Live updates: 2023 DI men's soccer championship
Selection show: How to watch 🔜
The 2023 DI men's soccer selection show will air Monday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. ET here, live on NCAA.com. The complete tournament field will be posted here shortly after it is unveiled.
🗓️ When: Monday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. ET
📺 Where: show will be streamed on NCAA.com and at the top of this page.
✅ Click for confirmed automatic qualifiers
The first round of the tournament is set to start on Thursday, Nov. 16 across multiple locations, while the championship game will be Monday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. ET in Louisville, KY.
Road to the College Cup, explained 🛣️
The College Cup is made up of the last two rounds of the NCAA Division I tournament, consisting of two semifinals and one final to determine the ultimate national champion.
There are 202 Division I men's soccer teams in the 2023 season and only 48 of them will earn a spot in the single-elimination NCAA tournament. Twenty-three teams will earn automatic bids for winning their conference championship and 25 teams will be selected at large by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee. The teams will be seeded so that 16 of the 48 teams will receive a first-round bye and automatically advance to the second round.
The tournament field will be announced during the live selection show on Monday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. ET.
Championship History 📚
The reigning national champs are Syracuse, which claimed last year's title in a thrilling match against Indiana that went into double overtime and was ultimately determined by a PK shootout.
Here is every DI men's soccer champion dating back to 1959. Who will be next..?
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2023
|?
|?
|?
|?
|Louisville, K.Y.
|2022
|Syracuse (19-2-4)
|Ian McIntyre
|2-2 (PK)
|Indiana
|Cary, N.C.
|2021
|Clemson (16-5-2)
|Mike Noonan
|2-0
|Washington
|Cary, N.C.
|2020
|Marshall (13-2-3)
|Chris Grassie
|1-0 (ot)
|Indiana
|Cary, N.C.
|2019
|Georgetown (20-1-3)
|Brian Wiese
|3-3 (2ot, pk)
|Virginia
|Cary, N.C.
|2018
|Maryland (13-6-4)
|Sasho Cirovski
|1-0
|Akron
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|2017
|Stanford (19-2-2)
|Jeremy Gunn
|1-0 (2ot)
|Indiana
|Philadelphia
|2016
|Stanford (15-3-5)
|Jeremy Gunn
|0-0 (2ot, pk)
|Wake Forest
|Houston
|2015
|Stanford (18-2-3)
|Jeremy Gunn
|4-0
|Clemson
|Kansas City, Kan.
|2014
|Virginia (14-6-3)
|George Gelnovatch
|0-0 (2ot, pk)
|UCLA
|Cary, N.C.
|2013
|Notre Dame (17-1-6)
|Bobby Clark
|2-1
|Maryland
|Chester, Pa.
|2012
|Indiana (16-5-3)
|Todd Yeagley
|1-0
|Georgetown
|Hoover, Ala.
|2011
|North Carolina (21-2-3)
|Carlos Somoano
|1-0
|Charlotte
|Hoover, Ala.
|2010
|Akron (22-1-2)
|Caleb Porter
|1-0
|Louisville
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|2009
|*Virginia (19-3-3)
|George Gelnovatch
|0-0 (2ot, pk)
|Akron
|Cary, N.C.
|2008
|Maryland (23-3)
|Sasho Cirovski
|1-0
|North Carolina
|Frisco, Texas
|2007
|Wake Forest (22-2-2)
|Jay Vidovich
|2-1
|Ohio State
|Cary, N.C.
|2006
|UC Santa Barbara (17-7-1)
|Tim Vom Steeg
|2-1
|UCLA
|St. Louis
|2005
|Maryland (20-4-1)
|Sasho Cirovski
|1-0
|New Mexico
|Cary, N.C.
|2004
|*Indiana (19-4-1)
|Mike Freitag
|1-1 (2ot, pk)
|UC Santa Barbara
|Carson, Calif.
|2003
|Indiana (17-3-5)
|Jerry Yeagley
|2-1
|St. John's (N.Y)
|Columbus, Ohio
|2002
|UCLA (18-3-3)
|Tom Fitzgerald
|1-0
|Stanford
|Dallas
|2001
|North Carolina (20-3-2)
|Elmar Bolowich
|2-0
|Indiana
|Columbus, Ohio
|2000
|Connecticut (20-3-2)
|Ray Reid
|2-0
|Creighton
|Charlotte, N.C.
|1999
|Indiana (21-3)
|Jerry Yeagley
|1-0
|Santa Clara
|Charlotte, N.C.
|1998
|Indiana (23-2)
|Jerry Yeagley
|3-1
|Stanford
|Richmond
|1997
|UCLA (22-2)
|Sigi Schmid
|2-0
|Virginia
|Richmond
|1996
|St. John's (N.Y.) (22-2-2)
|Dave Masur
|4-1
|FIU
|Richmond
|1995
|Wisconsin (20-4-1)
|Jim Launder
|2-0
|Duke
|Richmond
|1994
|Virginia (22-3-1)
|Bruce Arena
|1-0
|Indiana
|Davidson
|1993
|Virginia (22-3)
|Bruce Arena
|2-0
|South Carolina
|Davidson
|1992
|Virginia (21-2-1)
|Bruce Arena
|2-0
|San Diego
|Davidson
|1991
|*Virginia (19-1-2)
|Bruce Arena
|0-0 (4ot, pk)
|Santa Clara
|South Florida
|1990
|*UCLA (19-1-2)
|Sigi Schmid
|0-0 (4ot, pk)
|Rutgers
|South Florida
|1989
|Santa Clara (20-0-3)/Virginia (21-2-2)
|Steve Sampson/Bruce Arena
|1-1 (2ot)
|Rutgers
|1988
|Indiana (19-3-3)
|Jerry Yeagley
|1-0
|Howard
|Indiana
|1987
|Clemson (18-5-1)
|I.M. Ibrahim
|2-0
|San Diego State
|Clemson
|1986
|Duke (18-5-1)
|John Rennie
|1-0
|Akron
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1985
|UCLA (20-1-4)
|Sigi Schmid
|1-0 (8ot)
|American
|Seattle
|1984
|Clemson (22-4)
|I.M. Ibrahim
|2-1
|Indiana
|Seattle
|1983
|Indiana (21-1-4)
|Jerry Yeagley
|1-0 (2ot)
|Columbia
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|1982
|Indiana (21-3-2)
|Jerry Yeagley
|2-1 (8ot)
|Duke
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|1981
|Connecticut (20-3-2)
|Joe Morrone
|2-1 (ot)
|Alabama A&M
|Stanford
|1980
|San Francisco (24-0-2)
|Steve Negoesco
|4-3 (ot)
|Indiana
|Tampa, Fla.
|1979
|SIU Edwardsville (19-2-3)
|Bob Guelker
|3-2
|Clemson
|Tampa, Fla.
|1978
|San Francisco# (28-1)
|Steve Negoesco
|2-0
|Indiana
|Tampa, Fla.
|1977
|Hartwick (16-0-2)
|Jim Lennox
|2-1
|San Francisco
|California
|1976
|San Francisco (20-2-3)
|Steve Negoesco
|1-0
|Indiana
|Penn
|1975
|San Francisco (21-1-2)
|Steve Negoesco
|4-1
|SIU Edwardsville
|SIU Edwardsville
|1974
|Howard (19-0)
|Lincoln Phillips
|2-1 (4ot)
|St. Louis
|St. Louis
|1973
|St. Louis (15-2-3)
|Harry Keough
|2-1 (ot)
|UCLA
|Miami, Fla.
|1972
|St. Louis (15-2-3)
|Harry Keough
|4-2
|UCLA
|Miami, Fla.
|1971
|Howard# (15-0)
|Lincoln Phillips
|3-2
|St. Louis
|Miami, Fla.
|1970
|St. Louis (14-0-1)
|Harry Keough
|1-0
|UCLA
|SIU Edwardsville
|1969
|St. Louis (13-0)
|Harry Keough
|4-0
|San Francisco
|San Jose State
|1968
|Maryland (14-0-1)/Michigan State (11-1-3)
|Doyle Royal/Gene Kenney
|2-2 (2ot)
|Georgia Tech-Emory
|1967
|Michigan State (12-0-2)/St. Louis (8-3-2)
|Gene Kenney/Harry Keough
|0-0
|(Game called due to weather)
|St. Louis
|1966
|San Francisco (11-0-1)
|Steve Negoesco
|5-2
|Long Island
|California
|1965
|St. Louis (14-0)
|Bob Guelker
|1-0
|Michigan State
|St. Louis
|1964
|Navy (15-0)
|F.H. Warner
|1-0
|Michigan State
|Brown
|1963
|St. Louis (13-1)
|Bob Guelker
|3-0
|Navy
|Rutgers
|1962
|St. Louis (12-0-1)
|Bob Guelker
|4-3
|Maryland
|St. Louis
|1961
|West Chester (12-0)
|Mel Lorback
|2-0
|St. Louis
|St. Louis
|1960
|St. Louis (14-1)
|Bob Guelker
|3-2
|Maryland
|Brooklyn
|1959
|St. Louis (11-1)
|Bob Guelker
|5-2
|Bridgeport
|Connecticut
*Penalty kicks
#Later vacated