Live updates from the 2022 DIII men's soccer championship

The 2022 DIII men's soccer selection show is 1:30 p.m. ET. on Monday, Nov. 7. We'll have the official bracket for the 2022 DIII men's soccer championship shortly after. This will be the sport's 48th year of crowning an NCAA champion. Here's how to watch the selection show.

When: 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7

Where: Live here on NCAA.com

The 2022 championship field will consist of 64 teams. The first round begins Friday, Nov. 11. The semifinals and finals will be held from Dec. 1 through Dec. 3 at Kerr Stadium in Richmond, Va.