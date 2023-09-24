Dramatic last-second goal forces draw in No. 1 UNC vs. No. 3 Florida State

After a neck-and-neck performance that saw No. 1 UNC respond twice, it was No. 3 FSU's dramatic last-second goal that determined the final score of the highly anticipated Top-3 matchup. The Heels saw one short glimpse of victory scoring a go-ahead goal in the 85th minute before the Noles ripped a volley off a corner and paralyzed all hopes of a Carolina win.



Here are a few of the determining moments in the rollercoaster match.

Following the Noles' go-ahead goal in the 62nd minute, hall-of-fame UNC coach Anson Dorrance made a slew of substitutions that shifted the momentum of the game contesting the FSU backline with a fresh set of combinations. The Heels managed their second equalizer of the match in the 76th before bringing on more changes to keep up the steady thrust towards goal. Just a few minutes after reentering the game, it was leading finisher Ally Sentnor whose world-class run into the box gave the Heels their first lead of the match.

The Noles' though, had different plans. FSU has displayed their relentless comeback spirit already this season with rallies over Syracuse and Clemson and today was no different. Overcoming the hooting Carolina home crowd, the Noles tapped in the astonishing last-second goal that ended in a dog-pile celebration and a well-earned point on the road.



Although both teams remain undefeated, the draw muddles the Nole's perfect record to 7-0-1 on the season and adds a fourth draw to UNC's 7-0-4 record.