Last Updated 7:01 PM, December 12, 2021
Clemson wins 2021 NCAA men's College Cup
Clemson defeats Washington, secures the 2021 Men's College Cup
9:16 pm, December 12, 2021
Clemson wins the 2021 men's College Cup Thanks to two early goals and strong defense at the end, Clemson men's soccer has won the 2021 College Cup 2-0 over Washington. This is Clemson's third title in program history and its first since 1987. The Tigers' first goal came in 27 seconds into the match when Washington's goalkeeper, Sam Fowler, swung and missed at a clearance and Clemson's Isaiah Reid was there to clean it up. Reid would get his second goal about 14 minutes later on a beautiful header to give his team a 2-0 lead. From there, the Tigers would continue to put together solid offensive possessions while also maintaining a strong defensive back line. Washington's offense began to pickup in the second half. The Huskies finished the final half with seven shots and four corners. In the last five minutes, they had a few opportunities to possibly get one on the board, but nothing fell their way. Clemson goalkeeper George Marks played a perfect game saving the two opportunities that made it on net. He also helped diffuse a few jump-ball situations by keeping the ball off any Washington player's head. Watch our interview with Clemson goalkeeper George Marks by clicking here. This is head coach Mike Noonan's first title at the helm for Clemson. This was his second showing in a men's College Cup final and his eight NCAA tournament appearance.
8:30 pm, December 12, 2021
Clemson is just 15 minutes away from its first title in 34 yearsAs the game clock winds down, Clemson still leads this game 2-0, a lead the Tigers have held since the first 15 minutes of play. With a win, Clemson would earn its third national championship and the first since 1987. This would also be the first title under Head Coach Mike Noonan.
7:58 pm, December 12, 2021
Clemson leads 2-0 at the half
After a pair of early goals in the first 15 minutes, including one just 26 seconds in, Clemson leads this title match 2-0 at the half. Isaiah Reid secured the brace to put the Tigers up. Both teams have taken two shots a piece, while Clemson leads in shots on goal 2-1. 7:26 pm, December 12, 2021
Clemson up 2-0 within 15 minutesIsaiah Reid secures a brace within 15 minutes of this match. Reid perfectly placed a header in the top left corner. ISAIAH AGAIN!!! THE HEADER, THE BRACE, IT'S 2-0 TIGERS JUST 15 MINUTES IN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH!!!!!!!#ClemsonUnited🧡💜 📺https://t.co/FLh9bAqTNK 📊https://t.co/wq7muCPwO2 pic.twitter.com/hydSR1DBDf — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) December 12, 2021 7:09 pm, December 12, 2021
Clemson goes up 1-0 just 26 seconds inAfter a whiff by Washington goalkeeper Sam Fowler, Clemson's Isaiah Reid puts the Tigers up 1-0. ISAIAH PUTS US ON THE BOARD INSTANTLY! IT'S 1-0 TIGERS IN THE EARLY GOING!!!#ClemsonUnited🧡💜 📺https://t.co/FLh9bAqTNK 📊https://t.co/wq7muCPwO2 pic.twitter.com/rIdREqXX69 — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) December 12, 2021
6:13 pm, December 12, 2021
Championship starting lineupsCheck out the starting lineups for both teams below: Ladies and Gentlemen, your NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP Starting XI.#ClemsonUnited🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/QhabaRpsRK — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) December 12, 2021 Starting XI locked in for the National Championship! 30 minutes until we get going on ESPNU!#GoHuskies🐺 | 📲 https://t.co/jZrMm89ln7 pic.twitter.com/CrlmjuGt3k — Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) December 12, 2021
5:45 pm, December 12, 2021
We are here in Cary just over an hour away from the national championship
It is a gorgeous day here in Cary, North Carolina, where the sun is shining over Sahlen's Stadium and it is a cool 52°. The NCAA DI men's soccer national championship is set to kick off in just over an hour, where No. 2 Washington will face No. 8 Clemson. Clemson seeks its first DI men's soccer title since 1987, and its third overall. The Tigers last played in the championship match in 2015. Washington seeks its first title in program history, in its first appearance in a title game. HOW TO WATCH: No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 2 Washington | Sunday, Dec. 12 | 2 p.m. ET | ESPNU Washington seeks its first title in program history, in its first appearance in a title game. HOW TO WATCH: No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 2 Washington | Sunday, Dec. 12 | 2 p.m. ET | ESPNU
5:01 am, December 11, 2021
The national championship matchup is set
For the first time in program history, No. 2 Washington is in the DI men's soccer national championship. Washington defeated Georgetown 2-1 to clinch its spot in the 2021 Men's College Cup final. The Huskies scored two second half goals, from Lucas Meeks and Charlie Ostrem. Hear from Meeks postgame here about making program history. Clemson clinched its spot earlier in the evening, defeating Notre Dame in penalty kicks. Clemson GK George Marks put on a show in goal, with many clutch saves including one in the penalty shootout. Click here to watch our postgame interview with Marks. Here is the schedule for the 2021 College Cup national championship: No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 2 Washington | Sunday, Dec. 12 | 2 p.m. ET | ESPNU
4:42 am, December 11, 2021
Washington holds on to beat Georgetown and reach Men's College Cup final
The final of the 2021 Men's College Cup is set. Washington will face Clemson for the national championship. The No. 2-seed Huskies defeated No. 3 Georgetown 2-1 in the second semifinal Friday night to advance to the final for the first time in program history. Washington will face Clemson, which beat Notre Dame in penalty kicks in the first semifinal. All three goals of the Washington-Georgetown match came in the second half. The Huskies went ahead with a fortunate bounce off of a cross into the box, but their second goal was as pretty as you'll see on the pitch. Three minutes after the first goal, Washington defender Charlie Ostrem delivered the goods with an unreal curler from the top of the box into the upper corner of the goal. Check it out below: IT'S CHARLIE OSTREM AND IT'S ABSOLUTELY STUNNING!!!!! A WONDER GOAL AND THE DAWGS LEAD 2-0!!!#GoHuskies🐺 | https://t.co/7Rupuvb4my pic.twitter.com/nnnqraWpqz — Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) December 11, 2021 Georgetown's Zach Riviere scored in the 80th minute to give the match the tense finish it deserved. But despite multiple good looks at the equalizer, including perhaps the best one in the final seconds, the Hoyas could not find it. It'll be No. 2 Washington vs. No. 8 Clemson for the title on Sunday afternoon. 4:27 am, December 11, 2021
Georgetown gets one back, still trails 2-1With just 10 minutes remaining in regulation, Georgetown was able to get one back, but still trails Washington 2-1. Georgetown's Zach Riviere converted a header off of a brilliant cross from Kieran Sargeant. GOAL Riviere! Georgetown 1 Washington 2 80'#HOYASAXA #NCAASoccer #MCollegeCup pic.twitter.com/hC3AJWDxTZ — Georgetown Men's Soccer (@GUHoyasMSoccer) December 11, 2021 3:53 am, December 11, 2021
