2021 NCAA DI women’s soccer selection show: Date, time, how to watch

The women's College Cup is comprised of the two semifinal games and championship game of the Division I women’s soccer championship tournament.

There are 333 women’s soccer teams in Division I that are eligible for competition in the tournament.

Of those 333, 64 will make the championship’s tournament field. The teams that qualify for the tournament field are split into two categories:

31 conference champions automatically receive invites to the tournament.

33 at-large teams are selected by the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee.

The tournament field and bracket will be announced on Monday, Nov. 8 during the selection show.