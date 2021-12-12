Clemson wins 2021 NCAA men's College Cup

Thanks to two early goals and strong defense at the end, Clemson men's soccer has won the 2021 College Cup 2-0 over Washington. This is Clemson's third title in program history and its first since 1987.

The Tigers' first goal came in 27 seconds into the match when Washington's goalkeeper, Sam Fowler, swung and missed at a clearance and Clemson's Isaiah Reid was there to clean it up. Reid would get his second goal about 14 minutes later on a beautiful header to give his team a 2-0 lead.

From there, the Tigers would continue to put together solid offensive possessions while also maintaining a strong defensive back line.

Washington's offense began to pickup in the second half. The Huskies finished the final half with seven shots and four corners. In the last five minutes, they had a few opportunities to possibly get one on the board, but nothing fell their way.

Clemson goalkeeper George Marks played a perfect game saving the two opportunities that made it on net. He also helped diffuse a few jump-ball situations by keeping the ball off any Washington player's head.

Watch our interview with Clemson goalkeeper George Marks by clicking here.

This is head coach Mike Noonan's first title at the helm for Clemson. This was his second showing in a men's College Cup final and his eight NCAA tournament appearance.