Washington doubles up within minutes, leads 2-0Charlie Ostrem made a beautiful strike just outside of the box to double up the Huskies lead within minutes. After a scoreless hour, we have two goals back to back. IT'S CHARLIE OSTREM AND IT'S ABSOLUTELY STUNNING!!!!! A WONDER GOAL AND THE DAWGS LEAD 2-0!!!#GoHuskies🐺 | https://t.co/7Rupuvb4my pic.twitter.com/nnnqraWpqz — Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) December 11, 2021
3:48 am, December 11, 2021
Washington takes the 1-0 leadOver 65 minutes into this match, Washington has finally broke through, in unusual fashion. Washington's Lucas Meek sent in a ball across the face of goal that made its way past a Georgetown defender and a fellow Washington teammate. The cross bent in to the back post, despite it not initially being a shot on goal. THE DAWGS TAKE THE LEAD!!!! IT'S LUCAS MEEK WITH THE GOAL AND WASHINGTON IS AHEAD 1-0 ON GEORGETOWN!!#GoHuskies🐺 | https://t.co/7Rupuvb4my pic.twitter.com/XlibHG15Xh — Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) December 11, 2021
2:54 am, December 11, 2021
Washington and Georgetown tied 0-0 at the halfNo. 2 Washington and No. 3 Georgetown are knotted at the half, tied 0-0. The first 45 featured a scoreless half, with zero shots on goal by either team. Overall, both Washington and Georgetown have taken two shots each. Georgetown has maintained a slight edge in possession, however neither team has had any dangerous look on goal. Click below for live stats: No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Georgetown | 8:30 p.m. | ESPNU HT | Through 45 minutes, neither team has registered a shot on goal and we are tied 0-0 with Georgetown. #GoHuskies🐺 pic.twitter.com/G2nuRYZFXh — Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) December 11, 2021
2:27 am, December 11, 2021
Washington vs. Georgetown underwayAfter Clemson defeated Notre Dame in penalty kicks, the Tigers will await the winner of No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Georgetown. We are underway in Cary, North Carolina with a trip to the national championship on the line. Click below for live stats: No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Georgetown | 8:30 p.m. | ESPNU ⚽️ TUNE IN ⚽️@UW_MSoccer 🆚@GUHoyasMSoccer 📺 @ESPNU #MCollegeCup pic.twitter.com/3FHGT1R9PP — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 11, 2021
1:44 am, December 11, 2021
Clemson beats Notre Dame in PKs, advances to Men's College Cup final
CALM. COOL. COLLECTED. THE GAME-WINNER FROM JUSTIN MALOU!!!!!!! IT'S ON TO THE NATTY, BABY!!!!!!!#ClemsonUnited🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/QNn7Tyu5PT — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) December 11, 2021 Clemson is the first finalist in the 2021 Men's College Cup. The Tigers outlasted the Fighting Irish in penalty kicks in the first semifinal on Friday night. After finishing regulation tied at 1, both teams went scoreless in both overtime periods. The penalties were excellent. Each side converted its first three, then Clemson goalkeeper George Marks made the only save of the shootout. The next goal from the spot sent the Tigers into the final. Click here to watch our interview with Clemson GK George Marks. Check out full match stats below: No. 8 Clemson 1(5), No. 4 Notre Dame 1(3) | Final (PKs) Clemson will play the winner of tonight's second semifinal between Georgetown and Washington, set to kick off in about 30 minutes at 9:30 p.m. ET.
1:06 am, December 11, 2021
Tied 1-1 after 90, headed to OT Although Notre Dame picked up the momentum in the final minutes, earning two corner kicks in the last 60 seconds of play, this one remains tied 1-1 after 90 minutes. We will head to sudden victory overtime, where the first goal scored wins. There are two overtime periods of ten minutes each with a break between. If we are still scoreless after both overtime periods, we will head to a penalty shootout. We are headed to OT‼️@ClemsonMSoccer - 1@NDMenSoccer - 1#MCollegeCup pic.twitter.com/gkXXbw61Ir — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 11, 2021
12:00 am, December 11, 2021
Tied 1-1 at the halfAfter a pair of early goals, we are tied 1-1 in the first semifinal match of the day. Notre Dame led Clemson in total shots, 4-3, and both teams were tied in shots on goal, 1-1. At the end of the first half, we are tied up!@ClemsonMSoccer - 1@NDMenSoccer - 1#MCollegeCup pic.twitter.com/wbNDelv5MK — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 10, 2021
11:31 pm, December 10, 2021
Notre Dame equalizes, ties it 1-1Jack Lynn converts a penalty to equalize for the Irish. We are tied at 1-1 inside 24 minutes. GOAL IRISH! McCart Tune into ESPNU NOW to catch all the action!!#ClemsonUnited🧡💜 📺https://t.co/7layh01A9d 📊https://t.co/hfncZqTusj pic.twitter.com/wAufDchxRy — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) December 10, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:02 pm, December 10, 2021We're in Cary ahead of Notre Dame vs. ClemsonIt is 55° and cloudy here in Cary, North Carolina ahead of our first semifinal of the night. Notre Dame and Clemson will face off in an all-ACC College Cup match. Here is the schedule for this evening: No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 Clemson | 6 p.m. ET | ESPNU No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Georgetown | 8:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU ⚽️ TUNE IN ⚽️@NDMenSoccer 🆚@ClemsonMSoccer ⏰ 6:00PM ET 📺 @ESPNU #MCollegeCup pic.twitter.com/7abIHVy9ga — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 10, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:26 pm, December 10, 2021The College Cup begins tonightWe have finally made it to the 2021 Men's College Cup. Of the entire field of 64 teams that the DI tournament started with, just four remain: Washington, Georgetown, Notre Dame and Clemson. All Men's College Cup matches will take place at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. Here is Friday's semifinal schedule (both times Eastern): No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 Clemson | 6 p.m. | ESPNU No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Georgetown | 8:30 p.m. | ESPNU Notre Dame vs. Clemson This is Clemson’s ninth all-time College Cup appearance, while Notre Dame is making its second appearance. This will be the second matchup between these teams this year, with the Fighting Irish winning 2-0 at Clemson on Oct. 9. Notre Dame holds a lead in the all-time series vs. Clemson with a record of 6-4-1. Notre Dame will enter this matchup posting 10 clean sheets in its last 13 matches. Washington vs. Georgetown Washington is the highest seed remaining but is the only team of the four searching for its first national championship in program history. Washington has never appeared in the national championship, while each of the other teams have won at least one title previously: Georgetown (2019), Notre Dame (2013), Clemson (1984, 1987). I expect the Huskies to have a chip on their should in this one, not only because they are the only team left that has never clinched a spot in the title game, but because just two years ago, Georgetown is the team that ended their title run. Georgetown enters this match 18-2-1, with its only losses to Providence and Marquette on the road. After the semifinals on Friday night, the final is set for Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. ET. Click or tap here to view the full interactive bracket for the 2021 NCAA DI men's soccer tournament. For a printable version, go here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:44 pm, December 9, 20212021 Men's College Cup begins Friday night 👀 @ClemsonMSoccer, @UW_MSoccer, @GUHoyasMSoccer and @NDMenSoccer are the four teams headed to Cary, North Carolina for the 2021 men's soccer College Cup. Watch all the goals scored and match winning PK goals/saves from the NCAA quarterfinals here.