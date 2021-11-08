Last Updated 1:54 PM, November 08, 2021
2021 NCAA DIII men's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, teams

DIII Men's Soccer: 2021 Selection Show
Division III Men's Soccer Championship selections announced

On Monday, Nov. 8, the 64-team 2021 NCAA Division III Men's Soccer Championship field was announced and you can view the complete field here. Forty-three teams were automatic qualifiers, while 21 teams qualified through Pool C, which means they either represent independent institutions or did not earn their respective conferences' automatic qualifier status.

You can view the complete, interactive bracket here.

You can view the selection show here.

Everything you need to know for selections

The 2021 DIII men's soccer selection show is Monday, Nov. 8 at 1:30 p.m. ET. The selections will mark the DIII men's soccer championship's return after getting canceled in 2020. After the show, you can find this year's complete field and official bracket right here on NCAA.com. 

Here's how to watch the selection show.

When: The 2021 DIII men's soccer championship selection show is Monday, Nov. 8 at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Where: The selection show will be live streamed here on NCAA.com.

UNC Greensboro will host the semifinal and national championship rounds at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, December 3-4. The semifinal and national championship rounds will be streamed live here on NCAA.com.

Below is the schedule for the 2021 DIII men's soccer championships:

First round

  • Friday, Nov. 12 | Multiple Sites
  • Saturday, Nov. 13 | Multiple Sites
  • Sunday, Nov. 14| Multiple Sites

Second round

  • Saturday, Nov. 13| Multiple Sites
  • Sunday, Nov. 14| Multiple Sites

Sectionals

  • Friday, Nov. 19 | Multiple Sites
  • Saturday, Nov. 20 | Multiple Sites
  • Sunday, Nov. 21 | Multiple Sites

Semifinals

  • Friday, Dec. 3| Semifinal I: 5 p.m. ET | UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, NC
  • Friday, Dec. 3 | Semifinal II: 7:45 p.m. ET | UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, NC

National Championship

  • Saturday, Dec. 4| National Championship: 7 p.m. ET | UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, NC

You can follow the interactive bracket here.

DIII men's soccer championship history

Tufts edged Amherst 2-0 to take home the DIII men's soccer national championship in 2019. It was the Jumbo's second consecutive national title and fourth in six years.

Click or tap here for the final stats from the 2019 championship. Below is the year-by-year national championship history, since 1974.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Tufts (20-2-2) Josh Shapiro 2-0 Amherst Greensboro, N.C.
2018 Tufts (18-0-3) Josh Shapiro 2-1 Calvin Greensboro, N.C.
2017 Messiah (24-2-0) Brad McCarty 2-1 North Park Greensboro, N.C.
2016 Tufts (14-5-2) Josh Shapiro 1-0 (2ot) Calvin Salem, Va.
2015 Amherst (17-1-2) Justin Serpone 2-1 Loras Kansas City, Mo.
2014 Tufts (17-2-4) Josh Shapiro 4-2 Wheaton (Ill.) Kansas City, Mo.
2013 Messiah (24-1-1) Brad McCarty 2-1 Rutgers-Camden San Antonio
2012 Messiah (23-0-2) Brad McCarty 5-1 Ohio Northern San Antonio
2011 Ohio Wesleyan (23-2-0) Jay Martin 2-1 Calvin San Antonio
2010 Messiah (23-1) Brad McCarty 2-1 (ot) Lynchburg (Va.) San Antonio
2009 Messiah (24-1) Brad McCarty 2-0 Calvin San Antonio
2008 *Messiah (22-2-2) Dave Brandt 1-1 (2ot, pk) Stevens Institute Greensboro, N.C.
2007 *Middlebury (18-2-2) Dave Saward 0-0 (2ot, pk) Trinity (Texas) Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2006 Messiah (21-1-2) Dave Brandt 3-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2005 Messiah (24-0) Dave Brandt 1-0 Gustavus Adolphus Greensboro, N.C.
2004 Messiah (23-2) Dave Brandt 4-0 UC Santa Cruz Greensboro, N.C.
2003 Trinity (Texas) (24-0-0) Paul McGinlay 2-1 Drew Drew
2002 Messiah (23-2-1) Dave Brandt 1-0 Otterbein St. Lawrence
2001 Richard Stockton (25-1-1) Jeff Haines 3-2 Redlands Messiah
2000 Messiah (22-2-1) Dave Brandt 2-0 Rowan Rowan
1999 St. Lawrence (22-0) Bob Durocher 2-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Wheaton (Ill.)
1998 Ohio Wesleyan (18-6) Jay Martin 2-1 (2ot) Greensboro Ohio Wesleyan
1997 Wheaton (Ill.) (24-0-1) Joe Bean 3-0 TCNJ Mary Washington
1996 TCNJ (17-5-1) George Nazario 2-1 (4ot) Kenyon Kenyon
1995 Williams (17-0-1) Mike Russo 2-1 Methodist Williams
1994 Bethany (W.Va.) (15-5-4) John Cunningham 1-0 (2ot) Johns Hopkins TCNJ
1993 UC San Diego (20-2-2) Derek Armstrong 1-0 Williams Williams
1992 Kean (18-6-1) Tony Ochrimenko 3-1 Ohio Wesleyan Kean
1991 UC San Diego (18-4-1) Derek Armstrong 1-0 TCNJ UC San Diego
1990 Rowan (20-3-2) Dan Gilmore 2-1 (4ot, pk) Ohio Wesleyan Ohio Wesleyan
1989 Elizabethtown (23-2) Skip Roderick 2-0 Greensboro Elizabethtown
1988 UC San Diego (23-0-2) Derek Armstrong 3-0 Rochester Institute Rochester Institute
1987 UNC Greensboro (17-7-1) Michael Parker 6-1 Washington-St. Louis UNC Greensboro
1986 UNC Greensboro (18-5) Michael Parker 2-0 UC San Diego UNC Greensboro
1985 UNC Greensboro (20-5) Michael Parker 5-0 Washington-St. Louis Washington-St. Louis
1984 Wheaton (Ill.) (21-1-2) Joe Bean 2-1 (3ot) Brandeis Wheaton (Ill.)
1983 UNC Greensboro (23-1-1) Mike Berticelli 3-2 Claremont-M-S UNC Greensboro
1982 UNC Greensboro (19-3) Mike Berticelli 2-1 Bethany (W.Va.) UNC Greensboro
1981 Rowan (19-1-2) Dan Gilmore 2-1 (4ot) Scranton Elizabethtown
1980 Babson (16-3-1) Bill Rogers 1-0 (ot) Scranton Babson
1979 Babson (13-2-4) Bill Rogers 2-1 Rowan TCNJ
1978 Lock Haven (18-2) Michael Parker 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Babson
1977 Lock Haven (14-4) Michael Parker 1-0 SUNY Cortland Babson
1976 Brandeis (15-2) Mike Coven 2-1 (2ot) Brockport Elizabethtown
1975 Babson (17-0-1) Bob Hartwell 1-0 Brockport Brockport
1974 Brockport (12-2-2) Walk Kopczuk 3-1 Swarthmore Wheaton (Ill.)

*Penalty kicks