2021 NCAA DI women's soccer tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

Last Updated 4:59 PM, November 14, 2021Natalie Bode2021 NCAA DI women's soccer tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores PINNED Women's soccer live scores9:34 pm, November 14, 2021Six Sunday shutouts conclude DI women's soccer first round Watch Rutgers' relentless attack result in game's first goal on FOURTH effort Six matches, six shutouts. That was the story on Sunday afternoon in the final six matches of the first round of the 2021 DI women's soccer championship. No. 1 Rutgers and No. 3 Notre Dame led the way, outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 6-0. Memphis, Wake Forest, North Carolina State, and SMU all advanced to the second round as well. Check out all of their scores and stats at the links below: No. 1 Rutgers 2, Bucknell 0 No. 3 Notre Dame 4, SIUE 0 Memphis 3, LSU 0 Wake Forest 3, Harvard 0 NC State 2, South Florida 0 SMU 2, Texas 0 Click or tap here for the full bracket of the 2021 DI women's soccer tournament. With the first round in the books, round two will commence on Thursday, Nov. 18. 8:23 pm, November 14, 2021Freshman Korbin Albert scores twice, leads Notre Dame to first-round winThe No. 3 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a smooth start to the 2021 DI women's soccer tournament. Freshman Korbin Albert scored a pair of goals, and her teammates added two more as Notre Dame defeated SIUE 4-0. And here's goal No. 3 courtesy of freshman Korbin Albert, her 2nd of the game! ND 3 - SIUE 0 2nd half starts now on @ACCNetworkExtra. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/75fhdVxvtJ — ND Women's Soccer (@NDSoccer) November 14, 2021 Click or tap here to view the full 2021 DI women's soccer bracket. Another top seed, No. 1 Rutgers, won its first-round match on Sunday, 2-0 over Bucknell. More finals from the early window of matches include NC State beating South Florida 2-0, and Wake Forest cruising past Harvard 3-0. There are two more matches for the day to round out the first round. Both are early in the second half: LSU 0, Memphis 1 SMU 2, Texas 0 6:54 pm, November 14, 2021No. 1 Rutgers ahead 1-0 after wild sequence leads to goalEven though it's still the first round, we may have the craziest play of the 2021 DI women's soccer tournament. No. 1 Rutgers is taking on Bucknell, and the Scarlet Knights got on the board first after this WILD sequence in front of goal. Take a look: Don't give up, don't ever give up‼️ #RUWS LEADS! Following a shot from Allison Lowrey, Frankie Tagliaferri keeps the pressure on, finding the back of the net for a 1-0 #RUWS lead here in the first half! pic.twitter.com/mSdjSQAzVS — RUWS | BIG TEN CHAMPIONS (@RUWSoccer) November 14, 2021 The goal from Frankie Tagliaferri put the top-seeded Rutgers up 1-0 heading into halftime. Other halftime scores in the early afternoon action on Sunday include Notre Dame cruising 3-0 over SIUE, North Carolina State ahead of South Florida 1-0, and Wake Forest leading Harvard 1-0. Click or tap here for the full 2021 DI women's soccer bracket. 3:33 pm, November 14, 2021DI Women's Soccer Championship first-round action continues Sunday Texas Athletics First-round action in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship continues Sunday, when six matches are scheduled for the afternoon. Here's Sunday's schedule: 1 p.m. ET | No. 1 Rutgers vs. Bucknell 1 p.m. ET | No. 3 Notre Dame vs. SIUE 1 p.m. ET | South Florida vs. NC State 1 p.m. ET | Wake Forest vs. Harvard 2 p.m. ET | SMU vs. Texas 2 p.m. ET | Memphis vs. LSU Click or tap here to view the complete interactive bracket. Here are all the scores from first round games today: No. 3 Georgetown 6, Central Connecticut State 0 St. John's 1, Brown 0 (OT) Hofstra 3, Providence 0 South Carolina 1, No. 2 North Carolina 0 No. 4 Pepperdine 7, South Dakota State 1 No. 1 Rutgers vs. Bucknell | POSTPONED due to weather and field conditions; rescheduled for Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. No. 3 USC 6, Grand Canyon 0 Santa Clara 1, Stanford 0 Milwaukee 1, Xavier 0 No. 4 BYU 6, New Mexico 0 Purdue 1, Loyola Chicago 0 (2OT) Washington State 3, Montana 0 The first round will conclude on Sunday. Check out the full schedule below (all times Eastern): South Florida vs. NC State | 1 p.m. Wake Forest vs. Harvard | 1 p.m. SIUE vs. No. 3 Notre Dame | 1 p.m. Bucknell vs. No. 1 Rutgers | 1 p.m. Memphis vs. LSU | 2 p.m. SMU vs. Texas | 2 p.m. Click or tap here for the full DI women's soccer bracket. 2:38 am, November 14, 2021Purdue wins with golden goal It took two overtimes and a golden goal for Purdue to knock off Loyola Chicago to advance to the second round. Forward Sarah Griffith scored the winning goal in the first NCAA playoff appearance for the Boilermakers since 2009. Click or tap here for complete stats from the game. THE BOILERMAKERS ARE GOING TO THE SECOND ROUND.🤩 No one other than @SarahGriffithh to get the goal in 2OT for @PurdueSoccer. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MS8CpaEO5B — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 14, 2021 11:50 pm, November 13, 2021Saturday's first round action continues with 3 games Saturday evening features three first round games to close the day's action. Here are the remaining games for today (all times Eastern): No. 4 BYU vs. New Mexico | 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Loyola Chicago | 7 p.m. Washington State vs. Montana | 8 p.m. Click or tap here for the full DI women's soccer bracket. 9:33 pm, November 13, 2021USC's Croix Bethune scores hat trick in first 9 minutes of match Croix Bethune has a natural hat trick in the first 20 minutes of @USC_WSoccer's NCAA Tournament game! 😳🤯😤 pic.twitter.com/AIX6BNKBbF — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) November 13, 2021 Three goals in nine minutes, one every three minutes, is quite good. That's what USC's Croix Bethune did in her team's match against Grand Canyon in the first round of the 2021 NCAA DI women's soccer tournament on Saturday afternoon. Simi Awujo added another goal for the Trojans in the 19th minute, and USC currently leads 4-0 in the first half. Check out Bethune's brilliant third goal below: 9' | GOAL USC!!! That's a hat trick for @CroixBethune and we have yet to hit the 10 minute mark!! 🤯🔥✌️ 📺 https://t.co/FWpw9uwPTd#FightOn | #BoldBrashBrave pic.twitter.com/l1zC1scITj — USC Women's Soccer (@USC_WSoccer) November 13, 2021 Tap or click here to view the full DI women's soccer bracket. 9:14 pm, November 13, 2021South Carolina upsets No. 2 North Carolina in first round A great pass from @pf_chang24 sets up @lucianazullo for a wide-open shot at the goal! pic.twitter.com/cHnKAAroCl — Gamecock Women's Soccer (@GamecockWSoccer) November 13, 2021 It didn't take long for more drama in the 2021 DI women's soccer tournament. After undefeated UCLA went down Friday night, No. 2 North Carolina fell to its southern rival South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. After 80 scoreless minutes, the Gamecocks broke the deadlock with a goal by Luciana Zullo in the 81st minute. South Carolina held on from there for the final 10 minutes to complete the upset. In another tight match Saturday afternoon, St. John's and Brown needed extra time to decide their matchup. The Red Storm's Ava Collins scored in the 99th minute for the only goal of the match to send St. John's to the second round. Click or tap here for the full bracket. 7:10 pm, November 13, 2021Georgetown scores 6 goals in second half, rolls to first-round win HOYAS WIN! Georgetown advances to the #NCAASoccer Second Round! Georgetown 6 Central Connecticut State 0 Final#HOYASAXA pic.twitter.com/3HSPlDNlTo — Georgetown Women's Soccer (@HoyasWSoc) November 13, 2021 Whatever happened at halftime of No. 3 Georgetown's match against Central Conn. St. on Saturday afternoon, the Hoyas need to bottle it up. After a scoreless first 45 minutes, Georgetown poured in 6 goals in the second half to win handily. The Hoyas did it with a pair of 3-goal surges in the second half. They scored three times in 13 minutes from the 56th to 69th minute then got 3 more, even quicker, from the 77th to 81st. Julia Leas scored two of the goals for Georgetown, which advances to the second round of the 2021 DI women's soccer championship. Click or tap here for the full bracket. Elsewhere in the early afternoon action on the pitch, Hofstra leads Providence 2-0 in the second half, Brown and St. John's are scoreless in the second half, and North Carolina and South Carolina have just kicked off. 3:11 pm, November 13, 2021DI women's soccer first round continues with 12 matches SaturdayThe first round of the 2021 DI women's soccer tournament continues Saturday, Nov. 13 with 12 more matches. The first round began on Friday with 15 matches that included a pair of significant upsets: UC Irvine stunned No. 2 seed and previously undefeated UCLA 1-0 and Samford knocked out No. 4 seed Auburn. The action and drama resumes Saturday afternoon featuring high seeds Rutgers, North Carolina, and Georgetown. Here is the full schedule for today (all times Eastern): No. 3 Georgetown vs. Central Connecticut State | 12 p.m. Brown vs. St. John's | 1 p.m. Hofstra vs. Providence | 1 p.m. No. 2 North Carolina vs. South Carolina | 2p.m. No. 4 Pepperdine vs. South Dakota State | 3 p.m. No. 1 Rutgers vs. Bucknell | POSTPONED due to weather and field conditions; rescheduled for Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. No. 3 USC vs. Grand Canyon | 4 p.m. Santa Clara vs. Stanford | 4 p.m. Xavier vs. Milwaukee | 4 p.m. No. 4 BYU vs. New Mexico | 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Loyola Chicago | 7 p.m. Washington State vs. Montana | 8 p.m. Click or tap here for the full DI women's soccer bracket. 3:32 am, November 13, 2021All 15 teams that advanced after Friday's slate of first round games Samford Athletics After a busy Friday slate of first round games in the NCAA Division I women's soccer tournament, there were a number of upsets and dominating performances alike. Notably, it was Samford, Saint Louis and UC Irvine that shocked the college soccer world. Click or tap here to view the full bracket. Let's start off with the Anteaters. UC Irvine executed the biggest surprise of the night, defeating the formerly 16-0 and only undefeated team remaining in Division I NCAA women's college soccer, the UCLA Bruins. Big West champion UC Irvine took the lead midway through the first half when Alyssa Moore scored on a header to put the Anteaters up 1-0. Overall, UCLA outshot UC Irvine 19-4, including 8-1 in shots on goal. UC Irvine goalkeeper Glo Hinojosa had herself a night, racking up seven saves against the Bruins. Samford knocked off four-seed Auburn 2-0 to remove the Tigers from of the tournament, despite Auburn outshooting Samford 15-6 in the loss. Saint Louis defeated Ole Miss in Oxford to earn its first NCAA tournament win since 2006, thanks to senior Hannah Friedrich, who holds the school record for game-winning goals with 15. Friedrich scored with one minute remaining to call game for the Billikens. Here are the final scores. Click or tap for final stats: Alabama 1, Clemson 0 Samford 2, Auburn 0 Virginia Tech 3, Ohio State 1 Tennessee 3, Lipscomb 0 Virginia 6, High Point 0 Princeton 2, Vermont 0 Penn State 3, Monmouth 1 Michigan 3, Bowling Green 0 Florida State 3, South Alabama 0 Duke 1, Old Dominion 0 Wisconsin 2, Butler 1 Arkansas 5, Northwestern State 1 Saint Louis 2, Ole Miss 1 TCU 8, TCU defeated Prairie View 8-0, while Arkansas routed Northwestern State 5-1. TCU will play Princeton in the second round. Arkansas will take on Virginia Tech. Click or tap here to view highlights from Arkansas's win. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:59 am, November 13, 2021Saint Louis gets first NCAA tournament victory in 15 years, knocks out Ole MissSaint Louis knocked out Ole Miss in Oxford to achieve its first NCAA tournament win since 2006. Senior Hannah Friedrich adds to her school record by notching her 15th career game-winning goal. This is her sixth in the 84th minute or later, scoring this one in the 89' of the match. 