#NCAASoccer pic.twitter.com/Qd4qbCQPEq — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 8, 2021 We are a little more than 24 hours away from the start of the 2021 Men's College Cup, which begins Friday, Dec. 10. Washington, Georgetown, Notre Dame, and Clemson are the four semifinalists, the last teams standing from the field of 64 that began the DI tournament earlier this fall. All Men's College Cup matches will take place at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. Here is Friday's semifinal schedule (both times Eastern): No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 Clemson | 6 p.m. No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Georgetown | 8:30 p.m. Click or tap here to view the full interactive bracket for the 2021 NCAA DI men's soccer tournament. For a printable version, go here. Washington is the highest seed remaining but is the only team of the four searching for its first national championship in program history. In fact, the Huskies have never made the final. Both Georgetown (2019) and Notre Dame (2013) have one trophy, while Clemson (1984, 1987) owns a pair. After the semifinals on Friday night, the final is set for Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. ET. All three matches will be televised on ESPNU. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:19 pm, December 5, 2021Semifinal schedule, kickoff times set for 2021 Men's College Cup Washington Athletics After Saturday's action on the pitch, we knew which four teams had reached the 2021 Men's College Cup. And now on Sunday we know when they'll play in the semifinals on Friday, Dec. 10. Here is the schedule (all times Eastern): No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 Clemson | 6 p.m. No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Georgetown | 8:30 p.m. Click or tap here to view the full interactive bracket for the 2021 NCAA DI men's soccer tournament. For a printable version, go here. The semifinals and finals will take place at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. After the semifinals on Friday, the final is set for Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. ET. All three matches will be televised on ESPNU. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:07 am, December 5, 2021The 2021 Men's College Cup field is set Georgetown Athletics After a full slate of quarterfinal matches, the 2021 Men's College Cup field is set. No. 3 Georgetown, No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 2 Washington and No. 8 Clemson are headed to Cary. Quarterfinal results: No. 3 Georgetown 4, No. 11 West Virginia 1 | Penalty shootout No. 4 Notre Dame 4, No. 5 Pittsburgh 2 | Penalty shootout No. 2 Washington 2, No. 10 Saint Louis 0 No. 8 Clemson 4, No. 1 Oregon State 3 | Penalty shootout No. 8 Clemson will face No. 4 Notre Dame, while No. 3 Georgetown will face No. 2 Washington in Cary, North Carolina in the 2021 College Cup. These matches will be played on Friday, Dec. 10, with times TBD. Click or tap here to view the bracket. For the printable version, click here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:08 am, December 5, 2021Clemson capitalizes on a PK, forces overtimeWith just five minutes remaining in regulation, Clemson was awarded a penalty kick, sending Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador to the spot where he put the Tigers up 1-0. Thanks to the late goal, the Tigers have equalized and will force overtime against the Beavers. Pipe BURIED the equalizer!! WE’VE GOT OVERTIME IN THE ELITE EIGHT!#ClemsonUnited🧡💜 📺https://t.co/LBQeXIWivL 📊https://t.co/2jaGOoBkxz pic.twitter.com/UnWrz5YZfl — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) December 5, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:48 am, December 5, 2021Washington is headed to its first-ever College CupTwo early goals by junior Gio Miglietti secured the win for the No. 2 Huskies, who shutout No. 10 Saint Louis. Click or tap here for final stats. With the win, Washington has officially clinched its first-ever berth to the College Cup. We are just one match away from having the complete field set for the 2021 College Cup, as Notre Dame and Georgetown also won their matchups earlier today. IT'S OVER!!!! WASHINGTON BEATS SAINT LOUIS 2-0 AND WE ARE GOING TO THE COLLEGE CUP FOR THE FIRST TIME IN PROGRAM HISTORY!!!!#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/KpXDyqNXfE — Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) December 5, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:43 am, December 5, 2021No. 1 Oregon State up 1-0 over No. 8 ClemsonSofiane Djeffal put the Beavers on the board just under the 30 minute mark in the first half, courtesy of an assist from Tsiki Ntsabeleng's corner. 29' GOAL! Sofiane Djeffal puts the Beavers on the board of Tsiki Ntsabeleng's corner. The Beavers lead Clemson, 1-0. 📺: https://t.co/wrmaaxOkWG pic.twitter.com/ONCgkniLnG — Oregon State Men's Soccer (@BeaverMSoccer) December 5, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:23 am, December 5, 2021Washington up early over Saint LouisJust 27 minutes into this match, Washington leads Saint Louis 2-0. Gio Miglietti struck first in the 21' minute, and then again in the 27' minute to earn the early brace and notch a multiple goal lead. GOALLLLLLL!!! The Huskies take the lead!!! It's Gio Miglietti to put UW up 1-0 on Saint Louis!! Great hustle by Nick Scardina to earn the assist!#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/KkPi90KVfX — Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) December 5, 2021 IT'S A DREAM START IN SEATTLE!! GIO MIGLIETTI WITH HIS SECOND GOAL OF THE NIGHT AND THE HUSKIES ARE UP 2-0!!!!#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/xdqj8J29Za — Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) December 5, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:54 am, December 5, 2021Notre Dame defeats Pitt in PKs, advances to the College CupNotre Dame defeats Pitt in penalty kicks 4-2 to clinch its spot in the 2021 College Cup! Notre Dame led Pitt in total shots, 16-13, while Pitt led in shots on goal, 6-5. Click here to watch the full PK shootout. With the win, Notre Dame notches its first appearance in the College Cup since 2013. COLLEGE CUP BOUND! Dowd with another save and the Irish win 4-2 in PKs!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/gKBtNFFHik — Notre Dame Men's Soccer (@NDMenSoccer) December 5, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:03 am, December 5, 2021Pitt and Notre Dame headed to OTTied 1-1 after 90 minutes of regulation, this match will be decided in overtime or penalty kicks. 90 minutes isn't enough in this one, as we head to OT with a trip to the College Cup on the line.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/NElt9FFhpX — Notre Dame Men's Soccer (@NDMenSoccer) December 4, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:39 pm, December 4, 2021Notre Dame equalizes, ties Pitt 1-1Notre Dame equalizes in the 67' minute on a well placed cross and a world class header! Paddy Burns capitalizes off of the assist from Ethan O'Brien. Perfect Service by O'Brien. Clinical Header by Burns. We are level at Alumni. Catch the finish on ACCNX.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/yUZv7hJs31 — Notre Dame Men's Soccer (@NDMenSoccer) December 4, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:04 pm, December 4, 2021Pitt leads Notre Dame 1-0 at the halfHeaded into halftime, Pitt leads Notre Dame 1-0. Things have been close in terms of the numbers, with Pitt leading in shots 5-4 in total shots and 3-2 in shots on goal. Guilherme Feitosa has the lone goal of the match for Pitt. The freshman's second NCAA Tournament goal. Panthers up 1-0 in South Bend. 💻 - https://t.co/8JBH1D01c8 (ACCNX)#H2P pic.twitter.com/u8wk8Wv6Va — Pitt Men's Soccer (@Pitt_MSOC) December 4, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:43 pm, December 4, 2021Georgetown outlasts West Virginia in PKs to reach DI men's soccer semifinals Georgetown men's soccer defeats West Virginia to reach semifinals If the first match of the day is any indication, we are in for a wild quarterfinal Saturday in the 2021 DI men's soccer tournament. Georgetown prevailed over West Virginia in penalty kicks to earn the first spot in the semifinals. The Hoyas won the shootout 4-1. The Mountaineers struck first in the match through a 15th-minute goal from Yoran Popovic and held that lead for nearly an hour. Georgetown equalized in the 67th minute when Dante Polvara buried a penalty kick. That was it for the scoring in the game, as the final 23 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of both overtime periods did not yield a winner. Once the penalties began, Georgetown grabbed the win with a perfect 4-4 performance from the spot. Here's the rest of today's quarterfinal slate, with three matches left (all times Eastern): No. 5 Pittsburgh vs. No. 4 Notre Dame | 5 p.m. | This game can be watched on ACC Extra. No. 10 Saint Louis vs. No. 2 Washington | 8 p.m. | This game can be watched here. No. 1 Oregon State vs. No. 8 Clemson | 9 p.m. | This game can be watched on Pac-12 Network. Click or tap here to view the bracket. For the printable version, click here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:06 pm, December 2, 2021Saturday's quarterfinal schedule for the DI men's soccer tournament The quarterfinals for the 2021 DI men's soccer championship begin on Saturday, Dec. 4. There are four games in total. Let's take a look at each game and how each team got to this point in the tournament. All times are ET. No. 3 Georgetown 1, No. 11 West Virginia 1 | Double Overtime To get to the quarterfinal, Georgetown beat Georgia State, 2-0, and then Providence, 4-1. West Virginia got here by way of edging out Virginia Tech in penalty kicks and then upsetting No. 6 Tulsa, 1-0. The Mountaineers just keep finding ways to get the job done. This game can be watched on ESPN+. No. 5 Pittsburgh vs. No. 4 Notre Dame | 5 p.m. Pittsburgh is fresh off a 4-0 win over Hofstra and a 5-2 win over Northern Illinois. On the other side, Notre Dame took down Villanova, 3-0, and then Wake Forest, 2-0, to get to the quarterfinal. This game can be watched on ACC Extra. No. 10 Saint Louis vs. No. 2 Washington | 8 p.m. Saint Louis took down LIU, 5-1, and then beat No. 7 Duke, 4-3, to get to the quarterfinal. Washington, however, got here by beating Portland, 3-1 and then No. 15 Indiana, 3-2. This game can be watched here. No. 1 Oregon State vs. No. 8 Clemson | 9 p.m. As the No. 1 seed in the tournament, Oregon State beat St. John's (NY), 2-0, and then No. 16 New Hampshire, 1-0, to get to the quarterfinal. Clemson edged out Denver, 1-0, and then No. 9 Kentucky, 2-1. This game can be watched on Pac-12 Network. Click or tap here to view the bracket. For the printable version, click here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:13 am, November 29, 2021Final scores from the third round of the 2021 DI men's soccer championship The third round of the 2021 DI men's soccer championship is complete as eight teams advanced to the quarterfinal round this weekend. The highlight of Sunday's action came when No 8. Clemson knocked off No. 9 Kentucky in a 2-1 thriller. On Saturday, No. 10 Saint Louis upset No. 7 Duke in a high-scoring affair. Below are the complete third round results. Here are the third-round results from Sunday: No. 3 Georgetown 4, Providence 1 No. 4 Notre Dame 2, Wake Forest 0 No. 8 Clemson 2, No. 9 Kentucky 1 No. 1 Oregon State 1, No. 16 New Hampshire 0 Here are the third-round results from Saturday: No. 5 Pittsburgh 4, Hofstra 0 No. 10 Saint Louis 4, No. 7 Duke 3 No. 2 Washington 3, No. 15 Indiana 2 No. 11 West Virginia 1, No. 6 Tulsa 0 Notre Dame survives physical match vs Wake Forest to advance to quarterfinal The quarterfinals of the 2021 DI men's soccer championship continues on Saturday December 4. See the matchups below. No. 3 Georgetown vs. No. 11 West Virginia | 12 p.m. No. 5 Pittsburgh vs. No. 4 Notre Dame | 5 p.m. No. 10 Saint Louis vs. No. 2 Washington | 8 p.m No. 1 Oregon State vs. No. 8 Clemson | 9 p.m. Click or tap here to view the updated interactive DI men's soccer bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:09 am, November 29, 2021Oregon State defeats New Hampshire 1-0After scoring a goal in the opening 10 minutes, Oregon State held on to defeat New Hampshire 1-0. Mouhameth Thiam scored the only points of the match, but that's all the Beavers needed to advance to the next round of the 2021 DI men's soccer championship. Click or tap here for complete stats from Oregon State's win. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:52 am, November 29, 2021Oregon State leads with 15 minutes left and countingNew Hampshire vs. Oregon State has hit the 75 minute mark and the Beavers are still in front 1-0. The Wildcat defense makes two big saves!! Game Day Central ➡ https://t.co/vPgEqN51F6#DelayedNotDenied pic.twitter.com/h4h1ITTC8T — UNH Men's Soccer (@UNHMSoccer) November 29, 2021 Click or tap here for live stats through the remainder of the match. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:28 am, November 29, 2021No. 1 Oregon State takes early leadIt took all of 10 minutes for No. 1 Oregon State to take the first lead of the game against No. 16 New Hampshire. Mouhameth Thiam got the Beavers on the board thanks to a breakaway opportunity created by a long pass from Tsiki Ntsabeleng. Check out Mouhameth Thiam's goal that put the Beavers up 1-0 over UNH! 📺: https://t.co/8DieybsSZH pic.twitter.com/7Rlme2bKX0 — Oregon State Men's Soccer (@BeaverMSoccer) November 29, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:17 am, November 29, 2021No. 8 Clemson gets late goal to knock off No. 9 KentuckyNo. 