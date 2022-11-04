Live updates from the 2022 DI women's soccer championship

The 2022 DI women's soccer selection show is Monday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. ET on NCAA.com. We'll have the official bracket for the 2022 DI women's soccer championship shortly after. This will be the sport's 41st year of crowning an NCAA champion. Here's how to watch the selection show.

When: Monday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Live here on NCAA.com

The 2022 championship field will consist of 64 teams with the tournament running from Nov. 11 through Dec. 5. The College Cup, consisting of the national semifinals and finals will be held in Cary, North Carolina.