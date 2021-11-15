2021 DII men's soccer tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

On Monday evening, the 2021 NCAA Division II Men's Soccer Championship field will be announced in a selection show that will air at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the selection show here.

The first round will kick off on Thursday, Nov. 18 and the tournament will conclude with the national championship on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The 2020 championship was canceled due to Covid-19, so 2019 champion Charleston (WV) is the reigning national champion. Charleston has won two of the last three DII men's soccer national championships.

After the championship field is announced, the interactive bracket will be available here.