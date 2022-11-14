Live updates for the 2022 DI men's soccer championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The field and bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship was announced today by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee, which awarded the tournament’s No. 1 seed to Kentucky.

The 48-team field is made up of champions from 23 conferences, who qualified automatically, in addition to 25 teams that were selected at-large. The top 16 teams were seeded and received first-round byes. All first-round games will be played Thursday, Nov. 17, on campus sites, while all second-round action will take place Sunday, Nov. 20. The third round will be played Nov. 26 and 27, while the quarterfinals will be played Dec. 2 and 3.

ESPNU will provide live coverage of all three games at the Men’s College Cup on Dec. 9 and 12 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. This will be the fourth season in a row and eighth time overall the Men’s College Cup has been to Cary with Maryland (2005), Virginia (2009, 2014), Wake Forest (2007), Georgetown (2019), Marshall (2020) and Clemson (2021) winning previously.