Live coverage of the 2020-21 DI women's soccer championship

Last Updated 10:56 AM, May 11, 2021Live coverage of the 2020-21 DI women's soccer championship 10:10 pm, May 9, 2021Florida State, North Carolina, Santa Clara, Virginia secure semifinals spots Florida State Athletics The quarterfinals of the DI women's soccer championships have concluded and just four teams remain in the 2020-21 DI women's soccer tournament. Top seeds No. 1 Florida State and No. 2 North Carolina advanced to the College Cup with wins today and so did No. 11 Santa Clara and the tournament's final unranked team, Virginia. The College Cup semifinal games will be played on May 13 with the championship game on May 17. Click or tap here to see the full bracket. Below are the results from the quarterfinals: No. 1 Florida State 0, No. 9 Duke 0 (FSU advances 5-3 on PKs) No. 2 North Carolina 1, No. 7 Texas A&M 0 Virginia 1, No. 4 TCU 0 No. 11 Santa Clara 1, No. 14 Clemson 0 Here's the semifinals schedule. Times are ET. No. 1 Florida State vs. Virginia | May 13 | 6 p.m. No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Santa Clara | May 13 | 8:30 p.m. 11:02 pm, May 9, 2021Virginia shocks No. 4 TCU, advances to the College Cup Virginia Athletics The only unranked team left in the DI women's soccer tournament has advanced to the semifinals. Virginia upsets No. 4 seed TCU 1-0 to secure a spot in the College Cup. After 60 minutes of scoreless play, Lizzy Sieracki netted her first goal of the season off a corner kick from Lia Godfrey. The header gave the Cavaliers a 1-0 lead. Virginia will face top seed Florida State in the semifinals on May 13. Click or tap here to see the full bracket. 10:44 pm, May 9, 2021Santa Clara clinches spot in the College Cup Santa Clara Athletics No. 11 Santa Clara advances to the semifinals after defeating No. 14 Clemson 1-0. The Broncos scored the game's only point in the 19th minute on Sally Menti's goal. Izzy D'Aquila earned the assist. Santa Clara will face No. 2 seed North Carolina in the semifinals on May 13. Click or tap here to see the full bracket. The Seminoles went the full 110 minutes of regulation and extra time without a goal before eight balls found the back of the net during the shootout. FSU joins UNC as the first two teams to secure spots in the College Cup. Semifinal games will be played on May 13 with the championship game on May 17. Click or tap here to see the full bracket. The remaining quarterfinal games will be played tonight. No. 4 TCU vs. Virginia | 5 p.m. | Watch live No. 11 Santa Clara vs. No. 14 Clemson | 5 p.m. | Watch live 6:55 pm, May 9, 2021UNC heads to College Cup UNC is the first team to earn a spot in the women's College Cup after a 1-0 win in the quarterfinals over Texas A&M. The only goal in the match came in the 43rd minute from Rachael Dorwart. Semifinal games will be played on May 13 with the championship game on May 17. Click or tap here to see the full bracket. Below is a schedule of today's evening games. All times are ET. No. 4 TCU vs. Virginia | 5 p.m. | Watch live No. 11 Santa Clara vs. No. 14 Clemson | 5 p.m. | Watch live 4:23 am, May 6, 2021Third round results, quarterfinal matchups set for May 9 There were eight games Wednesday in the third round of the 2020-21 DI women's soccer championship. The first matches kicked off with No. 9 seed Duke's 1-0 victory over Ole Miss and No. 7 seed Texas A&M defeating No. 10 seed Oklahoma State in penalty kicks. Later winners included seeded teams No. 1 Florida State, No. 2 North Carolina, No. 4 TCU, No. 11 Santa Clara, Virginia and No. 14 Clemson. The Tigers upset No. 3 UCLA on PKs and Virginia charged into the quarterfinals as the only unseeded team behind a hat trick from star forward Diana Ordonez. She helped propel the Cavs over Rice, 3-0. The tournament continues Sunday, May 9 with the quarterfinals. Here are the complete results from Wednesday's third round action: No. 9 seed Duke 1, Ole Miss 0 No. 7 seed Texas A&M 3, No. 10 seed Oklahoma State 3 (4-3 in PKs) No. 1 seed Florida State 3, Penn State 1 No. 2 seed North Carolina 1, Washington 0 No. 4 seed TCU 1, No. 13 seed Georgetown 1 (3-1 in PKs) No. 14 seed Clemson 1, No. 3 seed UCLA 1 (6-5 in PKs) Virginia 3, Rice 0 No. 11 seed Santa Clara 2, No. 6 seed Arkansas 0 You can view the updated, interactive bracket here. Here is the schedule for the quarterfinals. All times ET. No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 9 Duke | 1 p.m. on May 9 No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Texas A&M | 1 p.m. on May 9 No. 11 Santa Clara vs. No. 14 Clemson | 5 p.m. on May 9 No. 4 TCU vs. Virginia | 5 p.m. on May 9 1:43 am, May 6, 2021No. 4 TCU, No. 14 Clemson advance to quarterfinals after PK shootouts Even after a lightning delay, No. 4 TCU found a way to hold off an upset bid from No. 13 Georgetown. After the Hoyas struck first, thanks to Maya Fernandez-Powell's goal in the 31', the Horned Frogs battled back as Michelle Slater scored in the 77' and tied the match up in the second half. The two teams were held scoreless through the remainder of the second half and two periods of extra time. Once TCU got past the weather delay — with Georgetown going up 1-0 in PKs — the Horned Frogs netted three consecutive PKs in a row to take the match 1-1 (3-1 in PKs). No. 3 UCLA, on the other hand, was given the opposite result after its penalty kick duel with No. 14 Clemson. The Tigers held a 1-0 lead late into the second half when Bruins midfielder Olivia Athens headed the ball in after the ball was battered around within the Clemson defense to tie the match up 1-1 in the 87th minute. After two scoreless periods of extra time, Clemson goalkeeper Hensley Hancuff blocked a final PK attempt from UCLA to solidify Clemson's 6-5 win over UCLA in PKs. You can keep up with all of the scores of the DI women's soccer championship round of 16 here. 1:27 am, May 6, 2021UCLA-Clemson, TCU-Georgetown to resume shortlyNo. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Clemson and No. 4 TCU vs. No. 13 Georgetown will resume their PK shootouts at around 9:35 p.m. ET. Both matches were delayed right at the beginning of each PK shootout due to lightning in the area. UCLA-Clemson are starting at 0-0, while TCU will look to battle back from a 1-0 PK deficit. 12:43 am, May 6, 2021UCLA-Clemson, TCU-Georgetown in weather delayBoth matchups, between No. 3 UCLA and No. 14 Clemson and No. 4 TCU and No. 13 Georgetown, are in the midst of a weather delay, due to lightning in the area. Both matches are tied 1-1 and are either heading into are in the midst of a penalty kick shootout. Georgetown is currently up 1-0 on TCU, while UCLA and Clemson are still waiting to begin the shootout. As of a result, the 9 p.m. ET slated matches of No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Santa Clara and Virginia vs. Rice will have their start times pushed back. Keep posted right here to NCAA.com for further updates. 8:02 pm, May 5, 2021No. 7 Texas A&M holds off No. 10 Oklahoma State in PKs In a match where the Aggies dominated offensively from start to finish, Oklahoma State was not going to go down easy. Texas A&M out-shot Oklahoma State 38-11 including putting 16 shots on goal, compared to OSU's five, as A&M seemed to command the match on the offensive end from start to finish. That didn't stop OSU though, as forward Gabriella Coleman struck first with a 15' goal to give OK State a 1-0 lead. The Aggies battled back though to score two consecutive goals of their own. Taylor Ziemer netted a goal at the 17-minute mark, followed by a late first-half strike by forward Ali Russell. Olyvia Dowell and Gabriella Coleman got OSU back in the lead with two second-half goals before Taylor Pounds scored the last goal of regulation for the Aggies to tie that match-up 3-3, with just 10 minutes left on the clock. After two scoreless halves of overtime, Texas A&M was able to edge Oklahoma State thanks to a penalty kick goal by Laney Carroll to give the Aggies a 4-3 edge in PKs. No. 7 Texas A&M will advance to the quarterfinals of the DI women's soccer championship on May 9. The Aggies will face the winner of No. 2 North Carolina vs. Washington. You can keep up with all of the scores of the DI women's soccer championship round of 16 here. 2:00 am, May 2, 2021Second round schedule, scores for Saturday, May 1 Duke women's soccer beat Arizona State on Saturday. The second round of the 2020-21 DI women's soccer championship is complete. Eight teams advanced on Saturday, following the eight winners on Friday to make up the third round participants. In Saturday's action, No. 1 Florida State cruised into the third round, while Rice followed with an upset of No. 5 West Virginia. No. 9 Duke advanced to close out the early window, needing extra time to get by Arizona State. Later, Virginia and Penn State upset seeded teams No. 12 BYU and No. 16 Vanderbilt before No. 6 Arkansas, No. 13 Georgetown and No. 11 Santa Clara advanced. Here is the full list of Saturday scores: No. 1 Florida State 3, Milwaukee 0 Rice 1, No. 5 West Virginia 0 No. 9 Duke 2, Arizona State 1 (OT) Virginia 2, No. 12 BYU 0 Penn State 2, No. 16 Vanderbilt 0 No. 6 Arkansas 3, Utah Valley 1 No. 13 Georgetown 1, South Carolina 0 No. 11 Santa Clara 4, Ohio State 1 Click or tap here for a printable bracket. Here is the schedule for the third round. All times ET. No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State | 12 p.m. on May 5 No. 9 Duke vs. Ole Miss | 12 p.m. on May 5 No. 1 Florida State vs. Penn State | 3 p.m. on May 5 No. 2 North Carolina vs. Washington | 3 p.m. on May 5 No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Clemson | 6 p.m. on May 5 No. 4 TCU vs. No. 13 Georgetown | 6 p.m. on May 5 No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Santa Clara | 9 p.m. on May 5 Rice vs. Virginia | 9 p.m. on May 5 1:51 am, May 1, 2021Round 2 results from Friday; 8 more matches slated for Saturday The second round of the 2020-21 DI women's soccer championship continues Saturday with eight matches in action starting at 12 p.m. ET. On Friday, North Carolina, UCLA, Texas A&M, TCU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Clemson and Washington all clinched spots in the third round. Friday's matches were highlighted by some intense extra-time play in three matches. Ole Miss pulled the biggest upset of the day, shocking No. 8 Southern Cal in penalty kicks (3-2). Goalkeeper Ashley Orkus held the backline strong for Ole Miss, recording eight saves in the match. Washington also forced an upset in a defensive bout with No. 15 Saint Louis. The Huskies went on to advance in PKs 4-3. No. 14 Clemson also went down to the wire against Rutgers. The Tigers advanced on penalty kicks (5-3) after extra time. Here are all of Friday's second round results: No. 2 North Carolina def. Denver 2-0 No. 3 UCLA def. Iowa 2-1 No. 7 Texas A&M def. South Florida 2-0 No. 4 TCU def. New Mexico 6-2 Ole Miss def. No. 8 Southern Cal 2-2 (3-2) PKs No. 10 Oklahoma State def. South Alabama 7-0 No. 14 Clemson def. Rutgers 1-1 (5-3) PKs Washington def. No. 15 Saint Louis 0-0 (4-3) in PKs Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket. Here is the printable bracket .PDF. Here is Saturday's second-round schedule, including live streams. All times ET. No. 1 Florida State vs. Milwaukee | 12 p.m. on May 1 | Watch live No. 5 West Virginia vs. Rice | 12 p.m. on May 1 | Watch live No. 9 Duke vs. Arizona State | 12 p.m. on May 1 | Watch live No. 12 BYU vs. Virginia | 3 p.m. on May 1 No. 16 Vanderbilt vs. Penn State | 3 p.m. on May 1 | Watch live No. 6 Arkansas vs. Utah Valley | 4 p.m. on May 1 | Watch live No. 13 Georgetown vs. South Carolina | 6 p.m. on May 1 No. 11 Santa Clara vs. Ohio State | 8 p.m. on May 1 | Watch Utah Valley's win was notable in particular as the Wolverines picked up the program's first-ever NCAA tournament victory in a 1-0 decision against Memphis. Here's how every match went down on Wednesday: Arizona State def. Siena 4-0 Milwaukee def. Elon 1-0 Rice def. Furman 3-1 Utah Valley def. Memphis 1-0 South Carolina def. Montana 1-0 Penn State def. Alabama State 5-0 Virginia def. SIU-Edwardsville 3-1 Ohio State def. Stony Brook 5-1 Sadie Brockbank sends us to the second round and first NCAA Tournament win in program history! #GoUVU #UVUwsoc #ncaasoccer pic.twitter.com/N6J9HGK4QW — UVU Women's Soccer (@UVUwsoc) April 28, 2021 The 16 seeded teams await in the second round, which begins on Friday, April 30. You can view the interactive tournament bracket here and the printable bracket here. Here is the complete schedule for the second round. All times ET. No. 2 North Carolina vs. Denver | 3 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 3 UCLA vs. Iowa | 3 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 7 Texas A&M vs. South Florida | 3 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 4 TCU vs. New Mexico | 6 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 8 Southern California vs. Ole Miss | 6 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 14 Clemson vs. Rutgers | 7 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 10 Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama | 7 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 15 St. Louis vs. Washington | 7 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 1 Florida State vs. Milwaukee | 12 p.m. on May 1 | Watch live No. 5 West Virginia vs. Rice | 12 p.m. on May 1 | Watch live No. 9 Duke vs. Arizona State | 12 p.m. on May 1 | Watch live No. 12 BYU vs. Virginia | 3 p.m. on May 1 No. 16 Vanderbilt vs. Penn State | 3 p.m. on May 1 | Watch live No. 6 Arkansas vs. Utah Valley | 4 p.m. on May 1 | Watch live No. 13 Georgetown vs. South Carolina | 6 p.m. on May 1 No. 11 Santa Clara vs. Ohio State | 8 p.m. on May 1 | Watch live share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:10 am, April 28, 2021Tuesday's first round results Iowa Athletics Tuesday's first round in the 2020-21 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship saw 16 teams play in a slate of eight games. Iowa, South Florida, Denver, Ole Miss, New Mexico, Rutgers, South Alabama and Washington are the first eight teams to advance to the second round. Ole Miss and Nevada escaped penalty shootouts with victories. The other eight first round games will be played tomorrow, Wednesday, April 28. Here's what happened on Tuesday: Iowa def. Campbell 1-0 South Florida def. Central Connecticut State 3-0 Denver def. Loyola Chicago 3-1 Ole Miss def. Bowling Green 0-0 (4-3 PKs) New Mexico def. Navy 1-1 (4-2 PKs) Rutgers def. Southeastern Louisiana 1-0 South Alabama def. Colorado 1-0 Washington def. Liberty 3-0 .