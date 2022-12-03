UChicago wins the 2022 DIII men's soccer national championship

Last Updated 4:28 PM, December 03, 2022NCAA.comUChicago wins the 2022 DIII men's soccer national championshipShare UChicago wins the 2022 DIII men's soccer championship 1:58 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest7:11 pm, December 3, 2022UChicgao wins the 2022 DIII men's soccer national championship UChicago defeated Williams on Saturday, Dec. 3 to win the DIII men’s soccer national championship. The win comes as the first national title in the program’s history as the Maroons defeated the Ephs 2-0. Click or tap here to view the final bracket ‼️ANOTHER ONE ‼️ #14 Ryan Yetishefsky finishes on the open net to make it 2-0 for @uchicagoath!#D3soc | #WhyD3 pic.twitter.com/ybl3xIzwxj — NCAA Division III (@NCAADIII) December 3, 2022 Both goals came late in the second half as UChicago midfielder Robbie Pino scored the first goal at 66:28, and as the final seconds dwindled, forward Ryan Yetishefsky scored the final goal at 89:44. Head coach Julianne Sitch becomes the first female head coach to lead an NCAA men's soccer program to a national championship with the win. The Maroons finish off the season with 22-0-1 overall record. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:12 pm, December 3, 2022UChicago to face Williams in the DIII men's soccer national championship The 2022 DIII men's soccer championship matchup is set for a clash between UChicago and Williams on Saturday, December 3 at 12 p.m. ET. You can watch the match live right here on NCAA.com. Saturday's national championship: Williams vs. UChicago | 12 p.m. ET | Watch live on NCAA.com BRACKET: Click or tap here to view the bracket Both teams advanced from the semifinals, which took place on Thursday. Here are the results: UChicago 1, Stevens 0 (2OT) | Watch full replay Williams 1, Mary Washington 0 | Watch full replay share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:13 pm, December 1, 20222022 DIII men's soccer championship matchup is set after Thursday's semifinal results The 2022 DIII men's soccer championship matchup is set after two semifinal matchups. UChicago will take on Williams in the 2022 DIII men's soccer championship on Saturday at noon ET. Here are results from Thursday's semifinals: UChicago 1, Stevens 0 (2OT) | Watch full replay Williams 1, Mary Washington 0 | Watch full replay Saturday's national championship: Williams vs. UChicago | 12 p.m. ET | Watch live on NCAA.com | BRACKET: Click or tap here to view the bracket share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:56 pm, November 20, 2022DIII men's soccer championship quarterfinals results The DIII men's soccer championship quarterfinals began on Sunday with four matchups. Winners from Sunday will advance to the semifinals that take place on December 1st. Sunday's quarterfinals results: Williams 1, Kenyon 0 Mary Washington 3, Bowdoin 2 UChicago 1, Gustavus Adolphus 0 Stevens 1, Johns Hopkins 1 (F/PK) BRACKET: Click or tap here to view the bracket share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:27 pm, November 19, 2022Results from the third round of the 2022 DIII men's soccer championship The DIII men's soccer championship continued with third round action on Saturday with eight games. Here are the results from the round of 16: Mary Washington 2, Amherst 2 (F/PK) Williams 1, Ohio Northern 0 UChicago 4, St. Thomas (TX) 1 Stevens 2, SUNY Cortland 1 Kenyon 3, Washington & Lee 1 Bowdoin 3, SUNY Oneonta 1 