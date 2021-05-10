Live coverage of the NCAA men's college soccer tournament

Last Updated 9:49 PM, May 10, 2021Live coverage of the NCAA men's college soccer tournamentShare All goals and winning moments from NCAA men's soccer quarterfinals 6:54 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:34 pm, May 10, 2021No. 3 Indiana, North Carolina earn final two College Cup spots Indiana Athletics The College Cup semifinals are set after No. 3 Indiana and North Carolina locked up the final two spots. The Hoosiers punched their ticket with a 2-0 win over Seton Hall while the Tar Heels scored two straight goals for a 2-1 upset of No. 5 Wake Forest. Below are the final stats from each match. Click or tap here to view the updated interactive bracket. No. 3 Indiana 2, No. 6 Seton Hall 0 North Carolina 2, No. 5 Wake Forest 1 IU spent much of the first half in a scoreless tie before a weather delay sidelined the match for nearly an hour. Out of the break the Hoosiers played with pace and pressure and Ryan Wittenbrink capitalized with a 44th-minute screamer through traffic into the bottom right corner of the net. Thomas Warr added the insurance goal in the 58th minute. Maouloune Goumballe made a nice run off a through ball and found Warr running the far post and all he had to do was tap in the ball to put the match out of reach. This is Indiana's first College Cup appearance since 2017.
North Carolina found itself down 1-0 after 10 minutes of play, but that deficit was erased 32 seconds later. Giovanni Montesdeoca was left unmarked in the box, burying an 11th-minute, first-touch rebound for the Tar Heels after their initial cross was headed down right to the senior. UNC went ahead for good in the 58th minute when Santiago Herrera anticipated a blocked free kick and ripped a left-footed shot into the top left corner. Carolina also returns to the College Cup for the first time since 2017. While Pittsburgh and Marshall locked up their first-ever College Cup berths earlier in the day, UNC and IU have a bit more experience. The Tar Heels will make their ninth College Cup appearance. Indiana adds to its NCAA record with a 21st trip to the College Cup semifinals.
Here are the 2020-21 College Cup matchups:
No. 2 Pittsburgh vs. No. 3 Indiana
Marshall vs. North Carolina
North Carolina takes lead over No. 5 Wake Forest
Make it two straight goals for North Carolina
After Giovanni Montesdeoca pulled UNC level in the 11th minute, Santiago Herrera put the Tar Heels up 2-1 in the 68th minute with a left-footed strike from inside the box. Herrera showed great awareness in the sequence, tracking Milo Garvanian's blocked free-kick perfectly, which gave him an open lane to the net. The senior took one touch off the rebound before rocketing his shot into the upper left corner.
No. 3 Indiana doubles lead against No. 6 Seton Hall
Indiana extended its lead over Seton to 2-0 on Thomas Warr's goal in the 58th minute. The Hoosiers senior made his run at the far post, tapping in a low cross from Maouloune Goumballe. IU began the possession on its own goal line. After a goal kick sent the ball to midfield, Goumballe was the recipient of a through-ball and found Warr streaking through the box.
58' | A+ celly slide. 👏@tw9rr | #IUMS pic.twitter.com/zKqhic12Za
— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) May 10, 2021
No. 3 Indiana leads No. 6 Seton Hall 1-0 at the break
There was some early scoring in Wake Forest-UNC, but defense was the story for much of first half story between Seton Hall and Indiana, at least for the first 43-plus minutes before Ryan Wittenbrink broke the scoreless tie with a beautiful strike in the 44th minute. The redshirt sophomore cut to his right foot below the 18-yard box and dribbled past a sliding defender before firing a right-footed blast into the lower right corner. Check out his strike below.
44' | Through traffic.@ryanwitt23 | #IUMS pic.twitter.com/I3yZWi1w0I
— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) May 10, 2021
Seton Hall outshot Indiana 5-2 with the Pirates getting only one attempt on net while IU put both of its shots on target. A weather delay put the game on hold in the 42nd minute for nearly an hour. The pitch conditions have visibly changed and played a part in the Wittenbrink goal. We'll see how that affects strategies in the second half.
