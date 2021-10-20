Florida State vs. North Carolina women's soccer: Time, TV channel, preview

Last Updated 6:52 PM, October 20, 2021Natalie BodeFlorida State vs. North Carolina women's soccer: Time, TV channel, previewShare 5 women's college soccer players to watch in the 2021 preseason top 25 2:30 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest9:38 pm, October 20, 2021Previewing Florida State vs. North CarolinaNorth Carolina vs. Florida State is always a must-watch match in women's soccer. North Carolina Athletics This time around, No. 7 North Carolina enters in an unusual situation, where they have been upset twice so far in conference play, once by Duke earlier in the season, and then by NC State earlier this week. Despite that, the Tar Heels still sit in the United Soccer Coaches' top 10 and come in at 10-2-2 overall. Florida State on the other hand has been dominant. The Seminoles are the only active Division I women's soccer team without a loss or a tie this season. Florida State enters this match 14-0-0 as the number one team in the country. This is no surprise, as the Seminoles return 10 of their 11 starters from the 2021 title game where they finished runner up. The FSU offense has recently scored at least three goals in five consecutive games. The last time these two programs met was in the ACC Championship, where Florida State defeated North Carolina 3-2 last season. What you need to know: When: 7 p.m. ET Friday, Sept. 17 Where: Chapel Hill, N.C. Stream: ESPN+ Stats: click here for stats Series history The Tar Heels lead the series 29-11-4 all-time. In Chapel Hill, North Carolina leads Florida State 10-2-3. This will be the 45th meeting between the two programs. The Seminoles are 9-5-2 in the last 16 matches of the series against North Carolina, dating back to 2011. Florida State has won three of the last four meetings. Quick facts Florida State is on a nation-leading 14 game winning streak, including an 11 game road streak heading into this match. FSU has had a record 17 individuals score a goal this season. That is more goal scorers than 122 division 1 teams have goals scored. UNC has been shutout three times in seven ACC games but was out-scored just 2-0 in those games. It's the first time UNC has been kept off the scoreboard three times in regular-season league action since 2016. With a win, North Carolina head coach Anson Dorrance would pick up his 900th win in history. His current 899 wins are the most by any women's soccer program and the most by any women's soccer head coach in NCAA history. Former Connecticut head coach Len Tsantiris is second with 570 wins. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:09 pm, October 20, 2021How to watch Florida State vs. North Carolina Florida State will try to remain undefeated and in control of the ACC when the No. 1 Seminoles visit No. 7 North Carolina on Thursday night. Here's how you can catch all the action. Time: 8 p.m. ET Date: Thursday, Oct. 21 Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV channel: ACC Network Live stats: Click or tap here share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:56 pm, October 20, 2021Florida State leads remaining undefeated teamsFlorida State is No. 1, but the Seminoles aren't the only undefeated team in DI women's soccer. Both Georgetown and UCLA have yet to lose this year, though Florida State is the only team to win every game: No. 1 Florida State: 14-0-0 No. 8 UCLA: 12-0-2 No. 20 Georgetown: 9-0-6 We're tracking these three undefeated teams as they try to become the first unbeaten national champion since 2011 when Stanford went 25-0-1. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:54 pm, October 20, 2021Women's soccer rankingsFlorida State remains the runaway No. 1 in the latest rankings. FSU has 31 of the 34 first-place votes in the United Soccer Coaches poll top 25. North Carolina is No. 7, dropping four spots from last week after falling to rival NC State on Saturday. Through Games OCT. 19, 2021 RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Florida State (31) 843 14-0-0 1 2 Virginia (2) 810 13-1-1 2 3 Pepperdine 747 13-1-0 4 4 Arkansas (1) 728 12-2-0 6 5 Southern California 681 11-2-0 5 6 Duke 658 10-2-1 8 7 North Carolina 631 10-2-2 3 8 UCLA 609 12-0-2 7 9 Rutgers 588 13-2-0 9 10 Tennessee 545 13-1-0 10 11 TCU 518 13-2-1 11 12 BYU 432 9-3-1 15 13 Ole Miss 395 11-2-2 18 14 Stanford 384 10-3-1 13 15 Notre Dame 345 12-2-1 17 16 SMU 297 8-2-2 20 17 Xavier 269 14-1-1 NR 18 Purdue 240 11-3-2 19 19 Auburn 205 11-3-0 23 20 Georgetown 197 9-0-6 NR 21 Texas 161 8-3-4 25 22 South Florida 113 9-3-2 NR 23 Memphis 94 10-2-1 14 24 Penn State 88 10-5-0 NR 25 Hofstra 69 12-2-1 12 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link