Florida State wins 2021 NCAA DI women's soccer College Cup final

Last Updated 1:33 AM, December 07, 2021Natalie BodeFlorida State wins 2021 NCAA DI women's soccer College Cup finalWomen's College Cup Final: Florida State and BYU full highlights 4:56 3:54 am, December 7, 2021Florida State wins the 2021 DI women's soccer national championship in PKs Florida State Athletics Florida State defeated BYU 4-3 in penalties to capture the 2021 DI women's soccer national championship. Yujie Zhao knocked in the last penalty to win the Seminoles their third national title. Click here to watch our interview with Florida State head coach Mark Krikorian. Click here to watch our interview with Jaelin Howell. It was a defensive battle between the 'Noles and the Cougars in the first half, with both teams combining for just five shots. BYU would put a bit of pressure on Florida State in the second half, but goalkeeper Cristina Roque and her defense would fend off the attack. The first and second overtime would be more of the same, but this time the Seminoles were maintaining majority of possession and defending against BYU counter attacks. Ultimately, no team would find the back of the net, and for the third year in a row, the DI women's soccer championship would come down to penalties. Last year, FSU was on the wrong side of the PKs losing to Santa Clara. This time around, the Seminoles did not let the moment slip away. BYU's Mikayla Colohan and FSU's Clara Robbins both made their shots to start the shootout. Jamie Shepard had her shot blocked by Florida State's Cristina Roque and Heather Payne converted her penalty to give Florida State a 2-1 lead. Unlike her teammate, Brecken Mozingo would be able to beat Roque to tie it at two. Gabby Carle had her shot blocked by BYU goalkeeper Cassidy Smith to keep it at two a piece. Roque would come up big once again to stop Bella Folino and shortly after, Jaelin Howell gave the Seminoles the 3-2 advantage. With the Cougars down to their last chance, it would all come down to Olivia Wade to keep BYU alive. She would do just that with a strike to the bottom-left corner. Now, Yujie Zhao could walk it off. With a stutter-step approach to the ball, she froze Smith and secured FSU's third national title. WINNER @FSUSoccer!!#WCollegeCup x 🎥 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/sju2uDf3OO — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 7, 2021 3:42 am, December 7, 2021FSU, BYU head to PKs to decide 2021 championStill tied 0-0 after 2OT. Florida State and BYU will go to penalty kicks to decide who will be the 2021 DI women's soccer national champion. 2:47 am, December 7, 2021Tied 0-0 after 90 minutes NCAA Photos After 90 scoreless minutes, we are headed to overtime for the third consecutive year in the NCAA Division I women's soccer championship. BYU leads in total shots, 8-5, and in shots on goal, 3-1. Traditional overtime rules will be followed: two ten minute overtime periods will be played, with a break between. The first goal scored will win in a sudden victory format. If after 20 extra minutes we are still scoreless, the match will be recorded as a draw and the tiebreaker will be determined by penalty kicks. 1:52 am, December 7, 2021Tied 0-0 at the half, Mikayla Colohan set to re-enter the match USA TODAY Sports We are still scoreless in this national championship matchup after the first 45. Notably in the first half, Mikayla Colohan was carried off the field after a collision with Jaelin Howell of Florida State. Per head coach Jennifer Rockwood, Colohan will be coming back in during the second half. BYU leads Florida State in shots 3-2, and in shots on goal, 1-0. There have been 11 total fouls in this game so far, including one yellow card given to Jaelin Howell after her collision with Mikayla Colohan. 1:30 am, December 7, 2021Mikayla Colohan carried off the field After a collision between Jaelin Howell and Mikayla Colohan, two of the biggest stars in this championship match, Colohan was carried off the field with an apparent ankle injury. Howell was able to get up and was issued a yellow card for the tackle. 1:21 am, December 7, 2021Early goal for BYU ruled offsides, still 0-0Cameron Tucker broke through the Florida State defense on a perfectly weighted through ball, but was immediately ruled offsides. Florida State leads in shots early, 2-0, but we are still 0-0 inside the first 15 minutes 8' | Cameron Tucker's goal is called offsides BYU 0 - 0 FSU — BYU Women's Soccer (@byusoccer_w) December 7, 2021 Florida State shutout Rutgers 1-0 in its semifinal match to clinch its spot in the final tonight. Though the field will be star-studded with elite players, the headlining names will be Jaelin Howell and Mikayla Colohan for Florida State and BYU, respectively. The matchup BYU has the number one offense in the entire country. The Cougars average 3.5 goals per game as well as 24.5 shots per game, leading the nation in both categories. Florida State on the other hand has a goalkeeper in Cristina Roque that had only been forced to make just under 25 saves the entire season heading into the College Cup. Roque showed up big for the Seminoles against Rutgers, posting many clutch saves to sustain her team's lead. The powerful combination of BYU's explosive offense and Florida State's tight backline and elite goalkeeping will be fun to watch. National championship schedule: No. 4 BYU vs. No. 1 Florida State | Monday, Dec. 6 | 8 p.m. ET | ESPNU Click or tap here to view the full bracket. Tonight we crown a CHAMPION! 🏆#WCollegeCup pic.twitter.com/QNaAJ2j1t5 — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 6, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:10 am, December 5, 2021National championship preview: Florida State vs. BYU BYU Athletics After topping Rutgers 1-0 on Friday, Florida State earned its spot in the national championship, a stage the Seminoles are very familiar with. Florida State won national titles in 2014 and 2018 and is currently playing in its 12th College Cup. As for its opponent, BYU, the Cougars have made history repeatedly this season. After clinching their first-ever spot in the College Cup in program history, BYU and coach Jennifer Rockwood will get a chance to compete for a national title for the first time in 27 years. Though the field will be star-studded with elite players, the headlining names will be Jaelin Howell and Mikayla Colohan for Florida State and BYU, respectively. The matchup BYU has the number one offense in the entire country. The Cougars average 3.5 goals per game as well as 24.5 shots per game, leading the nation in both categories. Florida State on the other hand has a goalkeeper in Cristina Roque that had only been forced to make just under 25 saves the entire season heading into the College Cup. Roque showed up big for the Seminoles against Rutgers, posting many clutch saves to sustain her team's lead. The powerful combination of BYU's explosive offense and Florida State's tight backline and elite goalkeeping will be fun to watch. National championship schedule: No. 4 BYU vs. No. 1 Florida State | Monday, Dec. 6 | 8 p.m. ET | ESPNU Click or tap here to view the full bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:26 am, December 4, 2021The national championship is set BYU Athletics After an exciting set of semifinal matches, our national championship is set. 6:26 am, December 4, 2021The national championship is set BYU Athletics After an exciting set of semifinal matches, our national championship is set. National championship schedule: No. 4 BYU vs. No. 1 Florida State | Monday, Dec. 6 | 8 p.m. ET | ESPNU Click or tap here to view the full bracket. Florida State shutout Rutgers 1-0 to clinch back to back appearances in the national championship. Despite a late push by Rutgers, Jaelin Howell's lone goal in this semifinal matchup was enough to clinch Florida State a spot in the national championship. Florida State goalkeeper Cristina Roque had four highlight reel saves that preserved the clean sheet for the Seminoles. Click here to watch our interview with Florida State's Jaelin Howell after clinching the first spot in the championship. BYU defeated Santa Clara 3-2 in penalty kicks to advance to its first-ever national championship in school history. After 110 scoreless minutes, this game was decided in a shootout. BYU went down early but came back to win it after Santa Clara's final penalty kick bounced off the post. Click here to hear from BYU's Mikayla Colohan after the win. 5:43 am, December 4, 2021For the first time in history, BYU will play for the national titleDespite missing two early penalty kicks, BYU fought back to win 3-2 in the shootout after a scoreless 110 minutes played against Santa Clara. This will be the first time in history that BYU will appear in the national championship game. It'll be BYU vs. Florida State for the title at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 6. The game will be on ESPNU. The winning PK for @byusoccer_w!