No. 5 Wake Forest, UNC tied 1-1 at half
Two early goals were the first half story in Wake Forest-North Carolina. Kyle Holcomb found the back of the net first for the Demon Deacons with a close-range volley but Giovanni Montesdeoca pull the Tar Heels level 32 seconds later with a one-timer from six yards out. Shots are 8-2 in favor of UNC. Three Tar Heel shots were on net as were both of Wake Forest's attempts. The two quick goals were a product of an up-tempo pace set early on. A rain delay in the 38th kept these two off the field for nearly 45 minutes. Water on the field could definitely play a factor in the styles we see coming out of halftime.
Session 2 quarterfinals in weather delay
A weather delay has gone into effect in Cary, North Carolina during the second pair of quarterfinal matches. All four teams have exited the field as games will be paused for a minimum of 30 minutes. Once play resumes, here's how things currently look:
No. 5 Wake Forest vs. North Carolina is tied 1-1 with 7:06 remaining in the first half. The match will resume at 6:37 p.m. ET
No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 6 Seton Hall is scoreless with 3:12 to go until halftime. This game will pick back up at 6:40 p.m. ET
No. 5 Wake Forest, North Carolina trade early goals
The first two goals of the late quarterfinal session came from the in-state showdown of Wake Forest-North Carolina and under a minute apart. The No. 5 Demon Deacons got on the board first with Kyle Holcomb's point-blank shot. A dangerous ball played in from Hosei Kijima along the end line was deflected by UNC, leaving Holcomb alone in front to volley home his ninth goal of the year in the 10th minute. Watch the play below.
A look at the goal from Kyle Holcomb, his third of the tournament so far! We're 1-1 here in Cary.
📊: https://t.co/KgBIYG2Bgc
📺: https://t.co/MDd3H1MXaB#GoDeacs 🎩 pic.twitter.com/1hhxoAh0nH
— Wake Men's Soccer (@WakeMSoccer) May 10, 2021
Carolina needed just 32 seconds to pull level, getting the equalizer from Giovanni Montesdeoca in the 11the minute. Carolina used a quick build up out of the Wake Forest goal. An initial cross attempt was headed down right to an unmarked Montesdeoca at the the six-yard spot, who slotted the equalizer into the bottom right corner.
No. 2 seed Pittsburgh, Marshall clinch spots in College Cup
Pittsburgh Athletics
The first pair of quarterfinal matches on Monday saw a pair of matches enter halftime with scoreless ties. The floodgates opened in the second halves, as No. 2 seed Pittsburgh scored three goals against No. 7 seed Washington, including two from long range in the final three minutes, while unseeded Marshall advanced thanks to a 70th-minute goal.
Pittsburgh took the lead on a beauty of a header from Valentin Noel, who was assisted by Jasper Loeffelsend, then Bertin Jacquesson scored on a sliding strike from about 40 yards out when Washington keeper Sam Fowler had pushed out of the box. A minute later, Veljko Petkovic's try from midfield was good, putting Pitt up 3-0. Watch Veljko Petkovic's incredible 'wonder goal' from midfield for Pitt soccer
The Marshall-Georgetown match was scoreless for nearly 70 minutes, until Marshall's Vitor Dias snaked through the box and down the end line and until his pass found Jamil Roberts open near the back post, who finished the job. Georgetown was unable to answer and the reigning national champions were sent home by Marshall. In the College Cup, Marshall will face the winner of No. 5 seed Wake Forest-North Carolina on May 14, while Pittsburgh will face the winner of No. 3 seed Indiana-No. 6 seed Seton Hall.
No. 2 seed Pittsburgh adds two late goals to go up 3-0
Pittsburgh Athletics
In the 88th minute, Bertin Jacquesson added an insurance goal for No. 2 seed Pittsburgh from about 40 yards from the goal as he slid to the ground, then in the 89th minute Veljko Petkovic added another from near midfield to put the Panthers up 3-0 against No. 7 seed Washington, securing a berth in the College Cup.
Marshall takes late lead over No. 8 seed Georgetown
After a run down the end line, Vitor Dias found Jamil Roberts for the first goal of the match, giving unseeded Marshall a 1-0 lead over No. 8 seed Georgetown in the 70th minute. It was Roberts' second shot on goal of the match and just the third shot of the game for the Thundering Herd. Marshall is less than 20 minutes away from its first trip to the College Cup.
