Last Updated 6:36 PM, December 03, 2022
NCAA.com

No. 1 Franklin Pierce wins the 2022 DII men's soccer championship

1:41 pm, December 3, 2022

FPU celebrates

No. 1 Franklin Pierce finished off No. 3 CSU Pueblo 2-0, winning the 2022 DII men’s soccer championship. 

The Ravens win their second NCAA national championship, the first title in 15 years. 

View the full championship bracket

Graduate forward Miguel Angel Pastor Gutierrez got things started with the first goal in the 10th minute. Senior forward Younes Addar sealed the victory with a 73’ second goal. Overall, the Ravens had eight shots, four on-goal. 

Franklin Pierce’s undefeated season remains untarnished finished 25-0-1.

2:27 pm, December 1, 2022

DII men's soccer semifinals concluded Thursday

CSU Pueblo men's soccer

The semifinal round of the 2022 DII men's soccer championship concluded Thursday.

No. 1 Franklin Pierce and No. 2 CSU Pueblo advanced to Saturday's national championship.

Here is Thursday's semifinal results:

View the full 2022 DII men's soccer championship bracket 

The 2022 championship matchup is set. Catch the live streamed national title game Saturday, Dec. 3 on NCAA.com

Championship schedule (time in ET): 

7:50 pm, November 27, 2022

Preview: Get to know the final four teams

DII men's soccer heads to DII Festival

Just four teams remain in the DII men’s soccer season. The national semifinals are set to kick off from the 2022 DII Festival on Dec. 1 from Seattle, Washington. Let’s get to know each of the final four teams remaining.

We have quite an interesting field. Former national champions — No. 1 Franklin Pierce and Barry — advanced, but we also have a pair of newbies in Lake Erie and CSU Pueblo. Not only that, but Lake Erie was the No. 8 seed in its region… but more on the Storm in a bit.

DII men’s soccer championship: What to know about the final four teams

No. 1 Franklin Pierce

The Ravens have had a sensational year, going 23-0-1. Franklin Pierce defeated DII men’s soccer heavyweights Charleston (WV), ending the Golden Eagles' bid for a third-straight appearance in the championship match

Franklin Pierce is one of the most experienced teams remaining when it comes to playing on the big stage. This is the fifth trip to the national semifinals in program history, but first since 2011. The Ravens also have a national championship in 2007 and a national runners-up campaign in 2005 on its resume.

Tale of the tape: The Ravens score 3.54 goals per game, the most of any remaining team, and allow just 0.29 goals against. Braudilio Rodrigues not only led the team but the entire NE10 with 20 goals and 20 assists. His 20 assists lead DII men’s soccer.

No. 2 CSU Pueblo

It was a year of milestones for CSU Pueblo. First, the ThunderWolves improved by three wins in 2022, finishing 18-3-2 (a program record for wins in a season) and in the top 10 of DII men’s soccer, reaching as high as No. 3 — the highest the program ever ranked. That earned them their first-ever home DII tournament game, which the ThunderWolves won to add even more to the program history books. The ThunderWolves entered the tournament ranked third in Super-Region 4 and defeated Northwest Nazarene 1-0 to advance to the program’s first-ever national semifinals.

It was certainly a nice rebound for the Thunderwolves after dropping a heartbreaker in the RMAC finals on penalty kicks. Shjon Andrews could be the X-factor. The RMAC defensemen of the year and All-South Central Region defender anchors the stingy defense to make life easier on keeper Nils Roth.

Tale of the tape: The ThunderWolves outscore their opponents by nearly a goal-and-a-half per game. CSU Pueblo puts in 2.22 goals per game while allowing 0.78. Gabriel Campora leads the team with 15 goals, while Roth was in the top 10 in DII men’s soccer with eight shutouts.

No. 3 Barry

It took a bit longer than expected, but Barry is once again playing for a national championship. The Super-Region 2 title match was delayed at halftime for a week due to weather, and Barry came from behind to tie it and then dominate in PKs to advance. The 12-3-4 Bucs advance to their fourth national semifinals looking for its second national championship since 2018. Here’s a fun little fact: the Barry women’s volleyball team will be joining the men’s soccer team in Seattle trying to bring home a pair of titles.

It will be very interesting to see how the Barry defense holds up against the final four teams, allowing the most goals per game of any team remaining in the field. Having a keeper like Jean Claude Consol in net — who saved three PKs to advance — could be the difference maker.

Tale of the tape: The Bucs can score, putting in 2.32 goals per game, but as mentioned, they do let up a bunch as well — 1.32 per game to be precise. David Polanco leads the team with 10 goals while Consol and Nils Buecheler shared goaltending duties this year, posting a pair of shutouts each.

No. 4 Lake Erie

Lake Erie is certainly the Cinderella of the dance. The Storm heads to the DII Festival with a record of 12-7-5 and was the No. 8 seed in Super-Region 3. After a commanding first-round, 4-0 win, it was one upset after the other, including a win over No. 1 Saginaw Valley State and No. 3 Maryville.

After its first quarterfinals in program history, Lake Erie heads to the national semifinals for the first time ever and has a tall order in Franklin Pierce. It should be a very interesting matchup as Lake Erie has proven it can score on anybody. The Storm’s 2.42 goals per game is a top-10 mark in DII, but Franklin Pierce has a top-3 scoring defense. That said, Teddy Baker and Connor Mautino will be a handful for any defense.

Tale of the tape: Lake Erie scores those 2.42 goals per game but does allow 1.23 against. Baker and Mautino are two of the most prolific goal scorers in all of DII: Baker’s 17 rank fifth in DII, while Mautino is right behind at sixth with 16 of his own. Baker is also tied for second in DII with 15 assists.

2:57 pm, November 20, 2022

DII men's soccer quarterfinals continue

Rollins men's soccer

There is only one more spot up for grabs in the DII men's soccer semifinals after Lake Erie, Franklin Pierce and CSU Pueblo all advanced on Saturday. 

Saturday's results: 

Still to play: 

View the full 2022 DII men's soccer championship bracket 

1:21 pm, November 19, 2022

Here are DII men's soccer quarterfinal scores and schedule

Lake Erie men's soccer

The 2022 DII men's soccer tournament rolled on with quarterfinal action Saturday as there were three games on tap. 

Here is the rundown:

View the full 2022 DII men's soccer championship bracket 

The quarterfinals will conclude on Sunday with the following matchup:

2:29 pm, November 17, 2022

Results from the DII men's soccer round of 16

Rollins men's soccer

The third round of the DII men's soccer champions concluded today with two matches to determine the last quarterfinal spots. The quarterfinals kick off Saturday with three matches.

View the full 2022 DII men's soccer championship bracket 

Here are Friday's scores:

Thursday's round of 16 results. Click or tap on each game for scoring and stats.

1:16 pm, November 14, 2022

Results from the second round of the DII men's soccer championship

Florida Tech men's soccer

The DII men's soccer championship round of 16 is set after the conclusion of today's two matches. Here are the results from Monday afternoon's slate: 

The first and second rounds began on Saturday and bled into Sunday as it was a weekend full of DII men's soccer action. Here are the results from the weekend:

View the full 2022 DII men's soccer championship bracket

The round of 16 will begin Thursday. Here is the schedule (all times ET):

2:07 pm, November 13, 2022

Results from Sunday's second-round action

Lake Erie men's soccer

The second round of the 2022 NCAA DII men's soccer championship continued Sunday with six matches. 

Here are Sunday's second-round final scores:

Here are Saturday's second-round results:

View the full 2022 DII men's soccer championship bracket

5:30 pm, November 12, 2022

Second round results from the DII men's soccer tournament

franklin pierce

The second round of the 2022 NCAA DII men's soccer championship kicked off Saturday with 10 matches. 

Here is Saturday's full schedule (all times in ET):

View the full 2022 DII men's soccer championship bracket

Second-round action continues Sunday. Check out the matchups below.

All times Eastern.

3:46 pm, November 11, 2022

Day 1 results from the DII men's soccer tournament

Lake Erie Athletics Lake Erie men's soccer

Day 1 of the 2022 NCAA DII men's soccer championship has concluded. Here's a look at Friday's results:

Click or tap here to view the full 2022 DII men's soccer championship bracket

The second round kicks off Saturday, as two more first round games get underway. Here's the schedule:

1:33 pm, November 10, 2022

DII men's soccer 1st round continues Friday

11:37 pm, November 7, 2022

🚨 DII men’s soccer championship field announced

Franklin Pierce is the top seed

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Committee announced today the field of 40 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Championship.

Click or tap here to view the full 2022 DII men's soccer championship bracket

Ten teams were selected from each of the four super regions. Teams from the same region will be paired for first- and/or second-round competition, which will be conducted Nov. 10-13* on campus sites. Third-round/quarterfinals will be held on campus sites Nov. 17-20. The semifinals and final will be played Dec. 1 and 3 at Interbay Soccer Stadium in Seattle as a part of the 2022 Division II National Championships Festival. The Festival is hosted by Seattle Pacific University. In the 2021 championship, Cal State LA beat Charleston (West Virginia) 2-0 to claim their first national championship title.

*Due to impending tropical storms, game dates and times may affected.

Franklin Pierce, Florida Tech, Saginaw Valley and Cal State LA each earned No. 1 seeds.

MORE: Click or tap here for the complete DII men's soccer championship field release

2:03 pm, November 6, 2022

How to watch the 2022 DII men's soccer selection show

2022 DII men's soccer championship

The 2022 DII men's soccer selection show will air on Monday, November 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET live on NCAA.com. The complete tournament field will be posted here shortly after it is unveiled.

When: Monday, November 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: NCAA.com

The opening round of the tournament is set to start on Thursday, November 10 across multiple locations, while the championship game will be Saturday, December 3 at 3:00 p.m. in Seattle, WA. 