#WCollegeCup x 🎥 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/JQWJRpHOqH — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 4, 2021 5:04 am, December 4, 2021BYU and Santa Clara are headed to penalty kicksWith over 110 scoreless minutes played, this match will be decided in penalty kicks. Make that double overtime! 10 minutes to finish it and if not....PKs here we come!#StampedeTogether — Santa Clara Women's Soccer (@SCUWomensSoccer) December 4, 2021 4:06 am, December 4, 2021BYU and Santa Clara headed to overtime Santa Clara Athletics After 90 scoreless minutes in regulation, this game is headed to overtime. What's at stake: BYU could make its first-ever appearance in a national title game Santa Clara has the opportunity to go back-to-back and defend its national title on home turf The winner will face Florida State in the national championship, being played Sunday at 8 p.m. ET if Santa Clara advances, and Monday at 8 p.m. ET if BYU advances. This potential change of date is due to BYU's rule against playing on Sundays. 3:31 am, December 4, 2021BYU and Santa Clara tied 0-0 at the halfDespite incredible offensive efforts by both teams, we are scoreless at the half, tied 0-0 at Stevens Stadium in Santa Clara. Both teams combined for 17 total shots on goal, With Izzy D'Aquila from Santa Clara accounting for four of those shots, including two shots on goal We are all tied up at the end of the first half.@SCUWomensSoccer - 0@byusoccer_w - 0#WCollegeCup pic.twitter.com/aclRqrC5bN — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 4, 2021 3:05 am, December 4, 2021BYU and Santa Clara going back and forth on offenseDespite coming in unseeded, defending national champion Santa Clara earned the right to defend its national title and clinch a berth to the championship on its home turf, against WCC foe BYU. This game is well underway with just 10 minutes left in the first half. Santa Clara and BYU have each exchanged great looks on goal so far. BYU leads in total shots, 8-6, while Santa Clara leads in shots on goal, 4-3. In goal, Cassidy Smith of BYU has made four saves while Kylie Foutch has made three. 1:52 am, December 4, 2021Florida State defeats Rutgers 1-0, advances to the national championship Florida State Athletics Despite a late rally by Rutgers, Jaelin Howell's lone goal in this semifinal matchup was enough to clinch Florida State a spot in the national championship. Tonight's game winning goal was just Howell's third goal of the year. Florida State and Rutgers tied in shots 9-9, and in shots on goal, 4-4. Click here for final stats. Florida State goalkeeper Cristina Roque also had four key saves that preserved the clean sheet for the Seminoles. Click here to view Roque's clutch saves in the match. Florida State awaits the winner of BYU vs. Santa Clara to play for the national title. National Championship here we come! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/9Bs5s70yDx — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) December 4, 2021 12:58 am, December 4, 2021Florida State goes up 1-0 in the 71' minuteReigning MAC Hermann Trophy winner Jaelin Howell strikes first for Florida State in the 71' minute. The Seminoles lead Rutgers 1-0 with under 20 minutes remaining. .@jaehowell18 comes up huge! #OneTribe 📺: ESPNU pic.twitter.com/oBlKzTy8SD — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) December 4, 2021 12:43 am, December 4, 2021Florida State and Rutgers tied 0-0 at the half USA Today No. 1 seeds Florida State and Rutgers are tied 0-0 at the half. Most of the offensive chances for both sides came in the first ten minutes of the game, with a shot going off the post for Florida State and a one on one for Rutgers forward Reilly Tiernan going directly into the hands of Cristina Roque of Florida State. Rutgers and Florida State have each had Most of the offensive chances for both sides came in the first ten minutes of the game, with a shot going off the post for Florida State and a one on one for Rutgers forward Reilly Tiernan going directly into the hands of Cristina Roque of Florida State. Rutgers and Florida State have each had one shot on goal. Florida State has the slight edge in total shots, 4-3 and in corner kicks, 4-3. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:14 am, December 4, 2021Florida State hits one off the post earlyBoth Florida State and Rutgers have exchanged looks on goal early, With Riley Tiernan and Jaelin Howell having the lone shots on goal in the match so far for Rutgers and Florida State respectively. Florida State has also earned three corner kicks just 13 minutes into this match, with one coming off of a shot that hit the post and was deflected. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:19 pm, December 3, 20212021 College Cup kicks off Friday night The wait is over. We have finally made it to the 2021 College Cup in Santa Clara, CA. Florida State, Rutgers, Santa Clara and BYU all earned the right to take part in this season's College Cup. There will be a chance to see a rematch of last year's championship match if FSU and Santa Clara were to win their matches on Friday. There is also a chance we see a finals made up of two teams who have never made it to the championship if Rutgers and BYU take care of business. Click or tap here to watch a preview of both semifinal matchups. Here is the schedule for today's matches: No. 1 Rutgers vs. No. 1 Florida State | 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU No. 4 BYU vs. Santa Clara | 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU The championship is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8. p.m. ET. If BYU advances to the national championship, the game will be moved to Monday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET. Click or tap here for the full 2021 DI women's soccer bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:56 pm, December 2, 2021College Cup schedule We're here at the College Cup in Santa Clara. Here's what to expect this weekend: Thursday will be a media day and team practices. Team practices are held off site at San Jose State University. Semifinal matches are on Friday, and doors open to teams and media two hours before each scheduled start time. Click here to watch a preview of each semifinal matchup. College Cup schedule: Friday, Dec. 3: No. 1 Rutgers vs. No. 1 Florida State | 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU No. 4 BYU vs. Santa Clara | 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU Sunday, Dec. 5: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2 | 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU *If BYU advances to the national championship, the game will be moved to Monday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET. Click or tap here for the full 2021 DI women's soccer bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:38 pm, December 2, 2021College Cup final will be played Monday if BYU wins BYU Athletics As a religious institution, BYU observes a Sunday rule, banning competition and practices on Sunday as a commitment to the Christian practice of the Sabbath being a day of rest. This is aligned with BYU's religious practices and affiliation with the LDS Church, as recognized by the NCAA. If BYU were to defeat Santa Clara in its semifinal tomorrow, the national championship match would be moved from Sunday, Dec. 5, to Monday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:33 pm, December 2, 2021Previewing 2021 Women's College Cup ahead of Friday's semifinals 2021 Women's College Cup, previewed ahead of semifinals The 2021 Women's College Cup begins tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 