2021 NCAA DIII men's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, teams

The 2021 DIII men's soccer selection show is Monday, Nov. 8 at 1:30 p.m. ET. The selections will mark the DIII men's soccer championship's return after getting canceled in 2020. After the show, you can find this year's complete field and official bracket right here on NCAA.com.

Here's how to watch the selection show.

When: The 2021 DIII men's soccer championship selection show is Monday, Nov. 8 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Where: The selection show will be live streamed here on NCAA.com.

UNC Greensboro will host the semifinal and national championship rounds at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, December 3-4. The semifinal and national championship rounds will be streamed live here on NCAA.com.

Below is the schedule for the 2021 DIII men's soccer championships:

First round

Friday, Nov. 12 | Multiple Sites

Saturday, Nov. 13 | Multiple Sites

Sunday, Nov. 14| Multiple Sites

Second round

Saturday, Nov. 13| Multiple Sites

Sunday, Nov. 14| Multiple Sites

Sectionals

Friday, Nov. 19 | Multiple Sites

Saturday, Nov. 20 | Multiple Sites

Sunday, Nov. 21 | Multiple Sites

Semifinals

Friday, Dec. 3| Semifinal I: 5 p.m. ET | UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, NC

Friday, Dec. 3 | Semifinal II: 7:45 p.m. ET | UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, NC

National Championship

Saturday, Dec. 4| National Championship: 7 p.m. ET | UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, NC

Click or tap here to follow the interactive bracket.