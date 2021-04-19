Live coverage of the 2020-21 DI women's soccer championship

Last Updated 4:00 PM, April 19, 2021Live coverage of the 2020-21 DI women's soccer championshipShare DI women's soccer: 2020 selection show 20:14 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:56 pm, April 19, 20212020 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship Selections Announced NCAA.com The field of 48 teams, which will compete for the 39th NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship, was announced this afternoon by the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee. Twenty-nine conferences were granted automatic bids for the 2020 championship, while the remaining 19 teams were selected at-large. The entire tournament will be held in Cary, North Carolina and the surrounding areas. Games will be held on campus at Campbell, East Carolina and the University of North Carolina Wilmington, in addition to Bryan Park (Greensboro), J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex (Wilson), Sportsplex (Mathews) and WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary). Get the printable bracket here See the interactive bracket here The No. 1 overall seed is Florida State, the automatic qualifier out of the Atlantic Coast Conference with an 11-0 record, while North Carolina was the No. 2 seed after finishing the regular season with a 15-1 record and its only blemish coming at the hands of the top-seeded Seminoles. The Atlantic Coast Conference, Pacific-12 Conference and the Southeastern Conference led all conferences with five teams in the tournament. The Big Ten followed with four representatives in this year's tournament. First round action will be played April 27-28, while the second rounds will be held April 30-May 1. The third round will be May 5, with the quarterfinals on May 9. This will mark the first time the College Cup will feature the Division I men’s and women’s soccer national champions being crowned on the same weekend. The women's semifinals will be held May 13 with the men's semifinals following on May 14. The championship games will be played May 17 at Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. Each of the first four rounds will be available on NCAA.com, while the women's national semifinals will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and the final will be broadcast live on ESPNU. CONFERENCES RECEIVING AUTOMATIC QUALIFICATIONS (29): Conference school America East Conference Stony Brook American Athletic Conference South Florida Atlantic 10 Conference Saint Louis Atlantic Coast Conference Florida State ASUN Conference Liberty Big 12 Conference TCU Big East Conference Georgetown Big Sky Conference Montana Big South Conference Campbell Big Ten Conference Iowa Colonial Athletic Association Elon Conference USA Rice Horizon League Milwaukee Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Siena Mid-American Conference Bowling Green Missouri Valley Conference Loyola Chicago Mountain West Conference New Mexico Northeast Conference Central Connecticut State Ohio Valley Conference SIUE Pac-12 Conference UCLA Patriot League Navy Southeastern Conference Vanderbilt Southern Conference Furman Southland Conference Southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Athletic Conference Alabama State The Summit League Denver Sun Belt Conference South Alabama West Coast Conference Santa Clara Western Athletic Conference Utah Valley 2:19 pm, April 9, 2021Everything you need to know for the selection showWhen: The 2021 DI women's soccer championship selection show is scheduled for Monday, April 19 at 1 p.m. ET. Where: You can watch the selection show right here on NCAA.com. The 2021 DI women's soccer championship will take place from April 27-May 17 in Cary, North Carolina, and the surrounding areas. Forty-eight teams will be selected to compete in a single-elimination tournament for this year's College Cup. Below is the full championship schedule ROUND DAY DATE Selection Show Monday April 19 First round Tuesday-Wednesday April 27-28 Second round Friday-Saturday April 30-May 1 Third round Wednesday May 5 Quarterfinals Sunday May 9 National semifinals Thursday May 13 National championship Monday May 17 2:10 pm, April 9, 2021Attendance policy for women's soccer championshipThe Division I Women's Soccer committee intends to provide some opportunity for family and friends to attend the championships. They will follow the NCAA Medical Advisory Group guidelines, and the maximum allowable capacity will be 25 percent. 1:41 pm, April 9, 2021Championship HistoryStanford defeated North Carolina to take home the women's soccer national championship last season. It was the Cardinal's third College Cup. The thrilling match came down to penalty kicks after the teams went scoreless in regulation and two overtimes. Stanford defeats North Carolina 5-4 in penalty kicks for the 2019 title Click or tap here for the full final scores from the 2019 championships. The Fall 2020 championship was postponed amid COVID-19 concerns. Below is the year-by-year national championship history since 1982. Year Team (Record) Score Runner-Up Site 2019 Stanford (24-1-0) 0-0 (2ot, pk) North Carolina San Jose, Calif. 2018 Florida State (20-4-3) 1-0 North Carolina Cary, N.C. 2017 Stanford (23-1-0) 3-2 UCLA Orlando, Fla. 2016 Southern California (19-4-2) 3-1 West Virginia San Jose, Calif. 2015 Penn State (22-3-2) 1-0 Duke Cary, N.C. 2014 Florida State (23-1-1) 1-0 Virginia Boca Raton, Fla. 2013 UCLA (22-1-3) 1-0 (OT) Florida State Cary, N.C. 2012 North Carolina (15-5-3) 4-1 Penn State San Diego, Calif. 2011 Stanford (25-0-1) 1-0 Duke Kennesaw, Ga. 2010 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 Stanford Cary, N.C. 2009 North Carolina (23-3-1) 1-0 Stanford Texas A&M 2008 North Carolina (25-1-2) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C. 2007 Southern California (20-3-2) 2-0 Florida State Texas A&M 2006 North Carolina (27-1) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C. 2005 Portland (23-0-2) 4-0 UCLA Texas A&M 2004 *Notre Dame (25-1-1) 1-1 (2 ot, pk) UCLA Cary, N.C. 2003 North Carolina (27-0) 6-0 Connecticut Cary, N.C. 2002 Portland (20-4-2) 2-1 (2 ot) Santa Clara Austin, Texas 2001 Santa Clara (23-2) 1-0 North Carolina SMU 2000 North Carolina (21-3) 2-1 UCLA San Jose State 1999 North Carolina (24-2) 2-0 Notre Dame San Jose State 1998 Florida (26-1) 1-0 North Carolina UNC Greensboro 1997 North Carolina (27-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut UNC Greensboro 1996 North Carolina (25-1) 1-0 (2 ot) Notre Dame Santa Clara 1995 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 (3 ot) Portland North Carolina 1994 North Carolina (25-1-1) 5-0 Notre Dame Portland 1993 North Carolina (23-0) 6-0 George Mason North Carolina 1992 North Carolina (25-0) 9-1 Duke North Carolina 1991 North Carolina (25-0) 3-1 Wisconsin North Carolina 1990 North Carolina (24-0) 6-0 Connecticut North Carolina 1989 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College North Carolina State 1988 North Carolina (18-0-3) 4-1 North Carolina State North Carolina 1987 North Carolina (23-0-1) 1-0 Massachusetts Massachusetts 1986 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College George Mason 1985 George Mason (18-2-1) 2-0 North Carolina George Mason 1984 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut North Carolina 1983 North Carolina (19-1) 4-0 George Mason UCF 1982 North Carolina (19-2) 2-0 UCF UCF *Declared champion on the basis of penalty kicks.