70' - Jamil Roberts with the finish on the cross from Vitor Dias! Roberts with his 3rd goal of the year and 17th of his great career! HERD LEADS 1-0!#AllorNothing x #NCAASoccer x #Elite8 pic.twitter.com/LrfRnd8t3w
— ELITE 8️⃣ Marshall Men's Soccer (@HerdMSoccer) May 10, 2021
Pittsburgh's Luke Peperak issued yellow card following collision with keeper
On a run toward the box, Pittsburgh's Luke Peperak was issued a yellow card for his challenge against Washington keeper Sam Fowler, who remained on the pitch for several minutes after the collision. It was the third yellow card issued against Pittsburgh so far in the match. Fowler stayed in the game.
No. 2 seed Pittsburgh scores first on Valentin Noel's header in the 52nd minute
Following a beautiful, right-footed cross by Jasper Loeffelsend, No. 2 seed Pittsburgh midfielder Valentin Noel leapt from inside the box and beat Washington keeper Sam Fowler for the first goal of the game in the 52nd minute. It was Noel's 14th goal of the season and it continued the midfielder's streak of scoring in every DI Men's Soccer Championship game in which Pittsburgh has played this spring. It took eight shots and five shots on goal, but Pittsburgh's attack was finally able to find the back of the net.
52' | GOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLLL! It's that man again! Valentin Noel gets the opener! Pitt 1️⃣, Washington 0️⃣#H2P pic.twitter.com/vrhH94avUV
— Pitt Men's Soccer (@Pitt_MSOC) May 10, 2021
Halftime: No. 8 seed Georgetown 0, Marshall 0
The quarterfinal match between No. 8 seed Georgetown and Marshall is at a scoreless tie through the first half, with a trip to the College Cup on the line. Georgetown has recorded four shots to Marshall's two, with Georgetown midfielder Chris Hegardt firing three of them, but Marshall keeper Oliver Semmle has not yet been forced to make a save. Georgetown goalie Giannis Nikopolidis had two saves in the first half. The winner of the match will advance to the College Cup, where it'll face the winner of No. 5 seed Wake Forest-North Carolina.
Halftime: No. 2 seed Pittsburgh 0, No. 7 seed Washington 0
Through 45 minutes, two of the top eight seeds in the 2020-21 DI Men's Soccer Championship are knotted in a scoreless tie as neither No. 2 seed Pittsburgh nor No. 7 seed Washington was able to find the net in the opening half. Both sides had a very good scoring opportunity that hit the crossbar as Pittsburgh's Veljko Petkovic launched a shot in the 26th minute that hit the crossbar, then eight minutes later, Washington defender Ryan Sailor tried to clean up a broken play after a corner kick, but it too hit the crossbar. It was Washington's only recorded shot in the first half, while Pittsburgh had six shots, including two from Petkovic and two from Jasper Loeffelsend. Washington keeper Sam Fowler had three saves in the half. The winner will advance to the College Cup, where it will face the winner of No. 3 seed Indiana-No. 6 seed Seton Hall.
Washington's Sailor's header hits the crossbar
In the 34th minute, Washington redshirt senior defender Ryan Sailor nearly netted a goal with a header that hit the crossbar, nearly breaking a scoreless tie. It was the Huskies' first shot of the game.
No. 2 seed Pittsburgh nearly scores first on Petkovic's rocket off the crossbar
In the 26th minute, Pittsburgh midfielder Veljko Petkovic launched a strike that ricocheted off the crossbar, nearly giving the Panthers the first goal of the game. Pittsburgh has attempted six shots to Washington's zero midway through the first half.
