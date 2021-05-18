Marshall tops Indiana in OT for first-ever DI men's soccer championship

NCAA Photos Jamil Roberts' game-winning goal propelled Marshall to its first national championship

Jamil Roberts has done it again, this time for Marshall's first-ever national championship. The senior tracked a rebound to the near post for a winner in the 98th minute — his third straight contest with a game-winning goal — and Marshall defeated Indiana 1-0 in extra time to claim the College Cup title.

Like most of the Thundering Herd's offense tonight, the play started with yet another long run by Milo Yosef. The winger cut upfield and inside before a drop off pass to Vitor Dias, who had his initial shot blocked and nearly fired in the rebound himself. IU goalkeeper Roman Celentano made his season-best seventh save of the night on Dias, but the ball was loose and Roberts was on the doorstep ready to pounce. Watch the replay below.

Marshall's pace and pressure proved to be too much for Indiana on this night. The Hoosiers, a top defensive team in college soccer, were peppered with eight shots on goal and seven corners in the title game. But IU held its shape and threatened on the counter multiple times keeping the College Cup newcomers at bay. It wasn't until late in the second that Marshall asserted itself, keeping IU on the defensive through the end regulation and overtime until Roberts' winner.

With the win, Marshall took down three of the eight national seeds — No. 1 Clemson, No. 8 Georgetown, No. 3 Indiana — in this year's tournament and elevated itself to the pinnacle of college soccer. What a finish and what a jump for a team that was celebrating its first NCAA tournament win a season ago.

