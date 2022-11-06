Live updates from the 2022 DII men's soccer championship

Last Updated 9:06 AM, November 06, 2022Codi ChildsLive updates from the 2022 DII men's soccer championshipShare Cal State LA wins the 2021 DII men's soccer championship 2:27 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest2:03 pm, November 6, 2022How to watch the 2022 DII men's soccer selection show The 2022 DII men's soccer selection show will air on Monday, November 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET live on NCAA.com. The complete tournament field will be posted here shortly after it is unveiled. When: Monday, November 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: NCAA.com The opening round of the tournament is set to start on Thursday, November 10 across multiple locations, while the championship game will be Saturday, December 3 at 3:00 p.m. in Seattle, WA. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:52 pm, November 5, 2022🏆 Championship history YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2021 Cal State LA (18-2-3) Chris Chamides 1-0 Charleston (WV) Colorado Springs, Colo. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Charleston (W. Va.) (22-2-1) Dan Stratford 2-0 Cal State LA Pittsburgh, Pa. 2018 Barry (16-4-3) Steve McCrath 2-1 West Chester Pittsburgh, Pa. 2017 Charleston (W. Va.) (21-1-2) Dan Stratford 0-0 (3-1 PKs) Lynn Kansas City, Mo. 2016 Wingate (19-1-0) Gary Hamill 2-0 Charleston (W.Va.) Kansas City, Mo. 2015 Pfeiffer (25-0-0) Bob Reasso 4-0 Cal Poly Pomona Pensacola, Fla. 2014 Lynn (19-1-1) John Rootes 3-2 Charleston (W.Va.) Louisville, Ky. 2013 So. New Hampshire (22-1-1) Marc Hubbard 2-1 Carson-Newman Evans, Ga. 2012 Lynn (20-2-1) John Rootes 3-2 Saginaw Valley State Evans, Ga. 2011 Fort Lewis (24-1-0) Oige Kennedy 3-2 (OT) Lynn Pensacola, Fla. 2010 Northern Kentucky (20-2-3) John Basalyga 3-2 Rollins Louisville, Ky. 2009 Fort Lewis (24-1) Oige Kennedy 1-0 Lees-McRae Tampa 2008 Cal State Dominguez Hills (21-2-4) Joe Flanagan 3-0 Dowling Tampa 2007 Franklin Pierce (17-2-4) Marco Koolman 1-0 Lincoln Memorial Orange Beach, Ala. 2006 Dowling (22-0-2) John DiRico 1-0 Fort Lewis Pensacola, Fla. 2005 Fort Lewis (22-0-1) Jeremy Gunn 3-1 Franklin Pierce Wichita Falls, Texas 2004 Seattle (22-0-1) Peter Fewing 2-1 SIU Edwardsville Wichita Falls, Texas 2003 Lynn (22-0-1) Shaun Pendleton 2-1 Chico State Virginia Beach 2002 Sonoma State (20-3-1) Marcus Ziemer 4-3 Southern New Hampshire Virginia Beach 2001 Tampa (19-0-2) Keith Fulk 2-1 Cal State Dominguez Hills Tampa 2000 Cal State Dominguez Hills (23-1-1) Joe Flanagan 2-1 (4ot) Barry Barry 1999 Southern Connecticut State (20-0) Tom Lang 2-1 (2ot) Fort Lewis Barry 1998 Southern Connecticut State (20-2-1) Tom Lang 1-0 South Carolina Upstate South Carolina Upstate 1997 Cal State Bakersfield (20-4) Simon Tobin 1-0 Lynn Lynn 1996 Grand Canyon (12-4-5) Peter Duah, Petar Draskin 3-1 Oakland Grand Canyon 1995 Southern Connecticut State (21-1-1) Ray Reid 2-0 South Carolina Upstate South Carolina Upstate 1994 Tampa (15-2-1) Tom Fitzgerald 3-0 (2ot) Oakland Tampa 1993 Seattle Pacific (18-2-1) Cliff McCrath 1-0 Southern Connecticut State Florida Tech 1992 Southern Connecticut State (21-2-1) Ray Reid 1-0 Tampa Tampa 1991 Florida Tech (19-2-1) Rick Stottler 5-1 Sonoma State Florida Tech 1990 Southern Connecticut State (22-0-1) Ray Reid 1-0 (4ot) Seattle Pacific Florida Tech 1989 Southern New Hampshire (22-1-2) John Rootes 3-1 UNC Greensboro UNC Greensboro 1988 Florida Tech (15-6) Rick Stottler 3-2 Cal State Northridge Cal State Northridge 1987 Southern Connecticut State (17-1-3) Bob Dikranian 2-0 Cal State Northridge Tampa 1986 Seattle Pacific (17-4-2) Cliff McCrath 4-1 Oakland Seattle Pacific 1985 Seattle Pacific (20-3) Cliff McCrath 3-2 FIU FIU 1984 FIU (14-4-3) Karl Kremser 1-0 (ot) Seattle Pacific Seattle Pacific 1983 Seattle Pacific (16-4-1) Cliff McCrath 1-0 Tampa Tampa 1982 FIU (16-3-1) Karl Kremser 2-1 Southern Connecticut State FIU 1981 Tampa (15-0-3) Jay Miller 1-0 (ot) Cal State Los Angeles Southern Connecticut State 1980 Lock Haven (21-0-0) Michael Parker 1-0 (ot) FIU FIU 1979 Alabama A&M (22-1) Salah Yousif 2-0 Eastern Illinois FIU 1978 Seattle Pacific (18-5-4) Cliff McCrath 1-0 (3ot) Alabama A&M FIU 1977 Alabama A&M (16-1) Salah Yousif 2-1 Seattle Pacific FIU 1976 Loyola Maryland (21-1) Jim Bullington 2-0 New Haven Seattle Pacific 1975 Baltimore (16-2-1) Dick Edell 3-1 Seattle Pacific Seattle Pacific 1974 Adelphi (16-1-1) Menahem Less 3-2 Seattle Pacific Missouri-St. Louis 1973 Missouri-St. Louis (11-0-3) Don Dallas 3-0 Cal State Fullerton Springfield 1972 SIU Edwardsville (11-0-3) Bob Guelker 1-0 Oneonta State SIU Edwardsville share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link