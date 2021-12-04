Connecticut College wins first-ever DIII men's soccer championship in penalty kicks

Last Updated 10:23 PM, December 04, 2021NCAA.comConnecticut College wins first-ever DIII men's soccer championship in penalty kicksShare 2021 DIII men's soccer championship: Amherst vs. Connecticut College full replay 2:51:25 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:41 am, December 5, 2021Connecticut College wins championship in penalty kicks Connecticut College Athletics After Connecticut College and Amherst were tied 1-1 after 110 minutes of championship-level soccer, the two sides went to penalty kicks, where Connecticut College won its first-ever national championship after it made its first four PKs. Amherst had its first two penalty kicks blocked, before making its third. Click or tap here to view the box score from the game.
2:06 am, December 5, 2021
Amherst, Connecticut College headed to penalty kicks
After Amherst's Kyle Kelly's 89th-minute goal tied the 2021 DIII Men's Soccer Championship at 1-1, the two sides endured a pair of scoreless overtime period, forcing penalty kicks to decide the championship.
1:52 am, December 5, 2021
Amherst ties the 2021 DIII Men's Soccer Championship in 89th minute
Thanks to Kyle Kelly's 89th-minute goal, which was assisted by Ignacio Cubeddu, Amherst tied the 2021 NCAA DIII Men's Soccer Championship at 1-1, just before the end of regulation.
Click or tap here to view a livestream, as well as the box score from the match. 1:22 am, December 5, 2021
Connecticut College strikes first
In the 60th minute of the 2021 DIII Men's Soccer Championship, Connecticut College scored the game's first goal as Rye Jaran assisted Augie Djerdjaj to put Connecticut College up 1-0 over Amherst.
1:15 am, December 5, 2021
Amherst and Connecticut College still scoreless into second half of title match
Both teams are still searching for the first goal of the 2021 DIII men's soccer final. Neither Amherst nor Connecticut College has been able to break through for the first hour of the match. It has been a cagey defensive battle, with only one total shot on goal so far combined between both teams.
You can watch the match live on NCAA.com here. 2:00 pm, December 4, 2021
Amherst, Connecticut College face off in DIII men's soccer championship
The day has come to crown the 2021 DIII men's soccer champion. This will be the first championship match since 2019 when Tufts defeated Amherst 2-0 to earn its second straight title. This year, Amherst has a chance to win its first title since 2015 when it defeated Loras 2-1. Connecticut College will be making its first appearance in a DIII men's soccer championship match tonight. Here is what you need to know for tonight's match: Date: Saturday, Dec. 4 Time: 7 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro, N.C.
Watch: NCAA.com Stats: Amherst vs. Connecticut College Click or tap here to view the 2021 NCAA DIII Men's Soccer Championship bracket. 4:08 am, December 4, 2021
Amherst wins in OT, will play Connecticut College for the title
The DIII men's soccer national championship is set after Amherst's double-overtime win over UChicago. Amherst midfielder Ignacio Cubeddu scored the game-winning goal. It was one of four shots on goal from the Mammoths on the evening. UChicago only mustered six total shots in its losing effort. Amherst will battle Connecticut College in the national championship at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 4 in Greensboro, N.C. You will be able to stream the match here on NCAA.com. Click or tap here to view the 2021 NCAA DIII Men's Soccer Championship bracket.
And go here for the printable version of the bracket. And go here for the printable version of the bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:11 am, December 4, 2021Connecticut College rallies for overtime victory, advances to DIII men's soccer final 2021 DIII men's soccer semifinal: Washington and Lee vs. Connecticut College full replay Connecticut College scored with seven minutes left in regulation to tie the match and with one minute left in overtime to win it in a dramatic comeback victory to reach the final of the 2021 DIII men's soccer championship. Steve Yeonas scored the winning goal on an impressive diving header from a cross that came in from out wide. His winner came after teammate MT Tshuma equalized late in regulation with an absolute rocket from outside the box. Watch them both below: 🚨ONE MORE WIN🚨 Steve Yeonas scored in OT to send @ConnCollege men’s soccer to the NCAA Finals! 11:47 pm, December 3, 2021
Washington & Lee, Connecticut College going to extra time in DIII men's semifinals
After an exciting second half, the first semifinal match of the 2021 DIII men's soccer tournament is on the way to extra time. Washington & Lee and Connecticut College are even at 1.
The goals came about 10 minutes apart late in the half. Adrian Zimmerman gave Washington & Lee the lead in the 74th minute, but MT Tshuma equalized in the 83rd with a rocket from way outside the box. You can watch extra time and potential penalty kicks live on NCAA.com by clicking on the link below: Connecticut College 1, Washington & Lee 1 | End of regulation Click or tap here to view the 2021 NCAA DIII Men's Soccer Championship bracket. And go here for the printable version of the bracket. 3:29 pm, December 1, 2021
2021 DIII men's soccer semifinals kicks off today
Amherst Athletics Just four teams remain in the 2021 NCAA DIII men's soccer championship. The semifinals begin today, Friday, Dec. 3, in North Carolina. Among the semifinalists, this territory is familiar for Amherst, which won the title in 2015 and finished as runner-up in 2019 (the last season the tournament was played).
The other three teams — Connecticut College, Washington & Lee, and UChicago — can win their first national championship in program history. The semifinal matches begin at 5 p.m. ET in Greensboro, N.C. You will be able to stream them both live here on NCAA.com. These are the matchups (both times Eastern): Connecticut College 1, Washington & Lee 1 | Second half UChicago vs. Amherst | 7:45 p.m. The final will be the following night, Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. ET. Click or tap here to view the 2021 NCAA DIII Men's Soccer Championship bracket. And go here for the printable version of the bracket. 10:39 pm, November 21, 2021
Semifinal matchups set in DIII men's soccer tournament
Connecticut College Athletics The semifinal field is complete in the DIII men's soccer championship after the last three quarterfinal matches on Sunday afternoon.
The first quarterfinal was Saturday, when UChicago earned a spot in the semifinals with a 2-0 win over North Park. Sunday's matches featured two one-goal finishes, including the Connecticut College-Tufts matchup that ended with 9 total goals scored. Check out the wild scoring summary from that match: Here are the trio of quarterfinal scores from Sunday: Final | Amherst 1, Middlebury 0 Final | Connecticut College 5, Tufts 4 Final | Washington & Lee 3, Messiah 1 The semifinals will be on Friday, Dec. 3 in Greensboro, N.C.
These will be the matchups (both times Eastern): Connecticut College vs. Washington & Lee | 5 p.m. UChicago vs. Amherst | 7:45 p.m. Click or tap here to view the 2021 NCAA DIII Men's Soccer Championship bracket. 1:57 pm, November 21, 2021
Three quarterfinal matches on tap for Sunday
On Sunday, three more Division III men's soccer teams will punch their respective tickets to the national semifinals, following UChicago earning a spot with a 2-0 win over North Park. Here's Sunday's schedule: 1 p.m. ET | Middlebury vs. Amherst 3 p.m. ET | Connecticut College vs. Tufts 3 p.m. ET | Messiah vs. Washington & Lee Click or tap here to view the 2021 NCAA DIII Men's Soccer Championship bracket. 12:50 am, November 21, 2021
Final scores from DIII men's soccer third round
Washington & Lee Athletics The remaining three quarterfinals will be played on Sunday, while North Park already has a spot in the semifinals.
North Park defeated UChicago 2-0 on Saturday in their quarterfinal matchup. Defending champion Tufts moved on with a 2-1 win over Washington College and Wash. & Lee won a one-goal game against Chris. Newport 3-2. Here are all the scores from Saturday's action: Amherst 4, SUNY Cortland 1 Tufts 2, Washington Col. 1 Wash. & Lee 3, Chris. Newport 2 Middlebury 2, John Carroll 1 Messiah 3, Hanover 1 Connecticut College 1, Redlands 0 UChicago 2, North Park 0 Here is the schedule for Sunday's quarterfinals: Middlebury vs. Amherst | 1 p.m. Connecticut College vs. Tufts | 3 p.m. Messiah vs. Wash. & Lee | 3 p.m. Click or tap here for the complete bracket. 6:09 pm, November 20, 2021
Full schedule of third-round matches for Saturday
The third round of the 2021 DIII men's soccer championships continues Saturday. Here's the full schedule: *All times are ET Amherst 4, SUNY Cortland 1 | Final Tufts 2, Washington Col. 1 | Final Wash. & Lee 3, Chris. Newport 2 | Final Middlebury 2, John Carroll 1 | Final Messiah 3, Hanover 1 | Final Connecticut College 1, Redlands 0 | Final UChicago 2, North Park 0 | Final 12:04 am, November 20, 2021
Final scores from first pair of third-round matches in DIII soccer tournament
North Park Athletics The third round of the 2021 DIII men's soccer championship began Friday with a pair of matches. Both matches ended 1-0 and featured deciding second-half goals. North Park's came late, as Peder Olsen scored in the 85th minute for the win. North Park 1, St. Olaf 0 UChicago 1, Calvin 0 North Park and Chicago will play each other tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. ET to kick off the quarterfinals.
Saturday will also bring the remaining matches in the third round (all times Eastern): SUNY Cortland vs. Amherst | 11 a.m. Washington College vs. Tufts | 1 p.m. Christopher Newport vs. Washington & Lee | 1 p.m. John Carroll vs. Middlebury | 1:30 p.m. Hanover vs. Messiah | 3:30 p.m. Connecticut College vs. Redlands | 3:30 p.m. Click or tap here to view the complete 2021 DIII men's soccer tournament bracket. 12:14 am, November 15, 2021
All final scores after DIII men's soccer second round finishes on Sunday
The second round of the 2021 NCAA Division III men's soccer championship is complete, after a packed Sunday with 14 matches throughout the afternoon and evening. Now that's a lot of games, but within them there was one clear standout. Tufts and Stevens went scoreless through all of regulation and both periods of extra time. Then in the penalty shootout, they went back and forth for TWENTY-SIX kicks. Tufts finally prevailed 11-10.
Take a look at how all that drama played out: NCAA.com Here are the complete results for Sunday's action: Final | Babson 0, Amherst 3 Final | NYU 0, Connecticut College 3 Final | Otterbein 0, UChicago 2 Final | Loras 0, St. Olaf 4 Final | North Park 3, WashU 1 Final | Hanover 1, Emory 0 Final | Middlebury 2, Franklin & Marshall 0 Final | Kenyon 1, Messiah 2 Final | Christopher Newport 1, Rowan 0 Final (PKs) | Stevens 0 (10), Tufts 0 (11) Final | Johns Hopkins 1, John Carroll 2 Final | Washington College 2, Montclair State 0 Final | Redlands 4, Pacific Lutheran 1 Final | Kean 1, SUNY Cortland 3 The third round of the tournament will begin on Friday, Nov. 19. Campus sites will continue to host matches during both the third and fourth rounds.
Click or tap here to view the complete interactive bracket. 2:48 pm, November 14, 2021
DIII Men's Soccer Championship second-round action underway Sunday
John Carroll Athletics The 2021 NCAA Division III Men's Soccer Championship continues Sunday with 14 second-round matches scheduled for the afternoon and evening.
Here's the complete schedule for Sunday's action: Final | Babson 0, Amherst 3 Final | NYU 0, Connecticut College 3 Final | Otterbein 0, UChicago 2 Final | Loras 4, St. Olaf 0 Final | North Park 3, WashU 1 Final | Hanover 1, Emory 0 Final | Middlebury 2, Franklin & Marshall 1 Final | Kenyon 1, Messiah 2 Final | Christopher Newport 1, Rowan 0 Double overtime | Stevens 0, Tufts 0 Halftime | Johns Hopkins 1, John Carroll 0 First half | Washington College 0, Montclair State 0 6 p.m. ET | Redlands vs. Pacific Lutheran 6 p.m. ET | Kean vs. SU Click or tap here to view the complete interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:48 pm, November 14, 2021DIII Men's Soccer Championship second-round action underway Sunday John Carroll Athletics The 2021 NCAA Division III Men's Soccer Championship continues Sunday with 14 second-round matches scheduled for the afternoon and evening. Here's the complete schedule for Sunday's action: Final | Babson 0, Amherst 3 Final | NYU 0, Connecticut College 3 Final | Otterbein 0, UChicago 2 Final | Loras 4, St. Olaf 0 Final | North Park 3, WashU 1 Final | Hanover 1, Emory 0 Final | Middlebury 2, Franklin & Marshall 1 Final | Kenyon 1, Messiah 2 Final | Christopher Newport 1, Rowan 0 Double overtime | Stevens 0, Tufts 0 Halftime | Johns Hopkins 1, John Carroll 0 First half | Washington College 0, Montclair State 0 6 p.m. ET | Redlands vs. Pacific Lutheran 6 p.m. ET | Kean vs. SUNY Cortland Click or tap here to view the complete interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:55 am, November 14, 2021Final scores from the second day of DIII men's soccer tournament Jon Endow The second day of the DIII men's soccer tournament was packed with action. A total of 30 games were played over the course of Saturday. Two teams have already advanced to the third round. Wash. & Lee and Calvin both won their second round matchups. Defending champion Tufts advanced with a 5-1 win over New England College. There was a lot of close games in the first round. Overall, 13 first round matchups were decided by one goal or in penalties. Here are all of the results from Saturday: Amherst 5, Rosemont 0 Connecticut Col. 0 (3), Salem St. 0 (2) (PKs) John Carroll 3, Bethany (WV) 1 UChicago 3, Webster 0 St. Olaf 3, Dominican (IL) 0 WashU 1, Wisconsin-Superior 0 Babson 2, Cabrini 1 Emory 1 (4), Centre 1 (3) (PKs) Franklin & Marshall 5, SUNY Poly 0 Messiah 2, Mount Aloysius 0 Montclair St. 1, Gordon 0 Rowan 2, CMSV 0 Tufts 5, New England Col. 1 Johns Hopkins 2, Penn St. Harrisburg 1 NYU 3, St. Joseph's (ME) 2 OT Otterbein 5, Trine 1 Loras 2, North Central (IL) 1 North Park 4, Carleton 2 Chris. Newport 3, Eastern Conn. St. 0 Kenyon 4, Catholic 1 Hanover 2, Lynchburg 1 Middlebury 1, SUNY Oneonta 0 Stevens 1, Swarthmore 0 Washington Col. 2, St. Lawrence 0 Pacific Lutheran 1 (4), Trinity (TX) 1 (2) (PKs) Wash. & Lee 2, Covenant 1 Calvin 1, Ohio Wesleyan 0 SUNY Cortland 6, Nazareth 1 Redlands 2, Concordia (TX) 1 Kean 3, Gettysburg 1 Here is Sunday's complete schedule (all times Eastern): Babson vs. Amherst | 12:30 p.m. NYU vs. Connecticut Col. | 1 p.m. Otterbein vs. UChicago | 1 p.m. Loras vs. St. Olaf | 2 p.m. North Park vs. WashU | 2 p.m. Hanover vs. Emory | 3 p.m. Middlebury vs. Franklin & Marshall | 3 p.m. Kenyon vs. Messiah | 3 p.m. Chris. Newport vs. Rowan | 3 p.m. Stevens vs. Tufts | 3 p.m. Johns Hopkins vs. John Carroll | 3:30 p.m. Washington Col. vs. Montclair State | 5 p.m. Redlands vs. Pacific Lutheran | 6 p.m. Kean vs. SUNY Cortland | 6 