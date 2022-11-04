Last Updated 7:34 PM, November 04, 2022
Live updates from the 2022 DIII men's soccer championship

Connecticut College wins the 2021 DIII men's soccer championship
1:45
10:01 pm, November 4, 2022

How to watch the DIII men's soccer selection show

The 2022 DIII men's soccer selection show is 1:30 p.m. ET. on Monday, Nov. 7. We'll have the official bracket for the 2022 DIII men's soccer championship shortly after. This will be the sport's 48th year of crowning an NCAA champion. Here's how to watch the selection show. 

When: 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7

Where: Live here on NCAA.com

The 2022 championship field will consist of 64 teams. The first round begins Friday, Nov. 11. The semifinals and finals will be held from Dec. 1 through Dec. 3 at Kerr Stadium in Richmond, Va.

9:58 pm, November 4, 2022

DIII men's soccer championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2021 Connecticut College (19-4-1) Reuben Burk 1-1 (2ot, pk) Amherst Greensboro, N.C.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Tufts (20-2-2) Josh Shapiro 2-0 Amherst Greensboro, N.C.
2018 Tufts (18-0-3) Josh Shapiro 2-1 Calvin Greensboro, N.C.
2017 Messiah (24-2-0) Brad McCarty 2-1 North Park Greensboro, N.C.
2016 Tufts (14-5-2) Josh Shapiro 1-0 (2ot) Calvin Salem, Va.
2015 Amherst (17-1-2) Justin Serpone 2-1 Loras Kansas City, Mo.
2014 Tufts (17-2-4) Josh Shapiro 4-2 Wheaton (Ill.) Kansas City, Mo.
2013 Messiah (24-1-1) Brad McCarty 2-1 (2ot) Rutgers-Camden San Antonio
2012 Messiah (23-0-2) Brad McCarty 5-1 Ohio Northern San Antonio
2011 Ohio Wesleyan (23-2-0) Jay Martin 2-1 Calvin San Antonio
2010 Messiah (23-1) Brad McCarty 2-1 (ot) Lynchburg (Va.) San Antonio
2009 Messiah (24-1) Brad McCarty 2-0 Calvin San Antonio
2008 *Messiah (22-2-2) Dave Brandt 1-1 (2ot, pk) Stevens Institute Greensboro, N.C.
2007 *Middlebury (18-2-2) Dave Saward 0-0 (2ot, pk) Trinity (Texas) Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2006 Messiah (21-1-2) Dave Brandt 3-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2005 Messiah (24-0) Dave Brandt 1-0 Gustavus Adolphus Greensboro, N.C.
2004 Messiah (23-2) Dave Brandt 4-0 UC Santa Cruz Greensboro, N.C.
2003 Trinity (Texas) (24-0-0) Paul McGinlay 2-1 Drew Drew
2002 Messiah (23-2-1) Dave Brandt 1-0 Otterbein St. Lawrence
2001 Richard Stockton (25-1-1) Jeff Haines 3-2 Redlands Messiah
2000 Messiah (22-2-1) Dave Brandt 2-0 Rowan Rowan
1999 St. Lawrence (22-0) Bob Durocher 2-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Wheaton (Ill.)
1998 Ohio Wesleyan (18-6) Jay Martin 2-1 (2ot) Greensboro Ohio Wesleyan
1997 Wheaton (Ill.) (24-0-1) Joe Bean 3-0 TCNJ Mary Washington
1996 TCNJ (17-5-1) George Nazario 2-1 (4ot) Kenyon Kenyon
1995 Williams (17-0-1) Mike Russo 2-1 Methodist Williams
1994 Bethany (W.Va.) (15-5-4) John Cunningham 1-0 (2ot) Johns Hopkins TCNJ
1993 UC San Diego (20-2-2) Derek Armstrong 1-0 Williams Williams
1992 Kean (18-6-1) Tony Ochrimenko 3-1 Ohio Wesleyan Kean
1991 UC San Diego (18-4-1) Derek Armstrong 1-0 TCNJ UC San Diego
1990 Rowan (20-3-2) Dan Gilmore 2-1 (4ot, pk) Ohio Wesleyan Ohio Wesleyan
1989 Elizabethtown (23-2) Skip Roderick 2-0 Greensboro Elizabethtown
1988 UC San Diego (23-0-2) Derek Armstrong 3-0 Rochester Institute Rochester Institute
1987 UNC Greensboro (17-7-1) Michael Parker 6-1 Washington-St. Louis UNC Greensboro
1986 UNC Greensboro (18-5) Michael Parker 2-0 UC San Diego UNC Greensboro
1985 UNC Greensboro (20-5) Michael Parker 5-0 Washington-St. Louis Washington-St. Louis
1984 Wheaton (Ill.) (21-1-2) Joe Bean 2-1 (3ot) Brandeis Wheaton (Ill.)
1983 UNC Greensboro (23-1-1) Mike Berticelli 3-2 Claremont-M-S UNC Greensboro
1982 UNC Greensboro (19-3) Mike Berticelli 2-1 Bethany (W.Va.) UNC Greensboro
1981 Rowan (19-1-2) Dan Gilmore 2-1 (4ot) Scranton Elizabethtown
1980 Babson (16-3-1) Bill Rogers 1-0 (ot) Scranton Babson
1979 Babson (13-2-4) Bill Rogers 2-1 Rowan TCNJ
1978 Lock Haven (18-2) Michael Parker 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Babson
1977 Lock Haven (14-4) Michael Parker 1-0 SUNY Cortland Babson
1976 Brandeis (15-2) Mike Coven 2-1 (2ot) Brockport Elizabethtown
1975 Babson (17-0-1) Bob Hartwell 1-0 Brockport Brockport
1974 Brockport (12-2-2) Walk Kopczuk 3-1 Swarthmore Wheaton (Ill.)

*Penalty kicks