88’ | SLU 2 , OLE MISS 1 | BILLIKEN MAGIC! HANNAH FRIEDRICH! WOW! pic.twitter.com/iyohuwG2nh — Saint Louis Women's Soccer (@SLUWSoccer) November 13, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:03 am, November 13, 2021Score update for the final slate of today's first round matches Arkansas Athletics The last four games of the day are underway, with a berth to the second round of the NCAA tournament on the line. Scores: Arkansas 5, Northwestern State 1 -- 70' minute Ole Miss 1, Saint Louis 1 -- Halftime TCU 3, Prairie View 0 -- Halftime UCLA 0, UC Irvine 0 -- 1' minute share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:58 am, November 13, 2021Nine more teams secure second round spots Michigan Athletics After a flurry of first round games come to a close, we have recapped the teams who advanced: Samford 2, Auburn 0 Virginia Tech 3, Ohio State 1 Virginia 6, High Point 0 Princeton 2, Vermont 0 Penn State 3, Monmouth 1 Michigan 3, Bowling Green 0 Florida State 3, South Alabama 0 Duke 1, Old Dominion 0 Wisconsin 2, Butler 1 Auburn, Ohio State, High Point, Vermont, Monmouth, Bowling Green, South Alabama and Old Dominion have each been eliminated. Auburn is an upset to note, after coming in as a four seed. Auburn outshot Samford 15-6. Goalkeeper Morgan Mcaslan showed up big time for Samford, recording four saves on the night. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:41 am, November 13, 2021🚨 Upset watch: Samford leads Auburn 2-0Samford is currently leading 4-seed Auburn 2-0 with just 10 minutes remaining in regulation. Check out this beauty from Samford's Mary Raymond: 60' | 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐋𝐋𝐋𝐋𝐋‼️@maryraymonndd with a ROCKET to the upper left 90 to put the dogs on the board!!!! SAM 1 - 0 AU 🖥️ https://t.co/gaz7xWlHnL 📈 https://t.co/7RR4vvJciM#AllForSAMford pic.twitter.com/7rR3fl5IHj — Samford Soccer (@SamfordSoccer) November 13, 2021 76' | 𝐌𝐀𝐊𝐄 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐓𝐖𝐎 😤@tayloryount10 off the deflection for a BULLDOG GOAL!!! SAM 2 - 0 AU 🖥️ https://t.co/gaz7xWlHnL 📈 https://t.co/7RR4vvJciM#AllForSAMford pic.twitter.com/wySvmRaxbo — Samford Soccer (@SamfordSoccer) November 13, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:56 pm, November 12, 2021Tennessee dominates Lipscomb, heads to second roundAfter defeating Lipscomb 3-0, the Tennessee Volunteers will move to the second round of the NCAA tournament, where they await the winner of Washington State vs. Montana tomorrow. Tennessee led Lipscomb in total shots, 16-11, and in shots on goal, 8-3. Entering tonight's match, Lipscomb goalkeeper C.J. Graham held the nation's shutout record with 13 total shutouts. Tennessee is the first team to score three goals on Lipscomb all season. Moving on to the second round!#VolsWin pic.twitter.com/daw5qZdczm — Tennessee Soccer (@Vol_Soccer) November 12, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:28 pm, November 12, 2021Score update with nine first round games underway Tennessee Athletics So far, Alabama will move on after eliminating Clemson in the first round of the NCAA Division I women's soccer tournament. Nine other games are underway. Here are the current scores in the other first round matches: Tennessee 3, Lipscomb 0 -- 75' minute Auburn 0, Samford 0 -- 30' minute Duke 0, Old Dominion 0 -- 29' minute Florida State 2, South Alabama 0 -- 28' minute Michigan 1, Bowling Green 0 -- 32' minute Penn State 1, Monmouth 0 -- 34' minute Princeton 2, Vermont 0 -- 34' minute Virginia 3, High Point 0 -- 26' minute Virginia Tech 1, Ohio State 0 -- 28' minute share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:19 pm, November 12, 2021Alabama still leads Clemson 1-0, Tennessee underwayNow in the second half of play, Alabama still leads Clemson 1-0 with 37 minutes remaining. Alabama leads in shots, 9-6, and in shots on goal, 2-0. Tennessee vs. Lipscomb is now underway and scoreless in the first few minutes despite Tennessee leading the shot count 7-2. Vols attacking well so far as they lead the shot count 7-2.