Here is the schedule, live streams for today's quarterfinal games
Indiana Athletics
Four berths to the College Cup are on the line in Monday's quarterfinal action in the 2020-21 DI Men's Soccer Championship. The quarterfinals began at 1 p.m. ET today with No. 2 seed Pittsburgh versus No. 7 seed Washington and No. 8 seed Georgetown versus Marshall. The second set of games is at 5 p.m. All games will stream live right here on NCAA.com. You can also watch the streams on the University of North Carolina's site (links are below). The eight remaining programs include some heavy hitters in DI men's soccer: reigning national champion Georgetown, which defeated Virginia in penalty kicks in the 2019 final, eight-time national champion Indiana, which fell to Stanford in double overtime in the 2017 final, two-time champion North Carolina, and 2007 national champion Wake Forest, which also fell to Stanford during the Cardinal's three-peat — in penalty kicks in 2016. Here's the complete schedule for today:
1 p.m. ET | No. 2 seed Pittsburgh vs. No. 7 seed Washington | Live stats | Live stream
1 p.m. ET | No. 8 seed Georgetown vs. Marshall | Live stats | Live stream
5 p.m. ET | No. 3 seed Indiana vs. No. 6 seed Seton Hall | Live stats | Live stream
5 p.m. ET | No. 5 seed Wake Forest North Carolina also upset No. 4 seed Stanford 1-0. After Joe Pickering netted the first and only goal ('14) of the match, the Tar Heels held strong on defense to prevent Stanford from tying the match. Here's the complete schedule for Monday's quarterfinal matchups: 1 p.m. EDT | No. 8 seed Georgetown vs. Marshall 1 p.m. EDT | No. 2 seed Pittsburgh vs. No. 7 seed Washington 5 p.m. EDT | No. 3 seed Indiana vs. No. 6 Seton Hall 5 p.m. EDT | No. 5 Wake Forest vs. North Carolina The winners of quarters will advance to the semifinals, which will be played Friday, May 14. Here are the complete results from the third round: No. 7 seed Washington 2, Missouri State 0 | Watch replay No. 8 seed Georgetown 3, Penn State 2 | Watch replay No. 2 seed Pittsburgh 4, UCF 0 | Watch replay Marshall 1, No. 1 seed Clemson 1 (6-5 in PKs) | Watch replay No. 3 seed Indiana 2, Marquette 1 | Watch replay North Carolina 1, No. 4 seed Stanford 0 | Watch replay No. 5 seed Wake Forest 2, Kentucky 1 | Watch replay No. 6 seed Seton Hall 2, Virginia Tech 2 (7-6 in PKs) | Watch replay Click here to view the updated interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:08 pm, May 6, 2021Marshall shocks No. 1 seed Clemson; knocks off top-seed in PKs Marshall has pulled the upset of the tournament after shocking No. 1 Clemson 1-1 (6-5 in PKs) in a match that took two period of extra time and a penalty shootout to decide which team would move on to the quarterfinals. ELITE 8️⃣ Bound! 🟢⚪️@NCAASoccer x #AllOrNothing pic.twitter.com/Njky7fpMso— ELITE 8️⃣ Marshall Men's Soccer (@HerdMSoccer) May 6, 2021 Both Marshall and Clemson's goals came in the first half of regulation. The Thundering Herd struck first thanks to an unassisted goal by Max Schneider ('15) early in the first half. The Tigers responded via a goal by Callum Johnson ('32) to tie the match up at 1-1. Both Clemson and Marshall were held goal-less through the rest of regulation and two periods of extra time, but thanks to a 6-5 performance by the Thundering Herd, Marshall knocked off the top seed of the DI men's soccer championship. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:28 am, May 3, 2021Second round is complete, round of 16 matches are set Georgetown Athletics The DI men's soccer championship continued on Sunday with the second round. A total of 16 games were played, and the winners advanced to the third round. Here are the highlights from Sunday's action. In the first pair of matches, No. 8 Georgetown and Kentucky advanced to the round of 16. The defending champion Hoyas blanked High Point 2-0 while the Wildcats had a clean sheet of their own in a 2-0 win over New Hampshire. A little later in the afternoon, Penn State, Missouri State, Marshall and Marquette would also be moving on. Milo Yosef's OT winner put Marshall through over Fordham while