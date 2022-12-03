No. 1 Franklin Pierce wins the 2022 DII men's soccer championship

Last Updated 6:36 PM, December 03, 2022NCAA.comNo. 1 Franklin Pierce wins the 2022 DII men's soccer championshipShare Franklin Pierce wins the 2022 DII men's soccer championship 1:29 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:41 pm, December 3, 2022Franklin Pierce wins the 2022 DII men's soccer championship No. 1 Franklin Pierce finished off No. 3 CSU Pueblo 2-0, winning the 2022 DII men’s soccer championship. The Ravens win their second NCAA national championship, the first title in 15 years. View the full championship bracket | Watch the full championship replay Graduate forward Miguel Angel Pastor Gutierrez got things started with the first goal in the 10th minute. Senior forward Younes Addar sealed the victory with a 73’ second goal. Overall, the Ravens had eight shots, four on-goal. DII men's soccer semifinals concluded Thursday
The semifinal round of the 2022 DII men's soccer championship concluded Thursday. No. 1 Franklin Pierce and No. 2 CSU Pueblo advanced to Saturday's national championship. Here is Thursday's semifinal results: No. 1 Franklin Pierce 5, No. 4 Lake Erie 2 | Watch full replay No. 2 CSU Pueblo 1, No. 3 Barry 0 | Watch full replay View the full 2022 DII men's soccer championship bracket The 2022 championship matchup is set. Catch the live streamed national title game Saturday, Dec. 3 on NCAA.com. Championship schedule (time in ET): No. 1 Franklin Pierce vs. No. 2 CSU Pueblo, 3 p.m. ET
Preview: Get to know the final four teams
DII men's soccer heads to DII Festival Just four teams remain in the DII men's soccer season. The national semifinals are set to kick off from the 2022 DII Festival on Dec. 1 from Seattle, Washington. Let's get to know each of the final four teams remaining. We have quite an interesting field. Former national champions — No. 1 Franklin Pierce and Barry — advanced, but we also have a pair of newbies in Lake Erie and CSU Pueblo. Not only that, but Lake Erie was the No. 8 seed in its region… but more on the Storm in a bit. DII men's soccer championship: What to know about the final four teams
No. 1 Franklin Pierce The Ravens have had a sensational year, going 23-0-1. Franklin Pierce defeated DII men's soccer heavyweights Charleston (WV), ending the Golden Eagles' bid for a third-straight appearance in the championship match Franklin Pierce is one of the most experienced teams remaining when it comes to playing on the big stage. This is the fifth trip to the national semifinals in program history, but first since 2011. The Ravens also have a national championship in 2007 and a national runners-up campaign in 2005 on its resume. Tale of the tape: The Ravens score 3.54 goals per game, the most of any remaining team, and allow just 0.29 goals against. Braudilio Rodrigues not only led the team but the entire NE10 with 20 goals and 20 assists. His 20 assists lead DII men's soccer. No. 2 CSU Pueblo It was a year of milestones for CSU Pueblo. First, the ThunderWolves improved by three wins in 2022, finishing 18-3-2 (a program record for wins in a season) and in the top 10 of DII men's soccer, reaching as high as No. 3 — the highest the program ever ranked. That earned them their first-ever home DII tournament game, which the ThunderWolves won to add even more to the program history books. The ThunderWolves entered the tournament ranked third in Super-Region 4 and defeated Northwest Nazarene 1-0 to advance to the program's first-ever national semifinals. It was certainly a nice rebound for the Thunderwolves after dropping a heartbreaker in the RMAC finals on penalty kicks. Shjon Andrews could be the X-factor. The RMAC defensemen of the year and All-South Central Region defender anchors the stingy defense to make life easier on keeper Nils Roth. Tale of the tape: The ThunderWolves outscore their opponents by nearly a goal-and-a-half per game. CSU Pueblo puts in 2.22 goals per game while allowing 0.78. Gabriel Campora leads the team with 15 goals, while Roth was in the top 10 in DII men's soccer with eight shutouts. No. 3 Barry It took a bit longer than expected, but Barry is once again playing for a national championship. The Super-Region 2 title match was delayed at halftime for a week due to weather, and Barry came from behind to tie it and then dominate in PKs to advance. The 12-3-4 Bucs advance to their fourth national semifinals looking for its second national championship since 2018. Here's a fun little fact: the Barry women's volleyball team will be joining the men's soccer team in Seattle trying to bring home a pair of titles. It will be very interesting to see how the Barry defense holds up against the final four teams, allowing the most goals per game of any team remaining in the field. Having a keeper like Jean Claude Consol in net — who saved three PKs to advance — could be the difference maker. Tale of the tape: The Bucs can score, putting in 2.32 goals per game, but as mentioned, they do let up a bunch as well — 1.32 per game to be precise. David Polanco leads the team with 10 goals while Consol and Nils Buecheler shared goaltending duties this year, posting a pair of shutouts each. No. 4 Lake Erie Lake Erie is certainly the Cinderella of the dance. The Storm heads to the DII Festival with a record of 12-7-5 and was the No. 8 seed in Super-Region 3. After a commanding first-round, 4-0 win, it was one upset after the other, including a win over No. 1 Saginaw Valley State and No. 3 Maryville. After its first quarterfinals in program history, Lake Erie heads to the national semifinals for the first time ever and has a tall order in Franklin Pierce. It should be a very interesting matchup as Lake Erie has proven it can score on anybody. The Storm's 2.42 goals per game is a top-10 mark in DII, but Franklin Pierce has a top-3 scoring defense. That said, Teddy Baker and Connor Mautino will be a handful for any defense. Tale of the tape: Lake Erie scores those 2.42 goals per game but does allow 1.23 against. Baker and Mautino are two of the most prolific goal scorers in all of DII: Baker's 17 rank fifth in DII, while Mautino is right behind at sixth with 16 of his own. Baker is also tied for second in DII with 15 assists. Barry moves onto semifinals after PK shootout
No. 3 Barry came back from a goal down to send its quarterfinal against No. 5 Rollins to penalty kicks, where the Bucs prevailed. They will advance to take on No. 2 CSU Pueblo in the semifinals on December 1. No. 3 Barry 1, No. 5 Rollins 1 (F/PK) View the full 2022 DII men's soccer championship bracket DII men's soccer quarterfinals continue
There is only one more spot up for grabs in the DII men's soccer semifinals after Lake Erie, Franklin Pierce and CSU Pueblo all advanced on Saturday. Saturday's results: No. 8 Lake Erie 1, No. 3 Maryville (MO) 0 No. 1 Franklin Pierce 1, No. 2 Charleston (WV) 0 No. 3 CSU Pueblo 1, No. 8 Northwest Nazarene 0 Still to play: No. 5 Rollins 1, No. 3 Barry 0 (postponed at half) | Will resume on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 3 p.m. ET View the full 2022 DII men's soccer championship bracket Here are DII men's soccer quarterfinal scores and schedule
The 2022 DII men's soccer tournament rolled on with quarterfinal action Saturday as there were three games on tap. Here is the rundown: No. 8 Lake Erie 1, No. 3 Maryville (MO) 0 No. 1 Franklin Pierce 1, No. 2 Charleston (WV) 0 No. 3 CSU Pueblo 1, No. 8 Northwest Nazarene 0 BRACKET: View the full 2022 DII men's soccer championship bracket The quarterfinals will conclude on Sunday with the following matchup: No. 3 Barry vs. No. 5 Rollins, 3 p.m. ET Results from the DII men's soccer round of 16
The third round of the DII men's soccer champions concluded today with two matches to determine the last quarterfinal spots. The quarterfinals kick off Saturday with three matches. BRACKET: View the full 2022 DII men's soccer championship bracket Here are Friday's scores: No. 3 Barry 2, No. 7 Wingate 1 No. 5 Rollins 2, No. 1 Florida Tech 0 Thursday's round of 16 results. Click or tap on each game for scoring and stats. No. 8 Lake Erie 2, No. 5 Illinois Springfield 2 No. 3 Maryville 2, No. 10 Wisconsin-Parkside 0 No. 2 Charleston (WV) 2, No. 6 Post 0 No. 8 Northwest Nazarene 3, No. 4 Cal State Dom. Hills 2 No. 1 Franklin Pierce 2, No. 5 Davis & Elkins 1 No. 3 CSU Pueblo 3, No. 2 St. Mary's (TX) 1 No. 8 Lake Erie 2, No. 5 Illinois Springfield 2 No. 3 Maryville 2, No. 10 Wisconsin-Parkside 0 No. 2 Charleston (WV) 2, No. 6 Post 0 No. 8 Northwest Nazarene 3, No. 4 Cal State Dom. Hills 2 No. 1 Franklin Pierce 2, No. 5 Davis & Elkins 1 No. 3 CSU Pueblo 3, No. 2 St. Mary's (TX) 1 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:16 pm, November 14, 2022Results from the second round of the DII men's soccer championship The DII men's soccer championship round of 16 is set after the conclusion of today's two matches. Here are the results from Monday afternoon's slate: No. 1 Florida Tech 1, No. 9 Lander 1 (4-2 PKs) No. 7 Wingate 1, No. 2 Lenoir Rhyne 1 (3-0 PKs) The first and second rounds began on Saturday and bled into Sunday as it was a weekend full of DII men's soccer action. Here is the schedule (all times ET): No. 5 Illinois Springfield vs. No. 8 Lake Erie, 11 a.m. No. 3 Maryville vs. No. 10 Wisconsin-Parkside, 2 p.m. No. 2 Charleston (WV) vs. No. 6 Post, 3 p.m. No. 4 Cal State Dom. Hills vs. No. 8 Northwest Nazarene, 4 p.m. No. 1 Franklin Pierce vs. No. 5 Davis & Elkins, 6 p.m. No. 2 St. Mary's (TX) vs. No. 3 CSU Pueblo, 7 p.m. Here is the schedule (all times ET): No. 5 Illinois Springfield vs. No. 8 Lake Erie, 11 a.m. No. 3 Maryville vs. No. 10 Wisconsin-Parkside, 2 p.m. No. 2 Charleston (WV) vs. No. 6 Post, 3 p.m. No. 4 Cal State Dom. Hills vs. No. 8 Northwest Nazarene, 4 p.m. No. 1 Franklin Pierce vs. No. 5 Davis & Elkins, 6 p.m. No. 2 St. Mary's (TX) vs. No. 3 CSU Pueblo, 7 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:07 pm, November 13, 2022Results from Sunday's second-round action The second round of the 2022 NCAA DII men's soccer championship continued Sunday with six matches. Second round results from the DII men's soccer tournament
The second round of the 2022 NCAA DII men's soccer championship kicked off Saturday with 10 matches. Hills 3, No. 5 Colorado School of Mines 1 BRACKET: View the full 2022 DII men's soccer championship bracket share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:30 pm, November 12, 2022Second round results from the DII men's soccer tournament The second round of the 2022 NCAA DII men's soccer championship kicked off Saturday with 10 matches. Here is Saturday's full schedule (all times in ET): No. 5 Davis & Elkins 3, No. 4 Mercy 0 No. 9 Lander 2, No. 8 Tampa 1 (FIRST ROUND) No. 2 Charleston (WV) 4, No. 10 Adelphi 0 No. 1 Franklin Pierce 6, No. 8 Notre Dame (Ohio) 2 No. 6 Post 2, No. 3 Mercyhurst 0 No. 3 Barry 3 vs. No. 6 Christian Brothers 0 No. 7 Wingate 1, No. 10 Converse 1 (4-3 PKs) (FIRST ROUND) No. 3 CSU Pueblo 2, No. 6 Cal Poly Pomona 1 No. 8 Northwest Nazarene 2, No. 1 Cal State LA 1 No. 4 Cal State Dom. Hills 3, No. 5 Colorado School of Mines 1 BRACKET: View the full 2022 DII men's soccer championship bracket Second-round action continues Sunday. Check out the matchups below. All times Eastern. Lake Erie vs. No. 1 Saginaw Valley | 12 p.m. No. 5 Illinois Springfield vs. No. 4 Tiffin | 12 p.m. Wisconsin-Parkside vs. No. 2 Ashland | 2 p.m. No. 6 Lewis vs. No. 3 Maryville | 2 p.m. No. 5 Rollins vs. No. 4 West Florida | 2 p.m. Midwestern State vs. No. 2 St. Mary's (TX) | 7 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:46 pm, November 11, 2022Day 1 results from the DII men's soccer tournament Lake Erie Athletics Day 1 of the 2022 NCAA DII men's soccer championship has concluded. Here's a look at Friday's results: No. 8 Lake Erie 4, No. 9 Southern Nazarene 0 No. 10 Wisconsin-Parkside 4, No. 7 UIndy 2 No. 7 Midwestern State 1, No. 10 Biola 0 BRACKET: Click or tap here to view the full 2022 DII men's soccer championship bracket The second round kicks off Saturday, as two more first round games get underway. Here's the schedule: No. 4 Mercy vs. No. 5 Davis & Elkins, 1 p.m. No. 8 Tampa vs. No. 9 Lander, 2 p.m. (FIRST ROUND) No. 2 Charleston (WV) vs. No. 10 Adelphi, 3 p.m. No. 1 Franklin Pierce vs. No. 8 Notre Dame (Ohio), 6 p.m. No. 3 Mercyhurst vs. No. 6 Post, 6 p.m. No. 3 Barry vs. No. 6 Christian Brothers, 6 p.m. No. 7 Wingate vs. No. 10 Converse, 6 p.m. (FIRST ROUND) No. 3 CSU Pueblo vs. No. 6 Cal Poly Pomona, 8 p.m. No. 1 Cal State LA vs. No. 8 Northwest Nazarene, 9 p.m. No. 4 Cal State Dom. Hills vs. No. 5 Colorado School of Mines, 9 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:33 pm, November 10, 2022DII men's soccer 1st round continues Friday The first round of the 2022 NCAA DII men's soccer championship began Thursday with three opening matchups. Click or tap here to view the bracket. Thursday's matches (all times ET): No. 10 Adelphi 1, No. 7 Queens (NY) 0 No. 8 Notre Dame (Ohio) 2, No. 9 Saint Rose 1 No. 8 Northwest Nazarene 1, No. 9 West Texas A&M 1 (6-5 in PKs) First-round play will resume Friday (all times ET): No. 8 Lake Erie vs. No. 9 Southern Nazarene, noon. No. 7 UIndy vs. No. 10 Wisconsin-Parkside, noon. No. 7 Midwestern State vs. No. 10 Biola, 4 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:37 pm, November 7, 2022🚨 DII men’s soccer championship field announced INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Committee announced today the field of 40 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Championship. BRACKET: Click or tap here to view the full 2022 DII men's soccer championship bracket Ten teams were selected from each of the four super regions. Teams from the same region will be paired for first- and/or second-round competition, which will be conducted Nov. 10-13* on campus sites. Third-round/quarterfinals will be held on campus sites Nov. 17-20. The semifinals and final will be played Dec. 1 and 3 at Interbay Soccer Stadium in Seattle as a part of the 2022 Division II National Championships Festival. The Festival is hosted by Seattle Pacific University. In the 2021 championship, Cal State LA beat Charleston (West Virginia) 2-0 to claim their first national championship title. *Due to impending tropical storms, game dates and times may affected. Franklin Pierce, Florida Tech, Saginaw Valley and Cal State LA each earned No. 1 seeds. MORE: Click or tap here for the complete DII men's soccer championship field release share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:03 pm, November 6, 2022How to watch the 2022 DII men's soccer selection show The 2022 DII men's soccer selection show will air on Monday, November 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET live on NCAA.com. The complete tournament field will be posted here shortly after it is unveiled. 