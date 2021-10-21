ACC women's soccer race tightens up after a 2-2 slugfest between No. 1 Florida State and No. 7 North Carolina

Last Updated 11:02 PM, October 21, 2021Natalie Bode ACC women's soccer race tightens up after a 2-2 slugfest between No. 1 Florida State and No. 7 North CarolinaShare 5 women's college soccer players to watch in the 2021 preseason top 25 2:30 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest2:37 am, October 22, 2021Recap: No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 7 North Carolina ends in a 2-2 tie Florida State Athletics After 110 minutes of play, including 90 minutes of regulation and two overtime periods, this top ten ACC showdown ends in a 2-2 tie. With the draw, No. 1 Florida State and No. 2 Virginia are now tied for first place in the ACC. Florida State came out on the front foot, with Beata Olsson scoring within the first minute of the match. Olsson caught North Carolina goalkeeper Claudia Dickey off of her line to earn the 1-0 start. With under 15 minutes remaining in the first half, Emily Murphy connected with Isabel Cox, who slotted a goal back post and tied the game up for North Carolina to enter halftime at 1-1. The second half saw goals from that same duo once again, with Cox scoring in the 61' minute and Olsson finding the back of the net in the 79' minute. Both earned a brace for their side on goals that were set up from a through ball, finished to the near post by Cox and to the back post by Olsson. The overtime period saw a handful of chances from both sides, with North Carolina having the slight edge in momentum in the final moments. Still, Florida State outshot North Carolina 16-12 in the match, including 6-4 in shots on goal. North Carolina committed 14 fouls to Florida State's 10, and had the slight advantage in corner kicks at 5-3. This is the first ACC match this season where Florida State has given up more than one corner kick to an opponent. Florida State's 14 match win streak, the longest active streak in the NCAA, has been snapped after this match against the Tar Heels. The Seminoles remain unbeaten at 14-0-1. North Carolina moves to 10-2-3 on the season. Anson Dorrance remains at win number 899. What's at stake: Florida State comes into this match as the only unbeaten and untied team left in Division I women's soccer. A loss tonight would blemish the Seminoles perfect record, along with a nation leading 14 game winning streak. A tie tonight for the Seminoles would be their first tie of the season, and leave them tied for first place in the ACC with Virginia. North Carolina is fighting to gain points to secure a top six spot in the ACC to earn a conference tournament berth. North Carolina has never missed the ACC tournament in the history of the program. With a win, North Carolina head coach Anson Dorrance would pick up his 900th win in history and extend the largest win column held by any women's soccer head coach in NCAA history. Beata Olsson finds the back of the net once again as the Seminoles tie it up 2-2 with under 10 minutes remaining in the second half. Beatta Olsson received the pass, took one touch and slotted the ball back post to put the Seminoles up and secure the brace. Who else but Beata‼ 📺: @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/1TPIpurqRE — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 22, 2021 The Tar Heels take the lead with under 30 minutes in the second half as Isabel Cox secures the brace and puts her team up 2-1. Cox received a pass from Emily Moxley and buried it from close range. North Carolina leads Florida State 2-1 with plenty of time left to play. HAVE A NIGHT, ISABEL COX!! 👏👏👏 Tune in for the rest of this one: https://t.co/AmaPN4gWZV pic.twitter.com/LIJuNC9lVx — UNC Women's Soccer (@uncwomenssoccer) October 22, 2021 Prior to this match, Florida State came in holding 71% of all possession against its opponents in its last 14 matches, and the same was true in this one. The Seminoles outshot the Tar Heels 9-5 overall, including 3-1 in shots on goal and held the majority of possession. North Carolina, however, is the first team in the ACC to get more than one corner kick against Florida State since the beginning of conference play. All even at the half at Dorrance Field. Seventh-ranked UNC and top-ranked FSU knotted at 1. Two big-time goals. Cox's 3rd of the year for UNC. More action to follow. #GoHeels @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/wNuTb7Soyz — UNC Women's Soccer (@uncwomenssoccer) October 22, 2021 Emily Murphy set up Isabel Cox on a beautiful through ball to tie it up 1-1 with under 15 minutes remaining in the first half. Murphy came off the bench and made an immediate impact to get the Tar Heels back in this one. Murphy ➡️ Cox to tie the game!! Watch the rest of the first half: https://t.co/AmaPN4gWZV pic.twitter.com/v8n1GfXwWl — UNC Women's Soccer (@uncwomenssoccer) October 22, 2021 Despite that, the Tar Heels still sit in the United Soccer Coaches' top 10 and come in at 10-2-2 overall. No. 1 Florida State on the other hand has consistently been on top. The Seminoles are the only active Division I women's soccer team without a loss or a tie this season, entering this match at 14-0-0. The Seminoles return 10 of their 11 starters from the 2021 title game where they finished runner up. The last time these two programs met was in the ACC Championship, where Florida State defeated North Carolina 3-2 last season. What you need to know: When: 8 p.m. E.T. Friday, Sept. 17 Where: Chapel Hill, N.C. Stream: ESPN+ Stats: click here for stats ⚽️TUNE IN⚽️ No. 1 @FSUSoccer 🆚 No. 7 @uncwomenssoccer ⏰8:00PM ET 💻ESPN+ 📊 https://t.co/ROh5xdnZOJ#NCAASoccer pic.twitter.com/sO363smoL8 — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) October 21, 2021 North Carolina vs. Florida State is always a must-watch match in women's soccer. This time around, No. 7 North Carolina enters in an unusual situation, where they have been upset twice so far in conference play, once by Duke earlier in the season, and then by NC State earlier this week. Despite that, the Tar Heels still sit in the United Soccer Coaches' top 10 and come in at 10-2-2 overall. Florida State on the other hand has been dominant. The Seminoles are the only active Division I women's soccer team without a loss or a tie this season. Florida State enters this match 14-0-0 as the number one team in the country. This is no surprise, as the Seminoles return 10 of their 11 starters from the 2021 title game where they finished runner up. The FSU offense has recently scored at least three goals in five consecutive games. The last time these two programs met was in the ACC Championship, where Florida State defeated North Carolina 3-2 last season. What you need to know: When: 8 p.m. E.T. Friday, Sept. 17 Where: Chapel Hill, N.C. Stream: ESPN+ Stats: click here for stats Series history The Tar Heels lead the series 29-11-4 all-time. In Chapel Hill, North Carolina leads Florida State 10-2-3. This will be the 45th meeting between the two programs. The Seminoles are 9-5-2 in the last 16 matches of the series against North Carolina, dating back to 2011. Florida State has won three of the last four meetings. Quick facts Florida State is on a nation-leading 14 game winning streak, including an 11 game road streak heading into this match. FSU has had a record 17 individuals score a goal this season. That is more goal scorers than 122 division 1 teams have goals scored. UNC has been shutout three times in seven ACC games but was out-scored just 2-0 in those games. It's the first time UNC has been kept off the scoreboard three times in regular-season league action since 2016. With a win, North Carolina head coach Anson Dorrance would pick up his 900th win in history. His current 899 wins are the most by any women's soccer program and the most by any women's soccer head coach in NCAA history. Former Connecticut head coach Len Tsantiris is second with 570 wins. Time: 8 p.m. ET Date: Thursday, Oct. 21 Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV channel: ACC Network Live stats: Click or tap here North Carolina is No. 7, dropping four spots from last week after falling to rival NC State on Saturday. Through Games OCT. 19, 2021 RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Florida State (31) 843 14-0-0 1 2 Virginia (2) 810 13-1-1 2 3 Pepperdine 747 13-1-0 4 4 Arkansas (1) 728 12-2-0 6 5 Southern California 681 11-2-0 5 6 Duke 658 10-2-1 8 7 North Carolina 631 10-2-2 3 8 UCLA 609 12-0-2 7 9 Rutgers 588 13-2-0 9 10 Tennessee 545 13-1-0 10 11 TCU 518 13-2-1 11 12 BYU 432 9-3-1 15 13 Ole Miss 395 11-2-2 18 14 Stanford 384 10-3-1 13 15 Notre Dame 345 12-2-1 17 16 SMU 297 8-2-2 20 17 Xavier 269 14-1-1 NR 18 Purdue 240 11-3-2 19 19 Auburn 205 11-3-0 23 20 Georgetown 197 9-0-6 NR 21 Texas 161 8-3-4 25 22 South Florida 113 9-3-2 NR 23 Memphis 94 10-2-1 14 24 Penn State 88 10-5-0 NR 25 Hofstra 69 12-2-1 12 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link