Last Updated 10:03 PM, August 18, 2022
Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.com
No. 1 Florida State ties No. 12 South Carolina in women's soccer season opener

1:12 am, August 19, 2022
No. 1 Florida State and No. 12 South Carolina open season with 0-0 tie 
Florida State could not break through at South Carolina despite a flurry of offensive opportunities in the second half, battling to a scoreless draw in the season opener. FSU remains unbeaten in 15-straight season openers, holding a 21-5-2 record all-time on opening day. The Seminoles outshot the Gamecocks 18-7 on the night, including 10-5 in the second half. FSU created 7 corner kick opportunities to South Carolina's three, including a last-ditch effort in the closing seconds where the Gamecock defense held strong. Seminole junior goalkeeper Cristina Roque made three saves, and senior forward Jenna Nighswonger led the way with a game-high eight shots (three on goal). Graduate midfielder Clara Robbins had four shots (two on goal) for FSU. In total, eight Seminoles recorded at least a shot. South Carolina senior keeper Heather Hinz made six saves. Senior forward Riane Coman had two shots (one on goal). Six Gamecocks players registered a shot. Florida State nearly broke the stalemate at 33' when Hinz made a diving save on Clara Nguyen's bicycle kick inside the box, and Nighswonger came inches from getting the Seminoles on the board at 59' when her shot hit the crossbar. FSU travels to Georgia to take on the Bulldogs on Sunday at 1 p.m., while South Carolina will host East Carolina at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

1:06 am, August 19, 2022
Florida State and South Carolina tie 0-0
Florida State and South Carolina finished with a scoreless draw in the season opener at Stone Stadium in Columbia, S.C.

12:30 am, August 19, 2022
FSU hits crossbar early in second half
Florida State senior forward Jenna Nighswonger had the best chance of the game so far with a shot off the crossbar at 59', amid an offensive surge for the Seminoles. Nighswonger has five shots on the night. FSU and South Carolina have been busy to start the second half with five shots and four, respectively, just 17 minutes in. 11:54 pm, August 18, 2022
No score between FSU and South Carolina at half
After the first half, No. 1 Florida State and No. 12 South Carolina are scoreless. FSU goalkeeper Cristina Roque made one save, while South Carolina's Heather Hinz made three, including a diving stop on a bicycle kick from Sophia Nguyen at 33'. Each team had one corner kick, while the Seminoles had eight shots (three on goal) to the Gamecocks' two (one on goal).

11:09 pm, August 18, 2022
Game is underway at Stone Stadium
No. 1 Florida State and No. 12 South Carolina are officially underway in Columbia, S.C. Here is our starting XI for game 1⃣!
— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 18, 2022 The last and only time South Carolina beat a top-ranked team was Sept. 1, 2007, which saw the Gamecocks win, 1-0, against North Carolina. Their all-time record against No. 1 teams is 1-3-0, most recently falling to Stanford, 2-0, in the College Cup on Dec. 1, 2017. Here's a look at the United Soccer Coaches preseason Top 15. FSU and South Carolina are in bold. RANK SCHOOL TOTAL POINTS 2021 RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Florida State (5) 192 22-1-2 1 2 Duke (2) 181 15-4-1 5 3 BYU 178 16-5-2 2 4 Virginia (1) 160 18-3-2 8 5 Santa Clara 154 15-5-3 4 6 Rutgers 151 18-4-2 3 7 TCU 142 19-2-3 9 8 Arkansas 137 19-4-1 6 9 Michigan 132 18-4-3 7 10 North Carolina 128 12-3-3 14 11 Tennessee 124 20-3-0 11 12 South Carolina 115 14-7-1 10 13 UCLA 112 16-1-3 15 14 Penn State 102 12-8-1 23 15 Southern California 89 14-3-3 12 

Click or tap here for the full Top 25. 

2022 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List announced Thursday 
The United Soccer Coaches named Florida State junior forward Beata Olsson and South Carolina fifth-year defender and captain Jyllissa Harris were each named to the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List. Click or tap here to view the complete list.

4:19 pm, August 18, 2022
The women's college soccer season starts tonight
Women's college soccer is back. Thursday marks the first day of the new season — and there are some big matches right away. No. 1 Florida State visits No. 12 South Carolina to help start the season. We'll be tracking the action between the defending national champion Seminoles and the Gamecocks. Here's how you can watch and follow along. 

When: 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 18 
Where: Stone Stadium, Columbia, S.C. 
Watch live: SEC Network 
Live stats: NCAA / South Carolina 
Previews: South Carolina / FSU 
Rosters: South Carolina / FSU

3:33 pm, August 18, 2022
How Florida State and South Carolina match up historically
This is only the third time the Seminoles and Gamecocks have met with Florida State holding a 1-0-1 record. It will be South Carolina's first chance to host the Seminoles. The last meeting between the two saw Florida State cruise to a 5-0 victory at home during the 2014 Elite 8. The Gamecocks and Seminoles battled to a 3-3 tie on Sept. 14, 2008, in Auburn, Ala., the first time they squared off. 

𝘼 𝙣𝙚𝙬 𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙨 𝙩𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮! 
— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) August 18, 2022

3:26 pm, August 18, 2022
Comparing Florida State and South Carolina
Here's a statistical breakdown of Florida State and South Carolina, using last season's statistics ahead of Thursday's season opener. 

FLORIDA STATE 2021-22 STAT South Carolina 
22-1-2 Record 15-7-1 
Champion NCAA tournament Quarterfinals 
66 Goals scored 37 
2.64 Goals per game 1.61 
13 Goals allowed 24 
0.52 Goals allowed per game 1.04 
Beata Olsson, 29 points (14 goals, 1 assists) Top scorer Catherine Barry, 19 points (8 goals, 3 assists) 
Cristina Roque 31 saves, 0.56 GA average Goalkeeper Heather Hintz 67 saves, 1.04 GA average