Jon Koka struck twice in the final five minutes to lift Missouri State past Maryland. Marquette earned its spot in the next round by edging Loyola Marymount 3-1 on penalties after a scoreless 110 minutes. The evening began with overtime victories for No. 4 Stanford and Virginia Tech. No. 3 Indiana and North Carolina each won their respective games on penalty kicks. All eight teams that were seeded advanced to the third round, which will take place on Thursday, May 6. You can view the interactive bracket here and the printable bracket here. Here are all 16 matchups of the second round: No. 8 Georgetown 2, High Point 0 Kentucky 2, New Hampshire 0 Marshall 2, Fordham 1 (OT) Marquette 0, Loyola Marymount 0 (3-1 on PKs) Penn State 4, Massachusetts 1 Missouri State 2, Maryland 1 No. 1 Clemson 2, American 1 Virginia Tech 2, Oregon State 1 (OT) No. 7 Washington 2, Grand Canyon 0 No. 3 Indiana 1, St. Francis Brooklyn 1 (3-1 on PKs) No. 4 Stanford 1, Omaha 0 (OT) North Carolina 1, Charlotte 1 (4-1 on PKs) UCF 2, James Madison 1 No. 2 Pittsburgh 6, Monmouth 1 No. 5 Wake Forest 3, Coastal Carolina 2 No. 6 Seton Hall 2, Air Force 1 Below is a look at the third round matchups: No. 7 Washington vs. Missouri State | 12 p.m. ET No. 8 Georgetown vs. Penn State | 12 p.m. ET No. 1 Clemson vs. Marshall | 3 p.m. ET No. 2 Pittsburgh vs. UCF | 3 p.m. ET No. 3 Indiana vs. Marquette | 6 p.m. ET No. 4 Stanford vs. North Carolina | 6 p.m. ET No. 5 Wake Forest vs. Kentucky | 9 p.m. ET No. 6 Seton Hall vs. Virginia Tech | 9 p.m. ET share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:01 am, April 30, 2021First round games complete; second round is set The opening round of the 2020-21 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship is complete as four teams advanced to the second round. On Thursday, April 29, the four teams to move on were American, St. Francis Brooklyn, Omaha and Monmouth. St. Francis Brooklyn won on a golden goal in double overtime as American advanced against Jacksonville 5-4 in penalty kicks. Here are the complete results from Thursday's action: American def. Jacksonville 3-3 (5-4 PKs) St. Francis Brooklyn def. Milwaukee 2-1 in 2OT Omaha def. UNC Greensboro 3-2 Monmouth def. Bowling Green 2-1 105' | ITS OVER!!!!!IVAN SENDS US INTO THE SECOND ROUND!!!#BrooklynTough | #TerrierPride | #NCAASoccer pic.twitter.com/SSPGKfIYpU— St. Francis Soccer (@SFBKsoccer) April 30, 2021 The rest of the field awaits in the second round, which begins on Sunday, May 2. Second-round matchups begin at 12 p.m. EDT. You can view the interactive bracket here and the printable bracket here. Here are all 16 matchups of the second round: No. 8 Georgetown vs. High Point | 12 p.m. EDT | Watch Live Kentucky vs. New Hampshire | 12 p.m. EDT | Watch Live Fordham vs. Marshall | 1 p.m. EDT Marquette vs. Loyola Marymount | 1 p.m. EDT | Watch Live Penn State vs. Massachusetts | 1 p.m. EDT | Watch Live Maryland vs. Missouri State | 1 p.m. EDT | Watch Live No. 1 Clemson vs. American | 4 p.m. EDT | Watch Live Oregon State vs. Virginia Tech | 4 p.m. EDT No. 7 Washington vs. Grand Canyon | 4 p.m. EDT | Watch Live No. 3 Indiana vs. St. Francis Brooklyn | 5 p.m. EDT | Watch Live No. 4 Stanford vs. Omaha | 5 p.m. EDT North Carolina vs. Charlotte | 5 p.m. EDT | Watch Live UCF vs. James Madison | 5 p.m. EDT No. 2 Pittsburgh vs. Monmouth | 8 p.m. EDT | Watch Live No. 5 Wake Forest vs. Coastal Carolina | 8 p.m. EDT | Watch Live No. 6 Seton Hall vs. Air Force | 8 p.m. EDT | Watch Live share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:09 pm, April 19, 20212020 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship bracket announced NCAA.org The field and bracket for the 2020 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship was announced today by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee, which awarded the tournament’s No. 1 seed to Clemson. Get a printable bracket here See the interactive bracket here The Tigers won the Atlantic Coast Conference Automatic Qualifier Match, 2-0, over Pittsburgh on Saturday night to lock up their 33rd berth in the NCAA Tournament, while extending their home unbeaten streak to 25 matches. The 2015 national runner-up, Clemson is a two-time national champion winning in 1984 and 1987. There are no first-time participants in the 2020 field, but a few may feel like newcomers. Bowling Green is back in the tournament for the first time since 1997, while American and Seton Hall return after last making the field in 2004 and 2005, respectively. The Hoosiers lead the field making their 45th appearance. They are two titles shy of reaching Saint Louis’ NCAA record of 10 national championships. The 36-team field is made up of champions from 22 conferences, who qualified automatically, in addition to 14 teams that were selected at-large. Preliminary round games of the tournament will take place at the campus venues of University of North Carolina Wilmington, UNC Greensboro and Wake Forest, in addition to Bryan Park (Greensboro, North Carolina), J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex (Wilson, North Carolina), Sportsplex (Matthews, North Carolina) and WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, North Carolina). Four first-round games will be played Thursday, April 29, while all second-round action will take place Sunday, May 2. The third round will be played May 6, while the quarterfinals will be played May 10. TEAMS RECEIVING CONFERENCE AUTOMATIC BIDS (22): Conference school American Athletic Conference UCF America East Conference New Hampshire Atlantic Coast Conference Clemson ASUN Conference Jacksonville Atlantic 10 Conference Fordham Big East Conference Seton Hall Big South Conference High Point Big Ten Conference Indiana Colonial Athletic Association James Madison Conference USA Marshall Horizon League Milwaukee Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Monmouth Mid-American Conference Bowling Green Missouri Valley Conference Missouri State Northeast Conference St. Francis Brooklyn Pac-12 Conference Stanford Patriot League American Southern Conference UNC Greensboro Summit League Denver * Sun Belt Conference Coastal Carolina West Coast Conference LMU (CA) Western Athletic Conference Air Force Note: Denver has been replaced by Omaha, which will represent the Summit League in the 2020 tournament. TEAMS RECEIVING AT-LARGE BIDS (14): school Charlotte Georgetown Grand Canyon Kentucky Marquette Maryland Massachusetts North Carolina Oregon State Penn State Pittsburgh Virginia Tech Wake Forest Washington share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:58 pm, April 9, 2021Everything you need to know for the selection show When: The 2021 DI men's soccer championship selection show is scheduled for Monday, April 19 at Noon ET. Where: You can watch the selection show right here on NCAA.com. The 2021 DI men's soccer championship will take place from April 29-May 17 in Cary, North Carolina, and the surrounding areas. 36 teams will be selected to compete in a single-elimination tournament for this year's College Cup. Below is the full championship schedule ROUND DAY DATE Selection Show Monday April 19 First round Thursday April 29 Second round Sunday May 2 Third round Thursday May 6 Quarterfinals Monday May 10 National semifinals Friday May 14 National championship Monday May 17 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:42 pm, April 9, 2021Attendance policy for men’s soccer championship The Division I Men’s Soccer committee intends to provide some opportunity for family and friends to attend the championships. They will follow the NCAA Medical Advisory Group guidelines, and the maximum allowable capacity will be 25 percent. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:40 pm, April 9, 2021Championship HistoryGeorgetown defeated Virginia to take home the men's soccer national championship last season. It was the Hoyas' first College Cup. The thrilling match came down to penalty kicks in the highest-scoring national championship game since 1980. Georgetown wins their 1st Men's Soccer National Championship Click or tap here for the full final scores from the 2019 championships. The Fall 2020 championship was postponed amid COVID-19 concerns. Below is the year-by-year national championship history since 1959. Year Champion (Record) Coach Score Runner-Up Host or Site 2019 Georgetown (20-1-3) Brian Wiese 3-3 (2ot, pk) Virginia Cary, N.C. 2018 Maryland (13-6-4) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 Akron Santa Barbara, Calif. 