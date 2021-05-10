Live coverage of the NCAA men's college soccer tournament

Indiana Athletics

The College Cup semifinals are set after No. 3 Indiana and North Carolina locked up the final two spots. The Hoosiers punched their ticket with a 2-0 win over Seton Hall while the Tar Heels scored two straight goals for a 2-1 upset of No. 5 Wake Forest.

Below are the final stats from each match. Click or tap here to view the updated interactive bracket.

IU spent much of the first half in a scoreless tie before a weather delay sidelined the match for nearly an hour. Out of the break the Hoosiers played with pace and pressure and Ryan Wittenbrink capitalized with a 44th-minute screamer through traffic into the bottom right corner of the net. Thomas Warr added the insurance goal in the 58th minute. Maouloune Goumballe made a nice run off a through ball and found Warr running the far post and all he had to do was tap in the ball to put the match out of reach. This is Indiana's first College Cup appearance since 2017.

North Carolina found itself down 1-0 after 10 minutes of play, but that deficit was erased 32 seconds later. Giovanni Montesdeoca was left unmarked in the box, burying an 11th-minute, first-touch rebound for the Tar Heels after their initial cross was headed down right to the senior. UNC went ahead for good in the 58th minute when Santiago Herrera anticipated a blocked free kick and ripped a left-footed shot into the top left corner. Carolina also returns to the College Cup for the first time since 2017.

While Pittsburgh and Marshall locked up their first-ever College Cup berths earlier in the day, UNC and IU have a bit more experience. The Tar Heels will make their ninth College Cup appearance. Indiana adds to its NCAA record with a 21st trip to the College Cup semifinals.

Here are the 2020-21 College Cup matchups: