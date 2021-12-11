Cal State LA wins 2021 NCAA DII men's soccer national championship, first in program history

Last Updated 8:20 PM, December 11, 2021Cal State LA wins 2021 NCAA DII men's soccer national championship, first in program historyShare Cal State LA wins the 2021 DII men's soccer championship 2:27 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest12:28 am, December 12, 2021Cal State LA beats Charleston (WV) 1-0 to win first national championship in program history Cal State Los Angeles Athletics The Cal State LA Golden Eagles are national champions at last. They scored in the 21st minute of the title match against Charleston (WV) and made that goal stand up the rest of the way. Defender Simon Johansen scored the goal, and keeper Alvaro Unanua made four saves to complete the shutout. Cal State LA gets its revenge after falling to Charleston (WV) in the 2019 title match. For the first time in program history, your #CalStateLA Golden Eagles are NCAA Division II National Champions! 🏆 #WeAreLA pic.twitter.com/CrqRcVOVCV — Cal State LA Athletics (@LAGoldenEagles) December 12, 2021 It was an impressive defensive display from the tournament's top-seeded team. And that defense was the story for the Golden Eagles in both matches in Colorado Springs. Across 200 total minutes of play in the semifinal (which went to penalties) and final, they conceded zero goals. They limited the explosive Charleston offense to only four shots on goal for the game. Click or tap here to view the complete bracket for the 2021 DII men's soccer championship. For a printable version, go here. 12:10 am, December 12, 2021Cal State LA holding onto 1-0 lead with 10 minutes left in DII finalThe Golden Eagles of Cal State LA are holding on for dear life in the DII men's soccer final. With 10 minutes left, they still lead 1-0 over Charleston (WV). Charleston has had the significant portion of the possession in this second half but cannot really get anything major going in the offensive third of the pitch. Cal State LA has been rock solid in the back, and keeper Alvaro Unanua has saved all 4 shots on goal. Watch the final minutes of the match live here on NCAA.com. 11:19 pm, December 11, 2021Cal State LA takes 1-0 lead into halftime of title matchCal State LA is one half away from a national championship. In a rematch of the 2019 national championship match, Cal State LA leads Charleston (WV) 1-0 thanks to a goal from Simon Johansen in the 21st minute. Charleston has held the possession advantage but has yet to be able to do anything with it, recording just one shot on goal so far. But being down at halftime is actually a bit of familiar territory for Charleston. In the semifinal against UIndy, it went down in the first half then rallied for an 84th-minute goal to equalize before eventually winning in penalties. In the second half, we'll likely see Cal State LA play for a decisive second goal for a bit then really put the defensive clamps down to prevent Charleston from tying the match. You can watch the second half of the match live here on NCAA.com. 10:57 pm, December 11, 2021Cal State LA strikes first in national championship matchCal State LA is first on the scoreboard in the DII men's soccer national championship match. Golden Bears' defender Simon Johansen scored just his second goal of the season in the 21st minute to give his squad the lead. Carl Solli set it up with the assist. That's the only shot on goal of the match so far. Charleston (WV) has an explosive offense, which will need to go to work against the stingy Cal State LA defense. You can watch the match live here on NCAA.com. 10:02 pm, December 11, 2021Cal State LA, Charleston (WV) to meet today in DII men's soccer final Cal State Los Angeles Athletics Do not adjust your computer. Charleston (WV) and Cal State LA are set to square off in the DII men's soccer championship match for the second time in as many tournaments. While the teams are the same, Cal State LA hopes this outcome is different after losing in 2019. The match between two Golden Eagles' teams will take place at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. Fans can stream the match live here on NCAA.com by clicking on the game link below: 2021 DII men's soccer final No. 1 Cal State LA vs. No. 2 Charleston (WV) | 5 p.m. ET | Watch live If the semifinals were any indication, the final might go the distance. Both Cal State LA and Charleston won their matches on Friday in penalty kicks, so in addition to championship game nerves, tired legs might be an X-factor, especially if extra time and penalties come back into play tomorrow evening. Charleston has been a fixture at this point, making its fifth final appearance since 2014, having split the first four for a pair of national championships. Cal State LA could lift its first national title trophy in program history. Click or tap here to view the full DII men's soccer bracket. For a printable version, go here. The Golden Eagles would hold off UIndy from scoring in both overtime periods while also getting a few chances to win it. It eventually all came down to overtime to decide who would face Cal State LA in the 2021 DII men's soccer championship. Charleston was perfect in penalties all five players made their shot to get the job done. The Golden Eagles did bring in new keeper for penalties, Ian De Oliveira Martins. He stopped the first shot from UIndy, and that was enough to send his team to the championship match. Charleston will face a familiar foe on Saturday, Dec. 11. The Golden Eagles met with Cal State LA to decide the 2019 title. Charleston came out on top that year winning 2-0 to earn its second DII men's soccer national championship. 5:40 am, December 10, 2021Charleston forces overtime vs. UIndy thanks to late goalJust when it seemed as though all hope was lost for Charleston, the Golden Eagles tie the game with just six minutes remaining. Alejandro Larrayoz is able to find the back of the net from the goal box. Charleston was controlling possession and pressing the entire second half after going down 1-0 in the first half. First team to score in overtime will win and advance to the championship match to take on Cal State LA. If it remains tied after both overtime periods, the two teams will go to penalty kicks. MSOC Final Four Update ⚽️ ALEJANDROOOOOOOOOOOO UC Scores with 6 minutes remaining off the foot of Alejandro Larrayoz UC: 1 UIndy: 1 #WingsUp🦅 pic.twitter.com/1iKkB4d9Y7 — Golden Eagles (@ucwv_athletics) December 10, 2021 4:35 am, December 10, 2021UIndy takes a 1-0 lead into halftimeUIndy struck first in its semifinal matchup against Charleston. In the 30', Kendall Allen was able to get the Greyhounds on the board with a great shot from a tough angle on the left side of the penalty box. Other than the one score, there wasn't much action for either team offensively. Both recorded one shot on goal. Charleston and UIndy both are playing a very physical game so far, each have at least six fouls in the first half of play. ⚽️ | Hounds are on the board first! Kendall Allen nets his first goal of the NCAA tournament on the assist from Felix Schuetz 🤩@UIndyMSoccer | #D2MSOC pic.twitter.com/6SBxtxNyF8 — UIndy Athletics (@UIndyAthletics) December 10, 2021 Kendall Allen nets his first goal of the NCAA tournament on the assist from Felix Schuetz 🤩@UIndyMSoccer | #D2MSOC pic.twitter.com/6SBxtxNyF8 — UIndy Athletics (@UIndyAthletics) December 10, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:02 am, December 10, 2021Cal State LA beats Nova Southeastern in PKs, advance to DII men's final 2021 DII men's soccer semifinal: Nova Southeastern vs. Cal State LA full replay It wasn't pretty, but Cal State LA is going to the final of the 2021 DII men's soccer tournament. The Golden Eagles outlasted the Sharks of Nova Southeastern in penalties after 110 total minutes of scoreless play in regulation and extra time. Cal State won the penalty shootout 3-1, thanks to a closing stretch of three saves in a row from goalkeeper Alvaro Unanua. The Golden Eagles will advance to Saturday's final, when they'll face the winner of tonight's second semifinal. 2:05 am, December 10, 2021Cal State LA and Nova Southeastern heading to overtimeNinety minutes won't be enough to determine the first finalist in the 2021 DII men's soccer tournament. Still tied at 0-0, top seed Cal State LA and Nova Southeastern are going to extra time in their semifinal matchup. It's been an absolute defensive lockdown of a match. Each team only has one shot on goal. If still tied after two periods of extra time, the match will go to penalty kicks. Watch overtime live on NCAA.com here. 12:59 am, December 10, 2021Cal State LA, Nova Southeastern scoreless at halftime in first DII semifinalThe DII men's soccer semifinals are still looking for their first goal. It was a tense, cagey first half between No. 1-seed Cal State LA and No. 4 Nova Southeastern. Only one shot on goal was the combined total in the half for both teams. This type of match is familiar for the Golden Eagles, at least recently, after they won their quarterfinal by a score of 1-0 over Cal Poly Pomona. An early goal to start the half will certainly change the entire feel of the match and open things up. Otherwise we might be looking at extra time. You can watch the second half live on NCAA.com here. 12:32 am, December 10, 2021No score early between Cal State LA, Nova Southeastern in DII men's soccer semifinalsTop-seeded Cal State LA and No. 4-seed Nova Southeastern are still feeling each other out early on in their semifinal match in the DII men's soccer tournament. The Golden Eagles have registered the only shot on goal so far, an effort from midfielder Jorge Orellana that was saved by Sharks keeper Alberto Ciroi. But Nova Southeastern is starting to take hold of the possession and keep Cal State LA pinned in its own half. You can stream the match live on NCAA.com here. 1:27 pm, December 9, 2021DII men's soccer: Semifinals schedule for ThursdayBy the end of Thursday, the 2021 NCAA Division II Men's Soccer Championship finalists will be decided. The two semifinal matches will take place Thursday night: 7 p.m. ET | No. 1 Cal State LA vs. No. 4 Nova Southeastern 10 p.m. ET | No. 2 Charleston (WV) vs. No. 3 UIndy You'll be able to watch livestreams of the two semifinals here on NCAA.com. The four teams in the semifinals were reseeded before Thursday's matches. Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket. In the quarterfinals, Cal State LA beat No. 4 Colorado Mesa 2-1, Charleston (WV) defeated No. 4 Millersville 2-1, UIndy defeated No. 6 Fort Hays State 2-0 and Nova Southeastern topped AUM 3-1. 9:24 pm, December 5, 2021Semifinal seeds, matchups set in 2021 DII men's soccer championship Cal State Los Angeles Athletics The last four teams in the 2021 DII men's soccer tournament have been re-seeded and paired up for their matches in the semifinals. Cal State LA will be the top seed in the semifinals, which will take place on Thursday, Dec. 9. Weidner Field in Colorado Springs will host both matchups. Fans will be able to watch both matches live here on NCAA.com by click on the game links below. Here are the matchups and schedule (all times Eastern): No. 1 Cal State LA vs. No. 4 Nova Southeastern | 7 p.m. No. 2 Charleston (WV) vs. No. 3 UIndy | 10 p.m. Click or tap here to view the full 2021 DII men's soccer bracket. For a printable version, go here. After Thursday's semifinals, the final will be on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. ET. 4:16 am, December 5, 2021Four teams are headed to the DII men's soccer semifinals UIndy Athletics We now know the four teams that will fight for a spot in the 2021 DII men's soccer national championship. UIndy and Cal State LA, the last remaining No. 1 seeds, advanced to the semifinals, along with No. 2 seed Charleston and No. 7 seed Nova Southeastern. Charleston earned the most exciting victory of the day, scoring a golden goal in double overtime. Then Nova Southeastern clinched the biggest upset of the day, downing No. 5 AUM, 3-1. Here are the results from Saturday's action: No. 2 Charleston (WV) 2, No. 4 Millersville 1 (2OT) No. 7 Nova Southeastern 3, No. 5 AUM 1 No. 1 UIndy 2, No. 6 Fort Hays State 0 No. 1 Cal State LA 1, No. 7 Cal Poly Pomona 0 Matchups are still to be determined, but we do know the date of the semifinals — Thursday, Dec. 9. This page will be updated once we learn the semifinal matchups. Click or tap here for the full interactive bracket for the 2021 DII men's soccer championship. And go here for the printable version of the bracket. 2:20 pm, December 4, 2021DII men's soccer quarterfinals kick off this afternoon And then there were eight. With the third round of the DII men's soccer wrapping up on Thursday night, the quarterfinals will begin today. Two No. 1 seeds remain with Cal State LA and UIndy having made it to the quarterfinals. Those two will play this evening at 6 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET respectively. There are also three teams ranked No. 6 or lower with No. 6 Fort Hays State, No. 7 Nova Southeastern and No. 7 Cal Here are the complete results from Thursday's action: No. 4 Millersville 1, No. 1 Franklin Pierce 1 - Millersville advances 5-4 in PKs No. 2 Charleston (WV) 0, No. 6 Davis & Elkins 0 - No. 2 Charleston (WV) advances 3-0 in PKs No. 6 Fort Hays State 3, No. 2 Lake Erie 2 (2OT) No. 7 Nova Southeastern 1, No. 6 Chowan 0 No. 7 Cal Poly Pomona 2, No. 6 West Texas A&M 2 - Cal Poly Pomona advances 4-2 in PKs No. 3 UIndy 3, No. 4 Ill. Springfield 0 No. 5 AUM 0, No. 1 Young Harris 0 - AUM advances 5-4 in PKs No. 1 Cal State LA 2, No. 4 Colorado Mesa 1 (OT) The fourth round -- the quarterfinals -- will be that Saturday, Dec. 4. Click or tap here for the full interactive bracket for the 2021 DII men's soccer championship. And go here for the printable version of the bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:13 pm, December 2, 2021The third round of the DII men's soccer championship continues today Charleston (W. Va.) Athletics After a one-week hiatus for the Thanksgiving holiday, DII men's soccer returns to the pitch. Four No. 1 seeds are in action, including Franklin Pierce, which gets the day's action started at 10 a.m. ET against Millersville. Both the defending national champion — Charleston (WV) — and reigning national runners-up are still among the field of 16 remaining teams. Charleston takes on Davis & Elkins at 1 p.m. ET while Cal State LA hosts Colorado Mesa in the final match of the day with kickoff at 9 p.m. ET. Here are the eight third-round matchups (all times Eastern): No. 4 Millersville 1, No. 1 Franklin Pierce 1 - Millersville advances 5-4 in PKs | Final No. 2 Charleston (WV) 0, No. 6 Davis & Elkins 0 - No. 2 Charleston (WV) advances 3-0 in PKs. | Final No. 6 Fort Hays State 3, No. 2 Lake Erie 2 | Final (2OT) No. 7 Nova Southeastern 1, No. 6 Chowan 0 | Final No. 7 Cal Poly Pomona 2, No. 6 West Texas A&M 2 - Cal Poly Pomona advances 4-2 in PKs | Final No. 3 UIndy 3, No. 4 Ill. Springfield 0 | Final No. 5 AUM 0, No. 1 Young Harris 0 - AUM advances 5-4 in PKs | Final No. 1 Cal State LA 2, No. 4 Colorado Mesa 1 | Final (OT) Be sure to stay here for score updates throughout the day. You can also click or tap here for the full interactive bracket for the 2021 DII men's soccer championship. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:53 pm, December 1, 2021Third round of 2021 DII men's soccer tournament to kick off Thursday, Dec. 2 Young Harris Athletics The third round of the 2021 NCAA DII men's soccer tournament will be played in full Thursday, Dec. 2. Every match will be played on a campus site. Four schools will serve as hosts: Franklin Pierce, UIndy, Young Harris, and Cal State LA. Here are the eight third-round matchups (all times Eastern): No. 4 Millersville vs. No. 1 Franklin Pierce | 10 a.m. No. 6 Davis & Elkins vs. No. 2 Charleston (WV) | 1 p.m. No. 6 Fort Hays State vs. No. 2 Lake Erie | 3 p.m. No. 6 Chowan vs. No. 7 Nova Southeastern | 3 p.m. No. 6 West Texas A&M vs. No. 7 Cal Poly Pomona | 6 p.m. No. 4 Ill. Springfield vs. No. 1 UIndy | 6 p.m. No. 5 AUM vs. No. 1 Young Harris | 6 p.m. No. 4 Colorado Mesa vs. No. 1 Cal State LA | 9 p.m. The fourth round -- the quarterfinals -- will follow on that Saturday, Dec. 4. Click or tap here for the full interactive bracket for the 2021 DII men's soccer championship. And go here for the printable version of the bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:03 pm, November 22, 2021DII men's soccer third round is Dec. 2The third round of the 2021 NCAA DII men's soccer tournament will be played in full on Thursday, Dec. 2. All matches will be played on campus sites. Four schools will serve as hosts: Franklin Pierce, UIndy, Young Harris, and Cal State LA. Here are all eight third-round of the matchups (all times Eastern): No. 4 Millersville vs. No. 1 Franklin Pierce | 10 a.m. No. 6 Davis & Elkins vs. No. 2 Charleston (WV) | 1 p.m. No. 6 Fort Hays State vs. No. 2 Lake Erie | 3 p.m. No. 6 Chowan vs. No. 7 Nova Southeastern | 3 p.m. No. 6 West Texas A&M vs. No. 7 Cal Poly Pomona | 6 p.m. No. 4 Ill. Springfield vs. No. 1 UIndy | 6 p.m. No. 5 AUM vs. No. 1 Young Harris | 6 p.m. No. 4 Colorado Mesa vs. No. 1 Cal State LA | 9 p.m. The fourth round -- the quarterfinals -- will be that Saturday, Dec. 4. Click or tap here for the full interactive bracket for the 2021 DII men's soccer championship. And go here for the printable version of the bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:03 pm, November 21, 2021Scores from last eight DII men's second-round matches on Sunday The second round of the 2021 NCAA DII men's soccer championship is in the books after its last eight matches on Sunday. Three matches on the day needed extra time. Illinois Springfield and Maryville needed one overtime, AUM and Tampa needed two, and Chowan and West Florida needed penalty kicks. A LOT of them: Chowan prevailed 13-12 in an epic penalty shootout. Here are all of Sunday's scores: Final (PKs) | No. 6 Chowan 1(13), No. 3 West Florida 1 (12) Final | No. 6 Fort Hays State 2, No. 3 Wisconsin-Parkside 1 Final | No. 2 Charleston (WV) 4, American International 0 Final (OT) | No. 4 Illinois Springfield 2, No. 5 Maryville (MO) 1 Final | No. 7 Cal Poly Pomona 1, No. 2 Midwestern State 0 Final (2OT) | No. 5 AUM 1, No. 4 Tampa 0 Final | No. 7 Nova Southeastern 1, No. 2 Palm Beach 0 Final | No. 1 Young Harris 2, No. 8 Limestone 0 The third round will be played on Thursday, Dec. 2 and Friday, Dec. 3. Click or tap here to view the 2021 NCAA DII Men's Soccer Championship bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:47 pm, November 21, 2021Second-round action scheduled for SundayThe 2021 NCAA DII Men's Soccer Championship continues Sunday with eight second-round matches. Here's Sunday's complete schedule: Final (PKs) | No. 3 West Florida 1(12), No. 6 Chowan 1(13) Final | No. 3 Wisconsin-Parkside 1, No. 6 Fort Hays State 2 Final | No. 2 Charleston (WV) 4, American International 0 Final (OT) | No. 4 Illinois Springfield 2, No. 5 Maryville (MO) 1 Final | No. 2 Midwestern State 0, Cal Poly Pomona 1 Final (2OT) | No. 4 Tampa 0, No. 5 AUM 1 Final | No. 2 Palm Beach Atl. 0, No. 7 Nova Southeastern 1 Second half | No. 1 Young Harris 2, No. 8 Limestone 0 Click or tap here to view the 2021 NCAA DII Men's Soccer Championship bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:00 am, November 21, 2021Final scores, recap of Day 3 of the 2021 DII men's soccer championship UIndy Athletics The 2021 NCAA Division II men's soccer championship continued on Saturday, Nov. 20, with eight second-round matches. Top seeds UIndy and Franklin Pierce rolled to 3-1 and 4-0 wins, respectively. Elsewhere, two games were decided by penalty kicks. Here are the complete results from Saturday's action: No. 1 UIndy 3, No. 8 Cedarville 1 No. 6 Davis and Elkins 4, No. 3 Wilmington (DE) 2 No. 1 Franklin Pierce 4, No. 9 Post 0 No. 2 Lake Erie 2, No. 7 Lewis 1 No. 4 Millersville 2, No. 5 Gannon 2, (4-3 PKs) No. 6 West Texas A&M 3, No. 3 Azusa Pacific 2 No. 4 Colorado Mesa 0, No. 5 Colorado School of Mines (3-2 PKs) No. 1 Cal State LA 2, No. 8 CSU Pueblo 1 Play resumes tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 21, with eight more second-round matches. The day gets rolling at 1 p.m. ET. Click to see the full interactive bracket here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:09 pm, November 20, 2021Saturday's schedule and scores from the DII men's soccer championshipThe 2021 DII men's soccer tournament began Thursday and after two days of intense first-round action, we are on to the second round. The games will start early and run throughout the day with the first games beginning at noon ET and the last at 9 p.m. ET. Here is Saturday's complete schedule. Scores will be updated throughout the day (all times Eastern): No. 1 UIndy 3, No. 8 Cedarville 1 | Final No. 6 Davis and Elkins 4, No. 3 Wilmington (DE) 2 | Final No. 1 Franklin Pierce 4, No. 9 Post 0 | Final No. 2 Lake Erie 2, No. 7 Lewis 1 | Final No. 4 Millersville 2, No. 5 Gannon 2, (4-3 PKs) | Final No. 6 West Texas A&M 3, No. 3 Azusa Pacific 2 | Final No. 4 Colorado Mesa 0, No. 5 Colorado School of Mines (3-2 PKs) | Final No. 1 Cal State LA 2, No. 8 CSU Pueblo 1 | Final Click to see the full interactive bracket here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:02 pm, November 19, 2021Scores from last day of first round in DII men's soccer championship Cal Poly Pomona Athletics The first round of the 2021 DII men's soccer tournament is in the books, following the completion of the last four matches on Friday, Nov. 19. Cal Poly Pomona looked impressive in its 5-0 rout of Biola, and the match of the day was the 8-9 matchup between Limestone and Lenoir-Rhyne. They needed two extra time periods to decide a winner. Here's how it happened. There were four combined goals in the first half, as each team scored in the first 11 minutes of the match. Then they each scored again six minutes apart right before halftime. Then there were no goals for the next hour of game time. Limestone's Sjur Drechsler scored the game-winning goal in the golden-goal second extra time period to send his squad through to the second round. Here are all scores from the last batch of first-round matches on Friday, Nov. 19: No. 7 Cal Poly Pomona 5, No. 10 Biola 0 No. 7 Nova Southeastern 3, No. 10 Coker 2 No. 8 Limestone 3, No. 9 Lenoir-Rhyne 2 (2OT) No. 7 American International 4, No. 10 Molloy 0 The tournament continues on Saturday, Nov. 20 with the first day of the second round, featuring eight matches throughout the day. Click or tap here to view the full bracket for the 2021 DII men's soccer tournament. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:37 pm, November 19, 2021Schedule and scores from Day 2 of the DII men's soccer championshipFirst-round action from the 2021 DII men's soccer championship resumes at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 19. Cal Poly Pomona and Biola get things started with three games to follow. Be sure to follow the complete bracket by clicking or tapping here. DII men's soccer championship schedule for Friday, Nov. 19: No. 7 Cal Poly Pomona 5, No. 10 Biola 0 No. 7 Nova Southeastern 3, No. 10 Coker 2 No. 8 Limestone 3, No. 9 Lenoir-Rhyne 2 (2OT) No. 7 American International 4, No. 10 Molloy 0 What you missed from Day 1 The 2021 DII men's soccer championship kicked off Thursday, Nov. 18. The lone upset came when No. 9 Post defeated No. 8 Lock Haven in dominating fashion, winning 4-1. No. 8 Cedarville, No. 7 Lewis and No. 8 CSU Pueblo also advanced. All four teams will be back in action tomorrow, Nov. 20, when second-round play commences. Here are the complete results from Thursday's action: No. 8 Cedarville 1, No. 9 Ohio Dominican 0 No. 7 Lewis 2, No. 10 Davenport 0 No. 9 Post 4, No. 8 Lock Haven 1 No. 8 CSU Pueblo 1, No. 9 Seattle Pacific 0 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:56 am, November 19, 2021Final scores, recap of first day