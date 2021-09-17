Duke women's soccer upsets North Carolina, beats rival for first time since 2015

Before tonight, Duke was 3-42-3 against in-state rival North Carolina. On a night where UNC's Dorrance Field saw its largest crowd of all time at 5,301 fans, No. 4 Duke took down No. 2 North Carolina 1-0. This was the Blue Devils' first win over the Tar Heels since 2015 and only their fourth in the history of this matchup on Friday night.

The Blue Devils' only goal came in the 55th minute when Tess Boade tapped in the go-ahead goal. It was their defense that would be the biggest factor in the victory, as Duke keeper Ruthie Jones recorded six saves against a UNC team that put up 21 goals in its previous 7 games.

The Tar Heels led in nearly every offense category while maintaining their high press. They did seem to miss the presence of freshman forward Emily Murphy, who leads UNC in total points this season (12). Prior to Friday's match, UNC hadn't lost a game in Chapel Hill since 2016 and was 23-0-0 at Dorrance Field, which opened in 2019.

Duke improves to 7-0-0 on the season and will have a chance to match the best start in Duke history when the Blue Devils take on Virginia in Charlottesville on Thursday, Sep. 23. UNC will look to right the ship at home against Virginia Tech on Thursday, Sep. 23.