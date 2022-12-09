Indiana men's soccer shuts out Pitt, advances to NCAA championship game

We have now surpassed 360 minutes since anyone has scored a goal on the Indiana defense. Another tournament game, another Hoosier shutout. Indiana blanked Pitt, 2-0, in the College Cup semifinals behind two first half goals and maintained their shutout run through the NCAA tournament.

For all their possession (55%), the Panthers struggled to create a substantial number of scoring chances even as the game dragged on. They registered just seven shots in 90 minutes and three on target and were generally unable to find a way through Indiana's 4-4-2 mid-block formation.

To the spectators' eye, this game may have seemed a bit dull, but the Hoosiers are in the business of winning. They have reached this stage for the second time in three seasons and it was a combination of solid defense and efficient finishing. Indiana scored twice despite also only mustering seven shots. First, a Ryan Wittenbrink rebound after a saved penalty and then a Tommy Mihalic goal that squeezed through the tightest of spaces to double the Indiana lead. With the lack of defensive penetration on the Panthers' part, the game was all but wrapped up after Mihalic's effort.

As Pitt coach Jay Vidovich said postgame: "The first goal hurt us, but the second goal killed us."

The Panthers suffered a semifinal lost to the Hoosiers for the second time in three seasons. Indiana will meet Syracuse at 6 p.m. ET Monday, Dec. 12 for the NCAA title. IU last won the national championship in 2012.

Here's the scoring summary from Indiana's College Cup win: