Marshall tops Indiana in OT for first-ever DI men's soccer championship

Last Updated 12:08 AM, May 18, 2021Marshall tops Indiana in OT for first-ever DI men's soccer championship Roberts' OT winner lifts Marshall to national championship NCAA Photos Jamil Roberts' game-winning goal propelled Marshall to its first national championship Jamil Roberts has done it again, this time for Marshall's first-ever national championship. The senior tracked a rebound to the near post for a winner in the 98th minute — his third straight contest with a game-winning goal — and Marshall defeated Indiana 1-0 in extra time to claim the College Cup title. Click or tap here for the final stats Like most of the Thundering Herd's offense tonight, the play started with yet another long run by Milo Yosef. The winger cut upfield and inside before a drop off pass to Vitor Dias, who had his initial shot blocked and nearly fired in the rebound himself. IU goalkeeper Roman Celentano made his season-best seventh save of the night on Dias, but the ball was loose and Roberts was on the doorstep ready to pounce. Watch the replay below. HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE ‼️@HerdMSoccer ARE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS FOR THE FIRST TIME!#CollegeCup pic.twitter.com/JmNr6IWb2W — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) May 18, 2021 Marshall's pace and pressure proved to be too much for Indiana on this night. The Hoosiers, a top defensive team in college soccer, were peppered with eight shots on goal and seven corners in the title game. But IU held its shape and threatened on the counter multiple times keeping the College Cup newcomers at bay. It wasn't until late in the second that Marshall asserted itself, keeping IU on the defensive through the end regulation and overtime until Roberts' winner. With the win, Marshall took down three of the eight national seeds — No. 1 Clemson, No. 8 Georgetown, No. 3 Indiana — in this year's tournament and elevated itself to the pinnacle of college soccer. What a finish and what a jump for a team that was celebrating its first NCAA tournament win a season ago. Click or tap here to view the final bracket No. 3 Indiana 0, Marshall 0 | End of regulationThe national championship will be decided in overtime for the fifth time in the past 7 College Cups. Marshall controlled possession for much of the second half, though Indiana did a good job defensively with limiting chance creation. The Thundering Herd took six shots in the half with two on target. IU got a look on net from a free kick and only registered one other shot for the period. No. 3 Indiana 0, Marshall 0 | 65th minuteMarshall is starting to take over possession in the match. The Thundering Herd have found a rhythm in the middle and final thirds. Forward Milo Yosef has been a matchup issue for IU in the midfield and out wide. He's up to four shots for the game and almost created a goal for the Herd. His run up the left sideline created space before an entry pass to Vinicius Fernandes. Vitor Dias did a dummy move to free up his teammate and shot nearly went through Celentano's hands. The IU keeper is up to six saves as this one remains scoreless. Vinicius Fernandes with a fantastic go. Still scoreless.#CollegeCup pic.twitter.com/mMK02VDYdM — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) May 18, 2021 No. 3 Indiana 0, Marshall 0 | 49th minuteIndiana just produced its best scoring chance of the match, so far. Herbert Endeley was taken down just outside the box and Victor Bezerra forced Oliver Semmle into his first save effort of the night with well-struck free kick underneath the wall headed for the lower left corner. Head coach Todd Yeagley moved Herbert Endeley to the middle of the field after his pace became a noticeable problem for Marshall. That position change should also free up Bezerra to operate up top a bit more. Marshall's Collin Mocyunas picked up a yellow card for his challene of Endeley. No. 3 Indiana 0, Marshall 0 | HalfIndiana and Marshall are scoreless through 45 minutes of the national championship game. Cary, North Carolina is hosting two of college soccer's top five defensive teams in tonight's matchup, but both have generated a number of quality scoring chances. The Thundering Herd have continually tested IU's Roman Celentano to the tune of four shots on goal and four corners. Midfielder Vinicius Fernandes had the most threatening of those opportunities when he fired a right-footed shot in from the top of the box, forcing Celentano to go post-to-post quickly for the diving stop. 23' | Quick with it. 💨@roman_413 | #IUMS pic.twitter.com/ntbrjPeKYv — Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) May 18, 2021 Indiana started out with a high press before Marshall figured out to break it using the wings. The Hoosiers were put on the defensive for much of the period. IU broke through a bit with Marshall's Gabriel Alves receiving an early yellow card. Indiana's mustered six shots, though none have been on goal. Victor Bezerra and Daniel Munie each had chances in the final minutes of the half in the box. Munie's been close on a few headers now and will continue to be someone to watch as the match progresses. No. 3 Indiana 0, Marshall 0 | 23rd minuteMarshall left back Gabriel Alves was given a yellow card following a challenge on Herbert Endeley. Alves is a physical back and Endeley often looks for one-on-one matchups given his pace. This could drastically change that matchup over the course of the match. IU's Daniel Munie nearly made Marshall pay for the foul when he hit the post on the ensuing free kick. A few minutes later, IU keeper Roman Celentano had to lay out to deny a shot to his right. Both he and Oliver Semmle have been kept busy in the first half. No. 3 Indiana 0, Marshall 0 | 15th minuteBoth Indiana and Marshall started off slow in their semifinal victories, but each side has come out sharp to start this championship game. Pressure appears to be a big part of the strategy tonight. Indiana is looking to press in Marshall's final third while the Thundering Herd have been buzzing around the middle third. Marshall's already got two shots in this contest after registering one — for a goal — in their semifinal match. The Herd have done a nice job breaking out against the IU press and are finding space in the Hoosiers' final third. Herbert Endeley has the lone shot attempt for Indiana. No. 3 Indiana vs. Marshall | Pregame – Match to start at 9:15 ETIt's almost time for the final game of the college soccer season. No. 3 Indiana and Marshall battle for the College Cup title in Cary, North Carolina. The 2020-21 title game starts at 9:15 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN2 and WatchESPN. We'll be providing live updates all throughout the match. Click or tap here for live stats The Hoosiers are looking for their ninth championship in program history and first since 2012. IU comes into tonight's title game on the heels of back-to-back clean sheet victories, including an impressive 1-0 win over Pittsburgh in the national semifinals. Indiana's bread and butter is its defense, which ranks second nationally in goals allowed average at .321. IU's posted twice as many shutouts (10) as goals allowed (5). Don't overlook the offense though. Midfielder Victor Bezerra is a Hermann Trophy finalist with his 12 goals and ability to take over the game in every third of the pitch. And then there's Marshall. It seems like just a season ago the Thundering Herd were picking up their first postseason win. That's because it was only a year ago. Head coach Chris Grassie has transformed the program in just four short years from a sub-.500 club to 90 minutes away from a national title. Like IU, Marshall is a top 5 defensive team in college soccer with eight goals allowed all season. The Herd conceded just once in its past three games, which was a win over No. 1 Clemson before blanking Georgetown and North Carolina. Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket. Indiana vs. Marshall: Score, live updates from College Cup final Indiana Athletics Tonight, history is on the line in the DI men's College Cup final between No. 3 seed Indiana and Marshall, which airs at 8 p.m. EDT on ESPN2. Indiana is pursuing its ninth national championship, which would tie St. Louis for the most all-time. The Hoosiers came close to doing so in 2017, when they fell to the Stanford Cardinal in double overtime in the College Cup final. Meanwhile, Marshall has the opportunity to not only win its first-ever national championship, but to do so in historic fashion, if it's able to defeat No. 1 seed Clemson, No. 8 seed Georgetown, North Carolina (which has appeared in three College Cup finals in the 2000s) and No. 3 seed Indiana in succession. Indiana has the second-best goals-allowed average in the country, surrendering just .321 goals per game, while Victor Bezerra is fourth nationally with 12 goals this season, giving the Hoosiers an elite combination of offense and defense. Most recently, Indiana held scoreless No. 2 seed Pittsburgh, one of the top scoring offenses in the country, after the Panthers scored 13 goals in their three previous tournament matches. Marshall's top goal-scorer is Vitor Dias, who has six goals in 16 games, and the Thundering Herd's defense is also among the stingiest in the country, allowing just .448 goals per game, which ranks fourth nationally. Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket (link opens in a new window). Here is the schedule for Monday's championship game Marshall Athletics Indiana and Marshall will meet in the 2020 DI men's soccer championship on Monday, May 17. Regardless of the winner, history will be made. The Hoosiers are looking for their ninth title in program history, which would tie St. Louis for the most-ever in the sport. Meanwhile, the Thundering Herd are in uncharted territory. A win over Indiana would give Marshall its first national championship in men's soccer. Here's the schedule for Monday's championship from Cary, North Carolina. 8 p.m. ET | No. 3 seed Indiana (12-1-2) vs. Marshall (12-2-3) | Live stats | Broadcast: ESPN2 | Stream: Watch ESPN Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket To view a .PDF of the bracket, click here. No. 3 Indiana, Marshall to meet in College Cup finalThe College Cup final is set. No. 3 seed Indiana will battle Marshall on Monday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET for the national championship. Both teams advanced to the title game following 1-0 wins in the semifinals. IU defeated No. 2 Pittsburgh while Marshall took down North Carolina, marking the first time an ACC team will not play in a championship game held in Cary, N.C. View the interactive bracket here Marshall Athletics Monday's meeting will be the first time Indiana and Marshall share the pitch in a postseason game as these two come from vastly different soccer backgrounds. The Thundering Herd won their first-ever NCAA tournament game in 2019 and are now 90 minutes away from a championship. They're only the fourth unseeded team to reach the national final and are looking to become the first to finish the job. Here's a look at Marshall's path to this point: Second round: Marshall 2, Fordham 1 (OT) Third round: Marshall 1, No. 1 Clemson 1 (7-6 on PKs) Quarterfinals: Marshall 1, No. 8 Georgetown 0 Semifinals: Marshall 1, North Carolina 0 On the other hand, Indiana has been here before. Fifteen times to be exact. The Hoosiers have won eight championships — second most in NCAA soccer history — and are gearing up for their 16th title game appearance. That experience can certainly be an X-factor against Marshall. But the big number to take away from the Hoosiers' first 15 matches this season is five, the number of goals they've allowed, which is also half the number of shutouts they've posted. IU has been a defensive juggernaut this season. See for yourself in their path to the championship: Second round: No. 3 Indiana 1, St. Francis Brooklyn 1 (3-1 on PKs) Third round: No. 3 Indiana 2, Marquette 1 Quarterfinals: No. 3 Indiana 2, No. 6 Seton Hall 0 Semifinals: No. 3 Indiana 1, No. 2 Pittsburgh 0 Now that the stage is set, the only thing left to do is make sure you're in front of the television on Monday night. And, of course, also following along right here with NCAA.com during the national championship game. No. 3 Indiana downs No. 2 Pittsburgh to reach championship game Indiana defeats Pittsburgh 1-0 One goal was more than enough for the top defense in college soccer as No. 3 Indiana blanked No. 2 Pittsburgh 1-0 in the second semifinal of this year's College Cup. Herbert Endeley's blast in the 79th minute was the difference after the sophomore split a double team and beat the keeper near post. Although the match was tied most of the way, it seemed like IU was chasing a goal at times. The Hoosiers were unable to generate scoring opportunities or meaningful possessions in the opening half. Hermann Trophy finalist Victor Bezerra sparked the offense out of the break with a couple of quality chances in the second half. Even so, IU went more than 20 minutes without a shot before Endeley's winner. Goalkeeper Roman Celentano played a strong game and helped out the Hoosier back line when Pitt was getting chance after chance. His willingness to come off his line may have had an impact on Pitt's second-half strategy in the final third. Celentano picked up his 10th shutout of the season in the win. The Panthers had plenty of chances to take this one. Filip Mirkovic rung the bar and even drew a review in the 59th minute while Luke Mort sailed a shot over the near post to end a three on one opportunity. Hermann finalist Valentin Noel took three shots, but was held relatively in check as he had to rely on his aerial game for two of those. Pitt finished with 14 shots in the loss. No. 3 Indiana 1, No. 2 Pittsburgh 0 | 79th minuteAnd just like that Indiana leads. The No. 3 Hoosiers pull ahead in the 79th behind an absolute missile from Herbert Endeley. The sophomore forward started the sequence by grabbing a rebound of a blocked shot. After IU cycled the ball through once, it came to Endeley on the right wing before splitting two defenders and rifling a shot near-post past Nico Campuzano. Endeley's strike also ended a 20-plus minute stretch for IU without a shot and it couldn't have come at a better time. Endeley bigs deep and gives @IndianaMSOC the lead, 1-0!#CollegeCup pic.twitter.com/j37kPnLuGa — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) May 15, 2021 No. 2 Pittsburgh 0, Mirkovic looking to capitalize but JUST hitting one off the crossbar.#CollegeCup pic.twitter.com/rx7NIR8S2t — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) May 15, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:53 am, May 15, 2021No. 2 Pittsburgh 0, No. 3 Indiana 0 | 48th minuteWe mentioned Victor Bezerra as a player to watch in the second half after the Hoosiers' leading goalscorer was relegated to a defensive role in the first half. IU head coach Todd Yeagley mentioned his name as well on the halftime interview with ESPNU, so it's only fitting Bezerra gets Indiana's first shot on goal out of the break. The sophomore helped force a takeaway near midfield and challenged Pitt keeper Nico Campuzano with a bullet on the ground but Campuzano was able to handle it. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:23 am, May 15, 2021No. 2 Pittsburgh 0, No. 3 Indiana 0 | HalfThe second semifinal of the evening is a scoreless draw at the half between No. 2 Pittsburgh and No. 3 Indiana. Offensive chances were limited on both sides, though Pitt was beginning to find cracks in Indiana's defense in the final five minutes of the period. Veljko Petkovic sailed a breakaway chance in the 41st minute and Valentin Noel's header in the closing minute was met by a brilliant save from IU keeper Roman Celentano. Both teams were also nearly punished for error in the first half. Pitt's Jasper Loeffelsend turned the ball over in his own box before recovering to block a shot while IU's Nyk Sessock nearly cleared a shot right into his own net. Pitt leads 6-3 on shots at the break. The big thing to watch in the second half is whether or not Indiana can win the middle third when it has possession. The Hoosiers need some meaningful possession to take the pressure off of their back line. Celentano was very active in the first half, having to vacate his line multiple times. That's not a trend IU would like to continue seeing. If IU is to settle down, look to Hermann Trophy finalist Victor Bezerra to be the catalyst after a strong defensive half from the sophomore midfielder. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:09 am, May 15, 2021No. 2 Pittsburgh 0, No. 3 Indiana 0 | 26th minuteBoth sides have now narrowly avoided disaster in this opening half. After Jasper Loeffelsend gave up dangerous position to Indiana inside the Pittsburgh 18, IU defender Nyk Sessock nearly redirected a ball into his own net after Alexander Dexter's shot came across the goal mouth with some serious speed on it. These close calls have been the best scoring opportunities so far as each side has done a good job controlling the middle third while on defense. A VERY close call for Indiana 😯 Still nothing to separate them so far.#CollegeCup pic.twitter.com/hSv045JvFo — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) May 15, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:50 am, May 15, 2021No. 2 Pittsburgh 0, No. 3 Indiana 0 | 7th minuteIndiana nearly struck first with a dangerous chance in what's otherwise been a clean open to the match. An IU cross whipped into the box and deflected off of Pitt defender Jasper Loeffelsend to an open Thomas Warr. Loeffelsend recovered in time for a huge block on Warr to keep a potentially disastrous turnover out of the net. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:20 am, May 15, 2021No. 2 Pittsburgh vs. No. 3 Indiana | PregameMarshall just defeated North Carolina for the first spot in this year’s national championship. Now we’ll see if Pitt can make it two first-timers in the finals or if Indiana — the program with the most College Cup appearances in NCAA history — has something to say about it when these two battle in the second semifinal at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU. Click or tap for live stats | Follow the game on WatchESPN The Panthers might be the hottest team coming into the College Cup. They’re 8-1-0 in their past nine games and breezed through the first three rounds of the postseason, outscoring opponents 13-1 in wins over Monmouth, UCF and Washington. While No. 2 Pitt is making its College Cup debut, head coach Jay Vidovich knows what it takes to win this tournament. He won the 2007 national title at Wake Forest — in Cary. That experience goes a long way in this environment. And then there’s No. 3 seed Indiana. If there’s a defense capable of slowing down the red-hot attack of Pitt, it’s the Hoosiers. IU has allowed five goals all season with some offensive potency of its own. What really makes IU so dangerous is its experience. Nearly every upperclassman on the team was on the roster for at least one College Cup appearance. After all, the Hoosiers have been 21 times in the program’s storied history. If experience reigns supreme, maybe this is the year the crimson and cream earn its ninth star. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:57 pm, May 14, 2021Marshall blanks North Carolina for first national final berth Marshall Athletics Marshall has done it. A 1-0 win over North Carolina books the Thundering Herd a spot in the national championship game. Jamil Roberts notched the game's lone goal in the 60th minute before keeper Oliver Semmle and the defense withstood several high-danger chances from the Tar Heels in the final half hour. Carolina momentarily appeared to draw level on a Jonathan Jimenez rebound in the 88th minute before the official ruled that the ball went out on the corner kick leading up to his touch. UNC controlled most of the match with a high press extending two thirds of the field, registering 11 shots with five on net. Marshall took advantage of a 15-minute stretch with Giovanni Montesdeoca on the bench, leaving UNC without as much midfield pressure from its forwards. Roberts' tally was the only shot of the game for the Thundering Herd, but it is enough for the program to have a shot at their first national championship on Monday night. Marshall defeats UNC 1-0 to advance to the national championship share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:42 pm, May 14, 2021Marshall 1, North Carolina 0 | 71st minuteCarolina may be down, but the final third pressure hasn't let up and it nearly led to and equalizer in the 71st minute. A lackadaisical turnover by Marshall's Max Schneider put Montesdeoca in front with only Semmle to beat. The shot attempt never reached the net though as Pedro Dolabella's recovery was perfectly timed for a possible game-saving deflection.share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:26 pm, May 14, 2021Marshall 1, North Carolina 0 | 65th minuteMarshall came out of the gate far more composed in the second half and Jamil Roberts capped that stretch with the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute. His fourth tally of the season — a push past keeper Alec Smir — came on the Thundering Herd's first shot attempt of the match. Quick touches throughout the final third set up the play but it was Milo Yosef's entry pass into the box and Vitor Dias' dummy that left Roberts in front with only Smir to beat. Watch the replay below: HAVE YOURSELF A CUP OF TEA 🤩 Jamil Roberts makes the difference and puts Marshall ahead, 1-0#CollegeCup pic.twitter.com/axmNt64JrV — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) May 14, 2021 Marshall really started to find itself with Giovanni Montesdeoca on the bench for UNC to start the second half. The Carolina striker returned just before the Roberts goal and nearly leveled things up in the 65th minute with a tally of his own, but his ball rung the crossbar to keep Marshall in front. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:47 pm, May 14, 2021North Carolina 0, Marshall 0 | Half We're scoreless through 45 minutes of tonight's first semifinal as North Carolina and Marshall head to the locker rooms tied. While a goal hasn't been scored yet, the Tar Heels controlled most of the opening period. UNC took six shots and put four on goal, keeping Oliver Semmle busy in net. Giovanni Montesdeoca and Santiago Herrera have been persistent with pressure in the Thundering Herd third of the field. Marshall was held without a shot in the first half and struggled to generate possession. We started to see Marshall flip the field and use the long ball more over the final 10 minutes to create space, which proved effective at times. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:31 pm, May 14, 2021North Carolina 0, Marshall 0 | 25th minuteThree quick shots for North Carolina have the Tar Heels finding their rhythm offensively. Santiago Herrera continues to be a catalyst for UNC in the early goings of the match. The senior spotted Oliver Semmle off his line and challenged the keeper from just inside of midfield, forcing the netminder to make a diving stop. On the ensuing set piece, Riley Thomas got his head on a cross and Tim Schels nearly redirected the shot for a goal before Semmle swallowed it up. Marshall has not yet registered a shot attempt.share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:17 pm, May 14, 2021North Carolina 0, Marshall 0 | 11th minuteUNC's Giovanni Montesdeoca recorded the first shot attempt of the match by either side with a low-rolling look that was corralled by Marshall keeper Oliver Semmle. It was also the first long possession of the evening, which began after it looked like Santiago Herrera may have not been called for a hand ball while receiving a goal kick. Marshall's had a tough time generating possession outside of its own third early. UNC is working in a 4-4-2 formation and has Montesdeoca dropping down to simulate a fifth midfielder when pressuring the Thundering Herd. Marshall's maintained its 4-3-3 shape through the press and remained precise in its passing to avoid giving up a high-danger chance. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:01 pm, May 14, 2021North Carolina vs. Marshall | PregameNo more waiting, the College Cup is here. This year's tournament began with 36 teams and now we're down to just four in Cary, N.C. North Carolina and Marshall are playing in the first semifinal match at 6 p.m. ET on ESPNU. Here's what you need to know before kickoff: Click or tap here for live stats | Follow the game on WatchESPN The College Cup is unfamiliar territory for Marshall soccer as they make their first-ever appearance in the national semifinals. But this is no ordinary Cinderella. The Thundering Herd finished ninth in the United Soccer Coaches poll, looking every bit like a top 10 team when it sent No. 1 seed Clemson packing in the third round and put an end to Georgetown's title defense in the quarterfinals. Goalkeeper Oliver Semmle has been huge for the Herd all season, posting more shutouts (9) than goals allowed (7) in 15 starts. Tonight is also the first-ever meeting between Marshall and North Carolina. Speaking of the Tar Heels, the ACC loves WakeMed Soccer Park and has the track record to prove it. The conference has had a representative in the title game all five times Cary has hosted the championship, with wins in four of those. North Carolina has two titles in program history and is looking to add a third in its backyard, some 20-plus miles from Chapel Hill. UNC makes its ninth College Cup appearance after defeating a pair of 2019 semifinalists in No. 4 Stanford and No. 5 Wake Forest. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:00 pm, May 14, 2021Here's the schedule for Friday's College Cup Pittsburgh Athletics Four teams will compete in the 2020-21 College Cup tonight for a spot in Monday's national championship game. The only two unseeded teams left — North Carolina and Marshall — lead off the semifinals at 6 p.m. ET. No. 2 seed Pitt and No. 3 seed Indiana face off in the nightcap at 8:30 ET. Here's the schedule for Friday's semifinals from Cary, North Carolina. 6 p.m. ET | North Carolina (9-4-4) vs, Marshall (11-2-3) | Live stats | Broadcast: ESPNU | Stream on Watch ESPN 8:30 p.m. ET | No. 2 seed Pittsburgh (16-3) vs. No. 3 seed Indiana (11-1-2) | Live stats | Broadcast: ESPNU | Stream on Watch ESPN The most recent champion of the four teams left is Indiana. The Hoosiers shut out (1-0) Georgetown for the 2012 title. North Carolina last won in 2011, defeating Charlotte 1-0. The Hoosiers have eight titles and the Tar Heels have two, while the Panthers and the Herd have never won the championship. To view every DI men's soccer champion since 1958, click or tap here. Today marks the ninth time — seventh since 2008 — North Carolina has appeared in the College Cup. Over the last 13 seasons, the Tar Heels lead all NCAA Division I programs in NCAA tournament wins (26) and third round (10) and quarterfinal appearances (nine). North Carolina advanced to the semifinals this season after beating No. 5 seed Wake Forest via a 2-1 come-from-behind win. The Tar Heels have outscored their opponents 20-10 this season, while 13 different players have scored at least one goal. Now to the Cinderella team. Marshall is on a record-breaking program run right now. After defeating No. 1 seed Clemson via penalty kicks in the third round and handing the defending champion Georgetown a clean sheet in the quarterfinals, the Herd will now compete in their first College Cup. Marshall has outscored its opponents 28-8 and 12 different players have scored at least one goal this season. The Indiana program is a powerhouse. The Hoosiers have appeared in 21 College Cups, 2020 being their third in four years. For the second time in program history, Pitt will face Indiana. The Hoosiers won the most recent battle, beating the Panthers 3-2 in double overtime. Indiana has allowed just five goal this season, and its MAC Hermann Trophy Finalist sophomore Victor Bezerra leads the team with 12 goals and four assists on the season. Pitt, however, has its own MAC Hermann Trophy Finalist in sophomore midfielder Valentin Noel. He ranks second in the country in goals (14) and third in total points (30). During the fall season, Noel broke a school record by scoring at least one goal in six consecutive games. The national title game will be played at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, May 17. Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket See the printable bracket here Complete men's soccer statistics share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:12 pm, May 13, 2021College Cup semifinals: Schedule, scores Indiana Athletics Only No. 2 seed Pittsburgh, No. 3 seed Indiana, Marshall and North Carolina remain in the 2020-21 DI Men's Soccer Championship, which means Indiana will win its ninth national championship, North Carolina will win its third, or Pittsburgh or Marshall will win its first. All it takes is two more wins. Here's the schedule for the College Cup, which starts Friday with the semifinals: 6 p.m. EDT | Marshall (11-2-3) vs. North Carolina (9-4-4) | Live stats | ESPNU 8:30 p.m. EDT | No. 2 seed Pittsburgh (16-3) vs. No. 3 seed Indiana (11-1-2) | Live stats | ESPNU Click or tap here view the interactive tournament bracket (link opens in a new window). share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:34 pm, May 10, 2021College Cup semis set after No. 3 Indiana, North Carolina post wins Indiana Athletics The College Cup semifinals are set after No. 3 Indiana and North Carolina locked up the final two spots. The Hoosiers advanced with a 2-0 win over Seton Hall while the Tar Heels scored two straight goals for a 2-1 upset of No. 5 Wake Forest. Below are the final stats from each match. Click or tap here to view the updated interactive bracket. No. 3 Indiana 2, No. 6 Seton Hall 0 North Carolina 2, No. 5 Wake Forest 1 IU spent much of the first half in a scoreless tie before a weather delay sidelined the match for nearly an hour. Out of the break the Hoosiers played with pace and pressure and Ryan Wittenbrink capitalized with a 44th-minute screamer through traffic into the bottom right corner of the net. Thomas Warr added the insurance goal in the 58th minute. Maouloune Goumballe made a nice run off a through ball and found Warr running the far post and all he had to do was tap in the ball to put the match out of reach. This is Indiana's first College Cup appearance since 2017. North Carolina found itself down 1-0 after 10 minutes of play, but that deficit was erased 32 seconds later. Giovanni Montesdeoca was left unmarked in the box, burying an 11th-minute, first-touch rebound for the Tar Heels after their initial cross was headed down right to the senior. UNC went ahead for good in the 58th minute when Santiago Herrera anticipated a blocked free kick and ripped a left-footed shot into the top left corner. Carolina also returns to the College Cup for the first time since 2017. While Pittsburgh and Marshall locked up their first-ever College Cup berths earlier in the day, UNC and IU have a bit more experience. The Tar Heels will make their ninth College Cup appearance. Indiana adds to its NCAA record with a 21st trip to the College Cup semifinals. Here are the 2020-21 College Cup matchups: No. 2 Pittsburgh vs. No. 3 Indiana Marshall vs. North Carolina share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:26 pm, May 10, 2021North Carolina takes lead over No. 5 Wake ForestMake it two straight goals for North Carolina After Giovanni Montesdeoca pulled UNC level in the 11th minute, Santiago Herrera put the Tar Heels up 2-1 in the 68th minute with a left-footed strike from inside the box. Herrera showed great awareness in the sequence, tracking Milo Garvanian's blocked free-kick perfectly, which gave him an open lane to the net. The senior took one touch off the rebound before rocketing his shot into the upper left corner. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:20 pm, May 10, 2021No. 3 Indiana doubles lead against No. 6 Seton HallIndiana extended its lead over Seton to 2-0 on Thomas Warr's goal in the 58th minute. The Hoosiers senior made his run at the far post, tapping in a low cross from Maouloune Goumballe. IU began the possession on its own goal line. After a goal kick sent the ball to midfield, Goumballe was the recipient of a through-ball and found Warr streaking through the box. 58' | A+ celly slide. 👏@tw9rr | #IUMS pic.twitter.com/zKqhic12Za — Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) May 10, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:49 pm, May 10, 2021No. 3 Indiana leads No. 6 Seton Hall 1-0 at the breakThere was some early scoring in Wake Forest-UNC, but defense was the story for much of first half story between Seton Hall and Indiana, at least for the first 43-plus minutes before Ryan Wittenbrink broke the scoreless tie with a beautiful strike in the 44th minute. The redshirt sophomore cut to his right foot below the 18-yard box and dribbled past a sliding defender before firing a right-footed blast into the lower right corner. Check out his strike below. 44’ | Through traffic.@ryanwitt23 | #IUMS pic.twitter.com/I3yZWi1w0I — Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) May 10, 2021 Seton Hall outshot Indiana 5-2 with the Pirates getting only one attempt on net while IU put both of its shots on target. A weather delay put the game on hold in the 42nd minute for nearly an hour. The pitch conditions have visibly changed and played a part in the Wittenbrink goal. We’ll see how that affects strategies in the second half. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:46 pm, May 10, 2021No. 5 Wake Forest, UNC tied 1-1 at halfTwo early goals were the first half story in Wake Forest-North Carolina. Kyle Holcomb found the back of the net first for the Demon Deacons with a close-range volley but Giovanni Montesdeoca pull the Tar Heels level 32 seconds later with a one-timer from six yards out. Shots are 8-2 in favor of UNC. Three Tar Heel shots were on net as were both of Wake Forest's attempts. The two quick goals were a product of an up-tempo pace set early on. A rain delay in the 38th kept these two off the field for nearly 45 minutes. Water on the field could definitely play a factor in the styles we see coming out of halftime. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:49 pm, May 10, 2021Session 2 quarterfinals in weather delayA weather delay has gone into effect in Cary, North Carolina during the second pair of quarterfinal matches. All four teams have exited the field as games will be paused for a minimum of 30 minutes. Once play resumes, here's how things currently look: No. 5 Wake Forest vs. North Carolina is tied 1-1 with 7:06 remaining in the first half. The match will resume at 6:37 p.m. ET No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 6 Seton Hall is scoreless with 3:12 to go until halftime. This game will pick back up at 6:40 p.m. ET share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:18 pm, May 10, 2021No. 5 Wake Forest, North Carolina trade early goalsThe first two goals of the late quarterfinal session came from the in-state showdown of Wake Forest-North Carolina and under a minute apart. The No. 5 Demon Deacons got on the board first with Kyle Holcomb's point-blank shot. A dangerous ball played in from Hosei Kijima along the end line was deflected by UNC, leaving Holcomb alone in front to volley home his ninth goal of the year in the 10th minute. Watch the play below. A look at the goal from Kyle Holcomb, his third of the tournament so far! We're 1-1 here in Cary. 📊: https://t.co/KgBIYG2Bgc 📺: https://t.co/MDd3H1MXaB#GoDeacs 🎩 pic.twitter.com/1hhxoAh0nH — Wake Men's Soccer (@WakeMSoccer) May 10, 2021 Carolina needed just 32 seconds to pull level, getting the equalizer from Giovanni Montesdeoca in the 11the minute. Carolina used a quick build up out of the Wake Forest goal. An initial cross attempt was headed down right to an unmarked Montesdeoca at the the six-yard spot, who slotted the equalizer into the bottom right corner. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:04 pm, May 10, 2021No. 2 seed Pittsburgh, Marshall clinch spots in College Cup Pittsburgh Athletics The first pair of quarterfinal matches on Monday saw a pair of matches enter halftime with scoreless ties. The floodgates opened in the second halves, as No. 2 seed Pittsburgh scored three goals against No. 7 seed Washington, including two from long range in the final three minutes, while unseeded Marshall advanced thanks to a 70th-minute goal. Pittsburgh took the lead on a beauty of a header from Valentin Noel, who was assisted by Jasper Loeffelsend, then Bertin Jacquesson scored on a sliding strike from about 40 yards out when Washington keeper Sam Fowler had pushed out of the box. A minute later, Veljko Petkovic's try from midfield was good, putting Pitt up 3-0. Watch Veljko Petkovic's incredible 'wonder goal' from midfield for Pitt soccer The Marshall-Georgetown match was scoreless for nearly 70 minutes, until Marshall's Vitor Dias snaked through the box and down the end line and until his pass found Jamil Roberts open near the back post, who finished the job. Georgetown was unable to answer and the reigning national champions were sent home by Marshall. In the College Cup, Marshall will face the winner of No. 5 seed Wake Forest-North Carolina on May 14, while Pittsburgh will face the winner of No. 3 seed Indiana-No. 6 seed Seton Hall. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:59 pm, May 10, 2021No. 2 seed Pittsburgh adds two late goals to go up 3-0 Pittsburgh Athletics In the 88th minute, Bertin Jacquesson added an insurance goal for No. 2 seed Pittsburgh from about 40 yards from the goal as he slid to the ground, then in the 89th minute Veljko Petkovic added another from near midfield to put the Panthers up 3-0 against No. 7 seed Washington, securing a berth in the College Cup. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:39 pm, May 10, 2021Marshall takes late lead over No. 8 seed GeorgetownAfter a run down the end line, Vitor Dias found Jamil Roberts for the first goal of the match, giving unseeded Marshall a 1-0 lead over No. 8 seed Georgetown in the 70th minute. It was Roberts' second shot on goal of the match and just the third shot of the game for the Thundering Herd. Marshall is less than 20 minutes away from its first trip to the College Cup. 70' - Jamil Roberts with the finish on the cross from Vitor Dias! Roberts with his 3rd goal of the year and 17th of his great career! HERD LEADS 1-0!#AllorNothing x #NCAASoccer x #Elite8 pic.twitter.com/LrfRnd8t3w — ELITE 8️⃣ Marshall Men's Soccer (@HerdMSoccer) May 10, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:35 pm, May 10, 2021Pittsburgh's Luke Peperak issued yellow card following collision with keeperOn a run toward the box, Pittsburgh's Luke Peperak was issued a yellow card for his challenge against Washington keeper Sam Fowler, who remained on the pitch for several minutes after the collision. It was the third yellow card issued against Pittsburgh so far in the match. Fowler stayed in the game.share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:15 pm, May 10, 2021No. 2 seed Pittsburgh scores first on Valentin Noel's header in the 52nd minuteFollowing a beautiful, right-footed cross by Jasper Loeffelsend, No. 2 seed Pittsburgh midfielder Valentin Noel leapt from inside the box and beat Washington keeper Sam Fowler for the first goal of the game in the 52nd minute. It was Noel's 14th goal of the season and it continued the midfielder's streak of scoring in every DI Men's Soccer Championship game in which Pittsburgh has played this spring. It took eight shots and five shots on goal, but Pittsburgh's attack was finally able to find the back of the net. 52' | GOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLLL! It's that man again! Valentin Noel gets the opener! Pitt 1️⃣, Washington 0️⃣#H2P pic.twitter.com/vrhH94avUV — Pitt Men's Soccer (@Pitt_MSOC) May 10, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:58 pm, May 10, 2021Halftime: No. 8 seed Georgetown 0, Marshall 0The quarterfinal match between No. 8 seed Georgetown and Marshall is at a scoreless tie through the first half, with a trip to the College Cup on the line. Georgetown has recorded four shots to Marshall's two, with Georgetown midfielder Chris Hegardt firing three of them, but Marshall keeper Oliver Semmle has not yet been forced to make a save. Georgetown goalie Giannis Nikopolidis had two saves in the first half. The winner of the match will advance to the College Cup, where it'll face the winner of No. 5 seed Wake Forest-North Carolina. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:53 pm, May 10, 2021Halftime: No. 2 seed Pittsburgh 0, No. 7 seed Washington 0Through 45 minutes, two of the top eight seeds in the 2020-21 DI Men's Soccer Championship are knotted in a scoreless tie as neither No. 2 seed Pittsburgh nor No. 7 seed Washington was able to find the net in the opening half. Both sides had a very good scoring opportunity that hit the crossbar as Pittsburgh's Veljko Petkovic launched a shot in the 26th minute that hit the crossbar, then eight minutes later, Washington defender Ryan Sailor tried to clean up a broken play after a corner kick, but it too hit the crossbar. It was Washington's only recorded shot in the first half, while Pittsburgh had six shots, including two from Petkovic and two from Jasper Loeffelsend. Washington keeper Sam Fowler had three saves in the half. The winner will advance to the College Cup, where it will face the winner of No. 3 seed Indiana-No. 6 seed Seton Hall. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:39 pm, May 10, 2021Washington's Sailor's header hits the crossbarIn the 34th minute, Washington redshirt senior defender Ryan Sailor nearly netted a goal with a header that hit the crossbar, nearly breaking a scoreless tie. It was the Huskies' first shot of the game.share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:32 pm, May 10, 2021No. 2 seed Pittsburgh nearly scores first on Petkovic's rocket off the crossbarIn the 26th minute, Pittsburgh midfielder Veljko Petkovic launched a strike that ricocheted off the crossbar, nearly giving the Panthers the first goal of the game. Pittsburgh has attempted six shots to Washington's zero midway through the first half.share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:53 pm, May 10, 2021Here is the schedule, live streams for today's quarterfinal games Indiana Athletics Four berths to the College Cup are on the line in Monday's quarterfinal action in the 2020-21 DI Men's Soccer Championship. The quarterfinals began at 1 p.m. ET today with No. 2 seed Pittsburgh versus No. 7 seed Washington and No. 8 seed Georgetown versus Marshall. The second set of games is at 5 p.m. All games will stream live right here on NCAA.com. You can also watch the streams on the University of North Carolina's site (links are below). The eight remaining programs include some heavy hitters in DI men's soccer: reigning national champion Georgetown, which defeated Virginia in penalty kicks in the 2019 final, eight-time national champion Indiana, which fell to Stanford in double overtime in the 2017 final, two-time champion North Carolina, and 2007 national champion Wake Forest, which also fell to Stanford during the Cardinal's three-peat — in penalty kicks in 2016. Here's the complete schedule for today: 1 p.m. ET | No. 2 seed Pittsburgh vs. No. 7 seed Washington | Live stats | Live stream 1 p.m. ET | No. 8 seed Georgetown vs. Marshall | Live stats | Live stream 5 p.m. ET | No. 3 seed Indiana vs. No. 6 seed Seton Hall | Live stats | Live stream 5 p.m. ET | No. 5 seed Wake Forest vs. North Carolina | Live stats | Live stream You can view the updated interactive bracket here (link opens in a new window). share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:07 pm, May 6, 2021DI Men's Soccer Championship: Quarterfinal schedule, scores The DI Men's Soccer Championship quarterfinals will take place Monday, May 10. No. 8 Georgetown seed will face Marshall, No. 2 seed Pittsburgh will battle No. 7 seed Washington, No. 3 seed Indiana will take on No. 6 Seton Hall and North Carolina will clash against No. 5 Wake Forest. In the third round, No. 1 seed Clemson was shocked by Marshall 1-1 (6-5 PKs) in a match that saw the top-seeded team bow out. North Carolina also upset No. 4 seed Stanford 1-0. After Joe Pickering netted the first and only goal ('14) of the match, the Tar Heels held strong on defense to prevent Stanford from tying the match. Here's the complete schedule for Monday's quarterfinal matchups: 1 p.m. EDT | No. 8 seed Georgetown vs. Marshall 1 p.m. EDT | No. 2 seed Pittsburgh vs. No. 7 seed Washington 5 p.m. EDT | No. 3 seed Indiana vs. No. 6 Seton Hall 5 p.m. EDT | No. 5 Wake Forest vs. North Carolina The winners of quarters will advance to the semifinals, which will be played Friday, May 14. Here are the complete results from the third round: No. 7 seed Washington 2, Missouri State 0 | Watch replay No. 8 seed Georgetown 3, Penn State 2 | Watch replay No. 2 seed Pittsburgh 4, UCF 0 | Watch replay Marshall 1, No. 1 seed Clemson 1 (6-5 in PKs) | Watch replay No. 3 seed Indiana 2, Marquette 1 | Watch replay North Carolina 1, No. 4 seed Stanford 0 | Watch replay No. 5 seed Wake Forest 2, Kentucky 1 | Watch replay No. 6 seed Seton Hall 2, Virginia Tech 2 (7-6 in PKs) | Watch replay Click here to view the updated interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:08 pm, May 6, 2021Marshall shocks No. 1 seed Clemson; knocks off top-seed in PKs Marshall has pulled the upset of the tournament after shocking No. 1 Clemson 1-1 (6-5 in PKs) in a match that took two period of extra time and a penalty shootout to decide which team would move on to the quarterfinals. ELITE 8️⃣ Bound! 🟢⚪️@NCAASoccer x #AllOrNothing pic.twitter.com/Njky7fpMso— NATTY CHAMPS 🏆 Marshall Men's Soccer (@HerdMSoccer) May 6, 2021 Both Marshall and Clemson's goals came in the first half of regulation. The Thundering Herd struck first thanks to an unassisted goal by Max Schneider ('15) early in the first half. The Tigers responded via a goal by Callum Johnson ('32) to tie the match up at 1-1. Both Clemson and Marshall were held goal-less through the rest of regulation and two periods of extra time, but thanks to a 6-5 performance by the Thundering Herd, Marshall knocked off the top seed of the DI men's soccer championship. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:28 am, May 3, 2021Second round is complete, round of 16 matches are set Georgetown Athletics The DI men's soccer championship continued on Sunday with the second round. A total of 16 games were played, and the winners advanced to the third round. Here are the highlights from Sunday's action. In the first pair of matches, No. 8 Georgetown and Kentucky advanced to the round of 16. The defending champion Hoyas blanked High Point 2-0 while the Wildcats had a clean sheet of their own in a 2-0 win over New Hampshire. A little later in the afternoon, Penn State, Missouri State, Marshall and Marquette would also be moving on. Milo Yosef's OT winner put Marshall through over Fordham while Jon Koka struck twice in the final five minutes to lift Missouri State past Maryland. Marquette earned its spot in the next round by edging Loyola Marymount 3-1 on penalties after a scoreless 110 minutes. The evening began with overtime victories for No. 4 Stanford and Virginia Tech. No. 3 Indiana and North Carolina each won their respective games on penalty kicks. All eight teams that were seeded advanced to the third round, which will take place on Thursday, May 6. You can view the interactive bracket here and the printable bracket here. Here are all 16 matchups of the second round: No. 8 Georgetown 2, High Point 0 Kentucky 2, New Hampshire 0 Marshall 2, Fordham 1 (OT) Marquette 0, Loyola Marymount 0 (3-1 on PKs) Penn State 4, Massachusetts 1 Missouri State 2, Maryland 1 No. 1 Clemson 2, American 1 Virginia Tech 2, Oregon State 1 (OT) No. 7 Washington 2, Grand Canyon 0 No. 3 Indiana 1, St. Francis Brooklyn 1 (3-1 on PKs) No. 4 Stanford 1, Omaha 0 (OT) North Carolina 1, Charlotte 1 (4-1 on PKs) UCF 2, James Madison 1 No. 2 Pittsburgh 6, Monmouth 1 No. 5 Wake Forest 3, Coastal Carolina 2 No. 6 Seton Hall 2, Air Force 1 Below is a look at the third round matchups: No. 7 Washington vs. Missouri State | 12 p.m. ET No. 8 Georgetown vs. Penn State | 12 p.m. ET No. 1 Clemson vs. Marshall | 3 p.m. ET No. 2 Pittsburgh vs. UCF | 3 p.m. ET No. 3 Indiana vs. Marquette | 6 p.m. ET No. 4 Stanford vs. North Carolina | 6 p.m. ET No. 5 Wake Forest vs. Kentucky | 9 p.m. ET No. 6 Seton Hall vs. Virginia Tech | 9 p.m. ET share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:01 am, April 30, 2021First round games complete; second round is set The opening round of the 2020-21 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship is complete as four teams advanced to the second round. On Thursday, April 29, the four teams to move on were American, St. Francis Brooklyn, Omaha and Monmouth. St. Francis Brooklyn won on a golden goal in double overtime as American advanced against Jacksonville 5-4 in penalty kicks. Here are the complete results from Thursday's action: American def. Jacksonville 3-3 (5-4 PKs) St. Francis Brooklyn def. Milwaukee 2-1 in 2OT Omaha def. UNC Greensboro 3-2 Monmouth def. Bowling Green 2-1 105' | ITS OVER!!!!!IVAN SENDS US INTO THE SECOND ROUND!!!#BrooklynTough | #TerrierPride | #NCAASoccer pic.twitter.com/SSPGKfIYpU— St. Francis Soccer (@SFBKsoccer) April 30, 2021 The rest of the field awaits in the second round, which begins on Sunday, May 2. Second-round matchups begin at 12 p.m. EDT. You can view the interactive bracket here and the printable bracket here. Here are all 16 matchups of the second round: No. 8 Georgetown vs. High Point | 12 p.m. EDT | Watch Live Kentucky vs. New Hampshire | 12 p.m. EDT | Watch Live Fordham vs. Marshall | 1 p.m. EDT Marquette vs. Loyola Marymount | 1 p.m. EDT | Watch Live Penn State vs. Massachusetts | 1 p.m. EDT | Watch Live Maryland vs. Missouri State | 1 p.m. EDT | Watch Live No. 1 Clemson vs. American | 4 p.m. EDT | Watch Live Oregon State vs. Virginia Tech | 4 p.m. EDT No. 7 Washington vs. Grand Canyon | 4 p.m. EDT | Watch Live No. 3 Indiana vs. St. Francis Brooklyn | 5 p.m. EDT | Watch Live No. 4 Stanford vs. Omaha | 5 p.m. EDT North Carolina vs. Charlotte | 5 p.m. EDT | Watch Live UCF vs. James Madison | 5 p.m. EDT No. 2 Pittsburgh vs. Monmouth | 8 p.m. EDT | Watch Live No. 5 Wake Forest vs. Coastal Carolina | 8 p.m. EDT | Watch Live No. 6 Seton Hall vs. Air Force | 8 p.m. EDT | Watch Live share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:09 pm, April 19, 20212020 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship bracket announced NCAA.org The field and bracket for the 2020 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship was announced today by the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Committee, which awarded the tournament’s No. 1 seed to Clemson. Get a printable bracket here See the interactive bracket here The Tigers won the Atlantic Coast Conference Automatic Qualifier Match, 2-0, over Pittsburgh on Saturday night to lock up their 33rd berth in the NCAA Tournament, while extending their home unbeaten streak to 25 matches. The 2015 national runner-up, Clemson is a two-time national champion winning in 1984 and 1987. There are no first-time participants in the 2020 field, but a few may feel like newcomers. Bowling Green is back in the tournament for the first time since 1997, while American and Seton Hall return after last making the field in 2004 and 2005, respectively. The Hoosiers lead the field making their 45th appearance. They are two titles shy of reaching Saint Louis’ NCAA record of 10 national championships. The 36-team field is made up of champions from 22 conferences, who qualified automatically, in addition to 14 teams that were selected at-large. Preliminary round games of the tournament will take place at the campus venues of University of North Carolina Wilmington, UNC Greensboro and Wake Forest, in addition to Bryan Park (Greensboro, North Carolina), J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex (Wilson, North Carolina), Sportsplex (Matthews, North Carolina) and WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, North Carolina). Four first-round games will be played Thursday, April 29, while all second-round action will take place Sunday, May 2. The third round will be played May 6, while the quarterfinals will be played May 10. TEAMS RECEIVING CONFERENCE AUTOMATIC BIDS (22): Conference school American Athletic Conference UCF America East Conference New Hampshire Atlantic Coast Conference Clemson ASUN Conference Jacksonville Atlantic 10 Conference Fordham Big East Conference Seton Hall Big South Conference High Point Big Ten Conference Indiana Colonial Athletic Association James Madison Conference USA Marshall Horizon League Milwaukee Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Monmouth Mid-American Conference Bowling Green Missouri Valley Conference Missouri State Northeast Conference St. Francis Brooklyn Pac-12 Conference Stanford Patriot League American Southern Conference UNC Greensboro Summit League Denver * Sun Belt Conference Coastal Carolina West Coast Conference LMU (CA) Western Athletic Conference Air Force Note: Denver has been replaced by Omaha, which will represent the Summit League in the 2020 tournament. TEAMS RECEIVING AT-LARGE BIDS (14): school Charlotte Georgetown Grand Canyon Kentucky Marquette Maryland Massachusetts North Carolina Oregon State Penn State Pittsburgh Virginia Tech Wake Forest Washington share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:58 pm, April 9, 2021Everything you need to know for the selection show When: The 2021 DI men's soccer championship selection show is scheduled for Monday, April 19 at Noon ET. Where: You can watch the selection show right here on NCAA.com. The 2021 DI men's soccer championship will take place from April 29-May 17 in Cary, North Carolina, and the surrounding areas. 36 teams will be selected to compete in a single-elimination tournament for this year's College Cup. Below is the full championship schedule ROUND DAY DATE Selection Show Monday April 19 First round Thursday April 29 Second round Sunday May 2 Third round Thursday May 6 Quarterfinals Monday May 10 National semifinals Friday May 14 National championship Monday May 17 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:42 pm, April 9, 2021Attendance policy for men’s soccer championship The Division I Men’s Soccer committee intends to provide some opportunity for family and friends to attend the championships. They will follow the NCAA Medical Advisory Group guidelines, and the maximum allowable capacity will be 25 percent. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:40 pm, April 9, 2021Championship HistoryGeorgetown defeated Virginia to take home the men's soccer national championship last season. It was the Hoyas' first College Cup. The thrilling match came down to penalty kicks in the highest-scoring national championship game since 1980. Georgetown wins their 1st Men's Soccer National Championship Click or tap here for the full final scores from the 2019 championships. The Fall 2020 championship was postponed amid COVID-19 concerns. Below is the year-by-year national championship history since 1959. 