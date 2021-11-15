2021 DII men's soccer tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

Last Updated 6:57 PM, November 15, 20212021 DII men's soccer tournament: Bracket, schedule, scoresShare DII Men's Soccer: 2021 Selection Show 27:08 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest11:31 pm, November 15, 20212021 DII men's soccer championship field revealed The field is set for this year's DII men's soccer championship. The 40-team field was announced on tonight's selections show. The tournament is broken up into four Super Regions with 10 teams in each. The tournament will start Thursday, Nov. 18 and go all the way through Dec. 11 when a champion will be decided in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Click or tap here to see the complete field for this year's tournament. Here are important dates for the tournament: First round: Thursday, Nov. 18 & Friday, Nov. 19 Second round: Saturday, Nov. 20 & Sunday, Nov. 21 Quarterfinals: Thursday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 5 Semifinals: Thursday, Dec. 9 Final: Saturday, Dec. 11 Click or tap here to see the complete bracket.

2:50 pm, November 15, 2021

DII Men's Soccer Championship selection show to air at 6:30 p.m. ET Monday

On Monday evening, the 2021 NCAA Division II Men's Soccer Championship field will be announced in a selection show that will air at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the selection show here. The first round will kick off on Thursday, Nov. 18 and the tournament will conclude with the national championship on Saturday, Dec. 11. The 2020 championship was canceled due to Covid-19, so 2019 champion Charleston (WV) is the reigning national champion. Charleston has won two of the last three DII men's soccer national championships. After the championship field is announced, the interactive bracket will be available here.

10:50 pm, November 9, 2021

Important dates for the 2021 DII men's soccer tournament

This is the first DII men's soccer tournament since 2019. 2020's tournament was not able to be played due to COVID-19. Here are all the important dates you need to know for the 2021 tournament: Selection show: Monday, Nov. 15 6:30 p.m. First round: Thursday, Nov. 18 & Friday, Nov. 19 Second round: Saturday, Nov. 20 & Sunday, Nov. 21 Third round: Thursday, Dec. 2 & Dec. Nov. 3 Quarterfinals: Saturday, Dec. 4 & Sunday, Dec. 5 Semifinals: Thursday, Dec. 9 Final: Saturday, Dec. 11

10:44 pm, November 9, 2021

How to watch the 2021 DII men's soccer selection show

The 2021 DII men's soccer selection show is Monday, Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. ET. We'll have the official bracket for the 2021 DII men's soccer championship shortly after. Here's how to watch the selection show. When: 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 15 Where: Live here on NCAA.com

