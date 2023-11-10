Live updates: 2023 DI men's soccer championship

The 2023 DI men's soccer selection show will air Monday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. ET here, live on NCAA.com. The complete tournament field will be posted here shortly after it is unveiled.

🗓️ When: Monday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. ET

📺 Where: show will be streamed on NCAA.com and at the top of this page.

✅ Click for confirmed automatic qualifiers

The first round of the tournament is set to start on Thursday, Nov. 16 across multiple locations, while the championship game will be Monday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. ET in Louisville, KY.