2021 NCAA DI women's soccer tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

Watch Rutgers' relentless attack result in game's first goal on FOURTH effort

Six matches, six shutouts. That was the story on Sunday afternoon in the final six matches of the first round of the 2021 DI women's soccer championship.

No. 1 Rutgers and No. 3 Notre Dame led the way, outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 6-0.

Memphis, Wake Forest, North Carolina State, and SMU all advanced to the second round as well. Check out all of their scores and stats at the links below:

Click or tap here for the full bracket of the 2021 DI women's soccer tournament.

With the first round in the books, round two will commence on Thursday, Nov. 18.