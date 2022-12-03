Last Updated 4:28 PM, December 03, 2022
NCAA.com

UChicago wins the 2022 DIII men's soccer national championship

Share
UChicago wins the 2022 DIII men's soccer championship
1:58
7:11 pm, December 3, 2022

UChicgao wins the 2022 DIII men's soccer national championship

UChicago men's soccer

UChicago defeated Williams on Saturday, Dec. 3 to win the DIII men’s soccer national championship. The win comes as the first national title in the program’s history as the Maroons defeated the Ephs 2-0. 

Click or tap here to view the final bracket


Both goals came late in the second half as UChicago midfielder Robbie Pino scored the first goal at 66:28, and as the final seconds dwindled, forward Ryan Yetishefsky scored the final goal at 89:44. Head coach Julianne Sitch becomes the first female head coach to lead an NCAA men's soccer program to a national championship with the win.

The Maroons finish off the season with 22-0-1 overall record.

1:12 pm, December 3, 2022

UChicago to face Williams in the DIII men's soccer national championship

Williams men's soccer

The 2022 DIII men's soccer championship matchup is set for a clash between UChicago and Williams on Saturday, December 3 at 12 p.m. ET. You can watch the match live right here on NCAA.com. 

Saturday's national championship: 

BRACKET: Click or tap here to view the bracket

Both teams advanced from the semifinals, which took place on Thursday. Here are the results: 

 

2:13 pm, December 1, 2022

2022 DIII men's soccer championship matchup is set after Thursday's semifinal results

UChicago DIII men's soccer

The 2022 DIII men's soccer championship matchup is set after two semifinal matchups. 

UChicago will take on Williams in the 2022 DIII men's soccer championship on Saturday at noon ET. 

Here are results from Thursday's semifinals:

 

Saturday's national championship: 

BRACKET: Click or tap here to view the bracket

1:27 pm, November 19, 2022

Results from the third round of the 2022 DIII men's soccer championship

2:38 pm, November 13, 2022

Results from the second round of the 2022 DIII men's soccer championship

Bowdoin men's soccer celebrates

The 2022 DIII men's soccer championship continued on Sunday with a 15-game slate, featuring second-round matchups. Here are all of Sunday's results: 

BRACKET:  Click or tap here to view the bracket.

Here are all the scores from Saturday's loaded slate:

2:14 pm, November 12, 2022

Scores from Saturday in 2022 DIII men's soccer championship

The 2022 DIII men's soccer championship continued on Saturday with a 30-game slate featuring first and second-round matchups.

Here are the final scores from the day:

First Round:

Second Round:

BRACKET:  Click or tap here to view the bracket.

2:48 pm, November 11, 2022

DIII men's soccer scores/results from Friday's first round action

Friday's first-round action in the 2022 NCAA DIII men's soccer championship has come to a close. Here's a look at the results.

Friday's matchups (all times ET):

BRACKET:  Click or tap here to view the bracket.

Round 1 continues on Saturday. Here are the matchups:

  • Amherst vs. Husson, 11 a.m.
  • Bowdoin vs. Merchant Marine, 11 a.m.
  • Mary Washington vs. Marymount (VA), 11 a.m.
  • SUNY Oneonta vs. New England College, 11 a.m.
  • Gust. Adolphus vs. Aurora, 12 p.m.
  • Ohio Northern vs. Mount Aloysius, 1 p.m.
  • Chris. Newport vs. Rosemont, 1 p.m.
  • Franklin & Marshall vs. Saint Joseph (CT), 1 p.m.
  • Messiah vs. Franciscan, 1 p.m.
  • Stevens vs. Worcester State, 1 p.m.
  • Washington & Lee vs. Brevard, 1 p.m.
  • Babson vs. Vassar, 1:30 p.m.
  • Ohio Wesleyan vs. Penn State-Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.
  • St. Lawrence vs. Roger Williams, 1:30 p.m.
  • Tufts vs. UMass Boston, 1:30 p.m.
  • Wisconsin-Eau Claire vs. Luther, 2:30 p.m.
  • North Park vs. Rose-Hulman, 3:30 p.m.
  • CWRU vs. Muhlenberg, 3:30 p.m.
  • Lynchburg vs. Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
  • Rowan vs. Middlebury, 3:30 p.m.
  • SUNY Cortland vs. Medaille, 3:30 p.m.
  • Williams vs. NYU, 3:30 p.m.
  • Johns Hopkins vs. Lehman, 4:30 p.m.
  • St. Thomas (TX) vs. Chapman, 6 p.m.
  • UChicago vs. Birmingham-So., 6 p.m.
  • North Central (IL) vs. Wisconsin-Superior, 6:30 p.m.
  • John Carroll vs. Scranton, 7 p.m.
  • Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. Pacific Lutheran, 8:30 p.m.
  • Willamette vs. Wisconsin-Platteville, 8:30 p.m.
  • St. Olaf vs. Lake Forest, 9 p.m.
6:30 pm, November 7, 2022

NCAA Division III men's soccer committee announces 2022 championship field

The NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Committee announced the field of 64 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship. 

Forty-three conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the championship. 1 team will be selected from Pool B. The other 20 berths were reserved for Pool C with, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.

MORE: Click or tap here for the complete DIII men's soccer championship field release

All tournament games leading up to the national semifinals will be played on the campuses of the competing institutions. Sixteen sites will host four teams for first-and second-round competition Nov. 11-12 or 12-13.  

Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites Nov. 18-19 or 19-20.  Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the national semifinals, which take place Dec. 1 at Kerr Soccer Stadium in Salem, Virginia, with Old Dominion Athletic Conference and the City of Salem serving as hosts. The national championship game will be played Dec. 3.

BRACKET: Click or tap here for the complete 2022 DIII men's soccer bracket

10:01 pm, November 4, 2022

How to watch the DIII men's soccer selection show

DIII men's soccer championship

The 2022 DIII men's soccer selection show is 1:30 p.m. ET. on Monday, Nov. 7. We'll have the official bracket for the 2022 DIII men's soccer championship shortly after. This will be the sport's 48th year of crowning an NCAA champion. Here's how to watch the selection show. 

When: 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7

Where: Live here on NCAA.com

The 2022 championship field will consist of 64 teams. The first round begins Friday, Nov. 11. The semifinals and finals will be held from Dec. 1 through Dec. 3 at Kerr Stadium in Richmond, Va.

9:58 pm, November 4, 2022

DIII men's soccer championship history

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2021 Connecticut College (19-4-1) Reuben Burk 1-1 (2ot, pk) Amherst Greensboro, N.C.
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Tufts (20-2-2) Josh Shapiro 2-0 Amherst Greensboro, N.C.
2018 Tufts (18-0-3) Josh Shapiro 2-1 Calvin Greensboro, N.C.
2017 Messiah (24-2-0) Brad McCarty 2-1 North Park Greensboro, N.C.
2016 Tufts (14-5-2) Josh Shapiro 1-0 (2ot) Calvin Salem, Va.
2015 Amherst (17-1-2) Justin Serpone 2-1 Loras Kansas City, Mo.
2014 Tufts (17-2-4) Josh Shapiro 4-2 Wheaton (Ill.) Kansas City, Mo.
2013 Messiah (24-1-1) Brad McCarty 2-1 (2ot) Rutgers-Camden San Antonio
2012 Messiah (23-0-2) Brad McCarty 5-1 Ohio Northern San Antonio
2011 Ohio Wesleyan (23-2-0) Jay Martin 2-1 Calvin San Antonio
2010 Messiah (23-1) Brad McCarty 2-1 (ot) Lynchburg (Va.) San Antonio
2009 Messiah (24-1) Brad McCarty 2-0 Calvin San Antonio
2008 *Messiah (22-2-2) Dave Brandt 1-1 (2ot, pk) Stevens Institute Greensboro, N.C.
2007 *Middlebury (18-2-2) Dave Saward 0-0 (2ot, pk) Trinity (Texas) Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2006 Messiah (21-1-2) Dave Brandt 3-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2005 Messiah (24-0) Dave Brandt 1-0 Gustavus Adolphus Greensboro, N.C.
2004 Messiah (23-2) Dave Brandt 4-0 UC Santa Cruz Greensboro, N.C.
2003 Trinity (Texas) (24-0-0) Paul McGinlay 2-1 Drew Drew
2002 Messiah (23-2-1) Dave Brandt 1-0 Otterbein St. Lawrence
2001 Richard Stockton (25-1-1) Jeff Haines 3-2 Redlands Messiah
2000 Messiah (22-2-1) Dave Brandt 2-0 Rowan Rowan
1999 St. Lawrence (22-0) Bob Durocher 2-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Wheaton (Ill.)
1998 Ohio Wesleyan (18-6) Jay Martin 2-1 (2ot) Greensboro Ohio Wesleyan
1997 Wheaton (Ill.) (24-0-1) Joe Bean 3-0 TCNJ Mary Washington
1996 TCNJ (17-5-1) George Nazario 2-1 (4ot) Kenyon Kenyon
1995 Williams (17-0-1) Mike Russo 2-1 Methodist Williams
1994 Bethany (W.Va.) (15-5-4) John Cunningham 1-0 (2ot) Johns Hopkins TCNJ
1993 UC San Diego (20-2-2) Derek Armstrong 1-0 Williams Williams
1992 Kean (18-6-1) Tony Ochrimenko 3-1 Ohio Wesleyan Kean
1991 UC San Diego (18-4-1) Derek Armstrong 1-0 TCNJ UC San Diego
1990 Rowan (20-3-2) Dan Gilmore 2-1 (4ot, pk) Ohio Wesleyan Ohio Wesleyan
1989 Elizabethtown (23-2) Skip Roderick 2-0 Greensboro Elizabethtown
1988 UC San Diego (23-0-2) Derek Armstrong 3-0 Rochester Institute Rochester Institute
1987 UNC Greensboro (17-7-1) Michael Parker 6-1 Washington-St. Louis UNC Greensboro
1986 UNC Greensboro (18-5) Michael Parker 2-0 UC San Diego UNC Greensboro
1985 UNC Greensboro (20-5) Michael Parker 5-0 Washington-St. Louis Washington-St. Louis
1984 Wheaton (Ill.) (21-1-2) Joe Bean 2-1 (3ot) Brandeis Wheaton (Ill.)
1983 UNC Greensboro (23-1-1) Mike Berticelli 3-2 Claremont-M-S UNC Greensboro
1982 UNC Greensboro (19-3) Mike Berticelli 2-1 Bethany (W.Va.) UNC Greensboro
1981 Rowan (19-1-2) Dan Gilmore 2-1 (4ot) Scranton Elizabethtown
1980 Babson (16-3-1) Bill Rogers 1-0 (ot) Scranton Babson
1979 Babson (13-2-4) Bill Rogers 2-1 Rowan TCNJ
1978 Lock Haven (18-2) Michael Parker 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Babson
1977 Lock Haven (14-4) Michael Parker 1-0 SUNY Cortland Babson
1976 Brandeis (15-2) Mike Coven 2-1 (2ot) Brockport Elizabethtown
1975 Babson (17-0-1) Bob Hartwell 1-0 Brockport Brockport
1974 Brockport (12-2-2) Walk Kopczuk 3-1 Swarthmore Wheaton (Ill.)

*Penalty kicks