No. 1 Florida State ties No. 12 South Carolina in women's soccer season opener

Florida State could not break through at South Carolina despite a flurry of offensive opportunities in the second half, battling to a scoreless draw in the season opener. FSU remains unbeaten in 15-straight season openers, holding a 21-5-2 record all-time on opening day.

The Seminoles outshot the Gamecocks 18-7 on the night, including 10-5 in the second half. FSU created 7 corner kick opportunities to South Carolina's three, including a last-ditch effort in the closing seconds where the Gamecock defense held strong.

Seminole junior goalkeeper Cristina Roque made three saves, and senior forward Jenna Nighswonger led the way with a game-high eight shots (three on goal). Graduate midfielder Clara Robbins had four shots (two on goal) for FSU. In total, eight Seminoles recorded at least a shot.

South Carolina senior keeper Heather Hinz made six saves. Senior forward Riane Coman had two shots (one on goal). Six Gamecocks players registered a shot.

Florida State nearly broke the stalemate at 33' when Hinz made a diving save on Clara Nguyen's bicycle kick inside the box, and Nighswonger came inches from getting the Seminoles on the board at 59' when her shot hit the crossbar.

FSU travels to Georgia to take on the Bulldogs on Sunday at 1 p.m., while South Carolina will host East Carolina at 2 p.m. on Sunday.