8 Clemson will move on to the quarterfinals after a thrilling 2-1 win over No. 9 Kentucky. The Tigers took the lead in the game early with a redirected shot from Callum Johnson to take a 1-0 lead. They would continue to hold possession throughout the remainder of the first half. Kentucky continued to claw its way back the whole second half and were finally rewarded with a strong header from Lucca Rodrigues with five minutes left in the match. Clemson would end up having the last laugh in the final seconds when Alvaro Gomez handled a well placed pass from Justin Malou and chipped it over Kentucky's Jan Hoffelner to win the game with one minute left on the clock. Moving forward, Clemson will play the winner of tonight's match between No. 1 Oregon State and No. 16 New Hampshire. ALVARO PUTS US AHEAD WITH ONE MINUTE TO GO!!!! TIGERS UP 2-1!!!!!!!!!#ClemsonUnited🧡💜 📺https://t.co/HQNVcUNRpE 📊https://t.co/wG1jQdRJ4e pic.twitter.com/1qpkewG8R0 — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) November 29, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:05 am, November 29, 2021Kentucky equalizes with 5 minutes leftNo. 9 Kentucky has tied it up at one in the final minutes of its third round match at No. 8 Clemson. After the Wildcats had maintained possession for the majority of the second half they end up capitalizing thanks to a header from Lucca Rodrigues. 85' | UK 1, CU 1 GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL, KENTUCKY! LUCCA RODRIGUES PUTS THE WILDCATS RIGHT BACK IN IT WITH A HEADER TO THE BACK OF THE NET OFF A CROSS BY NICK GUTMANN! pic.twitter.com/8mZy6YoAOw — Kentucky Men’s Soccer (@UKMensSoccer) November 29, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:25 am, November 29, 2021No. 8 Clemson strikes firstNo. 8 Clemson got on the board early against No. 9 Kentucky thanks to a goal from Callum Johnson. At 14 minutes in, Johnson was able to step into the right side of the penalty box, fire a shot that would get accidentally redirected by a Kentucky defender and find the back of the net. 14' | CALLUM PUTS US ON TOP! TIGERS ROARING EARLY!!!#ClemsonUnited🧡💜 📺https://t.co/HQNVcUNRpE 📊https://t.co/wG1jQdRJ4e pic.twitter.com/08cDLlap2C — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) November 29, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:03 am, November 29, 2021No. 4 Notre Dame beats Wake Forest 2-0No. 4 Notre Dame played a complete game in its 2-0 win over Wake Forest. The Irish got it started in the 19' with a great goal from Mohamed Omar from the top of the penalty box. After that the first half would end quietly with no one else finding the back of the net. In the second half, Notre Dame extended its lead with a long cross from Ben Giacobello on the right side ending with a Matthew Roou header to get his squad to 2-0. The Irish would continue to dominate possession in the remaining minutes in the game in order to stave off any Wake Forest attacks. Notre Dame will go on to face No. 5 Pittsburgh in the quarterfinal round of the 2021 DI men's soccer tournament. The Irish are 𝙀𝙇𝙄𝙏𝙀! Notre Dame defeats Wake Forest 2-0 in the NCAA Round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals for the 5th time in program history!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/pFRjKPP7a6 — Notre Dame Men's Soccer (@NDMenSoccer) November 29, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:25 pm, November 28, 2021Notre Dame extends lead over Wake ForestNo. 4 Notre Dame got another goal 12 minutes into the second half to make it 2-0. This time Ben Giacobello sent in a high cross from the right that found the head of Matthew Roou who redirected it into the back of the net. GOAL IRISH! Giacobello sends in a great cross and Roou rises and buries the header to double the lead in the 57th minute!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/8yUBSsiWzp — Notre Dame Men's Soccer (@NDMenSoccer) November 28, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:30 pm, November 28, 2021No. 4 Notre Dame gets on the board firstNo. 4 Notre Dame strikes first 19 minutes into its third round match against Wake Forest. Midfielder Mohamed Omar found the back of the net to give the Irish a 1-0 lead. Tyler Shea fed Omar a pass at the top of the penalty box, Omar would turn around and shoot off his left to get the goal. Mo Omar's incredible strike is the difference at the half as we lead Wake Forest 1-0! Watch on ACCNX.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/8AR0gBg0nL — Notre Dame Men's Soccer (@NDMenSoccer) November 28, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:13 pm, November 28, 2021No. 3 Georgetown defeats Providence 4-1 HOYAS WIN! 3 Georgetown 4 Providence 1 Final See everyone on Saturday at noon at Shaw for the #NCAASoccer Quarterfinals!#HOYASAXA #BEfutbol pic.twitter.com/Ws9IrxUjHR — Georgetown Men’s Soccer (@GUHoyasMSoccer) November 28, 2021 Providence scored an 88th-minute goal, thanks to Brendan McSorley, but all it did was prevent the Friars from getting shut out by No. 3 Georgetown, which won the two teams' third-round match 4-1. Georgetown's Marlon Tabora was the best player in the match, assisting Dante Polvara on the game's first goal, then Tabora recorded a hat trick in a 12-minute span in the second half. Georgetown's Marlon Tabora scores hat trick in just 11 minutes in third round Georgetown will now advance to face No. 11 West Virginia. Click or tap here to view stats from the match. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:37 pm, November 28, 2021Georgetown's Tabora reaches hat trick in 12-minute span MARLON TABORA!#HOYASAXA #BEfutbol #NCAASoccer pic.twitter.com/Adiu16otWN — Georgetown Men’s Soccer (@GUHoyasMSoccer) November 28, 2021 No. 3 Georgetown is rolling, 4-0, over Providence thanks to Marlon Tabora's second-half hat trick that came in less than a 12-minute span. He scored goals in the 53rd, 58th and 64th minutes after assisting on the Hoyas' first goal of the game, which came off the foot of Dante Polvara. Tabora entered the game with just one goal this season. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:23 pm, November 28, 2021Georgetown doubles its lead Can you assist yourself?!? What a play by Tabora to make it 2-0!#HOYASAXA #BEfutbol #NCAASoccer pic.twitter.com/rolrU32ctm — Georgetown Men’s Soccer (@GUHoyasMSoccer) November 28, 2021 Seventeen minutes after No. 3 Georgetown struck first against Providence on Dante Polvara's goal, the Hoyas doubled their lead with another goal from Marlon Tabora, who assisted on Polvara's goal. Tabora had a nice, finishing volley off a cross, with the assist coming from Stefan Stojanovic. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:43 pm, November 28, 2021No. 3 Georgetown strikes first GOAL Polvara! Georgetown 1 Providence 0 36'#HOYASAXA #BEfutbol #NCAAsoccer pic.twitter.com/eITg8t8rV1 — Georgetown Men’s Soccer (@GUHoyasMSoccer) November 28, 2021 After 35 minutes of scoreless play, No. 3 Georgetown struck first against Providence on Dante Polvara's right-footed strike in the 36th minute. Marlon Tabora was credited with the assist. It was Polvara's sixth goal of the season, good for the second-most on the Hoyas, while it was Tabora's sixth assist, which is now tied for the team lead. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:06 pm, November 28, 2021Sunday's third-round action is now underwayThe first of Sunday's four third-round DI men's soccer games is now underway as No. 3 Georgetown faces Providence. The winner will face No. 11 West Virginia in the quarterfinals. Click or tap here to watch the game on WatchESPN. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:28 pm, November 28, 2021Four third-round matches on tap for SundayAs of Sunday morning, just 12 teams remain in the 2021 NCAA DI Men's Soccer Championship bracket but that number will drop to eight by Sunday night because there are four more third-round matches scheduled for Sunday afternoon and evening. Here are the third-round matches scheduled for Sunday: No. 3 Georgetown 4, Providence 1 5 p.m. ET | No. 4 Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest 7 p.m. ET | No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 9 Kentucky 9 p.m. ET | No. 1 Oregon State vs. No. 16 New Hampshire Here are the third-round scores from Saturday: No. 5 Pittsburgh 4, Hofstra 0 No. 10 Saint Louis 4, No. 7 Duke 3 No. 2 Washington 3, No. 15 Indiana 2 No. 11 West Virginia 1, No. 6 Tulsa 0 Click or tap here to view the updated interactive DI men's soccer bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:54 am, November 28, 2021Four quarterfinal spots claimed, four up for grabs on Sunday West Virginia Athletics After a busy Saturday slate of games, four spots have been claimed in the quarterfinals and four spots remain up for grabs. Washington, Pitt, Saint Louis and West Virginia each clinched a spot in the next round. Here are the results from games on Saturday: No. 2 Washington 3, No. 15 Indiana 2 (OT) No. 5 Pitt 4, Hofstra 0 No. 10 Saint Louis 4, No. 7 Duke 3 No. 11 West Virginia 1, No. 6 Tulsa 0 (2OT) Here are the round of 16 games that remain: No. 1 Oregon State vs. No. 16 New Hampshire | Sunday, Nov. 28, 9 p.m. ET No. 3 Georgetown vs. Providence | Sunday, Nov. 28, 12 p.m. ET No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 9 Kentucky | Sunday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m. ET No. 4 Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest | Sunday, Nov. 28, 5 p.m. ET Click or tap here to view the full bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:24 am, November 28, 2021👀 West Virginia defeats Tulsa in OTAfter over 100 scoreless minutes, West Virginia broke through against Tulsa. West Virginia outshot Tulsa 10-8, including 7-2 in shots on goal. Otto Ollikainen called game for West Virginia: OTTOOOO!!! 🤩#HailWV pic.twitter.com/4vDX2YjCMI — WVU Men's Soccer (@WVUMensSoccer) November 28, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:24 am, November 28, 2021Saint Louis up 2-1Duke tied it up 1-1 in the 53' minute, but just five minutes later, Saint Louis found the back of the net to reclaim the lead with just over 30 minutes left in regulation. 53’ | THOR TIES US UP 😤😤😤 S/O @PeterStroud9 and @amirdaley3 for the assist 👊 Duke 1️⃣ - 1️⃣ Saint Louis#GoDuke pic.twitter.com/kHqN8Tc0Pf 58’ | BILLIKENS GOAL! BECHER TO KLEIN! BILLS LEAD 2-1!#BeBold #BeBlue pic.twitter.com/txvnW96BcO — SLU Men's Soccer (@SLUMensSoccer) November 28, 2021 November 28, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:06 pm, November 27, 2021Two of four quarterfinal spots claimed in Saturday slate Pittsburgh Athletics Two of four quarterfinal spots have been claimed in the slate this evening, with Washington and Pitt advancing and two matchups still to come. Final scores and stats: No. 2 Washington 3, No. 15 Indiana 2 (OT) No. 5 Pitt 4, Hofstra 0 Still ahead: No. 7 Duke vs. No. 10 Saint Louis | Saturday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m. ET No. 11 West Virginia vs. No. 6 Tulsa | Saturday, Nov. 27, 8 p.m. ET share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:53 pm, November 27, 2021Pittsburgh leads Hofstra 1-0Filip Mirkovic scored from 30 yards out to put Pitt up 1-0 over Hofstra just before half. Pitt leads Hofstra in total shots, 10-3. A gorgeous goal from Mirkovic ⚽ Panthers up 1-0! 💻 - https://t.co/fktPEFgWEu (ACCNX)#H2P pic.twitter.com/rPT26XqXE2 — Pitt Men's Soccer (@Pitt_MSOC) November 27, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:30 pm, November 27, 2021NCAA DI men's soccer third round starts Saturday afternoon Tulsa Athletics The third round of the 2021 NCAA DI men's soccer tournament is set to start today, Saturday, Nov. 27. There will be four matches today and four more tomorrow to determine the quarterfinal field. All matches this weekend will be played on campus sites. Host teams for today's matches are Pittsburgh, Duke, Washington, and Tulsa. Here are the third-round matchups for Saturday (all times Eastern): No. 5 Pittsburgh vs. Hofstra | 4 p.m. | Live stats No. 7 Duke vs. St. Louis | 7 p.m. | Live stats No. 2 Washington vs. No. 15 Indiana | 8 p.m. | Live stats No. 6 Tulsa vs. No. 11 West Virginia | 8 p.m. | Live stats Tap or click here to view the full interactive bracket for the 2021 DI men's soccer tournament. And for a printable version of the bracket, go here. You can follow live stats of each match today at the links above, and come back to this page throughout the afternoon and night for more updates. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:34 pm, November 26, 2021DI men's soccer third round will begin Saturday with 4 matchesThe third round of the 2021 NCAA DI men's soccer tournament will begin on Saturday, Nov. 27. There will be four matches on Saturday and four on Sunday to determine the quarterfinal field. All matches this weekend will be played on campus sites. Host teams for Saturday's matches are Pittsburgh, Duke, Washington, and Tulsa. Here are the third-round matchups for Saturday (all times Eastern): No. 5 Pittsburgh vs. Hofstra | 4 p.m. | Live stats No. 7 Duke vs. St. Louis | 7 p.m. | Live stats No. 2 Washington vs. No. 15 Indiana | 8 p.m. | Live stats No. 6 Tulsa vs. No. 11 West Virginia | 8 p.m. | Live stats Tap or click here to view the full interactive bracket for the 2021 DI men's soccer tournament. And for a printable version of the bracket, go here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:05 am, November 22, 2021Final scores, recap of second round of the 2021 DI men's soccer championshipThe 2021 DI men’s soccer championship is down to 16 teams after a full day of soccer. The highest-scoring game of the day came from Hofstra’s 8-2 win over No. 12 Penn State. The Pride took a 3-0 lead into the second half and they wouldn’t stop there as they would tack on another four in the second to get out to a 8-0 lead. Penn State got two back in the last 20 minutes of the game, but it wasn’t enough. 