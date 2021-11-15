Live coverage of the 2021 NCAA Division I men's soccer tournament

The 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship selection show will air at 1 p.m. ET Monday, Nov. 15 and when the stream starts, you can watch the selection show above.

Forty-eight teams will be selected for the tournament field, where they will compete in a single-elimination tournament. Twenty-four conference champions will automatically qualify, while the rest of the field will receive at-large tournament bids from the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee.

Click or tap here to view a complete list of the automatic qualifiers.

Sixteen of the 48 qualifying teams will be seeded, No. 1 through No. 16, and they'll receive a first-round bye.

After the field is announced, the interactive tournament bracket will be available here.