Florida State vs. North Carolina women's soccer: Time, TV channel, preview

North Carolina vs. Florida State is always a must-watch match in women's soccer.

North Carolina Athletics

This time around, No. 7 North Carolina enters in an unusual situation, where they have been upset twice so far in conference play, once by Duke earlier in the season, and then by NC State earlier this week. Despite that, the Tar Heels still sit in the United Soccer Coaches' top 10 and come in at 10-2-2 overall.

Florida State on the other hand has been dominant. The Seminoles are the only active Division I women's soccer team without a loss or a tie this season. Florida State enters this match 14-0-0 as the number one team in the country. This is no surprise, as the Seminoles return 10 of their 11 starters from the 2021 title game where they finished runner up. The FSU offense has recently scored at least three goals in five consecutive games.

The last time these two programs met was in the ACC Championship, where Florida State defeated North Carolina 3-2 last season.

What you need to know:

When : 7 p.m. ET Friday, Sept. 17

: 7 p.m. ET Friday, Sept. 17 Where : Chapel Hill, N.C.

: Chapel Hill, N.C. Stream : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Stats: click here for stats

Series history

The Tar Heels lead the series 29-11-4 all-time.

In Chapel Hill, North Carolina leads Florida State 10-2-3.

This will be the 45th meeting between the two programs.

The Seminoles are 9-5-2 in the last 16 matches of the series against North Carolina, dating back to 2011.

Florida State has won three of the last four meetings.

Quick facts