@madihirschman with the finisher! Lobos head to the next round and face @TCUSoccer on Friday.#GoLobos pic.twitter.com/SgjCf5QRa7 — Lobo Women's Soccer (@UNMLoboWSoccer) April 28, 2021 The winners of the first round matchups will advance to the second round, where the 16 seeded teams will begin their participation in the championship bracket. Second round games will kick off starting Friday, April 30. Here's how the second round matchups are looking. All times ET: No. 2 North Carolina vs. Denver | 3 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 3 UCLA vs. Iowa | 3 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 7 Texas A&M vs. South Florida | 3 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 8 Southern California vs. Ole Miss | 6 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 4 TCU vs. New Mexico | 6 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 14 Clemson vs. Rutgers | 7 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 10 Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama | 7 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 15 St. Louis vs. Washington | 7 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live Click or tap here to see the complete interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:56 pm, April 19, 20212020 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship Selections Announced NCAA.com The field of 48 teams, which will compete for the 39th NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship, was announced this afternoon by the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee. Twenty-nine conferences were granted automatic bids for the 2020 championship, while the remaining 19 teams were selected at-large. The entire tournament will be held in Cary, North Carolina and the surrounding areas. Games will be held on campus at Campbell, East Carolina and the University of North Carolina Wilmington, in addition to Bryan Park (Greensboro), J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex (Wilson), Sportsplex (Mathews) and WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary). Get the printable bracket here See the interactive bracket here The No. 1 overall seed is Florida State, the automatic qualifier out of the Atlantic Coast Conference with an 11-0 record, while North Carolina was the No. 2 seed after finishing the regular season with a 15-1 record and its only blemish coming at the hands of the top-seeded Seminoles. The Atlantic Coast Conference, Pacific-12 Conference and the Southeastern Conference led all conferences with five teams in the tournament. The Big Ten followed with four representatives in this year's tournament. First round action will be played April 27-28, while the second rounds will be held April 30-May 1. The third round will be May 5, with the quarterfinals on May 9. This will mark the first time the College Cup will feature the Division I men’s and women’s soccer national champions being crowned on the same weekend. The women’s semifinals will be held May 13 with the men’s semifinals following on May 14. The championship games will be played May 17 at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. Each of the first four rounds will be available on NCAA.com, while the women’s national semifinals will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and the final will be broadcast live on ESPNU. CONFERENCES RECEIVING AUTOMATIC QUALIFICATIONS (29): Conference school America East Conference Stony Brook American Athletic Conference South Florida Atlantic 10 Conference Saint Louis Atlantic Coast Conference Florida State ASUN Conference Liberty Big 12 Conference TCU Big East Conference Georgetown Big Sky Conference Montana Big South Conference Campbell Big Ten Conference Iowa Colonial Athletic Association Elon Conference USA Rice Horizon League Milwaukee Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Siena Mid-American Conference Bowling Green Missouri Valley Conference Loyola Chicago Mountain West Conference New Mexico Northeast Conference Central Connecticut