8. Yes 8 #Hofstra goals tonight against Penn State #RoarWithPride pic.twitter.com/QrmEkmPfQM — Hofstra Men's Soccer (@HofstraMSOC) November 22, 2021 No. 8 Clemson and Denver went all the way to double overtime to see who would advance. The Tigers would ultimately come out on top thanks to a penalty kick from Oskar Agren in the 107’ to win 1-0. Clemson’s defense stepped up in big situations too. Goalkeeper George Marks made a great save in the first half in order to keep the game scoreless. King George👑 keeps us scoreless just under 20 minutes into the match 💪#ClemsonUnited🧡💜 📺https://t.co/Q5EqdNkjJd 📊https://t.co/2ZgD2onTxL pic.twitter.com/7e9GvJZPQN — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) November 22, 2021 Check out all the scores from Sunday’s action below: Final | No. 3 Georgetown 2, Georgia State 0 Final | No. 7 Duke 2, UCLA 1 Final (PKs) | No. 11 West Virginia 1(4), Virginia Tech 1(3) Final (2OT) | No. 14 Marshall 1, Providence 2 Final | No. 15 Indiana 2, Bowling Green 0 Final | No. 16 New Hampshire 4, North Carolina 1 Final | No. 10 Saint Louis 5, LIU 1 Final | No. 5 Pittsburgh 5, Northern Illinois 2 Final | No. 4 Notre Dame 3, Villanova 0 Final | No. 12 Penn State 2, Hofstra 8 Final | Wake Forest 3, No. 13 Florida International 2 Final| No. 6 Tulsa 1, Creighton 0 Final (2OT) | No. 8 Clemson 1, Denver 0 Final | No. 9 Kentucky 2, Santa Clara 0 Final | No. 2 Washington 3, Portland 1 Final | No. 1 Oregon State 2, St. John's 0 Click or tap here to view the 2021 NCAA DI Men's Soccer Championship interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:43 pm, November 21, 2021Second-round play begins Sunday as seeded teams enter tournamentThe second round of the 2021 NCAA DI Men's Soccer Championship will take place Sunday with all 16 seeded teams playing their first matches of the tournament, after receiving a first-round bye. Here's the complete schedule for Sunday: Final | No. 3 Georgetown 2, Georgia State 0 Final | No. 7 Duke 2, UCLA 1 Final (PKs) | No. 11 West Virginia 1(4), Virginia Tech 1(3) Final (2OT) | No. 14 Marshall 1, Providence 2 Final | No. 15 Indiana 2, Bowling Green 0 Final | No. 16 New Hampshire 4, North Carolina 1 Second half | No. 10 Saint Louis 5, LIU 1 First half | No. 5 Pittsburgh 2, Northern Illinois 1 5 p.m. ET | No. 4 Notre Dame vs. Villanova 5 p.m. ET | No. 12 Penn State vs. Hofstra 6 p.m. ET | No. 13 Florida International vs. Wake Forest 7 p.m. ET | No. 6 Tulsa vs. Creighton 7 p.m. ET | No. 8 Clemson vs. Denver 7 p.m. ET | No. 9 Kentucky vs. Santa Clara 8 p.m. ET | No. 2 Washington vs. Portland 9 p.m. ET | No. 1 Oregon State vs. St. John's Click or tap here to view the 2021 NCAA DI Men's Soccer Championship interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:25 pm, November 19, 2021Second round matchups set for Sunday Penn State Athletics The 2021 NCAA Division I men's soccer championship began on Thursday, Nov. 18, with 16 matches featuring 36 of the field's 48 teams. The 16 seeded teams received a first-round bye and they'll play second-round matches on Sunday, Nov. 21. Here's the full schedule for Sunday: St. John's (NY) vs. No. 1 Oregon State -- 9 p.m. ET Georgia State vs. No. 3 Georgetown -- 8 p.m. ET Portland vs. No. 2 Washington -- 8 p.m. ET Villanova vs. No. 4 Notre Dame -- 5 p.m. ET Northern Illinois vs. No. 5 Pittsburgh -- 4 p.m. ET Creighton vs. No. 6 Tulsa -- 7 p.m. ET UCLA vs. No. 7 Duke -- 1 p.m. ET Denver vs. No. 8 Clemson -- 7 p.m. ET Santa Clara vs. No. 8 Kentucky -- 7 p.m. ET LIU vs. No. 10 Saint Louis -- 3 p.m. ET Virginia Tech vs. No. 11 West Virginia -- 1 p.m. ET Hofstra vs. No. 12 Penn State -- 5 p.m. ET Wake Forest vs. No. 13 FIU -- 6 p.m. ET Providence vs. No. 14 Marshall -- 1 p.m. ET Bowling Green vs. No. 15 Indiana -- 12 p.m. ET North Carolina vs. No. 16 New Hampshire -- 2 p.m. ET share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:39 am, November 19, 2021Final scores, recap of first day of the 2021 DI men's soccer championship Creighton star goes 1-on-2 for game-winning goal in 2021 NCAA tournament The 2021 NCAA Division I men's soccer championship began on Thursday, Nov. 18, with 16 matches featuring 36 of the field's 48 teams. It was an exciting day filled with overtime contests. One games went to penalty kicks today. North Carolina and Loyola (MD) were scoreless through regulation and two overtimes, but North Carolina advanced to the second round, winning 4-2 on penalties. Later in the day, two more matches went into double-overtime, however these matches ended with a golden goal. Golden goals helped Santa Clara defeat Akron and UCLA defeat UC Santa Barbara, each by a score of 2-1. Santa Clara scores golden goal in 2OT to take down Akron in the 2021 DI men's soccer tournament Here are the complete results from Thursday's action: Final | St. John's 1, Princeton 0 Final | LIU 1, Maryland Final (PKs)| North Carolina 0 (4), Loyola (MD) 0(2) Final | Villanova 1, Vermont 0 Final | Virginia Tech 2, Campbell 1 Final | Wake Forest 2, Mercer 1 Final | Bowling Green 1, Louisville 0 Final (2OT) | Santa Clara 2, Akron 1 Final | Georgia State 1, Charlotte 0 Final | Hofstra 4, Lipscomb 2 Final | Creighton 1, Missouri State 0 Final | Northern Illinois 2, Oakland 1 Final | Providence 2, Marist 0 Final | Denver 1, Grand Canyon 0 Final | Portland 3, Seattle 2 Final (2OT) | UCLA 2, UC Santa Barbara 1 The 16 seeded teams received a first-round bye and they'll place second-round matches on Sunday, Nov. 21. Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:35 am, November 19, 2021UCLA wins with golden goalIt took two overtimes and a golden goal for UCLA to knock off UC Santa Barbara to advance to the second round. Kevin Diaz scored the winning goal. Click or tap here for complete stats from the game. 103' | UCLA GOAL!! Kevin Diaz finds the back of the net for the golden goal, and the Bruins are moving on! #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/f82i9klrmw — UCLA Men's Soccer (@UCLAMSoccer) November 19, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:59 am, November 19, 2021Santa Clara wins with golden goalIt took two overtimes and a golden goal for Santa Clara to knock off Akron to advance to the second round. Eduardo Lopez Perez scored the winning goal. Click or tap here for complete stats from the game. Santa Clara scores golden goal in 2OT to take down Akron in the 2021 DI men's soccer tournament share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:17 am, November 19, 2021North Carolina outlasts Loyola Maryland in PKs in men's soccer first round North Carolina and Loyola Maryland so far have the game of the day in the first round of the DI men's soccer championship. After 110 scoreless minutes through regulation and 2 periods of extra time, the teams went to penalty kicks to decide which would move forward. The Tar Heels kept their composure a little more from the spot, prevailing 4-2 in the shootout to advance to the second round. UNC won the national title in 2001 and 2011. Elsewhere, late goals propelled Long Island (89'), Virginia Tech (72') and Wake Forest (66') to wins and berths in the second round. Here are more scores from the first slate of games on Thursday evening: Final | St. John's 1, Princeton 0 Final | Maryland 0, LIU 1 Final (PKs)| North Carolina 0 (4), Loyola (MD) 0 (2) Final | Vermont 0, Villanova 1 Final | Virginia Tech 2, Campbell 1 Final | Wake Forest 2, Mercer 1 The first day of the first round continues tonight. Stay tuned to this page for more updates. Click or tap here for the full bracket of the 2021 DI men's soccer tournament. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:45 pm, November 15, 2021Bracket revealed, first round matchups are set The field and bracket for the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship was announced today by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee. The link to the full press release can be found by clicking here. First round matchups are taking place on Thursday, November 18 at the campus site of the higher seed. Here's every first round matchup: St. John's (NY) vs. Princeton North Carolina vs. Loyola Maryland Akron vs. Santa Clara Grand Canyon vs. Denver Northern Illinois vs. Oakland Hofstra vs. Lipscomb Wake Forest vs. Mercer Vermont vs. Villanova Charlotte vs. Georgia State Providence vs. Marist Virginia Tech vs. Campbell Missouri State vs. Creighton UCLA vs. UC Santa Barbara Maryland vs. LIU Louisville vs. Bowling Green Portland vs. Seattle U share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:32 pm, November 15, 2021DI Men's Soccer Championship selection show to air at 1 p.m. ET MondayThe 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship selection show will air at 1 p.m. ET Monday, Nov. 15 and when the stream starts, you can watch the selection show above. Forty-eight teams will be selected for the tournament field, where they will compete in a single-elimination tournament. Twenty-four conference champions will automatically qualify, while the rest of the field will receive at-large tournament bids from the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee. Click or tap here to view a complete list of the automatic qualifiers. Sixteen of the 48 qualifying teams will be seeded, No. 1 through No. 16, and they'll receive a first-round bye. After the field is announced, the interactive tournament bracket will be available here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:32 pm, October 7, 2021How does the selection process work?The men's College Cup is comprised of the two semifinal games and championship game of the Division I men’s soccer championship tournament. There are 206 men’s soccer teams in Division I. Of those 206, 48 will make the championship’s tournament field and will compete in a single elimination tournament. Twenty-four conference champions automatically qualify; the rest of the field is selected at-large by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee. The teams will be seeded so that 16 of the 48 teams will receive a First Round bye and automatically advance to the Second Round. The tournament field and bracket will be announced on Monday, Nov. 15 during the selection show at 1 p.m. ET. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:31 pm, October 7, 20212021 men's soccer tournament: Schedule, dates for the College Cup Event Date Schedule Selection Show Monday, Nov. 15 1 p.m. ET First round Thursday, Nov. 18 TBD Second round Sunday, Nov. 21 TBD Third round Saturday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 28 TBD Quarterfinals Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 TBD College Cup: Semifinal 1 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary) College Cup: Semifinal 2 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary) College Cup: Championship 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:25 pm, October 7, 20212021 NCAA DI men's soccer tournament bracketHere is the 2021 season bracket. Click or tap here for another look. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:07 pm, October 7, 2021Men's soccer championship history Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Host or Site 2020 Marshall (13-2-3) Chris Grassie 1-0 (ot) Indiana Cary, N.C. 2019 Georgetown (20-1-3) Brian Wiese 3-3 (2ot, pk) Virginia Cary, N.C. 2018 Maryland (13-6-4) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 Akron Santa Barbara, Calif. 2017 Stanford (19-2-2) Jeremy Gunn 1-0 (2ot) Indiana Philadelphia 2016 Stanford (15-3-5) Jeremy Gunn 0-0 (2ot, pk) Wake Forest Houston 2015 Stanford (18-2-3) Jeremy Gunn 4-0 Clemson Kansas City, Kan. 2014 Virginia (14-6-3) George Gelnovatch 0-0 (2ot, pk) UCLA Cary, N.C. 2013 Notre Dame (17-1-6) Bobby Clark 2-1 Maryland Chester, Pa. 2012 Indiana (16-5-3) Todd Yeagley 1-0 Georgetown Hoover, Ala. 2011 North Carolina (21-2-3) Carlos Somoano 1-0 Charlotte Hoover, Ala. 2010 Akron (22-1-2) Caleb Porter 1-0 Louisville Santa Barbara, Calif. 2009 *Virginia (19-3-3) George Gelnovatch 0-0 (2ot, pk) Akron Cary, N.C. 2008 Maryland (23-3) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 North Carolina Frisco, Texas 2007 Wake Forest (22-2-2) Jay Vidovich 2-1 Ohio State Cary, N.C. 2006 UC Santa Barbara (17-7-1) Tim Vom Steeg 2-1 UCLA St. Louis 2005 Maryland (20-4-1) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 New Mexico Cary, N.C. 2004 *Indiana (19-4-1) Mike Freitag 1-1 (2ot, pk) UC Santa Barbara Carson, Calif. 2003 Indiana (17-3-5) Jerry Yeagley 2-1 St. John's (N.Y) Columbus, Ohio 2002 UCLA (18-3-3) Tom Fitzgerald 1-0 Stanford Dallas 2001 North Carolina (20-3-2) Elmar Bolowich 2-0 Indiana Columbus, Ohio 2000 Connecticut (20-3-2) Ray Reid 2-0 Creighton Charlotte, N.C. 1999 Indiana (21-3) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 Santa Clara Charlotte, N.C. 1998 Indiana (23-2) Jerry Yeagley 3-1 Stanford Richmond 1997 UCLA (22-2) Sigi Schmid 2-0 Virginia Richmond 1996 St. John's (N.Y.) (22-2-2) Dave Masur 4-1 FIU Richmond 1995 Wisconsin (20-4-1) Jim Launder 2-0 Duke Richmond 1994 Virginia (22-3-1) Bruce Arena 1-0 Indiana Davidson 1993 Virginia (22-3) Bruce Arena 2-0 South Carolina Davidson 1992 Virginia (21-2-1) Bruce Arena 2-0 San Diego Davidson 1991 *Virginia (19-1-2) Bruce Arena 0-0 (4ot, pk) Santa Clara South Florida 1990 *UCLA (19-1-2) Sigi Schmid 0-0 (4ot, pk) Rutgers South Florida 1989 Santa Clara (20-0-3)/Virginia (21-2-2) Steve Sampson/Bruce Arena 1-1 (2ot) Rutgers 1988 Indiana (19-3-3) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 Howard Indiana 1987 Clemson (18-5-1) I.M. Ibrahim 2-0 San Diego State Clemson 1986 Duke (18-5-1) John Rennie 1-0 Akron Tacoma, Wash. 1985 UCLA (20-1-4) Sigi Schmid 1-0 (8ot) American Seattle 1984 Clemson (22-4) I.M. Ibrahim 2-1 Indiana Seattle 1983 Indiana (21-1-4) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 (2ot) Columbia Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 1982 Indiana (21-3-2) Jerry Yeagley 2-1 (8ot) Duke Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 1981 Connecticut (20-3-2) Joe Morrone 2-1 (ot) Alabama A&M Stanford 1980 San Francisco (24-0-2) Steve Negoesco 4-3 (ot) Indiana Tampa, Fla. 1979 SIU Edwardsville (19-2-3) Bob Guelker 3-2 Clemson Tampa, Fla. 1978 San Francisco# (28-1) Steve Negoesco 2-0 Indiana Tampa, Fla. 1977 Hartwick (16-0-2) Jim Lennox 2-1 San Francisco California 1976 San Francisco (20-2-3) Steve Negoesco 1-0 Indiana Penn 1975 San Francisco (21-1-2) Steve Negoesco 4-1 SIU Edwardsville SIU Edwardsville 1974 Howard (19-0) Lincoln Phillips 2-1 (4ot) St. Louis St. Louis 1973 St. Louis (15-2-3) Harry Keough 2-1 (ot) UCLA Miami, Fla. 1972 St. Louis (15-2-3) Harry Keough 4-2 UCLA Miami, Fla. 1971 Howard# (15-0) Lincoln Phillips 3-2 St. Louis Miami, Fla. 1970 St. Louis (14-0-1) Harry Keough 1-0 UCLA SIU Edwardsville 1969 St. Louis (13-0) Harry Keough 4-0 San Francisco San Jose State 1968 Maryland (14-0-1)/Michigan State (11-1-3) Doyle Royal/Gene Kenney 2-2 (2ot) Georgia Tech-Emory 1967 Michigan State (12-0-2)/St. Louis (8-3-2) Gene Kenney/Harry Keough 0-0 (Game called due to weather St. Louis 1966 San Francisco (11-0-1) Steve Negoesco 5-2 Long Island California 1965 St. Louis (14-0) Bob Guelker 1-0 Michigan State St. Louis 1964 Navy (15-0) F.H. Warner 1-0 Michigan State Brown 1963 St. Louis (13-1) Bob Guelker 3-0 Navy Rutgers 1962 St. Louis (12-0-1) Bob Guelker 4-3 Maryland St. Louis 1961 West Chester (12-0) Mel Lorback 2-0 St. Louis St. Louis 1960 St. Louis (14-1) Bob Guelker 3-2 Maryland Brooklyn 1959 St. Louis (11-1) Bob Guelker 5-2 Bridgeport Connecticut *Penalty kicks #Later vacated share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link