receive a First Round bye and automatically advance to the Second Round. The tournament field and bracket will be announced on Monday, Nov. 15 during the selection show at 1 p.m. ET.
3:31 pm, October 7, 2021
2021 men's soccer tournament: Schedule, dates for the College Cup Event Date Schedule Selection Show Monday, Nov. 15 1 p.m. ET First round Thursday, Nov. 18 TBD Second round Sunday, Nov. 21 TBD Third round Saturday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 28 TBD Quarterfinals Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 TBD College Cup: Semifinal 1 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary) College Cup: Semifinal 2 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary) College Cup: Championship 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary) 3:25 pm, October 7, 2021
2021 NCAA DI men's soccer tournament bracket
Here is the 2021 season bracket. Click or tap here for another look. 3:10 pm, October 7, 2021
Recap: Last season's men's College Cup
Jamil Roberts was an absolute star in Marshall's run to its first-ever national championship. In the final match to win it all, Roberts tracked a rebound to the near post for a winner in the 98th minute — his third straight contest with a game-winning goal — and Marshall defeated Indiana 1-0 in extra time to claim the College Cup title. Click or tap here for the final stats Click or tap here for a look at the final bracket
3:07 pm, October 7, 2021
Men's soccer championship history Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Host or Site 2020 Marshall (13-2-3) Chris Grassie 1-0 (ot) Indiana Cary, N.C. 2019 Georgetown (20-1-3) Brian Wiese 3-3 (2ot, pk) Virginia Cary, N.C. 2018 Maryland (13-6-4) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 Akron Santa Barbara, Calif. 2017 Stanford (19-2-2) Jeremy Gunn 1-0 (2ot) Indiana Philadelphia 2016 Stanford (15-3-5) Jeremy Gunn 0-0 (2ot, pk) Wake Forest Houston 2015 Stanford (18-2-3) Jeremy Gunn 4-0 Clemson Kansas City, Kan. 2014 Virginia (14-6-3) George Gelnovatch 0-0 (2ot, pk) UCLA Cary, N.C. 2013 Notre Dame (17-1-6) Bobby Clark 2-1 Maryland Chester, Pa. 2012 Indiana (16-5-3) Todd Yeagley 1-0 Georgetown Hoover, Ala. 2011 North Carolina (21-2-3) Carlos Somoano 1-0 Charlotte Hoover, Ala. 2010 Akron (22-1-2) Caleb Porter 1-0 Louisville Santa Barbara, Calif. 2009 *Virginia (19-3-3) George Gelnovatch 0-0 (2ot, pk) Akron Cary, N.C. 2008 Maryland (23-3) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 North Carolina Frisco, Texas 2007 Wake Forest (22-2-2) Jay Vidovich 2-1 Ohio State Cary, N.C. 2006 UC Santa Barbara (17-7-1) Tim Vom Steeg 2-1 UCLA St. Louis 2005 Maryland (20-4-1) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 New Mexico Cary, N.C. 2004 *Indiana (19-4-1) Mike Freitag 1-1 (2ot, pk) UC Santa Barbara Carson, Calif. 2003 Indiana (17-3-5) Jerry Yeagley 2-1 St. John's (N.Y) Columbus, Ohio 2002 UCLA (18-3-3) Tom Fitzgerald 1-0 Stanford Dallas 2001 North Carolina (20-3-2) Elmar Bolowich 2-0 Indiana Columbus, Ohio 2000 Connecticut (20-3-2) Ray Reid 2-0 Creighton Charlotte, N.C. 1999 Indiana (21-3) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 Santa Clara Charlotte, N.C. 1998 Indiana (23-2) Jerry Yeagley 3-1 Stanford Richmond 1997 UCLA (22-2) Sigi Schmid 2-0 Virginia Richmond 1996 St. John's (N.Y.) (22-2-2) Dave Masur 4-1 FIU Richmond 1995 Wisconsin (20-4-1) Jim Launder 2-0 Duke Richmond 1994 Virginia (22-3-1) Bruce Arena 1-0 Indiana Davidson 1993 Virginia (22-3) Bruce Arena 2-0 South Carolina Davidson 1992 Virginia (21-2-1) Bruce Arena 2-0 San Diego Davidson 1991 *Virginia (19-1-2) Bruce Arena 0-0 (4ot, pk) Santa Clara South Florida 1990 *UCLA (19-1-2) Sigi Schmid 0-0 (4ot, pk) Rutgers South Florida 1989 Santa Clara (20-0-3)/Virginia (21-2-2) Steve Sampson/Bruce Arena 1-1 (2ot) Rutgers 1988 Indiana (19-3-3) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 Howard Indiana 1987 Clemson (18-5-1) I.M. Ibrahim 2-0 San Diego State Clemson 1986 Duke (18-5-1) John Rennie 1-0 Akron Tacoma, Wash. 1985 UCLA (20-1-4) Sigi Schmid 1-0 (8ot) American Seattle 1984 Clemson (22-4) I.M. Ibrahim 2-1 Indiana Seattle 1983 Indiana (21-1-4) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 (2ot) Columbia Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 1982 Indiana (21-3-2) Jerry Yeagley 2-1 (8ot) Duke Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 1981 Connecticut (20-3-2) Joe Morrone 2-1 (ot) Alabama A&M Stanford 1980 San Francisco (24-0-2) Steve Negoesco 4-3 (ot) Indiana Tampa, Fla. 1979 SIU Edwardsville (19-2-3) Bob Guelker 3-2 Clemson Tampa, Fla. 1978 San Francisco# (28-1) Steve Negoesco 2-0 Indiana Tampa, Fla. 1977 Hartwick (16-0-2) Jim Lennox 2-1 San Francisco California 1976 San Francisco (20-2-3) Steve Negoesco 1-0 Indiana Penn 1975 San Francisco (21-1-2) Steve Negoesco 4-1 SIU Edwardsville SIU Edwardsville 1974 Howard (19-0) Lincoln Phillips 2-1 (4ot) St. Louis St. Louis 1973 St. Louis (15-2-3) Harry Keough 2-1 (ot) UCLA Miami, Fla. 1972 St. Louis (15-2-3) Harry Keough 4-2 UCLA Miami, Fla. 1971 Howard# (15-0) Lincoln Phillips 3-2 St. Louis Miami, Fla. 1970 St. Louis (14-0-1) Harry Keough 1-0 UCLA SIU Edwardsville 1969 St. Louis (13-0) Harry Keough 4-0 San Francisco San Jose State 1968 Maryland (14-0-1)/Michigan State (11-1-3) Doyle Royal/Gene Kenney 2-2 (2ot) Georgia Tech-Emory 1967 Michigan State (12-0-2)/St. Louis (8-3-2) Gene Kenney/Harry Keough 0-0 (Game called due to weather St. Louis 1966 San Francisco (11-0-1) Steve Negoesco 5-2 Long Island California 1965 St. Louis (14-0) Bob Guelker 1-0 Michigan State St. Louis 1964 Navy (15-0) F.H. Warner 1-0 Michigan State Brown 1963 St. Louis (13-1) Bob Guelker 3-0 Navy Rutgers 1962 St. Louis (12-0-1) Bob Guelker 4-3 Maryland St. Louis 1961 West Chester (12-0) Mel Lorback 2-0 St. Louis St. Louis 1960 St. Louis (14-1) Bob Guelker 3-2 Maryland Brooklyn 1959 St. Louis (11-1) Bob Guelker 5-2 Bridgeport Connecticut *Penalty kicks #Later vacated