3. Let's take a quick look at the pair of semifinal matchups. You can watch the full breakdown in the video above. No. 1 Rutgers vs. No. 1 Florida State | 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU Seminoles have played in eight of the last 11 College Cups Rutgers making first College Cup appearance since 2015 Matchup to watch: FSU sophomore forward Beata Olsson vs. Rutgers senior goalkeeper Meagan McClelland No. 4 BYU vs. Santa Clara | 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU Santa Clara is only West Coast Conference team to beat BYU this season, a 1-0 victory in October Cougars lead the nation in goals per game and shots per game Broncos will be playing in its home stadium Click or tap here for the full 2021 DI women's soccer bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:03 am, November 28, 2021The 2021 women's College Cup field is set BYU Athletics For the first time in history, BYU is headed to the College Cup. The Cougars clinched the last of four spots on Saturday night by defeating South Carolina 4-1. BYU joins Florida State, Santa Clara and Rutgers. Florida State is headed to the College Cup for the second straight year, while defending champion Santa Clara will have the chance to defend its title on home turf. This is Rutgers' first appearance in the College Cup since 2015. As mentioned, BYU will be making history with its first-ever College Cup appearance. Here are the final scores from every quarterfinal match: No. 1 Florida State 1, No. 2 Michigan 0 (OT) | Final stats Santa Clara 2, No. 1 Duke 1 | Final stats No. 1 Rutgers 4, No. 2 Arkansas 2 (PKs) | Final stats No. 4 BYU 4, South Carolina 1 | Final stats Florida State will take on Rutgers, while Santa Clara will face BYU in the semifinals. Click or tap here to view the full bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:35 am, November 28, 2021BYU leads South Carolina 4-1BYU has started to pull away, now holding a three goal lead over South Carolina. MOORE SCORES GOAL #4 Makaylie Moore scores her 4th goal of the season (2nd of the game) and puts @byusoccer_w up 4-1 🔥#BYUwSOC #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/B1MYf1xpAb — BYUtv Sports (@byutvsports) November 28, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:10 am, November 28, 2021BYU leads South Carolina 2-1 at halfAfter a pair of early goals, BYU hangs on to the lead. BYU is up 2-1 over South Carolina at halftime. HALF: @corinnazulloo's goal pulls the Gamecocks within one at the break after two early goals by the Cougars. pic.twitter.com/8MguTpNPJD — Gamecock Women’s Soccer (@GamecockWSoccer) November 28, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:20 am, November 28, 2021BYU up 2-0 over South Carolina within minutesJust under three minutes in, BYU went up 1-0 off of a goal from Makaylie Moore. 12 minutes later, Mikayla Colohan put the Cougars up 2-0. BYU has put South Carolina under enormous pressure, looking extremely dangerous on offense early, leading in shots 8-2 and in shots on goal 5-0. Score first and score early. That’s what we like to see 😎 pic.twitter.com/pVNZnGzGzm — BYU Women's Soccer (@byusoccer_w) November 28, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:39 pm, November 27, 2021BYU, South Carolina to face off Saturday night for final spot in College Cup BYU Athletics The final place in the 2021 College Cup will be determined tonight after the final quarterfinal match of the DI women's soccer tournament. No. 4 BYU will host South Carolina at 7 p.m. ET for the last spot in the national semifinals. The winner will join Florida State, Santa Clara, and Rutgers, which clinched their berths in the College Cup on Friday. Here are those final scores: No. 1 Florida State 1, No. 2 Michigan 0 (OT) | Final stats Santa Clara 2, No. 1 Duke 1 | Final stats No. 1 Rutgers 2 (4), No. 2 Arkansas 2 (2) (PKs) | Final stats Florida State will head to the College Cup for the third straight year, while defending champion Santa Clara will have the chance to defend its title on home turf. Rutgers will make its first appearance in the College Cup since 2015. Click or tap here to view the full bracket for the 2021 DI women's soccer championship. And for a printable version of the bracket, go here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:53 am, November 27, 2021Three of four spots claimed for the College Cup Florida State Athletics Three of our four College Cup teams have been determined after Friday's slate of quarterfinal games. Florida State, Santa Clara and Rutgers are still in the running for the national title. No. 4 BYU will take on South Carolina tomorrow to determine who will clinch the final spot in the national semifinals. Here are the final scores from Friday: No. 1 Florida State 1, No. 2 Michigan 0 (OT) | Final stats Santa Clara 2, No. 1 Duke 1 | Final stats No. 1 Rutgers 4, No. 2 Arkansas 2 (PKs) | Final stats Florida State will head to the College Cup for the third straight year, while defending champion Santa Clara will have the chance to defend its title on home turf. This is Rutgers' first appearance in the College Cup since 2015. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:35 am, November 27, 2021Rutgers defeats Arkansas in PKs to advanceRutgers took down Arkansas in penalty kicks 4-2 to advance to the College Cup in Santa Clara, California for the first time since 2015. Rutgers will take on Florida State on Friday, Dec. 3 in the national semifinals. 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗙𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘‼️ WE DID IT AGAIN!! #RUWS advances to the #NCAASoccer College Cup on penalty kicks, 4-2! See you in Cali!! pic.twitter.com/95VOZPWa3o — RUWS | BIG TEN CHAMPIONS (@RUWSoccer) November 27, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:34 am, November 27, 2021Arkansas and Rutgers headed to OTAfter four goals were scored in the first half of play, neither team could break through in the second half. This game is headed to overtime knotted at 2-2 after 90 minutes. END OF REGULATION | #RUWS and Arkansas tied at 2-2 entering extra time. Let's #GORU!!!!! Shots: RU 23, ARK 22 Shots on goal: RU 8, ARK 8 Saves: RU 6, ARK 6 pic.twitter.com/pmDPtB7NL3 — RUWS | BIG TEN CHAMPIONS (@RUWSoccer) November 27, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:59 am, November 27, 2021Santa Clara defeats Duke to claim spot in the College Cup With a 2-1 in over Duke, we are headed back to the @NCAASoccer #CollegeCup for the second year in a row!#StampedeTogether pic.twitter.com/CiXe3Nl1Sd — Santa Clara Women's Soccer (@SCUWomensSoccer) November 27, 2021 Santa Clara defeated No. 1 seed Duke 2-1 at Koskinen Stadium to advance to the College Cup. The College Cup will be held on Santa Clara's home turf in California, where the Broncos will look to defend their 2020 national title. Izzy D'Aquila and Kelsey Turnbow scored goals for the Broncos, while Olivia Migli scored the lone goal for Duke. Stats from the match can be viewed by clicking here. Santa Clara awaits the winner of South Carolina vs. No. 4 BYU taking place tomorrow. The full bracket can be viewed by clicking here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:54 am, November 27, 2021No. 1 Rutgers and No. 2 Arkansas tied 2-2 at the halfAt halftime, Rutgers and Arkansas are tied 2-2. There have been a combined 23 shots in one half of play, with goals coming early and often. Rutgers took the lead within two minutes, and Arkansas tied it up just under five minutes later. Arkansas was ahead for most of the half, leading 2-1, before Rutger's Amirah Ali found the back of the net from a well placed finish off of a through ball just before the halftime whistle. Here's Ali's goal just before halftime: AMIRAH. ALI‼️ Ali ties up the game with a score in the 43rd minute! Becci FLuchel and Riley Tiernan on the assists to make this a 2-2 game! pic.twitter.com/G7XukBZPEd — RUWS | BIG TEN CHAMPIONS (@RUWSoccer) November 27, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:36 am, November 27, 2021Arkansas pulls ahead, leads 2-1Reagan Swindall scores on a set piece for Arkansas. The Razorbacks lead 2-1 against Rutgers just 15 minutes into the first half. Set piece goals >>> pic.twitter.com/iQYPYFqSva — Razorback Soccer (@RazorbackSoccer) November 27, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:11 am, November 27, 2021Arkansas, Rutgers tied at 1-1No. 1 Rutgers and No. 2 Arkansas are off to a quick start, tied 1-1 just 10 minutes into the first half. #RUWS LEADS‼️ Just two minutes into this match and Riley TIernan has the Scarlet Knights on the board! Sara Brocious and Frankie Tagliaferri on the assistst!! pic.twitter.com/3XKW9wdSyU — RUWS | BIG TEN CHAMPIONS (@RUWSoccer) November 27, 2021 Riley Tiernan struck first, putting the Scarlett Knights up within just two minutes. Volley for the tie pic.twitter.com/u7rtjRG1bo — Razorback Soccer (@RazorbackSoccer) November 27, 2021 Anna Podojil scored four minutes later, notching her 16th of the season and tying the game at one each. Click or tap here to view live stats from the match. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:23 pm, November 26, 2021Santa Clara leads Duke 2-0Reigning national champion Santa Clara has a 2-0 lead over Duke just 19 minutes in. Izzy D'Aquila put the Broncos on top off assists from Skylar Smith and Kelsey Turnbow. Captain Kelsey Turnbow scored the second goal just minutes later to make it 2-0 Santa Clara. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:56 pm, November 26, 2021Duke, Santa Clara facing off to claim the second College Cup spot 📅 TODAY 📍 Koskinen Stadium ⏰: 6 p.m. EST 🎟️ https://t.co/qcR4UWzpb6 📈 https://t.co/WcZHFY7n0Q 📺 https://t.co/gvNuS2tkT2 pic.twitter.com/mnbwbtzk0e — Duke Women's Soccer (@DukeWSOC) November 26, 2021 Duke vs. Santa Clara is underway at Koskinen Stadium with a College Cup berth on the line. Santa Clara has gone to the College Cup 11 times, while Duke has gone three times. Live stats can be found by clicking here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:13 pm, November 26, 2021For the third straight year, Florida State is headed to the College CupAfter 99 minutes of play, Florida State found the back of the net against Michigan and is headed to the College Cup in Santa Clara, California. Click here to watch the golden goal that sent the Seminoles to the semifinals. Beata Olsson broke through for the Seminoles: It took 99 minutes but the Noles are victorious!!! 📺: ACCNX pic.twitter.com/RtcYGZ72xf — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 26, 2021 The full bracket can be viewed by clicking here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:55 pm, November 26, 2021Florida State and Michigan heading to overtime after 90 minutesThe Seminoles and Wolverines are still deadlocked at 0-0 after 90 minutes of play in their quarterfinal match in the 2021 DI women's soccer championship. The teams will play 10 minutes of extra time and if still tied will play an additional 10 minutes of "golden goal" play. If still nobody scores, then the match will go to penalty kicks to decide a winner. Follow live stats here. The second half was much like the first, featuring suffocating defense on both sides. The squads have managed only seven shots on goal combined, and the goalkeepers have been up for the challenge each time. Florida State's Cristina Roque has 4 saves, and Michigan's Hillary Beall has 3. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:55 pm, November 26, 2021Florida State and Michigan scoreless at halftimeThe first quarterfinal of the 2021 DI women's soccer tournament is still waiting for its first goal. No. 1 Florida State and No. 2 Michigan are knotted at zero at the half of their matchup in Tallahassee, Fla. The match has been very tight defensively so far. The Seminoles have not recorded a shot on goal, and the Wolverines only have two, both of which were saved by FSU keeper Cristina Roque. You can follow live stats for the second half of the match here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:35 pm, November 26, 2021DI women's soccer quarterfinals begin Friday with 3 matches Florida State Athletics The quarterfinal round of the 2021 NCAA DI women's soccer tournament begins today, Friday, Nov. 26. Three of the four quarterfinals will be played today, and the last one will be played on Saturday. Three No. 1 seeds are in action today, and they will all host their matches at their home stadiums on campus. Here are the matchups for today (all times Eastern): No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 2 Michigan | 2 p.m. | Live stats No. 1 Duke vs. Santa Clara | 6 p.m. | Live stats No. 1 Rutgers vs. No. 2 Arkansas | 7 p.m. | Live stats Click or tap here to view the full 2021 DI women's soccer tournament bracket. For a printable version of the bracket, go here. And stay tuned to this page throughout the day for more updates. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:27 pm, November 22, 2021Quarterfinals set for 2021 DI women's soccer tournamentThe third round of the 2021 NCAA DI women's soccer championship came to a close on Sunday, which means our quarterfinal field is set. After starting with 64 teams, the field has been narrowed to eight: Rutgers, Michigan, Santa Clara, Florida State, South Carolina, Arkansas and Duke. Here is the full quarterfinal schedule: No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 2 Michigan | Friday, Nov. 26, 2 p.m. ET No. 1 Duke vs. Santa Clara | Friday, Nov. 26, 6 p.m. ET No. 2 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Rutgers | Friday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m. ET No. 4 BYU vs. South Carolina | Saturday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m. ET Click or tap here to view the full bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:40 am, November 22, 2021Final scores, recap as third round concludes in DI women's soccer tournament How 𝓼𝔀𝓮𝓮𝓽 it is! #RUWS advances to the NCAA Quarterfinals, winning a dramatic PK shootout, 5-4, in the Sweet 16! 📰https://t.co/AYPacZIhW7 pic.twitter.com/hIfGNQI0gS — RUWS | BIG TEN CHAMPIONS (@RUWSoccer) November 22, 2021 The third round of the 2021 NCAA DI women's soccer championship came to a close on Sunday, with the last seven matches of the round taking places throughout the afternoon and evening. Michigan and Duke flexed their muscles with impressive offensive displays, combining for 10 total goals in their wins. The match of the day was Rutgers vs. TCU. The Scarlet Knights got on the board first in the 18th minute through a goal by Amirah Ali and looked to be in good position to hold that lead through the final whistle. But TCU's Camryn Lancaster hit the equalizer with only five minutes to play in the match. Neither team could find the winning goal in the first or second overtime periods, so they went to a penalty shootout. The first eight players -- four from each team -- all converted their penalties. Then things got interesting. You can watch every penalty kick in the video at the top of this page. Here's how the whole shootout played out: Here are all the final scores from today: Final (PKs) | No. 1 Rutgers 1(5), No. 4 TCU 1(4) Final | No. 2 Michigan 3, No. 3 Tennessee 0 Final | Santa Clara 2, Wisconsin 1 Final | No. 1 Florida State 1, No. 4 Pepperdine 0 Final | South Carolina 2, Penn State 0 Final | No. 2 Arkansas 3, No. 3 Notre Dame 2 Final | No. 1 Duke 7, St. John's 1 The quarterfinals will be played Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27. Click or tap here to view the DI Women's Soccer Championship interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:31 pm, November 21, 2021Third round action scheduled for Sunday Rutgers Athletics Seven third-round matches in the 2021 NCAA DI Women's Soccer Championship are scheduled for Sunday afternoon and evening. Here's the schedule and scores for today: Final (PKs) | No. 1 Rutgers 1(5), No. 4 TCU 1(4) Final | No. 2 Michigan 3, No. 3 Tennessee 0 Final | Wisconsin 1, Santa Clara 2 Final | No. 1 Florida State 1, No. 4 Pepperdine 0 Final | South Carolina 2, Penn State 0 Second half | No. 2 Arkansas 1, No. 3 Notre Dame 1 First half | No. 1 Duke 3, St. John's 0 Click or tap here to view the DI Women's Soccer Championship interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:25 am, November 21, 2021🚨 No. 4 BYU upsets No. 1 Virginia No. 4 BYU shut out No. 1 Virginia to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2021 NCAA DI women's soccer tournament. The Cougars took the lead in the 47' thanks to Cameron Tucker and went on to secure a 1-0 victory. BYU's defense led the way in this win. The Cougars completely shut down Virginia's Diana Ordonez, who is second in the nation in goals scored (18). Ordonez was held to just one shot on the night. The whole Cavalier offense struggled to finish when they had their opportunities, but UVA was able to get a fair amount of quality opportunities, as it finished the game with eight corners to BYU's four. BYU was able to capitalize on one of its five shots on goal when Cameron Tucker struck from just inside the penalty box in the 47'. After the goal, the Cougars did a good job at controlling the possession in order to keep UVA's strong offense off the ball as much as possible. This is the fourth time in program history that BYU will play in the quarterfinal of an NCAA women's soccer tournament (2003, '12, '19, '21). The Cougars will go on to play the winner of Penn State and South Carolina for a chance to advance to the College Cup in Santa Clara, California. pic.twitter.com/6qoYorFJdj — BYU Women's Soccer (@byusoccer_w) November 21, 2021 Here's the schedule for Sunday's third round matches (all times Eastern): No. 1 Rutgers vs. No. 4 TCU | 1 p.m. No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Michigan | 1 p.m. Santa Clara vs. Wisconsin | 1:30 p.m. No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 4 Pepperdine | 2 p.m. Penn State vs. South Carolina | 3 p.m. No. 2 Arkansas vs. No. 3 Notre Dame | 5:30 p.m. No. 1 Duke vs. St. John's (NY) | 6 p.m. Click or tap here to view the full bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:03 am, November 20, 2021Third round for DI women's soccer tournament set Santa Clara v. Georgetown: Broncos advance on golden goal in OT A busy Friday slate of second round games in the NCAA Division I women's soccer tournament saw close finishes and dominating performances alike. Notably, it was Santa Clara and Penn State that landed upsets. Click or tap here to view the full bracket. Two three seeds fell today as Santa Clara knocked off No. 3 Georgetown in overtime with a golden goal and Penn State defeated No. 3 Southern California 5-3 on penalty kicks. Penn State's victory was one of three games decided by penalty kicks on Friday, with five total games going into at least one overtime. Elsewhere, schools like No. 1 Florida State, No. 1 Rutgers, No. 2 Arkansas and Wisconsin dominated, each beating their opponents by three goals or more. Here are the final scores. Click or tap for final stats: Santa Clara 2, No. 3 Georgetown 1 (OT) Wisconsin 3, UC Irvine 0 No. 4 Pepperdine 3, NC State 0 No. 1 Rutgers 4, Saint Louis 0 No. 3 Tennessee 2, Washington State 0 St. John's (NY) 2, Samford 2 (3-0 PKs) No. 3 Notre Dame 1, Purdue 1 (4-3 PKs) No. 1 Florida State 5, SMU 1 No. 4 TCU 3, Princeton 2 (2OT) No. 2 Michigan 2, Wake Forest 0 No. 1 Duke 1, Memphis 0 No. 2 Arkansas 3, Virginia Tech 0 Penn State 2, No. 3 Southern California 2 (5-3 PKs) South Carolina 3, Hofstra 0 Highlights: Click or tap here to view highlights from Rutgers' win. Click or tap here to view highlights from St. John's' win. Click or tap here to see highlights from TCU's win. Click or tap here to see highlights from Santa Clara's win. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:07 am, November 20, 2021Notre Dame and Penn State advance on penalty kicks, Rutgers wins with shut out Two overtimes were not enough for Notre Dame and Penn State as it took penalty kicks for the Fighting Irish and the Nittany Lions to advance to the third round. After finishing two overtimes tied 1-1, Notre Dame defeated Purdue 4-3 on penalty kicks. Similarly, Penn State defeated Southern California 5-3 on penalty kicks after finishing the two extra frames tied 2-2. IRISH WIN!!! On to the Round of 16!#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/1MrzwyTgeK — ND Women's Soccer (@NDSoccer) November 20, 2021 Elsewhere in the early evening window, Rutgers shut out Saint Louis 4-0. Forward Riley Tiernan scored two goals in the victory. Women's soccer: Watch all 4 Rutgers goals in second round win over St. Louis Still ahead today: No. 1 Duke vs. Memphis, 7:25 p.m. No. 2 Arkansas vs. Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m. Click here to view the full 2021 DI women's soccer tournament bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:38 pm, November 19, 2021St. Johns advances to round three in penalty kicks St. John's (N.Y.) Athletics St. Johns defeated Samford in penalty kicks behind an incredible performance from St. John's goalkeeper Naya Lipkins, who came up with three saves in the shootout. St. John's awaits the winner of Duke vs. Memphis. St. John's v. Samford: Full PKs in 2021 NCAA women's soccer second round share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:29 pm, November 19, 2021TCU advances to third round behind Messiah Bright hat trick in an OT thrillerTCU's Messiah Bright put on a clinic in round two. Bright scored each of TCU's goals -- twice coming from behind, tying the game 1-1 then 2-2 -- before ultimately calling the game in overtime. Bright scored the game-winner in the 106' to secure the hat trick and the third round berth for her side. Click here to view full highlights including Bright's hat trick. Survive and advance! See you in the Sweet 16!!!#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/2oXYxmmke0 — TCU Soccer (@TCUSoccer) November 19, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:31 pm, November 19, 2021Georgetown, Santa Clara headed to overtime Santa Clara Athletics Georgetown and Santa Clara are tied at 1-1 apiece and are headed to overtime. Santa Clara leads Georgetown in shots, 11-4, and in shots on goal, 2-1. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:37 pm, November 19, 2021Hofstra, Tennessee take early leadsSouth Carolina is up 1-0 against Hofstra with 35 minutes left to play, thanks to a tap in off of a free kick from Samantha Chang. Off the free kick @pf_chang24 ➡️ @catbarry25 ➡️ @sammy_c23 who puts it home for her second goal of the season!#Gamecocks🤙@NCAASoccer #NCAASoccer #secsoc pic.twitter.com/dQsxfqgQUY — Gamecock Women’s Soccer (@GamecockWSoccer) November 19, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:30 pm, November 19, 2021Second round action continues with a busy Friday slate NC State Athletics The second round of action kicked off on Thursday, with Virginia and BYU securing their place in the third round. Virginia took down Milwaukee 2-0 behind a brace from star Diana Ordoñez. BYU dominated Alabama Thursday, winning 4-1. UVA will face BYU Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. The second round continues today, with 14 matches on tap, starting at 1:30 p.m. ET. Here's the full schedule for today: No. 3 Georgetown vs. Santa Clara, 11 a.m. UC Irvine vs. Wisconsin, 1:30 p.m. No. 4 Pepperdine vs. NC State, 2 p.m. No. 1 Rutgers vs. Saint Louis, 2 p.m. No. 3 Tennessee vs. Washington State, 2 p.m. Samford vs. St. John's (NY), 4 p.m. No. 3 Notre Dame vs. Purdue, 4:30 p.m. No. 1 Florida State vs. SMU, 5 p.m. No. 4 TCU vs. Princeton, 5 p.m. No. 2 Michigan vs. Wake Forest, 5 p.m. No. 1 Duke vs. Memphis, 6:30 p.m. No. 2 Arkansas vs. Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m. No. 3 Southern California vs. Penn State, TBA Hofstra vs. South Carolina, TBA Click here to view the full 2021 DI women's soccer tournament bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:08 am, November 19, 2021Diana Ordoñez scores twice, leads Virginia to second-round win Virginia Athletics No. 1 Virginia looked strong in its second-round match in the 2021 DI women's soccer tournament, taking down Milwaukee 2-0. Namely, Diana Ordoñez looked strong in the win. Ordoñez scored a brace, hitting the back of the net once in each half, to pace the Cavaliers to the win and send them into the third round of the tournament. Milwaukee was unseeded but had one of the best records in the tournament, entering the match at 19-1-0 for the season. UVA will face BYU, which breezed through Alabama in the other game on Thursday, 4-1. That game will be Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET. The second round continues on Friday, with 14 matches on tap, starting at 1:30 p.m. ET. Click here to view the full 2021 DI women's soccer tournament bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:26 pm, November 18, 2021Mikayla Colohan scores hat trick as BYU rolls through Crimson Tide, into third round BYU Athletics No. 4 BYU cruised to victory in its second-round match against Alabama in the 2021 DI women's soccer tournament. It was all Cougars from the jump, as they scored in the fourth minute and ran away with the match from there for a 4-1 win. Mikayla Colohan put her mark on the match with a hat trick. She scored twice in the first half and once in the second, with all three goals coming at big moments in the game. Her first goal, a penalty kick, doubled the Cougars' first-half lead. Then, with less than two minutes to go before halftime, she all but cemented the game with another goal, sending BYU into the second half with a three-goal lead. After Alabama got a goal back in the 65th minute, Colohan scored again just nine minutes later to complete her hat trick and seal the win. BYU now advances into the second round. Click or tap here for the full 2021 DI women's soccer tournament bracket. The second of Thursday's pair of second-round matches is No. 1 Virginia vs. Milwaukee. You can follow along with live stats of their matchup here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:12 pm, November 18, 2021BYU nets 3 in first half, leads AlabamaThe BYU Cougars dominated the first half of their second-round match against Alabama in the 2021 DI women's soccer tournament. It took less than four minutes for them to find the back of the net, as Cameron Tucker quickly scored the first goal of the match. From there, Mikayla Colohan took over. In the 20th minute, she scored on a penalty kick to make it 2-0, then two minutes before halftime, she scored again, a backbreaking goal for the Crimson Tide to allow so late in the half, which gave BYU a big lead heading into the second half. You can follow along with live stats of the game here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:08 pm, November 18, 2021Two second-round matches on tap for Thursday BYU Athletics Following the completion of the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship, there will be a pair of second-round matches on Thursday. Here's the day's schedule: Final | No. 4 BYU 4, Alabama 1 Final | No. 1 Virginia 2 Milwaukee 2 The other 12 second-round matches are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 19. Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:05 pm, November 15, 2021Second-round matchups are set After an exciting weekend of first-round action in the DI women's soccer tournament, we now know what the matchups will be for second-round action next weekend. Here are all the matchups, which are listed in order of day and time: * All times listed are ET Thursday, Nov. 18 No. 4 BYU vs. Alabama, 4 p.m. No. 1 Virginia vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 No. 3 Georgetown vs. Santa Clara, 11 a.m. UC Irvine vs. Wisconsin, 1:30 p.m. No. 4 Pepperdine vs. NC State, 2 p.m. No. 1 Rutgers vs. Saint Louis, 2 p.m. No. 3 Tennessee vs. Washington State, 2 p.m. Samford vs. St. John's (NY), 4 p.m. No. 3 Notre Dame vs. Purdue, 4:30 p.m. No. 1 Florida State vs. SMU, 5 p.m. No. 4 TCU vs. Princeton, 5 p.m. No. 2 Michigan vs. Wake Forest, 5 p.m. No. 1 Duke vs. Memphis, 6:30 p.m. No. 2 Arkansas vs. Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m. No. 3 Southern California vs. Penn State, TBA Hofstra vs. South Carolina, TBA share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:34 pm, November 14, 2021Six Sunday shutouts conclude DI women's soccer first round Watch Rutgers' relentless attack result in game's first goal on FOURTH effort Six matches, six shutouts. That was the story on Sunday afternoon in the final six matches of the first round of the 2021 DI women's soccer championship. No. 1 Rutgers and No. 3 Notre Dame led the way, outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 6-0. Memphis, Wake Forest, North Carolina State, and SMU all advanced to the second round as well. Check out all of their scores and stats at the links below: No. 1 Rutgers 2, Bucknell 0 No. 3 Notre Dame 4, SIUE 0 Memphis 3, LSU 0 Wake Forest 3, Harvard 0 NC State 2, South Florida 0 SMU 2, Texas 0 Click or tap here for the full bracket of the 2021 DI women's soccer tournament. With the first round in the books, round two will commence on Thursday, Nov. 18. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:23 pm, November 14, 2021Freshman Korbin Albert scores twice, leads Notre Dame to first-round winThe No. 3 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a smooth start to the 2021 DI women's soccer tournament. Freshman Korbin Albert scored a pair of goals, and her teammates added two more as Notre Dame defeated SIUE 4-0. And here's goal No. 3 courtesy of freshman Korbin Albert, her 2nd of the game! ND 3 - SIUE 0 2nd half starts now on @ACCNetworkExtra. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/75fhdVxvtJ — ND Women's Soccer (@NDSoccer) November 14, 2021 Click or tap here to view the full 2021 DI women's soccer bracket. Another top seed, No. 1 Rutgers, won its first-round match on Sunday, 2-0 over Bucknell. More finals from the early window of matches include NC State beating South Florida 2-0, and Wake Forest cruising past Harvard 3-0. There are two more matches for the day to round out the first round. Both are early in the second half: LSU 0, Memphis 1 SMU 2, Texas 0 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:54 pm, November 14, 2021No. 1 Rutgers ahead 1-0 after wild sequence leads to goalEven though it's still the first round, we may have the craziest play of the 2021 DI women's soccer tournament. No. 1 Rutgers is taking on Bucknell, and the Scarlet Knights got on the board first after this WILD sequence in front of goal. Take a look: Don't give up, don't ever give up‼️ #RUWS LEADS! Following a shot from Allison Lowrey, Frankie Tagliaferri keeps the pressure on, finding the back of the net for a 1-0 #RUWS lead here in the first half! pic.twitter.com/mSdjSQAzVS — RUWS | BIG TEN CHAMPIONS (@RUWSoccer) November 14, 2021 The goal from Frankie Tagliaferri put the top-seeded Rutgers up 1-0 heading into halftime. Other halftime scores in the early afternoon action on Sunday include Notre Dame cruising 3-0 over SIUE, North Carolina State ahead of South Florida 1-0, and Wake Forest leading Harvard 1-0. Click or tap here for the full 2021 DI women's soccer bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:33 pm, November 14, 2021DI Women's Soccer Championship first-round action continues Sunday Texas Athletics First-round action in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship continues Sunday, when six matches are scheduled for the afternoon. Here's Sunday's schedule: 1 p.m. ET | No. 1 Rutgers vs. Bucknell 1 p.m. ET | No. 3 Notre Dame vs. SIUE 1 p.m. ET | South Florida vs. NC State 1 p.m. ET | Wake Forest vs. Harvard 2 p.m. ET | SMU vs. Texas 2 p.m. ET | Memphis vs. LSU Click or tap here to view the complete interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:50 am, November 14, 2021All final scores from Saturday's first round DI women's soccer matchups The first round of the DI women's soccer championship continued on Saturday with 12 matches of exciting action. South Carolina landed the biggest upset of the day, knocking off No. 2 North Carolina 1-0. Saturday also saw two overtime finishes as St. John's defeated Brown in one overtime while Purdue beat Loyola Chicago in a double-overtime thriller. Here are all the scores from first round games today: No. 3 Georgetown 6, Central Connecticut State 0 St. John's 1, Brown 0 (OT) Hofstra 3, Providence 0 South Carolina 1, No. 2 North Carolina 0 No. 4 Pepperdine 7, South Dakota State 1 No. 1 Rutgers vs. Bucknell | POSTPONED due to weather and field conditions; rescheduled for Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. No. 3 USC 6, Grand Canyon 0 Santa Clara 1, Stanford 0 Milwaukee 1, Xavier 0 No. 4 BYU 6, New Mexico 0 Purdue 1, Loyola Chicago 0 (2OT) Washington State 3, Montana 0 The first round will conclude on Sunday. Check out the full schedule below (all times Eastern): South Florida vs. NC State | 1 p.m. Wake Forest vs. Harvard | 1 p.m. SIUE vs. No. 3 Notre Dame | 1 p.m. Bucknell vs. No. 1 Rutgers | 1 p.m. Memphis vs. LSU | 2 p.m. SMU vs. Texas | 2 p.m. Click or tap here for the full DI women's soccer bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:38 am, November 14, 2021Purdue wins with golden goal It took two overtimes and a golden goal for Purdue to knock off Loyola Chicago to advance to the second round. Forward Sarah Griffith scored the winning goal in the first NCAA playoff appearance for the Boilermakers since 2009. Click or tap here for complete stats from the game. THE BOILERMAKERS ARE GOING TO THE SECOND ROUND.🤩 No one other than @SarahGriffithh to get the goal in 2OT for @PurdueSoccer. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MS8CpaEO5B — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 14, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:50 pm, November 13, 2021Saturday's first round action continues with 3 games Saturday evening features three first round games to close the day's action. Here are the remaining games for today (all times Eastern): No. 4 BYU vs. New Mexico | 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Loyola Chicago | 7 p.m. Washington State vs. Montana | 8 p.m. Click or tap here for the full DI women's soccer bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:33 pm, November 13, 2021USC's Croix Bethune scores hat trick in first 9 minutes of match Croix Bethune has a natural hat trick in the first 20 minutes of @USC_WSoccer’s NCAA Tournament game! 😳🤯😤 pic.twitter.com/AIX6BNKBbF — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) November 13, 2021 Three goals in nine minutes, one every three minutes, is quite good. That's what USC's Croix Bethune did in her team's match against Grand Canyon in the first round of the 2021 NCAA DI women's soccer tournament on Saturday afternoon. Simi Awujo added another goal for the Trojans in the 19th minute, and USC currently leads 4-0 in the first half. Check out Bethune's brilliant third goal below: 9' | GOAL USC!!! That's a hat trick for @CroixBethune and we have yet to hit the 10 minute mark!! 🤯🔥✌️ 📺 https://t.co/FWpw9uwPTd#FightOn | #BoldBrashBrave pic.twitter.com/l1zC1scITj — USC Women's Soccer (@USC_WSoccer) November 13, 2021 Tap or click here to view the full DI women's soccer bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:14 pm, November 13, 2021South Carolina upsets No. 2 North Carolina in first round A great pass from @pf_chang24 sets up @lucianazullo for a wide-open shot at the goal! pic.twitter.com/cHnKAAroCl — Gamecock Women’s Soccer (@GamecockWSoccer) November 13, 2021 It didn't take long for more drama in the 2021 DI women's soccer tournament. After undefeated UCLA went down Friday night, No. 2 North Carolina fell to its southern rival South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. After 80 scoreless minutes, the Gamecocks broke the deadlock with a goal by Luciana Zullo in the 81st minute. South Carolina held on from there for the final 10 minutes to complete the upset. In another tight match Saturday afternoon, St. John's and Brown needed extra time to decide their matchup. The Red Storm's Ava Collins scored in the 99th minute for the only goal of the match to send St. John's to the second round. Click or tap here for the full bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:10 pm, November 13, 2021Georgetown scores 6 goals in second half, rolls to first-round win HOYAS WIN! Georgetown advances to the #NCAASoccer Second Round! Georgetown 6 Central Connecticut State 0 Final#HOYASAXA pic.twitter.com/3HSPlDNlTo — Georgetown Women’s Soccer (@HoyasWSoc) November 13, 2021 Whatever happened at halftime of No. 3 Georgetown's match against Central Conn. St. on Saturday afternoon, the Hoyas need to bottle it up. After a scoreless first 45 minutes, Georgetown poured in 6 goals in the second half to win handily. The Hoyas did it with a pair of 3-goal surges in the second half. They scored three times in 13 minutes from the 56th to 69th minute then got 3 more, even quicker, from the 77th to 81st. Julia Leas scored two of the goals for Georgetown, which advances to the second round of the 2021 DI women's soccer championship. Click or tap here for the full bracket. Elsewhere in the early afternoon action on the pitch, Hofstra leads Providence 2-0 in the second half, Brown and St. John's are scoreless in the second half, and North Carolina and South Carolina have just kicked off. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:11 pm, November 13, 2021DI women's soccer first round continues with 12 matches SaturdayThe first round of the 2021 DI women's soccer tournament continues Saturday, Nov. 13 with 12 more matches. The first round began on Friday with 15 matches that included a pair of significant upsets: UC Irvine stunned No. 2 seed and previously undefeated UCLA 1-0 and Samford knocked out No. 4 seed Auburn. The action and drama resumes Saturday afternoon featuring high seeds Rutgers, North Carolina, and Georgetown. Here is the full schedule for today (all times Eastern): No. 3 Georgetown vs. Central Connecticut State | 12 p.m. Brown vs. St. John's | 1 p.m. Hofstra vs. Providence | 1 p.m. No. 2 North Carolina vs. South Carolina | 2p.m. No. 4 Pepperdine vs. South Dakota State | 3 p.m. No. 1 Rutgers vs. Bucknell | POSTPONED due to weather and field conditions; rescheduled for Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. No. 3 USC vs. Grand Canyon | 4 p.m. Santa Clara vs. Stanford | 4 p.m. Xavier vs. Milwaukee | 4 p.m. No. 4 BYU vs. New Mexico | 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Loyola Chicago | 7 p.m. Washington State vs. Montana | 8 p.m. Click or tap here for the full DI women's soccer bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:32 am, November 13, 2021All 15 teams that advanced after Friday's slate of first round games Samford Athletics After a busy Friday slate of first round games in the NCAA Division I women's soccer tournament, there were a number of upsets and dominating performances alike. Notably, it was Samford, Saint Louis and UC Irvine that shocked the college soccer world. Click or tap here to view the full bracket. Let's start off with the Anteaters. UC Irvine executed the biggest surprise of the night, defeating the formerly 16-0 and only undefeated team remaining in Division I NCAA women's college soccer, the UCLA Bruins. Big West champion UC Irvine took the lead midway through the first half when Alyssa Moore scored on a header to put the Anteaters up 1-0. Overall, UCLA outshot UC Irvine 19-4, including 8-1 in shots on goal. UC Irvine goalkeeper Glo Hinojosa had herself a night, racking up seven saves against the Bruins. Samford knocked off four-seed Auburn 2-0 to remove the Tigers from of the tournament, despite Auburn outshooting Samford 15-6 in the loss. Saint Louis defeated Ole Miss in Oxford to earn its first NCAA tournament win since 2006, thanks to senior Hannah Friedrich, who holds the school record for game-winning goals with 15. Friedrich scored with one minute remaining to call game for the Billikens. Here are the final scores. Click or tap for final stats: Alabama 1, Clemson 0 Samford 2, Auburn 0 Virginia Tech 3, Ohio State 1 Tennessee 3, Lipscomb 0 Virginia 6, High Point 0 Princeton 2, Vermont 0 Penn State 3, Monmouth 1 Michigan 3, Bowling Green 0 Florida State 3, South Alabama 0 Duke 1, Old Dominion 0 Wisconsin 2, Butler 1 Arkansas 5, Northwestern State 1 Saint Louis 2, Ole Miss 1 TCU 8, Prairie View 0 UC Irvine 1, UCLA 0 Highlights: Click or tap here to view highlights from Florida State's win. Click or tap here to view highlights from Arkansas's win. Click or tap here to see highlights from TCU's win. Duke won on a last second GOLAZO off of a free kick-- click or tap here to see the goal. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:59 am, November 13, 2021Saint Louis gets first NCAA tournament victory in 15 years, knocks out Ole MissSaint Louis knocked out Ole Miss in Oxford to achieve its first NCAA tournament win since 2006. Senior Hannah Friedrich adds to her school record by notching her 15th career game-winning goal. This is her sixth in the 84th minute or later, scoring this one in the 89' of the match. 