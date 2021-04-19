Last Updated 4:00 PM, April 19, 2021

Live coverage of the 2020-21 DI women's soccer championship

Share
DI women's soccer: 2020 selection show
20:14
4:56 pm, April 19, 2021

2020 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship Selections Announced

NCAA.com The 2020 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship bracket.

The field of 48 teams, which will compete for the 39th NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship, was announced this afternoon by the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee.

Twenty-nine conferences were granted automatic bids for the 2020 championship, while the remaining 19 teams were selected at-large. The entire tournament will be held in Cary, North Carolina and the surrounding areas. Games will be held on campus at Campbell, East Carolina and the University of North Carolina Wilmington, in addition to Bryan Park (Greensboro), J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex (Wilson), Sportsplex (Mathews) and WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary).

The No. 1 overall seed is Florida State, the automatic qualifier out of the Atlantic Coast Conference with an 11-0 record, while North Carolina was the No. 2 seed after finishing the regular season with a 15-1 record and its only blemish coming at the hands of the top-seeded Seminoles.

The Atlantic Coast Conference, Pacific-12 Conference and the Southeastern Conference led all conferences with five teams in the tournament. The Big Ten followed with four representatives in this year's tournament.

First round action will be played April 27-28, while the second rounds will be held April 30-May 1. The third round will be May 5, with the quarterfinals on May 9.

This will mark the first time the College Cup will feature the Division I men’s and women’s soccer national champions being crowned on the same weekend. The women’s semifinals will be held May 13 with the men’s semifinals following on May 14. The championship games will be played May 17 at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

Each of the first four rounds will be available on NCAA.com, while the women’s national semifinals will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and the final will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

CONFERENCES RECEIVING AUTOMATIC QUALIFICATIONS (29):

Conference school
America East Conference Stony Brook
American Athletic Conference South Florida
Atlantic 10 Conference Saint Louis
Atlantic Coast Conference Florida State
ASUN Conference Liberty
Big 12 Conference TCU
Big East Conference Georgetown
Big Sky Conference Montana
Big South Conference Campbell
Big Ten Conference Iowa
Colonial Athletic Association Elon
Conference USA Rice
Horizon League Milwaukee
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Siena
Mid-American Conference Bowling Green
Missouri Valley Conference Loyola Chicago
Mountain West Conference New Mexico
Northeast Conference Central Connecticut State
Ohio Valley Conference SIUE
Pac-12 Conference UCLA
Patriot League Navy
Southeastern Conference Vanderbilt
Southern Conference Furman
Southland Conference Southeastern Louisiana
Southwestern Athletic Conference Alabama State
The Summit League Denver
Sun Belt Conference South Alabama
West Coast Conference Santa Clara
Western Athletic Conference Utah Valley
2:19 pm, April 9, 2021

Everything you need to know for the selection show

When: The 2021 DI women's soccer championship selection show is scheduled for Monday, April 19 at 1 p.m. ET.

Where: You can watch the selection show right here on NCAA.com.

The 2021 DI women's soccer championship will take place from April 27-May 17 in Cary, North Carolina, and the surrounding areas. Forty-eight teams will be selected to compete in a single-elimination tournament for this year's College Cup.

Below is the full championship schedule

ROUND DAY DATE
Selection Show Monday April 19
First round Tuesday-Wednesday April 27-28
Second round Friday-Saturday April 30-May 1
Third round Wednesday May 5
Quarterfinals Sunday May 9
National semifinals Thursday May 13
National championship Monday May 17
2:10 pm, April 9, 2021

Attendance policy for women’s soccer championship

The Division I Women’s Soccer committee intends to provide some opportunity for family and friends to attend the championships. They will follow the NCAA Medical Advisory Group guidelines, and the maximum allowable capacity will be 25 percent.
1:41 pm, April 9, 2021

Championship History

Stanford defeated North Carolina to take home the women's soccer national championship last season. It was the Cardinal's third College Cup. The thrilling match came down to penalty kicks after the teams went scoreless in regulation and two overtimes.

Stanford defeats North Carolina 5-4 in penalty kicks for the 2019 title

Click or tap here for the full final scores from the 2019 championships. The Fall 2020 championship was postponed amid COVID-19 concerns. Below is the year-by-year national championship history since 1982.

Year Team (Record) Score Runner-Up Site
2019 Stanford (24-1-0) 0-0 (2ot, pk) North Carolina San Jose, Calif.
2018 Florida State (20-4-3) 1-0 North Carolina Cary, N.C.
2017 Stanford (23-1-0) 3-2 UCLA Orlando, Fla.
2016 Southern California (19-4-2) 3-1 West Virginia San Jose, Calif.
2015 Penn State (22-3-2) 1-0 Duke Cary, N.C.
2014 Florida State (23-1-1) 1-0 Virginia Boca Raton, Fla.
2013 UCLA (22-1-3) 1-0 (OT) Florida State Cary, N.C.
2012 North Carolina (15-5-3) 4-1 Penn State San Diego, Calif.
2011 Stanford (25-0-1) 1-0 Duke Kennesaw, Ga.
2010 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 Stanford Cary, N.C.
2009 North Carolina (23-3-1) 1-0 Stanford Texas A&M
2008 North Carolina (25-1-2) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C.
2007 Southern California (20-3-2) 2-0 Florida State Texas A&M
2006 North Carolina (27-1) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C.
2005 Portland (23-0-2) 4-0 UCLA Texas A&M
2004 *Notre Dame (25-1-1) 1-1 (2 ot, pk) UCLA Cary, N.C.
2003 North Carolina (27-0) 6-0 Connecticut Cary, N.C.
2002 Portland (20-4-2) 2-1 (2 ot) Santa Clara Austin, Texas
2001 Santa Clara (23-2) 1-0 North Carolina SMU
2000 North Carolina (21-3) 2-1 UCLA San Jose State
1999 North Carolina (24-2) 2-0 Notre Dame San Jose State
1998 Florida (26-1) 1-0 North Carolina UNC Greensboro
1997 North Carolina (27-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut UNC Greensboro
1996 North Carolina (25-1) 1-0 (2 ot) Notre Dame Santa Clara
1995 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 (3 ot) Portland North Carolina
1994 North Carolina (25-1-1) 5-0 Notre Dame Portland
1993 North Carolina (23-0) 6-0 George Mason North Carolina
1992 North Carolina (25-0) 9-1 Duke North Carolina
1991 North Carolina (25-0) 3-1 Wisconsin North Carolina
1990 North Carolina (24-0) 6-0 Connecticut North Carolina
1989 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College North Carolina State
1988 North Carolina (18-0-3) 4-1 North Carolina State North Carolina
1987 North Carolina (23-0-1) 1-0 Massachusetts Massachusetts
1986 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College George Mason
1985 George Mason (18-2-1) 2-0 North Carolina George Mason
1984 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut North Carolina
1983 North Carolina (19-1) 4-0 George Mason UCF
1982 North Carolina (19-2) 2-0 UCF UCF

*Declared champion on the basis of penalty kicks.