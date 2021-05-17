Indiana vs. Marshall: Score, live updates from the College Cup final

Pittsburgh Athletics

Four teams will compete in the 2020-21 College Cup tonight for a spot in Monday's national championship game. The only two unseeded teams left — North Carolina and Marshall — lead off the semifinals at 6 p.m. ET. No. 2 seed Pitt and No. 3 seed Indiana face off in the nightcap at 8:30 ET.

Here's the schedule for Friday's semifinals from Cary, North Carolina.

6 p.m. ET | North Carolina (9-4-4) vs, Marshall (11-2-3) | Live stats | Broadcast: ESPNU | Stream on Watch ESPN

8:30 p.m. ET | No. 2 seed Pittsburgh (16-3) vs. No. 3 seed Indiana (11-1-2) | Live stats | Broadcast: ESPNU | Stream on Watch ESPN

The most recent champion of the four teams left is Indiana. The Hoosiers shut out (1-0) Georgetown for the 2012 title. North Carolina last won in 2011, defeating Charlotte 1-0. The Hoosiers have eight titles and the Tar Heels have two, while the Panthers and the Herd have never won the championship.

To view every DI men's soccer champion since 1958, click or tap here.

Today marks the ninth time — seventh since 2008 — North Carolina has appeared in the College Cup. Over the last 13 seasons, the Tar Heels lead all NCAA Division I programs in NCAA tournament wins (26) and third round (10) and quarterfinal appearances (nine). North Carolina advanced to the semifinals this season after beating No. 5 seed Wake Forest via a 2-1 come-from-behind win. The Tar Heels have outscored their opponents 20-10 this season, while 13 different players have scored at least one goal.

Now to the Cinderella team. Marshall is on a record-breaking program run right now. After defeating No. 1 seed Clemson via penalty kicks in the third round and handing the defending champion Georgetown a clean sheet in the quarterfinals, the Herd will now compete in their first College Cup. Marshall has outscored its opponents 28-8 and 12 different players have scored at least one goal this season.

The Indiana program is a powerhouse. The Hoosiers have appeared in 21 College Cups, 2020 being their third in four years.

For the second time in program history, Pitt will face Indiana. The Hoosiers won the most recent battle, beating the Panthers 3-2 in double overtime. Indiana has allowed just five goal this season, and its MAC Hermann Trophy Finalist sophomore Victor Bezerra leads the team with 12 goals and four assists on the season.

Pitt, however, has its own MAC Hermann Trophy Finalist in sophomore midfielder Valentin Noel. He ranks second in the country in goals (14) and third in total points (30). During the fall season, Noel broke a school record by scoring at least one goal in six consecutive games.

The national title game will be played at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, May 17.