88’ | SLU 2 , OLE MISS 1 | BILLIKEN MAGIC! HANNAH FRIEDRICH! WOW! pic.twitter.com/iyohuwG2nh — Saint Louis Women's Soccer (@SLUWSoccer) November 13, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:34 pm, November 12, 2021First round begins Friday with 15 games The 2021 NCAA DI women's soccer tournament begins Friday, the first of three consecutive days with first round matches. Of the 32 first round games, 15 are set for Friday. Three of the four top seeds are in action on the first day: Duke, Florida State and Virginia. The fourth top seed, Rutgers, plays on Saturday. Here's Friday's schedule, with all times ET: Clemson vs. Alabama | 4 p.m. | WatchESPN No. 3 Tennessee vs. Lipscomb | 5 p.m. No. 1 Virginia vs. High Point | 6 p.m. | WatchESPN No. 1 Duke vs. Old Dominion | 6 p.m. | WatchESPN No. 1 Florida State vs. South Alabama | 6 p.m. | WatchESPN No. 2 Michigan vs. Bowling Green | 6 p.m. | Big Ten+ No. 4 Auburn vs. Samford | 6 p.m. | WatchESPN Penn State vs. Monmouth | 6 p.m. | Big Ten+ Princeton vs. Vermont | 6 p.m. | WatchESPN Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State | 6 p.m. | WatchESPN Wisconsin vs. Butler | 7 p.m. | Big Ten+ No. 2 Arkansas vs. Northwestern State | 7:30 p.m. | WatchESPN Ole Miss vs. Saint Louis | 8 p.m. | WatchESPN No. 4 TCU vs. Prairie View A&M | 8 p.m. | TCU live stream No. 2 UCLA vs. UC Irvine | 9 p.m. | UCLA live stream There are 15 more first round games on Saturday, with five more set for Sunday. First round winners advance to the second round on Friday, Nov. 19. Follow along all tournament long right here, or click or tap here for the interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:38 pm, November 9, 2021Complete tournament bracket predictions: Picking every game, through the College Cup Now that the 2021 DI women's soccer bracket is out, it's prediction time. NCAA.com soccer reporter Natalie Bode picked each and every tournament game, from the first round to the College Cup finals. Click or tap here to see her filled-in bracket and watch her breakdown of picks here. Here's Natalie's College Cup predictions: Semifinals: No. 1 Florida State over No. 2 Arkansas No. 1 Virginia over No. 2 UCLA Championship match: No. 1 Virginia over No. 1 Florida State You can see how the tournament unfolds starting with the first round this weekend, Nov. 12-14. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:32 pm, November 8, 2021Division I Women’s Soccer Championship selections announcedOn Monday, the 64-team field for the 2021 Division I Women’s Soccer Championship was announced. Click or tap here to view the complete field. 31 of the 64 teams automatically qualified, while the other 33 earned at-large bids decided by the NCAA DI Women’s Soccer Committee. You can view the complete, interactive bracket here. You can watch the full selection show below. DI Women's Soccer: 2021 Selection Show share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:57 pm, October 7, 2021How to watch the 2021 NCAA DI women's soccer selectionsThe Division I NCAA women's soccer selection show will take place on Monday, Nov. 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The selection show can be streamed live here on NCAA.com. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:55 pm, October 7, 20212021 Division I women's college cup schedule, dates EVENT DATE LOCATION Selection Show Monday, Nov. 8 N/A First round Friday, Nov. 12 - Sunday, Nov. 14 Campus sites Second round Friday, Nov. 19 Campus sites Third round Sunday, Nov. 21 Campus sites Quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27 Campus sites College Cup: Semifinal 1 Friday, Dec. 3 Santa Clara College Cup: Semifinal 2 Friday, Dec. 3 Santa Clara College Cup: Championship Sunday, Dec. 5 Santa Clara share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:54 pm, October 7, 2021How does the selection process work?The women's College Cup is comprised of the two semifinal games and championship game of the Division I women’s soccer championship tournament. There are 333 women’s soccer teams in Division I that are eligible for competition in the tournament. Of those 333, 64 will make the championship’s tournament field. The teams that qualify for the tournament field are split into two categories: 31 conference champions automatically receive invites to the tournament. 33 at-large teams are selected by the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee. The tournament field and bracket will be announced on Monday, Nov. 8 during the selection show. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:53 pm, October 7, 20212021 NCAA DI women's soccer tournament bracketHere is the 2021 season bracket. Click or tap here for another look. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:20 pm, October 7, 2021Recap: Last season's women's College CupAfter the College Cup was moved from the fall to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Clara secured the program's second national championship in May 2021. Santa Clara defeated Florida State 4-1 on penalty kicks for the national title. This is the program's first national championship since 2001. View the final stats here. A possession-heavy gameplan by FSU eventually backfired, as a critical giveaway by the Seminoles late in the game led to Santa Clara forward Kelsey Turnbow coming in unmarked and equalizing for her side in the 84th minute. Tied 1-1, this paved the way for Santa Clara to take Florida State to overtime and eventually a shootout. Here's how the full shootout went: Julie Doyle (Santa Clara) – Make Clara Robbins (Florida State) – Miss Sally Menti (Santa Clara) – Make Emily Madril (Florida State) – Miss Kelsey Turnbow (Santa Clara) – Make Gabby Carle (Florida State) – Make Izzy D'Aquila (Santa Clara) – Make Watch Izzy D'Aquila's game-clinching kick below: BRONCOS ARE CHAMPIONS ONCE AGAIN!@SCUWomensSoccer Izzy D'Aquila nails her PK defeating @FSUSoccer for the National Championship Title!#CollegeCup pic.twitter.com/RnYRdT3kyG — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) May 18, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:15 pm, October 7, 2021Every women's soccer national champion since 1982 Year Team (Record) Score Runner-Up Site 2020 Santa Clara (10-1-1) 1-1 (2ot, pk) Florida State Cary, N.C. 2019 Stanford (24-1-0) 0-0 (2ot, pk) North Carolina San Jose, Calif. 2018 Florida State (20-4-3) 1-0 North Carolina Cary, N.C. 2017 Stanford (23-1-0) 3-2 UCLA Orlando, Fla. 2016 Southern California (19-4-2) 3-1 West Virginia San Jose, Calif. 2015 Penn State (22-3-2) 1-0 Duke Cary, N.C. 2014 Florida State (23-1-1) 1-0 Virginia Boca Raton, Fla. 2013 UCLA (22-1-3) 1-0 (OT) Florida State Cary, N.C. 2012 North Carolina (15-5-3) 4-1 Penn State San Diego, Calif. 2011 Stanford (25-0-1) 1-0 Duke Kennesaw, Ga. 2010 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 Stanford Cary, N.C. 2009 North Carolina (23-3-1) 1-0 Stanford Texas A&M 2008 North Carolina (25-1-2) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C. 2007 Southern California (20-3-2) 2-0 Florida State Texas A&M 2006 North Carolina (27-1) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C. 2005 Portland (23-0-2) 4-0 UCLA Texas A&M 2004 *Notre Dame (25-1-1) 1-1 (2 ot, pk) UCLA Cary, N.C. 2003 North Carolina (27-0) 6-0 Connecticut Cary, N.C. 2002 Portland (20-4-2) 2-1 (2 ot) Santa Clara Austin, Texas 2001 Santa Clara (23-2) 1-0 North Carolina SMU 2000 North Carolina (21-3) 2-1 UCLA San Jose State 1999 North Carolina (24-2) 2-0 Notre Dame San Jose State 1998 Florida (26-1) 1-0 North Carolina UNC Greensboro 1997 North Carolina (27-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut UNC Greensboro 1996 North Carolina (25-1) 1-0 (2 ot) Notre Dame Santa Clara 1995 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 (3 ot) Portland North Carolina 1994 North Carolina (25-1-1) 5-0 Notre Dame Portland 1993 North Carolina (23-0) 6-0 George Mason North Carolina 1992 North Carolina (25-0) 9-1 Duke North Carolina 1991 North Carolina (25-0) 3-1 Wisconsin North Carolina 1990 North Carolina (24-0) 6-0 Connecticut North Carolina 1989 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College North Carolina State 1988 North Carolina (18-0-3) 4-1 North Carolina State North Carolina 1987 North Carolina (23-0-1) 1-0 Massachusetts Massachusetts 1986 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College George Mason 1985 George Mason (18-2-1) 2-0 North Carolina George Mason 1984 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut North Carolina 1983 North Carolina (19-1) 4-0 George Mason UCF 1982 North Carolina (19-2) 2-0 UCF UCF *Declared champion on the basis of penalty kicks. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link