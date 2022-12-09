Syracuse beats Creighton in 2022 Men's College Cup semifinals, advances to first title game

The Orange are one win away from its first national championship after a 3-2 win over Creighton in the Men's College Cup semifinals, and there are no prizes for guessing who helped them get there.

Syracuse put away the Bluejays on Friday night thanks to a late goal from Levonte Johnson that was assisted by Nathan Opoku, who also scored a goal of his own in the second half. Each half of the dynamic duo has now both reached double-digit goal tallies. Johnson's winner came with just under five minutes remaining in the match, giving Creighton little time to create its third equalizer of the match.

The Bluejays created a few more chances to score in the first half than the Orange, with Duncan McGuire threatening to add to his scoring record from the opening minutes. That's what made it such a gut punch when Syracuse scored first on a simple goalkeeping error. McGuire did get his goal after all to even the game at one and his substitute Alfie Pope scored within seconds of his introduction to tie the score at two after Opoku's quick response.

Tempers flared in the final stages of the match shortly after Johnson's eventual game-winner as Creighton pushed desperately for an equalizer. Syracuse players were able to keep their heads, though, and see out the victory to earn the program its first win at the College Cup. They will now wait for the winner of the Indiana-Pittsburgh to find out who will stand between them and a star above the crest.

Here's the complete scoring summary from the semifinal: