Cal State LA wins 2021 NCAA DII men's soccer national championship, first in program history

The Cal State LA Golden Eagles are national champions at last. They scored in the 21st minute of the title match against Charleston (WV) and made that goal stand up the rest of the way.

Defender Simon Johansen scored the goal, and keeper Alvaro Unanua made four saves to complete the shutout. Cal State LA gets its revenge after falling to Charleston (WV) in the 2019 title match.

For the first time in program history, your #CalStateLA Golden Eagles are NCAA Division II National Champions! 🏆 #WeAreLA pic.twitter.com/CrqRcVOVCV — Cal State LA Athletics (@LAGoldenEagles) December 12, 2021

It was an impressive defensive display from the tournament's top-seeded team. And that defense was the story for the Golden Eagles in both matches in Colorado Springs. Across 200 total minutes of play in the semifinal (which went to penalties) and final, they conceded zero goals. They limited the explosive Charleston offense to only four shots on goal for the game.

