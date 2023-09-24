Dramatic last-second goal forces draw in No. 1 UNC vs. No. 3 Florida State
Let's review 🔄
After a neck-and-neck performance that saw No. 1 UNC respond twice, it was No. 3 FSU's dramatic last-second goal that determined the final score of the highly anticipated Top-3 matchup. The Heels saw one short glimpse of victory scoring a go-ahead goal in the 85th minute before the Noles ripped a volley off a corner and paralyzed all hopes of a Carolina win.
Here are a few of the determining moments in the rollercoaster match.
Following the Noles' go-ahead goal in the 62nd minute, hall-of-fame UNC coach Anson Dorrance made a slew of substitutions that shifted the momentum of the game contesting the FSU backline with a fresh set of combinations. The Heels managed their second equalizer of the match in the 76th before bringing on more changes to keep up the steady thrust towards goal. Just a few minutes after reentering the game, it was leading finisher Ally Sentnor whose world-class run into the box gave the Heels their first lead of the match.
ALL GAS. ABSOLUTELY NO BRAKES.
📺 » https://t.co/8wxB3YutMP pic.twitter.com/ewSFcPtOuz
The Noles' though, had different plans. FSU has displayed their relentless comeback spirit already this season with rallies over Syracuse and Clemson and today was no different. Overcoming the hooting Carolina home crowd, the Noles tapped in the astonishing last-second goal that ended in a dog-pile celebration and a well-earned point on the road.
Although both teams remain undefeated, the draw muddles the Nole's perfect record to 7-0-1 on the season and adds a fourth draw to UNC's 7-0-4 record.
FSU ties it up in the last second🤯
NEVER OUT OF IT‼️‼️
MIMI FORCES THE DRAW WITH JUST 2 SECONDS LEFT🍢🍢🍢#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/L9UqJcsMHt
UNC equalizes 😮💨
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!?!?!
📺 » https://t.co/8wxB3YutMP pic.twitter.com/awQFTKyjbE
Tied at the half 😵
After a physical half with choppy stints of possession on both ends of the pitch, the top-ranked teams walked into the locker rooms with a goal apiece. The Noles' defense survived an intense start to the game with UNC's aggressive offense delivering five shots and four corners in the first ten minutes alone. The Noles capitalized on a missed Heels' pass and countered to earn the first point of the game and settle the tempo of the game.
The teams went back and forth for the majority of the half until a missed UNC penalty kick seemed to ignite the Heels' offense to convert with a grainy tap-in equalizer — earning Ally Sentnor her fourth goal of the season.
A list of things we love to see:
1. This.
1. This.
📺 » https://t.co/8wxB3YutMP pic.twitter.com/VanhtR81UZ
The Noles are on the board 🎯
WELCOME TO THE NATIONAL STAGE JORDYNN‼️‼️‼️
Noles up 1-0
Noles up 1-0🍢🍢🍢🍢#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/N8VPrCWJiL
And we're off 🎬
The visiting Noles in burgundy:
The XI
The home team in white:
Today's ✨ Starting XI ✨
How to watch the Top-5 throw down
🗓️ Sunday, Sep. 24
⏰ 12:00 p.m. ET
📍Chapell Hill, N.C. Dorrance Field
📺 ESPNU
Why this match hits different...🫣
This one means a little more😤
Heels vs. Noles over the years
The first matchup between the two ACC programs was in 1995 when the Heels hosted and beat the Seminoles in double overtime. Since then, the two have shared the pitch over 40 times, UNC leads with 31 wins and FSU holds 12 wins. Here are the results from the teams' past ten matchups — including the 2018 College Cup final where FSU earned the program's second-ever national title.
|DATE
|SEASON
|LOCATION
|SCORE
|Friday, December 2
|2022-23
|Cary, N.C.
|UNC 3, FSU 2
|Sunday, November 6
|2022-23
|Cary, N.C.
|UNC 1, FSU 2
|Thursday, October 20
|2022-23
|Tallahassee, Fla
|FSU 1, UNC 2
|Thursday, October 21
|2021-22
|Chapel Hill, N.C.
|UNC 2, FSU 2 (2OT)
|Sunday, November 15
|2020-21
|Cary, N.C.
|UNC 2, FSU 3
|Thursday, October 24
|2019-20
|Chapel Hill, N.C.
|UNC 2, FSU 0
|Sunday, December 2
* College Cup Final
|2018-19
|Cary, N.C.
|UNC 0, FSU 1
|Sunday, November 4
|2018-19
|Cary, N.C.
|UNC 2, FSU 3
|Friday, September 14
|2018-19
|Tallahassee, Fla.
|FSU 0, UNC 1
|Sunday, October 29
|2017-18
|Cary, N.C.
|UNC 2, FSU 1
Impressive stats 👀 📊
The Heels (6-0-3)
- UNC was ranked first in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll.
- The Heel's defense has only allowed four goals this season and has consistently kept opponents at or under 11 shots in each game.
- Senior Avery Patterson leads the team with four goals so far, last season she totaled 13 finishes.
The Noles (6-0)
- FSU has a perfect record on the road (4-0), claiming wins over No. 9 TCU and No. 8 Clemson — the Noles are the only team in the country boasting two top-10 ranked road victories
- Junior Taylor Huff leads the team and the conference in assists (5) and ranks fourth in the NCAA.
- Eight different Seminoles have scored in the squad's past six games, with goal scorers spanning across all classes.