2:52 pm, November 5, 2022

🏆 Championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2021 Cal State LA (18-2-3) Chris Chamides 1-0 Charleston (WV) Colorado Springs, Colo.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Charleston (W. Va.) (22-2-1) Dan Stratford 2-0 Cal State LA Pittsburgh, Pa.
2018 Barry (16-4-3) Steve McCrath 2-1 West Chester Pittsburgh, Pa.
2017 Charleston (W. Va.) (21-1-2) Dan Stratford 0-0 (3-1 PKs) Lynn Kansas City, Mo.
2016 Wingate (19-1-0) Gary Hamill 2-0 Charleston (W.Va.) Kansas City, Mo.
2015 Pfeiffer (25-0-0) Bob Reasso 4-0 Cal Poly Pomona Pensacola, Fla.
2014 Lynn (19-1-1) John Rootes 3-2 Charleston (W.Va.) Louisville, Ky.
2013 So. New Hampshire (22-1-1) Marc Hubbard 2-1 Carson-Newman Evans, Ga.
2012 Lynn (20-2-1) John Rootes 3-2 Saginaw Valley State Evans, Ga.
2011 Fort Lewis (24-1-0) Oige Kennedy 3-2 (OT) Lynn Pensacola, Fla.
2010 Northern Kentucky (20-2-3) John Basalyga 3-2 Rollins Louisville, Ky.
2009 Fort Lewis (24-1) Oige Kennedy 1-0 Lees-McRae Tampa
2008 Cal State Dominguez Hills (21-2-4) Joe Flanagan 3-0 Dowling Tampa
2007 Franklin Pierce (17-2-4) Marco Koolman 1-0 Lincoln Memorial Orange Beach, Ala.
2006 Dowling (22-0-2) John DiRico 1-0 Fort Lewis Pensacola, Fla.
2005 Fort Lewis (22-0-1) Jeremy Gunn 3-1 Franklin Pierce Wichita Falls, Texas
2004 Seattle (22-0-1) Peter Fewing 2-1 SIU Edwardsville Wichita Falls, Texas
2003 Lynn (22-0-1) Shaun Pendleton 2-1 Chico State Virginia Beach
2002 Sonoma State (20-3-1) Marcus Ziemer 4-3 Southern New Hampshire Virginia Beach
2001 Tampa (19-0-2) Keith Fulk 2-1 Cal State Dominguez Hills Tampa
2000 Cal State Dominguez Hills (23-1-1) Joe Flanagan 2-1 (4ot) Barry Barry
1999 Southern Connecticut State (20-0) Tom Lang 2-1 (2ot) Fort Lewis Barry
1998 Southern Connecticut State (20-2-1) Tom Lang 1-0 South Carolina Upstate South Carolina Upstate
1997 Cal State Bakersfield (20-4) Simon Tobin 1-0 Lynn Lynn
1996 Grand Canyon (12-4-5) Peter Duah, Petar Draskin 3-1 Oakland Grand Canyon
1995 Southern Connecticut State (21-1-1) Ray Reid 2-0 South Carolina Upstate South Carolina Upstate
1994 Tampa (15-2-1) Tom Fitzgerald 3-0 (2ot) Oakland Tampa
1993 Seattle Pacific (18-2-1) Cliff McCrath 1-0 Southern Connecticut State Florida Tech
1992 Southern Connecticut State (21-2-1) Ray Reid 1-0 Tampa Tampa
1991 Florida Tech (19-2-1) Rick Stottler 5-1 Sonoma State Florida Tech
1990 Southern Connecticut State (22-0-1) Ray Reid 1-0 (4ot) Seattle Pacific Florida Tech
1989 Southern New Hampshire (22-1-2) John Rootes 3-1 UNC Greensboro UNC Greensboro
1988 Florida Tech (15-6) Rick Stottler 3-2 Cal State Northridge Cal State Northridge
1987 Southern Connecticut State (17-1-3) Bob Dikranian 2-0 Cal State Northridge Tampa
1986 Seattle Pacific (17-4-2) Cliff McCrath 4-1 Oakland Seattle Pacific
1985 Seattle Pacific (20-3) Cliff McCrath 3-2 FIU FIU
1984 FIU (14-4-3) Karl Kremser 1-0 (ot) Seattle Pacific Seattle Pacific
1983 Seattle Pacific (16-4-1) Cliff McCrath 1-0 Tampa Tampa
1982 FIU (16-3-1) Karl Kremser 2-1 Southern Connecticut State FIU
1981 Tampa (15-0-3) Jay Miller 1-0 (ot) Cal State Los Angeles Southern Connecticut State
1980 Lock Haven (21-0-0) Michael Parker 1-0 (ot) FIU FIU
1979 Alabama A&M (22-1) Salah Yousif 2-0 Eastern Illinois FIU
1978 Seattle Pacific (18-5-4) Cliff McCrath 1-0 (3ot) Alabama A&M FIU
1977 Alabama A&M (16-1) Salah Yousif 2-1 Seattle Pacific FIU
1976 Loyola Maryland (21-1) Jim Bullington 2-0 New Haven Seattle Pacific
1975 Baltimore (16-2-1) Dick Edell 3-1 Seattle Pacific Seattle Pacific
1974 Adelphi (16-1-1) Menahem Less 3-2 Seattle Pacific Missouri-St. Louis
1973 Missouri-St. Louis (11-0-3) Don Dallas 3-0 Cal State Fullerton Springfield
1972 SIU Edwardsville (11-0-3) Bob Guelker 1-0 Oneonta State SIU Edwardsville