10:40 pm, November 9, 2021

DII men's soccer championship history 

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Charleston (W. Va.) (22-2-1) Dan Stratford 2-0 Cal State LA Pittsburgh, Pa. 2018 Barry (16-4-3) Steve McCrath 2-1 West Chester Pittsburgh, Pa. 2017 Charleston (W. Va.) (21-1-2) Dan Stratford 0-0 (3-1 PKs) Lynn Kansas City, Mo. 2016 Wingate (19-1-0) Gary Hamill 2-0 Charleston (W.Va.) Kansas City, Mo. 2015 Pfeiffer (25-0-0) Bob Reasso 4-0 Cal Poly Pomona Pensacola, Fla. 2014 Lynn (19-1-1) John Rootes 3-2 Charleston (W.Va.) Louisville, Ky. 2013 So. New Hampshire (22-1-1) Marc Hubbard 2-1 Carson-Newman Evans, Ga. 2012 Lynn (20-2-1) John Rootes 3-2 Saginaw Valley State Evans, Ga. 2011 Fort Lewis (24-1-0) Oige Kennedy 3-2 (OT) Lynn Pensacola, Fla. 2010 Northern Kentucky (20-2-3) John Basalyga 3-2 Rollins Louisville, Ky. 2009 Fort Lewis (24-1) Oige Kennedy 1-0 Lees-McRae Tampa 2008 Cal State Dominguez Hills (21-2-4) Joe Flanagan 3-0 Dowling Tampa 2007 Franklin Pierce (17-2-4) Marco Koolman 1-0 Lincoln Memorial Orange Beach, Ala. 2006 Dowling (22-0-2) John DiRico 1-0 Fort Lewis Pensacola, Fla. 2005 Fort Lewis (22-0-1) Jeremy Gunn 3-1 Franklin Pierce Wichita Falls, Texas 2004 Seattle (22-0-1) Peter Fewing 2-1 SIU Edwardsville Wichita Falls, Texas 2003 Lynn (22-0-1) Shaun Pendleton 2-1 Chico State Virginia Beach 2002 Sonoma State (20-3-1) Marcus Ziemer 4-3 Southern New Hampshire Virginia Beach 2001 Tampa (19-0-2) Keith Fulk 2-1 Cal State Dominguez Hills Tampa 2000 Cal State Dominguez Hills (23-1-1) Joe Flanagan 2-1 (4ot) Barry Barry 1999 Southern Connecticut State (20-0) Tom Lang 2-1 (2ot) Fort Lewis Barry 1998 Southern Connecticut State (20-2-1) Tom Lang 1-0 South Carolina Upstate South Carolina Upstate 1997 Cal State Bakersfield (20-4) Simon Tobin 1-0 Lynn Lynn 1996 Grand Canyon (12-4-5) Peter Duah, Petar Draskin 3-1 Oakland Grand Canyon 1995 Southern Connecticut State (21-1-1) Ray Reid 2-0 South Carolina Upstate South Carolina Upstate 1994 Tampa (15-2-1) Tom Fitzgerald 3-0 (2ot) Oakland Tampa 1993 Seattle Pacific (18-2-1) Cliff McCrath 1-0 Southern Connecticut State Florida Tech 1992 Southern Connecticut State (21-2-1) Ray Reid 1-0 Tampa Tampa 1991 Florida Tech (19-2-1) Rick Stottler 5-1 Sonoma State Florida Tech 1990 Southern Connecticut State (22-0-1) Ray Reid 1-0 (4ot) Seattle Pacific Florida Tech 1989 Southern New Hampshire (22-1-2) John Rootes 3-1 UNC Greensboro UNC Greensboro 1988 Florida Tech (15-6) Rick Stottler 3-2 Cal State Northridge Cal State Northridge 1987 Southern Connecticut State (17-1-3) Bob Dikranian 2-0 Cal State Northridge Tampa 1986 Seattle Pacific (17-4-2) Cliff McCrath 4-1 Oakland Seattle Pacific 1985 Seattle Pacific (20-3) Cliff McCrath 3-2 FIU FIU 1984 FIU (14-4-3) Karl Kremser 1-0 (ot) Seattle Pacific Seattle Pacific 1983 Seattle Pacific (16-4-1) Cliff McCrath 1-0 Tampa Tampa 1982 FIU (16-3-1) Karl Kremser 2-1 Southern Connecticut State FIU 1981 Tampa (15-0-3) Jay Miller 1-0 (ot) Cal State Los Angeles Southern Connecticut State 1980 Lock Haven (21-0-0) Michael Parker 1-0 (ot) FIU FIU 1979 Alabama A&M (22-1) Salah Yousif 2-0 Eastern Illinois FIU 1978 Seattle Pacific (18-5-4) Cliff McCrath 1-0 (3ot) Alabama A&M FIU 1977 Alabama A&M (16-1) Salah Yousif 2-1 Seattle Pacific FIU 1976 Loyola Maryland (21-1) Jim Bullington 2-0 New Haven Seattle Pacific 1975 Baltimore (16-2-1) Dick Edell 3-1 Seattle Pacific Seattle Pacific 1974 Adelphi (16-1-1) Menahem Less 3-2 Seattle Pacific Missouri-St. Louis 1973 Missouri-St. Louis (11-0-3) Don Dallas 3-0 Cal State Fullerton Springfield 1972 SIU Edwardsville (11-0-3) Bob Guelker 1-0 Oneonta State SIU Edwardsville