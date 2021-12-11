Live coverage of the NCAA men's College Cup

We have finally made it to the 2021 Men's College Cup.

Of the entire field of 64 teams that the DI tournament started with, just four remain: Washington, Georgetown, Notre Dame and Clemson.

All Men's College Cup matches will take place at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

Here is Friday's semifinal schedule (both times Eastern):

Notre Dame vs. Clemson

This is Clemson’s ninth all-time College Cup appearance, while Notre Dame is making its second appearance. This will be the second matchup between these teams this year, with the Fighting Irish winning 2-0 at Clemson on Oct. 9. Notre Dame holds a lead in the all-time series vs. Clemson with a record of 6-4-1. Notre Dame will enter this matchup posting 10 clean sheets in its last 13 matches.

Washington vs. Georgetown

Washington is the highest seed remaining but is the only team of the four searching for its first national championship in program history. Washington has never appeared in the national championship, while each of the other teams have won at least one title previously: Georgetown (2019), Notre Dame (2013), Clemson (1984, 1987). I expect the Huskies to have a chip on their should in this one, not only because they are the only team left that has never clinched a spot in the title game, but because just two years ago, Georgetown is the team that ended their title run. Georgetown enters this match 18-2-1, with its only losses to Providence and Marquette on the road.

After the semifinals on Friday night, the final is set for Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. ET.

Click or tap here to view the full interactive bracket for the 2021 NCAA DI men's soccer tournament. For a printable version, go here.