#Vols 0-0 Lipscomb [ 15' ] — Tennessee Soccer (@Vol_Soccer) November 12, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:34 pm, November 12, 2021First round begins Friday with 15 games The 2021 NCAA DI women's soccer tournament begins Friday, the first of three consecutive days with first round matches. Of the 32 first round games, 15 are set for Friday. Three of the four top seeds are in action on the first day: Duke, Florida State and Virginia. The fourth top seed, Rutgers, plays on Saturday. Here's Friday's schedule, with all times ET: Clemson vs. Alabama | 4 p.m. | WatchESPN No. 3 Tennessee vs. Lipscomb | 5 p.m. No. 1 Virginia vs. High Point | 6 p.m. | WatchESPN No. 1 Duke vs. Old Dominion | 6 p.m. | WatchESPN No. 1 Florida State vs. South Alabama | 6 p.m. | WatchESPN No. 2 Michigan vs. Bowling Green | 6 p.m. | Big Ten+ No. 4 Auburn vs. Samford | 6 p.m. | WatchESPN Penn State vs. Monmouth | 6 p.m. | Big Ten+ Princeton vs. Vermont | 6 p.m. | WatchESPN Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State | 6 p.m. | WatchESPN Wisconsin vs. Butler | 7 p.m. | Big Ten+ No. 2 Arkansas vs. Northwestern State | 7:30 p.m. | WatchESPN Ole Miss vs. Saint Louis | 8 p.m. | WatchESPN No. 4 TCU vs. Prairie View A&M | 8 p.m. | TCU live stream No. 2 UCLA vs. UC Irvine | 9 p.m. | UCLA live stream There are 15 more first round games on Saturday, with five more set for Sunday. First round winners advance to the second round on Friday, Nov. 19. Follow along all tournament long right here, or click or tap here for the interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:38 pm, November 9, 2021Complete tournament bracket predictions: Picking every game, through the College Cup Now that the 2021 DI women's soccer bracket is out, it's prediction time. NCAA.com soccer reporter Natalie Bode picked each and every tournament game, from the first round to the College Cup finals. Click or tap here to see her filled-in bracket and watch her breakdown of picks here. Here's Natalie's College Cup predictions: Semifinals: No. 1 Florida State over No. 2 Arkansas No. 1 Virginia over No. 2 UCLA Championship match: No. 1 Virginia over No. 1 Florida State You can see how the tournament unfolds starting with the first round this weekend, Nov. 12-14. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:32 pm, November 8, 2021Division I Women’s Soccer Championship selections announcedOn Monday, the 64-team field for the 2021 Division I Women’s Soccer Championship was announced. Click or tap here to view the complete field. 31 of the 64 teams automatically qualified, while the other 33 earned at-large bids decided by the NCAA DI Women’s Soccer Committee. You can view the complete, interactive bracket here. You can watch the full selection show below. DI Women's Soccer: 2021 Selection Show share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:57 pm, October 7, 2021How to watch the 2021 NCAA DI women's soccer selectionsThe Division I NCAA women's soccer selection show will take place on Monday, Nov. 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The selection show can be streamed live here on NCAA.com. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:55 pm, October 7, 20212021 Division I women's college cup schedule, dates EVENT DATE LOCATION Selection Show Monday, Nov. 8 N/A First round Friday, Nov. 12 - Sunday, Nov. 14 Campus sites Second round Friday, Nov. 19 Campus sites Third round Sunday, Nov. 21 Campus sites Quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27 Campus sites College Cup: Semifinal 1 Friday, Dec. 3 Santa Clara College Cup: Semifinal 2 Friday, Dec. 3 Santa Clara College Cup: Championship Sunday, Dec. 5 Santa Clara share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:54 pm, October 7, 2021How does the selection process work?The women's College Cup is comprised of the two semifinal games and championship game of the Division I women’s soccer championship tournament. There are 333 women’s soccer teams in Division I that are eligible for competition in the tournament. Of those 333, 64 will make the championship’s tournament field. The teams that qualify for the tournament field are split into two categories: 31 conference champions automatically receive invites to the tournament. 33 at-large teams are selected by the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee. The tournament field and bracket will be announced on Monday, Nov. 8 during the selection show. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:53 pm, October 7, 20212021 NCAA DI women's soccer tournament bracketHere is the 2021 season bracket. Click or tap here for another look. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:20 pm, October 7, 2021Recap: Last season's women's College CupAfter the College Cup was moved from the fall to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Clara secured the program's second national championship in May 2021. Santa Clara defeated Florida State 4-1 on penalty kicks for the national title. This is the program's first national championship since 2001. View the final stats here. A possession-heavy gameplan by FSU eventually backfired, as a critical giveaway by the Seminoles late in the game led to Santa Clara forward Kelsey Turnbow coming in unmarked and equalizing for her side in the 84th minute. Tied 1-1, this paved the way for Santa Clara to take Florida State to overtime and eventually a shootout. Here's how the full shootout went: Julie Doyle (Santa Clara) – Make Clara Robbins (Florida State) – Miss Sally Menti (Santa Clara) – Make Emily Madril (Florida State) – Miss Kelsey Turnbow (Santa Clara) – Make Gabby Carle (Florida State) – Make Izzy D'Aquila (Santa Clara) – Make Watch Izzy D'Aquila's game-clinching kick below: BRONCOS ARE CHAMPIONS ONCE AGAIN!@SCUWomensSoccer Izzy D'Aquila nails her PK defeating @FSUSoccer for the National Championship Title!#CollegeCup pic.twitter.com/RnYRdT3kyG — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) May 18, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:15 pm, October 7, 2021Every women's soccer national champion since 1982 Year Team (Record) Score Runner-Up Site 2020 Santa Clara (10-1-1) 1-1 (2ot, pk) Florida State Cary, N.C. 2019 Stanford (24-1-0) 0-0 (2ot, pk) North Carolina San Jose, Calif. 2018 Florida State (20-4-3) 1-0 North Carolina Cary, N.C. 2017 Stanford (23-1-0) 3-2 UCLA Orlando, Fla. 2016 Southern California (19-4-2) 3-1 West Virginia San Jose, Calif. 2015 Penn State (22-3-2) 1-0 Duke Cary, N.C. 2014 Florida State (23-1-1) 1-0 Virginia Boca Raton, Fla. 2013 UCLA (22-1-3) 1-0 (OT) Florida State Cary, N.C. 2012 North Carolina (15-5-3) 4-1 Penn State San Diego, Calif. 2011 Stanford (25-0-1) 1-0 Duke Kennesaw, Ga. 2010 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 Stanford Cary, N.C. 2009 North Carolina (23-3-1) 1-0 Stanford Texas A&M 2008 North Carolina (25-1-2) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C. 2007 Southern California (20-3-2) 2-0 Florida State Texas A&M 2006 North Carolina (27-1) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C. 2005 Portland (23-0-2) 4-0 UCLA Texas A&M 2004 *Notre Dame (25-1-1) 1-1 (2 ot, pk) UCLA Cary, N.C. 2003 North Carolina (27-0) 6-0 Connecticut Cary, N.C. 2002 Portland (20-4-2) 2-1 (2 ot) Santa Clara Austin, Texas 2001 Santa Clara (23-2) 1-0 North Carolina SMU 2000 North Carolina (21-3) 2-1 UCLA San Jose State 1999 North Carolina (24-2) 2-0 Notre Dame San Jose State 1998 Florida (26-1) 1-0 North Carolina UNC Greensboro 1997 North Carolina (27-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut UNC Greensboro 1996 North Carolina (25-1) 1-0 (2 ot) Notre Dame Santa Clara 1995 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 (3 ot) Portland North Carolina 1994 North Carolina (25-1-1) 5-0 Notre Dame Portland 1993 North Carolina (23-0) 6-0 George Mason North Carolina 1992 North Carolina (25-0) 9-1 Duke North Carolina 1991 North Carolina (25-0) 3-1 Wisconsin North Carolina 1990 North Carolina (24-0) 6-0 Connecticut North Carolina 1989 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College North Carolina State 1988 North Carolina (18-0-3) 4-1 North Carolina State North Carolina 1987 North Carolina (23-0-1) 1-0 Massachusetts Massachusetts 1986 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College George Mason 1985 George Mason (18-2-1) 2-0 North Carolina George Mason 1984 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut North Carolina 1983 North Carolina (19-1) 4-0 George Mason UCF 1982 North Carolina (19-2) 2-0 UCF UCF *Declared champion on the basis of penalty kicks. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link