of the 2021 DII men's soccer championship The 2021 NCAA Division II men's soccer championship began on Thursday, Nov. 18, with four matches featuring eight of the field's 40 teams. The higher seed won three out of the four games. The lone upset came when No. 9 Post defeated No. 8 Lock Haven in dominating fashion, winning 4-1. Post's three-goal victory was the largest margin of victory of the day; No. 7 Lewis was second, winning by two goals. Here are the complete results from Thursday's action: No. 8 Cedarville 1, No. 9 Ohio Dominican 0 No. 7 Lewis 2, No. 10 Davenport 0 No. 9 Post 4, No. 8 Lock Haven 1 No. 8 CSU Pueblo 1, No. 9 Seattle Pacific 0 The other four first-round matches will be on Friday, Nov. 19. Twenty-four teams received a first-round bye. Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:38 pm, November 18, 2021DII men's soccer schedule, scores for ThursdayThe 2021 NCAA Division II Men's Soccer Championship kicks off Thursday, Nov. 18 with four first-round matches. Thursday's schedule is below: No. 8 Cedarville 1, No. 9 Ohio Dominican 0 No. 7 Lewis 2, No. 10 Davenport 0 No. 9 Post 4, No. 8 Lock Haven 1 No. 8 CSU Pueblo 1, No. 9 Seattle Pacific 0 Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket. The other four first-round matches will be on Friday, Nov. 19. Twenty-four teams received a first-round bye. Click or tap here to see the complete field for this year's tournament. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:31 pm, November 15, 20212021 DII men's soccer championship field revealed The field is set for this year's DII men's soccer championship. The 40-team field was announced on tonight's selections show. The tournament is broken up into four Super Regions with 10 teams in each. The tournament will start Thursday, Nov. 18 and go all the way through Dec. 11 when a champion will be decided in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Click or tap here to see the complete field for this year's tournament. Here are important dates for the tournament: First round: Thursday, Nov. 18 & Friday, Nov. 19 Second round: Saturday, Nov. 20 & Sunday, Nov. 21 Quarterfinals: Thursday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 5 Semifinals: Thursday, Dec. 9 Final: Saturday, Dec. 11 Click or tap here to see the complete bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:50 pm, November 15, 2021DII Men's Soccer Championship selection show to air at 6:30 p.m. ET MondayOn Monday evening, the 2021 NCAA Division II Men's Soccer Championship field will be announced in a selection show that will air at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the selection show here. The first round will kick off on Thursday, Nov. 18 and the tournament will conclude with the national championship on Saturday, Dec. 11. The 2020 championship was canceled due to Covid-19, so 2019 champion Charleston (WV) is the reigning national champion. Charleston has won two of the last three DII men's soccer national championships. After the championship field is announced, the interactive bracket will be available here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:50 pm, November 9, 2021Important dates for the 2021 DII men's soccer tournamentThis is the first DII men's soccer tournament since 2019. 2020's tournament was not able to be played due to COVID-19. Here are all the important dates you need to know for the 2021 tournament: Selection show: Monday, Nov. 15 6:30 p.m. First round: Thursday, Nov. 18 & Friday, Nov. 19 Second round: Saturday, Nov. 20 & Sunday, Nov. 21 Third round: Thursday, Dec. 2 & Dec. Nov. 3 Quarterfinals: Saturday, Dec. 4 & Sunday, Dec. 5 Semifinals: Thursday, Dec. 9 Final: Saturday, Dec. 11 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:44 pm, November 9, 2021How to watch the 2021 DII men's soccer selection showThe 2021 DII men's soccer selection show is Monday, Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. ET. We'll have the official bracket for the 2021 DII men's soccer championship shortly after. 