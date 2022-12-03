UChicago wins the 2022 DIII men's soccer national championship

UChicago defeated Williams on Saturday, Dec. 3 to win the DIII men’s soccer national championship. The win comes as the first national title in the program’s history as the Maroons defeated the Ephs 2-0.



Both goals came late in the second half as UChicago midfielder Robbie Pino scored the first goal at 66:28, and as the final seconds dwindled, forward Ryan Yetishefsky scored the final goal at 89:44. Head coach Julianne Sitch becomes the first female head coach to lead an NCAA men's soccer program to a national championship with the win.

The Maroons finish off the season with 22-0-1 overall record.