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:35 pm, November 13, 2021First round of DIII men's soccer tournament continues SaturdayAfter only eight of the 64 teams were in action on Friday, the first round of the 2021 DIII men's soccer championship kicks into high gear on Saturday, Nov. 13 with the remaining 28 matches. Two-time defending champions Tufts is the headliner of today, as the program looks to march toward a three-peat after last season's tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tufts has also won the title in four of the last six seasons. Click or tap here for the full 2021 DIII men's soccer bracket The four winning teams from Friday -- Ohio Wesleyan, Calvin, Washington & Lee, and Covenant -- will also play on today as they get an early start to the second round. Here is Saturday's schedule (all times Eastern): Amherst 5, Rosemont 0 Connecticut Col. 0 (3), Salem St. 0 (2) (PKs) John Carroll 3, Bethany (WV) 1 UChicago 3, Webster 0 St. Olaf 3, Dominican (IL) 0 WashU 1, Wisconsin-Superior 0 Babson 2, Cabrini 1 Emory 1 (4), Centre 1 (3) (PKs) Franklin & Marshall 5, SUNY Poly 0 Messiah 2, Mount Aloysius 0 Montclair St. 1, Gordon 0 Rowan 2, CMSV 0 Tufts 5, New England Col. 1 Johns Hopkins 2, Penn St. Harrisburg 1 NYU 3, St. Joseph's (ME) 2 OT Otterbein 5, Trine 1 Loras 2, North Central (IL) 1 North Park 4, Carleton 2 Chris. Newport 3, Eastern Conn. St. 0 Kenyon 4, Catholic 1 Hanover 2, Lynchburg 1 Middlebury 1, SUNY Oneonta 0 Stevens 1, Swarthmore 0 Washington Col. 2, St. Lawrence 0 Pacific Lutheran 1 (4), Trinity (TX) 1 (2) (PKs) Wash. & Lee 2, Covenant 1 Calvin 1, Ohio Wesleyan 0 SUNY Cortland 6, Nazareth 1 Redlands 2, Concordia (TX) 1 Kean 3, Gettysburg 1 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:00 am, November 13, 2021All the finals scores from first day of 2021 DIII men's soccer championship, Saturday schedule Paul Vernon Only eight of the 64 teams were in action for the first round on Friday. Ohio Wesleyan and Wash. & Lee both played host and won in the first round. While Calvin and Covenant both won on neutral ground to open up this year's tournament. Here are all of Friday's scores: Ohio Wesleyan 1, Knox 0 Calvin 4, Rochester (NY) 0 Wash. & Lee 6, Baruch 1 Covenant 1, Denison 0 Click or tap here for the full 2021 DIII men's soccer bracket The four winning teams from Friday will also play on Saturday as they get an early start to the second round. Here is Saturday's schedule (all times Eastern): Rosemont vs. Amherst | 10:30 a.m. Salem St. vs. Connecticut Col. | 11 a.m. Bethany (WV) vs. John Carroll | 11 a.m. Webster vs. UChicago | 11 a.m. Dominican (IL) vs. St. Olaf | 12 p.m. Wisconsin-Superior vs. WashU | 12 p.m. Cabrini vs. Babson | 1 p.m. Centre vs. Emory | 1 p.m. SUNY Poly vs. Franklin & Marshall | 1 p.m. Mount Aloysius vs. Messiah | 1 p.m. Gordon vs. Montclair St. | 1 p.m. CMSV vs. Rowan | 1 p.m. New England Col. vs. Tufts | 1 p.m. Penn St. Harrisburg vs. Johns Hopkins | 1:30 p.m. St. Joseph's (ME) vs. NYU | 1:30 p.m. Trine vs. Otterbein | 1:30 p.m. Loras vs. North Central (IL) | 2:30 p.m. Carleton vs. North Park | 2:30 p.m. Eastern Conn. St. vs. Chris. Newport | 3:30 p.m. Catholic vs. Kenyon | 3:30 p.m. Hanover vs. Lynchburg | 3:30 p.m. SUNY Oneonta vs. Middlebury | 3:30 p.m. Stevens vs. Swarthmore | 3:30 p.m. St. Lawrence vs. Washington Col. | 3:30 p.m. Trinity (TX) vs. Pacific Lutheran | 4 p.m. Covenant vs. Wash. & Lee | 4:30 p.m. (Second round) Calvin vs. Ohio Wesleyan | 5 p.m. (Second round) Nazareth vs. SUNY Cortland | 5 p.m. Concordia (TX) vs. Redlands | 6:30 p.m. Kean vs. Gettysburg | 7:30 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:28 pm, November 11, 20212021 DIII men's soccer championship kicks off FridayFour first round matches will kickstart the 2021 DIII men's soccer tournament on Friday, Nov. 12. Eight of the field's 64 teams will be in action on the pitch before things kick into full gear on Saturday. The first four rounds will be played at select campus sites, and the semifinals and finals will all be played in Greensboro, N.C. The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, 2018 and 2019 champion Tufts will be looking to three-peat. Tufts, which will play its first game on Saturday afternoon, has also won the title in four of the last six seasons. Calvin, which lost to Tufts in the final in both 2016 and 2018, will finally try to get over the hump, starting with its first round match Friday night. Here's the schedule for Friday (all times Eastern): Washington & Lee 6, Baruch 1 Ohio Wesleyan 1, Knox 0 Covenant 1, Denison 0 Calvin 4, Rochester (NY) 0) Click or tap here to view the full 2021 DIII men's soccer bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:34 pm, November 8, 2021Division III Men's Soccer Championship selections announcedOn Monday, Nov. 8, the 64-team 2021 NCAA Division III Men's Soccer Championship field was announced and you can view the complete field here. Forty-three teams were automatic qualifiers, while 21 teams qualified through Pool C, which means they either represent independent institutions or did not earn their respective conferences' automatic qualifier status. Click or tap here to view the complete, interactive bracket. You can view the selection show here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:46 pm, October 31, 2021Everything you need to know for selectionsThe 2021 DIII men's soccer selection show is Monday, Nov. 8 at 1:30 p.m. ET. The selections will mark the DIII men's soccer championship's return after getting canceled in 2020. After the show, you can find this year's complete field and official bracket right here on NCAA.com. Here's how to watch the selection show. When: The 2021 DIII men's soccer championship selection show is Monday, Nov. 8 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Where: The selection show will be live streamed here on NCAA.com. UNC Greensboro will host the semifinal and national championship rounds at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, December 3-4. The semifinal and national championship rounds will be streamed live here on NCAA.com. Below is the schedule for the 2021 DIII men's soccer championships: First round Friday, Nov. 12 | Multiple Sites Saturday, Nov. 13 | Multiple Sites Sunday, Nov. 14| Multiple Sites Second round Saturday, Nov. 13| Multiple Sites Sunday, Nov. 14| Multiple Sites Sectionals Friday, Nov. 19 | Multiple Sites Saturday, Nov. 20 | Multiple Sites Sunday, Nov. 21 | Multiple Sites Semifinals Friday, Dec. 3| Semifinal I: 5 p.m. ET | UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, NC Friday, Dec. 3 | Semifinal II: 7:45 p.m. ET | UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, NC National Championship Saturday, Dec. 4| National Championship: 7 p.m. ET | UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, NC Click or tap here to follow the interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:46 pm, October 31, 2021DIII men's soccer championship historyTufts edged Amherst 2-0 to take home the DIII men's soccer national championship in 2019. It was the Jumbo's second consecutive national title and fourth in six years. Click or tap here for the final stats from the 2019 championship. Below is the year-by-year national championship history, since 1974. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Tufts (20-2-2) Josh Shapiro 2-0 Amherst Greensboro, N.C. 2018 Tufts (18-0-3) Josh Shapiro 2-1 Calvin Greensboro, N.C. 2017 Messiah (24-2-0) Brad McCarty 2-1 North Park Greensboro, N.C. 2016 Tufts (14-5-2) Josh Shapiro 1-0 (2ot) Calvin Salem, Va. 2015 Amherst (17-1-2) Justin Serpone 2-1 Loras Kansas City, Mo. 2014 Tufts (17-2-4) Josh Shapiro 4-2 Wheaton (Ill.) Kansas City, Mo. 2013 Messiah (24-1-1) Brad McCarty 2-1 Rutgers-Camden San Antonio 2012 Messiah (23-0-2) Brad McCarty 5-1 Ohio Northern San Antonio 2011 Ohio Wesleyan (23-2-0) Jay Martin 2-1 Calvin San Antonio 2010 Messiah (23-1) Brad McCarty 2-1 (ot) Lynchburg (Va.) San Antonio 2009 Messiah (24-1) Brad McCarty 2-0 Calvin San Antonio 2008 *Messiah (22-2-2) Dave Brandt 1-1 (2ot, pk) Stevens Institute Greensboro, N.C. 2007 *Middlebury (18-2-2) Dave Saward 0-0 (2ot, pk) Trinity (Texas) Lake Buena Vista, Fla. 2006 Messiah (21-1-2) Dave Brandt 3-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Lake Buena Vista, Fla. 2005 Messiah (24-0) Dave Brandt 1-0 Gustavus Adolphus Greensboro, N.C. 2004 Messiah (23-2) Dave Brandt 4-0 UC Santa Cruz Greensboro, N.C. 2003 Trinity (Texas) (24-0-0) Paul McGinlay 2-1 Drew Drew 2002 Messiah (23-2-1) Dave Brandt 1-0 Otterbein St. Lawrence 2001 Richard Stockton (25-1-1) Jeff Haines 3-2 Redlands Messiah 2000 Messiah (22-2-1) Dave Brandt 2-0 Rowan Rowan 1999 St. Lawrence (22-0) Bob Durocher 2-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Wheaton (Ill.) 1998 Ohio Wesleyan (18-6) Jay Martin 2-1 (2ot) Greensboro Ohio Wesleyan 1997 Wheaton (Ill.) (24-0-1) Joe Bean 3-0 TCNJ Mary Washington 1996 TCNJ (17-5-1) George Nazario 2-1 (4ot) Kenyon Kenyon 1995 Williams (17-0-1) Mike Russo 2-1 Methodist Williams 1994 Bethany (W.Va.) (15-5-4) John Cunningham 1-0 (2ot) Johns Hopkins TCNJ 1993 UC San Diego (20-2-2) Derek Armstrong 1-0 Williams Williams 1992 Kean (18-6-1) Tony Ochrimenko 3-1 Ohio Wesleyan Kean 1991 UC San Diego (18-4-1) Derek Armstrong 1-0 TCNJ UC San Diego 1990 Rowan (20-3-2) Dan Gilmore 2-1 (4ot, pk) Ohio Wesleyan Ohio Wesleyan 1989 Elizabethtown (23-2) Skip Roderick 2-0 Greensboro Elizabethtown 1988 UC San Diego (23-0-2) Derek Armstrong 3-0 Rochester Institute Rochester Institute 1987 UNC Greensboro (17-7-1) Michael Parker 6-1 Washington-St. Louis UNC Greensboro 1986 UNC Greensboro (18-5) Michael Parker 2-0 UC San Diego UNC Greensboro 1985 UNC Greensboro (20-5) Michael Parker 5-0 Washington-St. Louis Washington-St. Louis 1984 Wheaton (Ill.) (21-1-2) Joe Bean 2-1 (3ot) Brandeis Wheaton (Ill.) 1983 UNC Greensboro (23-1-1) Mike Berticelli 3-2 Claremont-M-S UNC Greensboro 1982 UNC Greensboro (19-3) Mike Berticelli 2-1 Bethany (W.Va.) UNC Greensboro 1981 Rowan (19-1-2) Dan Gilmore 2-1 (4ot) Scranton Elizabethtown 1980 Babson (16-3-1) Bill Rogers 1-0 (ot) Scranton Babson 1979 Babson (13-2-4) Bill Rogers 2-1 Rowan TCNJ 1978 Lock Haven (18-2) Michael Parker 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Babson 1977 Lock Haven (14-4) Michael Parker 1-0 SUNY Cortland Babson 1976 Brandeis (15-2) Mike Coven 2-1 (2ot) Brockport Elizabethtown 1975 Babson (17-0-1) Bob Hartwell 1-0 Brockport Brockport 1974 Brockport (12-2-2) Walk Kopczuk 3-1 Swarthmore Wheaton (Ill.) *Penalty kicks share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link