State Ohio Valley Conference SIUE Pac-12 Conference UCLA Patriot League Navy Southeastern Conference Vanderbilt Southern Conference Furman Southland Conference Southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Athletic Conference Alabama State The Summit League Denver Sun Belt Conference South Alabama West Coast Conference Santa Clara Western Athletic Conference Utah Valley share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:19 pm, April 9, 2021Everything you need to know for the selection showWhen: The 2021 DI women's soccer championship selection show is scheduled for Monday, April 19 at 1 p.m. ET. Where: You can watch the selection show right here on NCAA.com. The 2021 DI women's soccer championship will take place from April 27-May 17 in Cary, North Carolina, and the surrounding areas. Forty-eight teams will be selected to compete in a single-elimination tournament for this year's College Cup. Below is the full championship schedule ROUND DAY DATE Selection Show Monday April 19 First round Tuesday-Wednesday April 27-28 Second round Friday-Saturday April 30-May 1 Third round Wednesday May 5 Quarterfinals Sunday May 9 National semifinals Thursday May 13 National championship Monday May 17 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:10 pm, April 9, 2021Attendance policy for women’s soccer championshipThe Division I Women’s Soccer committee intends to provide some opportunity for family and friends to attend the championships. They will follow the NCAA Medical Advisory Group guidelines, and the maximum allowable capacity will be 25 percent.share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:41 pm, April 9, 2021Championship HistoryStanford defeated North Carolina to take home the women's soccer national championship last season. It was the Cardinal's third College Cup. The thrilling match came down to penalty kicks after the teams went scoreless in regulation and two overtimes. Stanford defeats North Carolina 5-4 in penalty kicks for the 2019 title Click or tap here for the full final scores from the 2019 championships. The Fall 2020 championship was postponed amid COVID-19 concerns. Below is the year-by-year national championship history since 1982. Year Team (Record) Score Runner-Up Site 2019 Stanford (24-1-0) 0-0 (2ot, pk) North Carolina San Jose, Calif. 2018 Florida State (20-4-3) 1-0 North Carolina Cary, N.C. 2017 Stanford (23-1-0) 3-2 UCLA Orlando, Fla. 2016 Southern California (19-4-2) 3-1 West Virginia San Jose, Calif. 2015 Penn State (22-3-2) 1-0 Duke Cary, N.C. 2014 Florida State (23-1-1) 1-0 Virginia Boca Raton, Fla. 2013 UCLA (22-1-3) 1-0 (OT) Florida State Cary, N.C. 2012 North Carolina (15-5-3) 4-1 Penn State San Diego, Calif. 2011 Stanford (25-0-1) 1-0 Duke Kennesaw, Ga. 2010 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 Stanford Cary, N.C. 2009 North Carolina (23-3-1) 1-0 Stanford Texas A&M 2008 North Carolina (25-1-2) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C. 2007 Southern California (20-3-2) 2-0 Florida State Texas A&M 2006 North Carolina (27-1) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C. 2005 Portland (23-0-2) 4-0 UCLA Texas A&M 2004 *Notre Dame (25-1-1) 1-1 (2 ot, pk) UCLA Cary, N.C. 2003 North Carolina (27-0) 6-0 Connecticut Cary, N.C. 2002 Portland (20-4-2) 2-1 (2 ot) Santa Clara Austin, Texas 2001 Santa Clara (23-2) 1-0 North Carolina SMU 2000 North Carolina (21-3) 2-1 UCLA San Jose State 1999 North Carolina (24-2) 2-0 Notre Dame San Jose State 1998 Florida (26-1) 1-0 North Carolina UNC Greensboro 1997 North Carolina (27-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut UNC Greensboro 1996 North Carolina (25-1) 1-0 (2 ot) Notre Dame Santa Clara 1995 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 (3 ot) Portland North Carolina 1994 North Carolina (25-1-1) 5-0 Notre Dame Portland 1993 North Carolina (23-0) 6-0 George Mason North Carolina 1992 North Carolina (25-0) 9-1 Duke North Carolina 1991 North Carolina (25-0) 3-1 Wisconsin North Carolina 1990 North Carolina (24-0) 6-0 Connecticut North Carolina 1989 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College North Carolina State 1988 North Carolina (18-0-3) 4-1 North Carolina State North Carolina 1987 North Carolina (23-0-1) 1-0 Massachusetts Massachusetts 1986 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College George Mason 1985 George Mason (18-2-1) 2-0 North Carolina George Mason 1984 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut North Carolina 1983 North Carolina (19-1) 4-0 George Mason UCF 1982 North Carolina (19-2) 2-0 UCF UCF *Declared champion on the basis of penalty kicks. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link