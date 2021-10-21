ACC women's soccer race tightens up after a 2-2 slugfest between No. 1 Florida State and No. 7 North Carolina

Florida State Athletics

After 110 minutes of play, including 90 minutes of regulation and two overtime periods, this top ten ACC showdown ends in a 2-2 tie.

With the draw, No. 1 Florida State and No. 2 Virginia are now tied for first place in the ACC.

Florida State came out on the front foot, with Beata Olsson scoring within the first minute of the match. Olsson caught North Carolina goalkeeper Claudia Dickey off of her line to earn the 1-0 start.

With under 15 minutes remaining in the first half, Emily Murphy connected with Isabel Cox, who slotted a goal back post and tied the game up for North Carolina to enter halftime at 1-1.

The second half saw goals from that same duo once again, with Cox scoring in the 61' minute and Olsson finding the back of the net in the 79' minute. Both earned a brace for their side on goals that were set up from a through ball, finished to the near post by Cox and to the back post by Olsson.

The overtime period saw a handful of chances from both sides, with North Carolina having the slight edge in momentum in the final moments. Still, Florida State outshot North Carolina 16-12 in the match, including 6-4 in shots on goal. North Carolina committed 14 fouls to Florida State's 10, and had the slight advantage in corner kicks at 5-3. This is the first ACC match this season where Florida State has given up more than one corner kick to an opponent.

Florida State's 14 match win streak, the longest active streak in the NCAA, has been snapped after this match against the Tar Heels. The Seminoles remain unbeaten at 14-0-1.

North Carolina moves to 10-2-3 on the season. Anson Dorrance remains at win number 899.