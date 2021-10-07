2021 NCAA DI women’s soccer selection show: Date, time, how to watch

Last Updated 12:05 PM, October 07, 2021Natalie Bode2021 NCAA DI women’s soccer selection show: Date, time, how to watchShare Santa Clara defeats FSU in PKs to win the program's second women's soccer title 5:47 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest3:57 pm, October 7, 2021How to watch the 2021 NCAA DI women's soccer selectionsThe Division I NCAA women's soccer selection show will take place on Monday, Nov. 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The selection show can be streamed live here on NCAA.com.

2021 Division I women's college cup schedule, dates

EVENT DATE LOCATION Selection Show Monday, Nov. 8 N/A First round Friday, Nov. 12 - Sunday, Nov. 14 Campus sites Second round Friday, Nov. 19 Campus sites Third round Sunday, Nov. 21 Campus sites Quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27 Campus sites College Cup: Semifinal 1 Friday, Dec. 3 Santa Clara College Cup: Semifinal 2 Friday, Dec. 3 Santa Clara College Cup: Championship Sunday, Dec. 5 Santa Clara How does the selection process work?

The women's College Cup is comprised of the two semifinal games and championship game of the Division I women's soccer championship tournament. There are 333 women's soccer teams in Division I that are eligible for competition in the tournament. Of those 333, 64 will make the championship's tournament field.

The teams that qualify for the tournament field are split into two categories:

31 conference champions automatically receive invites to the tournament.
33 at-large teams are selected by the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee.

The tournament field and bracket will be announced on Monday, Nov. 8 during the selection show. View the final stats here. A possession-heavy gameplan by FSU eventually backfired, as a critical giveaway by the Seminoles late in the game led to Santa Clara forward Kelsey Turnbow coming in unmarked and equalizing for her side in the 84th minute. Tied 1-1, this paved the way for Santa Clara to take Florida State to overtime and eventually a shootout. Here's how the full shootout went:

Julie Doyle (Santa Clara) – Make
Clara Robbins (Florida State) – Miss
Sally Menti (Santa Clara) – Make
Emily Madril (Florida State) – Miss
Kelsey Turnbow (Santa Clara) – Make
Gabby Carle (Florida State) – Make
Izzy D'Aquila (Santa Clara) – Make

Watch Izzy D'Aquila's game-clinching kick below:

BRONCOS ARE CHAMPIONS ONCE AGAIN!@SCUWomensSoccer Izzy D'Aquila nails her PK defeating @FSUSoccer for the National Championship Title!#CollegeCup pic.twitter.com/RnYRdT3kyG — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) May 18, 2021

Every women's soccer national champion since 1982

Year Team (Record) Score Runner-Up Site 2020 Santa Clara (10-1-1) 1-1 (2ot, pk) Florida State Cary, N.C. 2019 Stanford (24-1-0) 0-0 (2ot, pk) North Carolina San Jose, Calif. 2018 Florida State (20-4-3) 1-0 North Carolina Cary, N.C. 2017 Stanford (23-1-0) 3-2 UCLA Orlando, Fla. 2016 Southern California (19-4-2) 3-1 West Virginia San Jose, Calif. 2015 Penn State (22-3-2) 1-0 Duke Cary, N.C. 2014 Florida State (23-1-1) 1-0 Virginia Boca Raton, Fla. 2013 UCLA (22-1-3) 1-0 (OT) Florida State Cary, N.C. 2012 North Carolina (15-5-3) 4-1 Penn State San Diego, Calif. 2011 Stanford (25-0-1) 1-0 Duke Kennesaw, Ga. 2010 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 Stanford Cary, N.C. 2009 North Carolina (23-3-1) 1-0 Stanford Texas A&M 2008 North Carolina (25-1-2) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C. 2007 Southern California (20-3-2) 2-0 Florida State Texas A&M 2006 North Carolina (27-1) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C. 2005 Portland (23-0-2) 4-0 UCLA Texas A&M 2004 *Notre Dame (25-1-1) 1-1 (2 ot, pk) UCLA Cary, N.C. 2003 North Carolina (27-0) 6-0 Connecticut Cary, N.C. 2002 Portland (20-4-2) 2-1 (2 ot) Santa Clara Austin, Texas 2001 Santa Clara (23-2) 1-0 North Carolina SMU 2000 North Carolina (21-3) 2-1 UCLA San Jose State 1999 North Carolina (24-2) 2-0 Notre Dame San Jose State 1998 Florida (26-1) 1-0 North Carolina UNC Greensboro 1997 North Carolina (27-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut UNC Greensboro 1996 North Carolina (25-1) 1-0 (2 ot) Notre Dame Santa Clara 1995 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 (3 ot) Portland North Carolina 1994 North Carolina (25-1-1) 5-0 Notre Dame Portland 1993 North Carolina (23-0) 6-0 George Mason North Carolina 1992 North Carolina (25-0) 9-1 Duke North Carolina 1991 North Carolina (25-0) 3-1 Wisconsin North Carolina 1990 North Carolina (24-0) 6-0 Connecticut North Carolina 1989 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College North Carolina State 1988 North Carolina (18-0-3) 4-1 North Carolina State North Carolina 1987 North Carolina (23-0-1) 1-0 Massachusetts Massachusetts 1986 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College George Mason 1985 George Mason (18-2-1) 2-0 North Carolina George Mason 1984 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut North Carolina 1983 North Carolina (19-1) 4-0 George Mason UCF 1982 North Carolina (19-2) 2-0 UCF UCF

*Declared champion on the basis of penalty kicks.