2017 Stanford (19-2-2) Jeremy Gunn 1-0 (2ot) Indiana Philadelphia 2016 Stanford (15-3-5) Jeremy Gunn 0-0 (2ot, pk) Wake Forest Houston 2015 Stanford (18-2-3) Jeremy Gunn 4-0 Clemson Kansas City, Kan. 2014 Virginia (14-6-3) George Gelnovatch 0-0 (2ot, pk) UCLA Cary, N.C. 2013 Notre Dame (17-1-6) Bobby Clark 2-1 Maryland Chester, Pa. 2012 Indiana (16-5-3) Todd Yeagley 1-0 Georgetown Hoover, Ala. 2011 North Carolina (21-2-3) Carlos Somoano 1-0 Charlotte Hoover, Ala. 2010 Akron (22-1-2) Caleb Porter 1-0 Louisville Santa Barbara, Calif. 2009 *Virginia (19-3-3) George Gelnovatch 0-0 (2ot, pk) Akron Cary, N.C. 2008 Maryland (23-3) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 North Carolina Frisco, Texas 2007 Wake Forest (22-2-2) Jay Vidovich 2-1 Ohio State Cary, N.C. 2006 UC Santa Barbara (17-7-1) Tim Vom Steeg 2-1 UCLA St. Louis 2005 Maryland (20-4-1) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 New Mexico Cary, N.C. 2004 *Indiana (19-4-1) Mike Freitag 1-1 (2ot, pk) UC Santa Barbara Carson, Calif. 2003 Indiana (17-3-5) Jerry Yeagley 2-1 St. John's (N.Y) Columbus, Ohio 2002 UCLA (18-3-3) Tom Fitzgerald 1-0 Stanford Dallas 2001 North Carolina (20-3-2) Elmar Bolowich 2-0 Indiana Columbus, Ohio 2000 Connecticut (20-3-2) Ray Reid 2-0 Creighton Charlotte, N.C. 1999 Indiana (21-3) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 Santa Clara Charlotte, N.C. 1998 Indiana (23-2) Jerry Yeagley 3-1 Stanford Richmond 1997 UCLA (22-2) Sigi Schmid 2-0 Virginia Richmond 1996 St. John's (N.Y.) (22-2-2) Dave Masur 4-1 FIU Richmond 1995 Wisconsin (20-4-1) Jim Launder 2-0 Duke Richmond 1994 Virginia (22-3-1) Bruce Arena 1-0 Indiana Davidson 1993 Virginia (22-3) Bruce Arena 2-0 South Carolina Davidson 1992 Virginia (21-2-1) Bruce Arena 2-0 San Diego Davidson 1991 *Virginia (19-1-2) Bruce Arena 0-0 (4ot, pk) Santa Clara South Florida 1990 *UCLA (19-1-2) Sigi Schmid 0-0 (4ot, pk) Rutgers South Florida 1989 Santa Clara (20-0-3)/Virginia (21-2-2) Steve Sampson/Bruce Arena 1-1 (2ot) Rutgers 1988 Indiana (19-3-3) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 Howard Indiana 1987 Clemson (18-5-1) I.M. Ibrahim 2-0 San Diego State Clemson 1986 Duke (18-5-1) John Rennie 1-0 Akron Tacoma, Wash. 1985 UCLA (20-1-4) Sigi Schmid 1-0 (8ot) American Seattle 1984 Clemson (22-4) I.M. Ibrahim 2-1 Indiana Seattle 1983 Indiana (21-1-4) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 (2ot) Columbia Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 1982 Indiana (21-3-2) Jerry Yeagley 2-1 (8ot) Duke Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 1981 Connecticut (20-3-2) Joe Morrone 2-1 (ot) Alabama A&M Stanford 1980 San Francisco (24-0-2) Steve Negoesco 4-3 (ot) Indiana Tampa, Fla. 1979 SIU Edwardsville (19-2-3) Bob Guelker 3-2 Clemson Tampa, Fla. 1978 San Francisco# (28-1) Steve Negoesco 2-0 Indiana Tampa, Fla. 1977 Hartwick (16-0-2) Jim Lennox 2-1 San Francisco California 1976 San Francisco (20-2-3) Steve Negoesco 1-0 Indiana Penn 1975 San Francisco (21-1-2) Steve Negoesco 4-1 SIU Edwardsville SIU Edwardsville 1974 Howard (19-0) Lincoln Phillips 2-1 (4ot) St. Louis St. Louis 1973 St. Louis (15-2-3) Harry Keough 2-1 (ot) UCLA Miami, Fla. 1972 St. Louis (15-2-3) Harry Keough 4-2 UCLA Miami, Fla. 1971 Howard# (15-0) Lincoln Phillips 3-2 St. Louis Miami, Fla. 1970 St. Louis (14-0-1) Harry Keough 1-0 UCLA SIU Edwardsville 1969 St. Louis (13-0) Harry Keough 4-0 San Francisco San Jose State 1968 Maryland (14-0-1)/Michigan State (11-1-3) Doyle Royal/Gene Kenney 2-2 (2ot) Georgia Tech-Emory 1967 Michigan State (12-0-2)/St. Louis (8-3-2) Gene Kenney/Harry Keough 0-0 (Game called due to weather St. Louis 1966 San Francisco (11-0-1) Steve Negoesco 5-2 Long Island California 1965 St. Louis (14-0) Bob Guelker 1-0 Michigan State St. Louis 1964 Navy (15-0) F.H. 