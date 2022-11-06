Live updates from the 2022 DII men's soccer championship

The 2022 DII men's soccer selection show will air on Monday, November 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET live on NCAA.com. The complete tournament field will be posted here shortly after it is unveiled.

When: Monday, November 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: NCAA.com

The opening round of the tournament is set to start on Thursday, November 10 across multiple locations, while the championship game will be Saturday, December 3 at 3:00 p.m. in Seattle, WA.