Last Updated 2:01 PM, November 15, 2021
Natalie Bode

Live coverage of the 2021 NCAA Division I men's soccer tournament

Share
DI men's soccer: 2021 selection show
27:13
6:45 pm, November 15, 2021

Bracket revealed, first round matchups are set

Men's soccer bracket

The field and bracket for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship was announced today by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee.


The link to the full press release can be found by clicking here. First round matchups are taking place on Thursday, November 18 at the campus site of the higher seed.

Here's every first round matchup:

St. John's (NY) vs. Princeton

North Carolina vs. Loyola Maryland

Akron vs. Santa Clara

Grand Canyon vs. Denver

Northern Illinois vs. Oakland

Hofstra vs. Lipscomb

Wake Forest vs. Mercer

Vermont vs. Villanova

Charlotte vs. Georgia State

Providence vs. Marist

Virginia Tech vs. Campbell

Missouri State vs. Creighton

UCLA vs. UC Santa Barbara

Maryland vs. LIU

Louisville vs. Bowling Green

Portland vs. Seattle U

2:32 pm, November 15, 2021

DI Men's Soccer Championship selection show to air at 1 p.m. ET Monday

The 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship selection show will air at 1 p.m. ET Monday, Nov. 15 and when the stream starts, you can watch the selection show above.

Forty-eight teams will be selected for the tournament field, where they will compete in a single-elimination tournament. Twenty-four conference champions will automatically qualify, while the rest of the field will receive at-large tournament bids from the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee.

Click or tap here to view a complete list of the automatic qualifiers.

Sixteen of the 48 qualifying teams will be seeded, No. 1 through No. 16, and they'll receive a first-round bye.

After the field is announced, the interactive tournament bracket will be available here.

3:34 pm, October 7, 2021

How to watch the 2021 NCAA DI men's soccer selections

The Division I NCAA men's soccer selection show will take place on Monday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. ET. The selection show can be streamed live here on NCAA.com.
3:32 pm, October 7, 2021

How does the selection process work?

The men's College Cup is comprised of the two semifinal games and championship game of the Division I men’s soccer championship tournament.

There are 206 men’s soccer teams in Division I. 

Of those 206, 48 will make the championship’s tournament field and will compete in a single elimination tournament. Twenty-four conference champions automatically qualify; the rest of the field is selected at-large by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee. The teams will be seeded so that 16 of the 48 teams will receive a First Round bye and automatically advance to the Second Round.

The tournament field and bracket will be announced on Monday, Nov. 15 during the selection show at 1 p.m. ET.

3:31 pm, October 7, 2021

2021 men's soccer tournament: Schedule, dates for the College Cup

Event Date Schedule
Selection Show Monday, Nov. 15 1 p.m. ET
First round Thursday, Nov. 18 TBD
Second round Sunday, Nov. 21 TBD
Third round Saturday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 28 TBD
Quarterfinals Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 TBD
College Cup: Semifinal 1 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary)
College Cup: Semifinal 2 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary)
College Cup: Championship 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12  WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary)
3:25 pm, October 7, 2021

2021 NCAA DI men's soccer tournament bracket

Here is the 2021 season bracket. Click or tap here for another look.

ncaa men's soccer bracket
3:10 pm, October 7, 2021

Recap: Last season's men's College Cup

Jamil Roberts was an absolute star in Marshall's run to its first-ever national championship. In the final match to win it all, Roberts tracked a rebound to the near post for a winner in the 98th minute — his third straight contest with a game-winning goal — and Marshall defeated Indiana 1-0 in extra time to claim the College Cup title.

Click or tap here for the final stats 

Click or tap here for a look at the final bracket

Marshall Athletics Jamil Roberts Marshall
3:07 pm, October 7, 2021

Men's soccer championship history

Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Host or Site
2020 Marshall (13-2-3) Chris Grassie 1-0 (ot) Indiana Cary, N.C.
2019 Georgetown (20-1-3) Brian Wiese 3-3 (2ot, pk) Virginia Cary, N.C.
2018 Maryland (13-6-4)

Sasho Cirovski 

 1-0 Akron Santa Barbara, Calif. 
2017 Stanford (19-2-2) Jeremy Gunn 1-0 (2ot) Indiana Philadelphia
2016 Stanford (15-3-5) Jeremy Gunn 0-0 (2ot, pk) Wake Forest Houston
2015 Stanford (18-2-3) Jeremy Gunn 4-0 Clemson Kansas City, Kan.
2014 Virginia (14-6-3) George Gelnovatch 0-0 (2ot, pk) UCLA Cary, N.C.
2013 Notre Dame (17-1-6) Bobby Clark 2-1 Maryland Chester, Pa.
2012 Indiana (16-5-3) Todd Yeagley 1-0 Georgetown Hoover, Ala.
2011 North Carolina (21-2-3) Carlos Somoano 1-0 Charlotte Hoover, Ala.
2010 Akron (22-1-2) Caleb Porter 1-0 Louisville Santa Barbara, Calif.
2009 *Virginia (19-3-3) George Gelnovatch 0-0 (2ot, pk) Akron Cary, N.C.
2008 Maryland (23-3) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 North Carolina Frisco, Texas
2007 Wake Forest (22-2-2) Jay Vidovich 2-1 Ohio State Cary, N.C.
2006 UC Santa Barbara (17-7-1) Tim Vom Steeg 2-1 UCLA St. Louis
2005 Maryland (20-4-1) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 New Mexico Cary, N.C.
2004 *Indiana (19-4-1) Mike Freitag 1-1 (2ot, pk) UC Santa Barbara Carson, Calif.
2003 Indiana (17-3-5) Jerry Yeagley 2-1 St. John's (N.Y) Columbus, Ohio
2002 UCLA (18-3-3) Tom Fitzgerald 1-0 Stanford Dallas
2001 North Carolina (20-3-2) Elmar Bolowich 2-0 Indiana Columbus, Ohio
2000 Connecticut (20-3-2) Ray Reid 2-0 Creighton Charlotte, N.C.
1999 Indiana (21-3) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 Santa Clara Charlotte, N.C.
1998 Indiana (23-2) Jerry Yeagley 3-1 Stanford Richmond
1997 UCLA (22-2) Sigi Schmid 2-0 Virginia Richmond
1996 St. John's (N.Y.) (22-2-2) Dave Masur 4-1 FIU Richmond
1995 Wisconsin (20-4-1) Jim Launder 2-0 Duke Richmond
1994 Virginia (22-3-1) Bruce Arena 1-0 Indiana Davidson
1993 Virginia (22-3) Bruce Arena 2-0 South Carolina Davidson
1992 Virginia (21-2-1) Bruce Arena 2-0 San Diego Davidson
1991 *Virginia (19-1-2) Bruce Arena 0-0 (4ot, pk) Santa Clara South Florida
1990 *UCLA (19-1-2) Sigi Schmid 0-0 (4ot, pk) Rutgers South Florida
1989 Santa Clara (20-0-3)/Virginia (21-2-2) Steve Sampson/Bruce Arena 1-1 (2ot)   Rutgers
1988 Indiana (19-3-3) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 Howard Indiana
1987 Clemson (18-5-1) I.M. Ibrahim 2-0 San Diego State Clemson
1986 Duke (18-5-1) John Rennie 1-0 Akron Tacoma, Wash.
1985 UCLA (20-1-4) Sigi Schmid 1-0 (8ot) American Seattle
1984 Clemson (22-4) I.M. Ibrahim 2-1 Indiana Seattle
1983 Indiana (21-1-4) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 (2ot) Columbia Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
1982 Indiana (21-3-2) Jerry Yeagley 2-1 (8ot) Duke Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
1981 Connecticut (20-3-2) Joe Morrone 2-1 (ot) Alabama A&M Stanford
1980 San Francisco (24-0-2) Steve Negoesco 4-3 (ot) Indiana Tampa, Fla.
1979 SIU Edwardsville (19-2-3) Bob Guelker 3-2 Clemson Tampa, Fla.
1978 San Francisco# (28-1) Steve Negoesco 2-0 Indiana Tampa, Fla.
1977 Hartwick (16-0-2) Jim Lennox 2-1 San Francisco California
1976 San Francisco (20-2-3) Steve Negoesco 1-0 Indiana Penn
1975 San Francisco (21-1-2) Steve Negoesco 4-1 SIU Edwardsville SIU Edwardsville
1974 Howard (19-0) Lincoln Phillips 2-1 (4ot) St. Louis St. Louis
1973 St. Louis (15-2-3) Harry Keough 2-1 (ot) UCLA Miami, Fla.
1972 St. Louis (15-2-3) Harry Keough 4-2 UCLA Miami, Fla.
1971 Howard# (15-0) Lincoln Phillips 3-2 St. Louis Miami, Fla.
1970 St. Louis (14-0-1) Harry Keough 1-0 UCLA SIU Edwardsville
1969 St. Louis (13-0) Harry Keough 4-0 San Francisco San Jose State
1968 Maryland (14-0-1)/Michigan State (11-1-3) Doyle Royal/Gene Kenney 2-2 (2ot)   Georgia Tech-Emory
1967 Michigan State (12-0-2)/St. Louis (8-3-2) Gene Kenney/Harry Keough 0-0 (Game called due to weather St. Louis
1966 San Francisco (11-0-1) Steve Negoesco 5-2 Long Island California
1965 St. Louis (14-0) Bob Guelker 1-0 Michigan State St. Louis
1964 Navy (15-0) F.H. Warner 1-0 Michigan State Brown
1963 St. Louis (13-1) Bob Guelker 3-0 Navy Rutgers
1962 St. Louis (12-0-1) Bob Guelker 4-3 Maryland St. Louis
1961 West Chester (12-0) Mel Lorback 2-0 St. Louis St. Louis
1960 St. Louis (14-1) Bob Guelker 3-2 Maryland Brooklyn
1959 St. Louis (11-1) Bob Guelker 5-2 Bridgeport Connecticut

*Penalty kicks

#Later vacated