Gustavus Adolphus 2, St. Olaf 2 (F/PK) Johns Hopkins 2, Catholic 0 Sunday's quarterfinals schedule (all times ET): Kenyon vs. Williams | 1 p.m. Bowdoin vs. Mary Washington | 1 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus vs. UChicago | 2 p.m. Johns Hopkins vs. Stevens | 3 p.m. BRACKET: Click or tap here to view the bracket share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:38 pm, November 13, 2022Results from the second round of the 2022 DIII men's soccer championship The 2022 DIII men's soccer championship continued on Sunday with a 15-game slate, featuring second-round matchups. Here are all of Sunday's results: Amherst 4, St. Lawrence 2 Bowdoin 1, Vassar 1 (4-1 PKs) Mary Washington 1, Ohio Wesleyan 0 SUNY Oneonta 2, Tufts 0 Gustavus Adolphus 1, Wisconsin Eau-Claire 1 (4-3 PKs) Catholic 2, Christopher Newport 0 (OT) SUNY Cortland 3, Franklin & Marshall 3 (7-6 PKs) Williams 0, Messiah 0 (4-3 PKs) Ohio Northern 0, North Park 0 (4-3 PKs) Stevens 1, Rowan (4-1 PKs) Washington and Lee 5, Muhlenberg 2 Johns Hopkins 3, John Carroll 0 St. Olaf 2, North Central (Ill.) 1 St. Thomas (TX) 2, Pacific Lutheran 0 UChicago 4, Williamette 1 BRACKET: Click or tap here to view the bracket. Here are all the scores from Saturday's loaded slate: Amherst 2, Husson 0 SUNY Oneonta 5, New England College 0 Bowdoin 3, Merchant Marine 1 Mary Washington 1, Marymount (VA) 0 Gust. Adolphus 2, Aurora 0 Ohio Northern 1, Mount Aloysius 1 (F/PK) Chris. Newport 1, Rosemont 0 Franklin & Marshall 2, Saint Joseph (CT) 0 Messiah 4, Franciscan 1 Stevens 3, Worcester State 1 Washington & Lee 5, Brevard 1 Vassar 1, Babson 1 (F/PK) Ohio Wesleyan 2, Penn State-Harrisburg 1 (F/2OT) St. Lawrence 0, Roger Williams 0 (F/PK) Tufts 1, UMass Boston 0 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 3, Luther 1 North Park 3, Rose-Hulman 1 Muhlenberg 0, CWRU 0 (F/PK) Catholic 2, Lynchburg 0 Rowan 3, Middlebury 2 SUNY Cortland 5, Medaille 2 Williams 2, NYU 1 Johns Hopkins 3, Lehman 0 St. Thomas (TX) 2, Chapman 1 UChicago 2, Birmingham-So. 1 North Central (IL) 3, Wisconsin-Superior 2 John Carroll 3, Scranton 0 Pacific Lutheran 4, Mary Hardin-Baylor 2 Willamette 3, Wisconsin-Platteville 1 St. Olaf 8, Lake Forest 1 Kenyon 4, Calvin 0 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:14 pm, November 12, 2022Scores from Saturday in 2022 DIII men's soccer championship The 2022 DIII men's soccer championship continued on Saturday with a 30-game slate featuring first and second-round matchups. Here are the final scores from the day: First Round: Amherst 2, Husson 0 SUNY Oneonta 5, New England College 0 Bowdoin 3, Merchant Marine 1 Mary Washington 1, Marymount (VA) 0 Gust. Adolphus 2, Aurora 0 Ohio Northern 1, Mount Aloysius 1 (F/PK) Chris. Newport 1, Rosemont 0 Franklin & Marshall 2, Saint Joseph (CT) 0 Messiah 4, Franciscan 1 Stevens 3, Worcester State 1 Washington & Lee 5, Brevard 1 Vassar 1, Babson 1 (F/PK) Ohio Wesleyan 2, Penn State-Harrisburg 1 (F/2OT) St. Lawrence 0, Roger Williams 0 (F/PK) Tufts 1, UMass Boston 0 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 3, Luther 1 North Park 3, Rose-Hulman 1 Muhlenberg 0, CWRU 0 (F/PK) Catholic 2, Lynchburg 0 Rowan 3, Middlebury 2 SUNY Cortland 5, Medaille 2 Williams 2, NYU 1 Johns Hopkins 3, Lehman 0 St. Thomas (TX) 2, Chapman 1 UChicago 2, Birmingham-So. 1 North Central (IL) 3, Wisconsin-Superior 2 John Carroll 3, Scranton 0 Pacific Lutheran 4, Mary Hardin-Baylor 2 Willamette 3, Wisconsin-Platteville 1 St. Olaf 8, Lake Forest 1 Second Round: Kenyon 4, Calvin 0 BRACKET: Click or tap here to view the bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:48 pm, November 11, 2022DIII men's soccer scores/results from Friday's first round action Friday's first-round action in the 2022 NCAA DIII men's soccer championship has come to a close. Here's a look at the results. Friday's matchups (all times ET): Kenyon 6, Greenville Calvin 5, Carnegie Mellon 0 BRACKET: Click or tap here to view the bracket. Round 1 continues on Saturday. Here are the matchups: Amherst vs. Husson, 11 a.m. Bowdoin vs. Merchant Marine, 11 a.m. Mary Washington vs. Marymount (VA), 11 a.m. SUNY Oneonta vs. New England College, 11 a.m. Gust. Adolphus vs. Aurora, 12 p.m. Ohio Northern vs. Mount Aloysius, 1 p.m. Chris. Newport vs. Rosemont, 1 p.m. Franklin & Marshall vs. Saint Joseph (CT), 1 p.m. Messiah vs. Franciscan, 1 p.m. Stevens vs. Worcester State, 1 p.m. Washington & Lee vs. Brevard, 1 p.m. Babson vs. Vassar, 1:30 p.m. Ohio Wesleyan vs. Penn State-Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m. St. Lawrence vs. Roger Williams, 1:30 p.m. Tufts vs. UMass Boston, 1:30 p.m. Wisconsin-Eau Claire vs. Luther, 2:30 p.m. North Park vs. Rose-Hulman, 3:30 p.m. CWRU vs. Muhlenberg, 3:30 p.m. Lynchburg vs. Catholic, 3:30 p.m. Rowan vs. Middlebury, 3:30 p.m. SUNY Cortland vs. Medaille, 3:30 p.m. Williams vs. NYU, 3:30 p.m. Johns Hopkins vs. Lehman, 4:30 p.m. St. Thomas (TX) vs. Chapman, 6 p.m. UChicago vs. Birmingham-So., 6 p.m. North Central (IL) vs. Wisconsin-Superior, 6:30 p.m. John Carroll vs. Scranton, 7 p.m. Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. Pacific Lutheran, 8:30 p.m. Willamette vs. Wisconsin-Platteville, 8:30 p.m. St. Olaf vs. Lake Forest, 9 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:30 pm, November 7, 2022NCAA Division III men's soccer committee announces 2022 championship field The NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Committee announced the field of 64 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship. Forty-three conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the championship. 1 team will be selected from Pool B. The other 20 berths were reserved for Pool C with, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams. MORE: Click or tap here for the complete DIII men's soccer championship field release All tournament games leading up to the national semifinals will be played on the campuses of the competing institutions. Sixteen sites will host four teams for first-and second-round competition Nov. 11-12 or 12-13. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites Nov. 18-19 or 19-20. Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the national semifinals, which take place Dec. 1 at Kerr Soccer Stadium in Salem, Virginia, with Old Dominion Athletic Conference and the City of Salem serving as hosts. The national championship game will be played Dec. 3. BRACKET: Click or tap here for the complete 2022 DIII men's soccer bracket share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:01 pm, November 4, 2022How to watch the DIII men's soccer selection show The 2022 DIII men's soccer selection show is 1:30 p.m. ET. on Monday, Nov. 7. We'll have the official bracket for the 2022 DIII men's soccer championship shortly after. This will be the sport's 48th year of crowning an NCAA champion. Here's how to watch the selection show. When: 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7 Where: Live here on NCAA.com The 2022 championship field will consist of 64 teams. The first round begins Friday, Nov. 11. The semifinals and finals will be held from Dec. 1 through Dec. 3 at Kerr Stadium in Richmond, Va. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:58 pm, November 4, 2022DIII men's soccer championship history YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2021 Connecticut College (19-4-1) Reuben Burk 1-1 (2ot, pk) Amherst Greensboro, N.C. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Tufts (20-2-2) Josh Shapiro 2-0 Amherst Greensboro, N.C. 2018 Tufts (18-0-3) Josh Shapiro 2-1 Calvin Greensboro, N.C. 2017 Messiah (24-2-0) Brad McCarty 2-1 North Park Greensboro, N.C. 2016 Tufts (14-5-2) Josh Shapiro 1-0 (2ot) Calvin Salem, Va. 2015 Amherst (17-1-2) Justin Serpone 2-1 Loras Kansas City, Mo. 2014 Tufts (17-2-4) Josh Shapiro 4-2 Wheaton (Ill.) Kansas City, Mo. 2013 Messiah (24-1-1) Brad McCarty 2-1 (2ot) Rutgers-Camden San Antonio 2012 Messiah (23-0-2) Brad McCarty 5-1 Ohio Northern San Antonio 2011 Ohio Wesleyan (23-2-0) Jay Martin 2-1 Calvin San Antonio 2010 Messiah (23-1) Brad McCarty 2-1 (ot) Lynchburg (Va.) San Antonio 2009 Messiah (24-1) Brad McCarty 2-0 Calvin San Antonio 2008 *Messiah (22-2-2) Dave Brandt 1-1 (2ot, pk) Stevens Institute Greensboro, N.C. 2007 *Middlebury (18-2-2) Dave Saward 0-0 (2ot, pk) Trinity (Texas) Lake Buena Vista, Fla. 2006 Messiah (21-1-2) Dave Brandt 3-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Lake Buena Vista, Fla. 2005 Messiah (24-0) Dave Brandt 1-0 Gustavus Adolphus Greensboro, N.C. 2004 Messiah (23-2) Dave Brandt 4-0 UC Santa Cruz Greensboro, N.C. 2003 Trinity (Texas) (24-0-0) Paul McGinlay 2-1 Drew Drew 2002 Messiah (23-2-1) Dave Brandt 1-0 Otterbein St. Lawrence 2001 Richard Stockton (25-1-1) Jeff Haines 3-2 Redlands Messiah 2000 Messiah (22-2-1) Dave Brandt 2-0 Rowan Rowan 1999 St. Lawrence (22-0) Bob Durocher 2-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Wheaton (Ill.) 1998 Ohio Wesleyan (18-6) Jay Martin 2-1 (2ot) Greensboro Ohio Wesleyan 1997 Wheaton (Ill.) (24-0-1) Joe Bean 3-0 TCNJ Mary Washington 1996 TCNJ (17-5-1) George Nazario 2-1 (4ot) Kenyon Kenyon 1995 Williams (17-0-1) Mike Russo 2-1 Methodist Williams 1994 Bethany (W.Va.) (15-5-4) John Cunningham 1-0 (2ot) Johns Hopkins TCNJ 1993 UC San Diego (20-2-2) Derek Armstrong 1-0 Williams Williams 1992 Kean (18-6-1) Tony Ochrimenko 3-1 Ohio Wesleyan Kean 1991 UC San Diego (18-4-1) Derek Armstrong 1-0 TCNJ UC San Diego 1990 Rowan (20-3-2) Dan Gilmore 2-1 (4ot, pk) Ohio Wesleyan Ohio Wesleyan 1989 Elizabethtown (23-2) Skip Roderick 2-0 Greensboro Elizabethtown 1988 UC San Diego (23-0-2) Derek Armstrong 3-0 Rochester Institute Rochester Institute 1987 UNC Greensboro (17-7-1) Michael Parker 6-1 Washington-St. Louis UNC Greensboro 1986 UNC Greensboro (18-5) Michael Parker 2-0 UC San Diego UNC Greensboro 1985 UNC Greensboro (20-5) Michael Parker 5-0 Washington-St. Louis Washington-St. Louis 1984 Wheaton (Ill.) (21-1-2) Joe Bean 2-1 (3ot) Brandeis Wheaton (Ill.) 1983 UNC Greensboro (23-1-1) Mike Berticelli 3-2 Claremont-M-S UNC Greensboro 1982 UNC Greensboro (19-3) Mike Berticelli 2-1 Bethany (W.Va.) UNC Greensboro 1981 Rowan (19-1-2) Dan Gilmore 2-1 (4ot) Scranton Elizabethtown 1980 Babson (16-3-1) Bill Rogers 1-0 (ot) Scranton Babson 1979 Babson (13-2-4) Bill Rogers 2-1 Rowan TCNJ 1978 Lock Haven (18-2) Michael Parker 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Babson 1977 Lock Haven (14-4) Michael Parker 1-0 SUNY Cortland Babson 1976 Brandeis (15-2) Mike Coven 2-1 (2ot) Brockport Elizabethtown 1975 Babson (17-0-1) Bob Hartwell 1-0 Brockport Brockport 1974 Brockport (12-2-2) Walk Kopczuk 3-1 Swarthmore Wheaton (Ill.) *Penalty kicks share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link