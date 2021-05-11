Live coverage of the 2020-21 DI women's soccer championship

Florida State Athletics

The quarterfinals of the DI women's soccer championships have concluded and just four teams remain in the 2020-21 DI women's soccer tournament. Top seeds No. 1 Florida State and No. 2 North Carolina advanced to the College Cup with wins today and so did No. 11 Santa Clara and the tournament's final unranked team, Virginia.

The College Cup semifinal games will be played on May 13 with the championship game on May 17.

Below are the results from the quarterfinals:

Here's the semifinals schedule. Times are ET.