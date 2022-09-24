No. 1 Wake Forest trounces No. 10 Clemson 6-1 on the road

What a statement win on the road for Wake Forest. A 6-1 win on the road against a team that was No. 1 in the country until this week (and the defending national champions, at that). In the 53rd edition of this conference matchup, six goals are the most the Deacons have ever scored against Clemson. The five-goal margin of victory is tied for the largest in series history with a 5-0 Wake Forest win in 2008.

The first half seemed mostly even, with Wake Forest leading by two thanks to good finishes and goalkeeper play. In the second half, the Deacons sat back, absorbed Clemson's pressure, and became ruthless on the counterattack. It was a poor day at the office for the Clemson defense, but especially for keeper Trevor Manion, who only managed to make one save. The Deacons finished with six different goal scorers, four of which came off the bench as the starters were rested with the result out of question.

Trace Alphin and the Wake defense deserve praise as well. As Clemson's attack became more desperate, the backline held firm, defending 14 corner kicks (seven in each half) and 19 shots. Alphin was nearly perfect, if not for a final-minute foul in the area and the resulting penalty kick.

Here are the stats at full-time: