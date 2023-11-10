Last Updated 2:18 PM, November 10, 2023
Live updates: 2023 DI men's soccer championship

Selection show: How to watch 🔜

The 2023 DI men's soccer selection show will air Monday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. ET here, live on NCAA.com. The complete tournament field will be posted here shortly after it is unveiled.

🗓️ When: Monday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. ET
📺 Where: show will be streamed on NCAA.com and at the top of this page.
Click for confirmed automatic qualifiers

The first round of the tournament is set to start on Thursday, Nov. 16 across multiple locations, while the championship game will be Monday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. ET in Louisville, KY. 

Road to the College Cup, explained 🛣️

The College Cup is made up of the last two rounds of the NCAA Division I tournament, consisting of two semifinals and one final to determine the ultimate national champion. 

There are 202 Division I men's soccer teams in the 2023 season and only 48 of them will earn a spot in the single-elimination NCAA tournament. Twenty-three teams will earn automatic bids for winning their conference championship and 25 teams will be selected at large by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee. The teams will be seeded so that 16 of the 48 teams will receive a first-round bye and automatically advance to the second round. 

The tournament field will be announced during the live selection show on Monday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. ET. Streamed live on NCAA.com and at the top of this page.

Championship History 📚

The reigning national champs are Syracuse, which claimed last year's title in a thrilling match against Indiana that went into double overtime and was ultimately determined by a PK shootout. 

Here is every DI men's soccer champion dating back to 1959. Who will be next..?

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2023 ? ? ? ? Louisville, K.Y.
2022 Syracuse (19-2-4) Ian McIntyre 2-2 (PK) Indiana Cary, N.C.
2021 Clemson (16-5-2) Mike Noonan 2-0 Washington Cary, N.C.
2020 Marshall (13-2-3) Chris Grassie 1-0 (ot) Indiana Cary, N.C.
2019 Georgetown (20-1-3) Brian Wiese 3-3 (2ot, pk) Virginia Cary, N.C.
2018 Maryland (13-6-4) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 Akron Santa Barbara, Calif.
2017 Stanford (19-2-2) Jeremy Gunn 1-0 (2ot) Indiana Philadelphia
2016 Stanford (15-3-5) Jeremy Gunn 0-0 (2ot, pk) Wake Forest Houston
2015 Stanford (18-2-3) Jeremy Gunn 4-0 Clemson Kansas City, Kan.
2014 Virginia (14-6-3) George Gelnovatch 0-0 (2ot, pk) UCLA Cary, N.C.
2013 Notre Dame (17-1-6) Bobby Clark 2-1 Maryland Chester, Pa.
2012 Indiana (16-5-3) Todd Yeagley 1-0 Georgetown Hoover, Ala.
2011 North Carolina (21-2-3) Carlos Somoano 1-0 Charlotte Hoover, Ala.
2010 Akron (22-1-2) Caleb Porter 1-0 Louisville Santa Barbara, Calif.
2009 *Virginia (19-3-3) George Gelnovatch 0-0 (2ot, pk) Akron Cary, N.C.
2008 Maryland (23-3) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 North Carolina Frisco, Texas
2007 Wake Forest (22-2-2) Jay Vidovich 2-1 Ohio State Cary, N.C.
2006 UC Santa Barbara (17-7-1) Tim Vom Steeg 2-1 UCLA St. Louis
2005 Maryland (20-4-1) Sasho Cirovski 1-0 New Mexico Cary, N.C.
2004 *Indiana (19-4-1) Mike Freitag 1-1 (2ot, pk) UC Santa Barbara Carson, Calif.
2003 Indiana (17-3-5) Jerry Yeagley 2-1 St. John's (N.Y) Columbus, Ohio
2002 UCLA (18-3-3) Tom Fitzgerald 1-0 Stanford Dallas
2001 North Carolina (20-3-2) Elmar Bolowich 2-0 Indiana Columbus, Ohio
2000 Connecticut (20-3-2) Ray Reid 2-0 Creighton Charlotte, N.C.
1999 Indiana (21-3) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 Santa Clara Charlotte, N.C.
1998 Indiana (23-2) Jerry Yeagley 3-1 Stanford Richmond
1997 UCLA (22-2) Sigi Schmid 2-0 Virginia Richmond
1996 St. John's (N.Y.) (22-2-2) Dave Masur 4-1 FIU Richmond
1995 Wisconsin (20-4-1) Jim Launder 2-0 Duke Richmond
1994 Virginia (22-3-1) Bruce Arena 1-0 Indiana Davidson
1993 Virginia (22-3) Bruce Arena 2-0 South Carolina Davidson
1992 Virginia (21-2-1) Bruce Arena 2-0 San Diego Davidson
1991 *Virginia (19-1-2) Bruce Arena 0-0 (4ot, pk) Santa Clara South Florida
1990 *UCLA (19-1-2) Sigi Schmid 0-0 (4ot, pk) Rutgers South Florida
1989 Santa Clara (20-0-3)/Virginia (21-2-2) Steve Sampson/Bruce Arena 1-1 (2ot) Rutgers  
1988 Indiana (19-3-3) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 Howard Indiana
1987 Clemson (18-5-1) I.M. Ibrahim 2-0 San Diego State Clemson
1986 Duke (18-5-1) John Rennie 1-0 Akron Tacoma, Wash.
1985 UCLA (20-1-4) Sigi Schmid 1-0 (8ot) American Seattle
1984 Clemson (22-4) I.M. Ibrahim 2-1 Indiana Seattle
1983 Indiana (21-1-4) Jerry Yeagley 1-0 (2ot) Columbia Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
1982 Indiana (21-3-2) Jerry Yeagley 2-1 (8ot) Duke Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
1981 Connecticut (20-3-2) Joe Morrone 2-1 (ot) Alabama A&M Stanford
1980 San Francisco (24-0-2) Steve Negoesco 4-3 (ot) Indiana Tampa, Fla.
1979 SIU Edwardsville (19-2-3) Bob Guelker 3-2 Clemson Tampa, Fla.
1978 San Francisco# (28-1) Steve Negoesco 2-0 Indiana Tampa, Fla.
1977 Hartwick (16-0-2) Jim Lennox 2-1 San Francisco California
1976 San Francisco (20-2-3) Steve Negoesco 1-0 Indiana Penn
1975 San Francisco (21-1-2) Steve Negoesco 4-1 SIU Edwardsville SIU Edwardsville
1974 Howard (19-0) Lincoln Phillips 2-1 (4ot) St. Louis St. Louis
1973 St. Louis (15-2-3) Harry Keough 2-1 (ot) UCLA Miami, Fla.
1972 St. Louis (15-2-3) Harry Keough 4-2 UCLA Miami, Fla.
1971 Howard# (15-0) Lincoln Phillips 3-2 St. Louis Miami, Fla.
1970 St. Louis (14-0-1) Harry Keough 1-0 UCLA SIU Edwardsville
1969 St. Louis (13-0) Harry Keough 4-0 San Francisco San Jose State
1968 Maryland (14-0-1)/Michigan State (11-1-3) Doyle Royal/Gene Kenney 2-2 (2ot) Georgia Tech-Emory  
1967 Michigan State (12-0-2)/St. Louis (8-3-2) Gene Kenney/Harry Keough 0-0 (Game called due to weather) St. Louis
1966 San Francisco (11-0-1) Steve Negoesco 5-2 Long Island California
1965 St. Louis (14-0) Bob Guelker 1-0 Michigan State St. Louis
1964 Navy (15-0) F.H. Warner 1-0 Michigan State Brown
1963 St. Louis (13-1) Bob Guelker 3-0 Navy Rutgers
1962 St. Louis (12-0-1) Bob Guelker 4-3 Maryland St. Louis
1961 West Chester (12-0) Mel Lorback 2-0 St. Louis St. Louis
1960 St. Louis (14-1) Bob Guelker 3-2 Maryland Brooklyn
1959 St. Louis (11-1) Bob Guelker 5-2 Bridgeport Connecticut

*Penalty kicks
#Later vacated