Last Updated 1:33 AM, December 07, 2021
Natalie Bode

Florida State wins 2021 NCAA DI women's soccer College Cup final

Women's College Cup Final: Florida State and BYU full highlights
4:56
3:54 am, December 7, 2021

Florida State wins the 2021 DI women's soccer national championship in PKs

Florida State Athletics FSU womens soccer

Florida State defeated BYU 4-3 in penalties to capture the 2021 DI women's soccer national championship. Yujie Zhao knocked in the last penalty to win the Seminoles their third national title.

Click here to watch our interview with Florida State head coach Mark Krikorian.

Click here to watch our interview with Jaelin Howell.

It was a defensive battle between the 'Noles and the Cougars in the first half, with both teams combining for just five shots. BYU would put a bit of pressure on Florida State in the second half, but goalkeeper Cristina Roque and her defense would fend off the attack. 

The first and second overtime would be more of the same, but this time the Seminoles were maintaining majority of possession and defending against BYU counter attacks. Ultimately, no team would find the back of the net, and for the third year in a row, the DI women's soccer championship would come down to penalties. 

Last year, FSU was on the wrong side of the PKs losing to Santa Clara. This time around, the Seminoles did not let the moment slip away. 

BYU's Mikayla Colohan and FSU's Clara Robbins both made their shots to start the shootout. Jamie Shepard had her shot blocked by Florida State's Cristina Roque and Heather Payne converted her penalty to give Florida State a 2-1 lead. Unlike her teammate, Brecken Mozingo would be able to beat Roque to tie it at two. Gabby Carle had her shot blocked by BYU goalkeeper Cassidy Smith to keep it at two a piece. Roque would come up big once again to stop Bella Folino and shortly after, Jaelin Howell gave the Seminoles the 3-2 advantage.

With the Cougars down to their last chance, it would all come down to Olivia Wade to keep BYU alive. She would do just that with a strike to the bottom-left corner. Now, Yujie Zhao could walk it off. With a stutter-step approach to the ball, she froze Smith and secured FSU's third national title.

3:42 am, December 7, 2021

FSU, BYU head to PKs to decide 2021 champion

Still tied 0-0 after 2OT. Florida State and BYU will go to penalty kicks to decide who will be the 2021 DI women's soccer national champion. 

2:47 am, December 7, 2021

Tied 0-0 after 90 minutes

NCAA Photos FSU vs. BYU

After 90 scoreless minutes, we are headed to overtime for the third consecutive year in the NCAA Division I women's soccer championship.

BYU leads in total shots, 8-5, and in shots on goal, 3-1.

Traditional overtime rules will be followed: two ten minute overtime periods will be played, with a break between. The first goal scored will win in a sudden victory format. If after 20 extra minutes we are still scoreless, the match will be recorded as a draw and the tiebreaker will be determined by penalty kicks.

1:52 am, December 7, 2021

Tied 0-0 at the half, Mikayla Colohan set to re-enter the match

USA TODAY Sports BYU v FSU women's soccer

We are still scoreless in this national championship matchup after the first 45.

Notably in the first half, Mikayla Colohan was carried off the field after a collision with Jaelin Howell of Florida State. Per head coach Jennifer Rockwood, Colohan will be coming back in during the second half.

BYU leads Florida State in shots 3-2, and in shots on goal, 1-0. There have been 11 total fouls in this game so far, including one yellow card given to Jaelin Howell after her collision with Mikayla Colohan. 

1:30 am, December 7, 2021

Mikayla Colohan carried off the field

BYU women's soccer

After a collision between Jaelin Howell and Mikayla Colohan, two of the biggest stars in this championship match, Colohan was carried off the field with an apparent ankle injury.

Howell was able to get up and was issued a yellow card for the tackle.

1:21 am, December 7, 2021

Early goal for BYU ruled offsides, still 0-0

Cameron Tucker broke through the Florida State defense on a perfectly weighted through ball, but was immediately ruled offsides. 

Florida State leads in shots early, 2-0, but we are still 0-0 inside the first 15 minutes

10:11 pm, December 6, 2021

We're on site ahead of the national championship

It's a brisk 54 degrees with a 70% chance of rain here In Santa Clara, California ahead of the 2021 NCAA women's soccer national championship. We are just 45 minutes away from official team warmups, and a cluster of fans in BYU blue have flooded into the gates here at Santa Clara University.

BYU is appearing in its first-ever national championship tonight in 27 seasons, all under the leadership of head coach Jennifer Rockwood. To get here, BYU most recently defeated Santa Clara 3-2 in penalty kicks on Friday.

As for Florida State, its recent dominance continues, as it appears in its 5th of the last 10 national championship games. Florida State shutout Rutgers 1-0 in its semifinal match to clinch its spot in the final tonight.

Though the field will be star-studded with elite players, the headlining names will be Jaelin Howell and Mikayla Colohan for Florida State and BYU, respectively.

The matchup

BYU has the number one offense in the entire country. The Cougars average 3.5 goals per game as well as 24.5 shots per game, leading the nation in both categories. Florida State on the other hand has a goalkeeper in Cristina Roque that had only been forced to make just under 25 saves the entire season heading into the College Cup. Roque showed up big for the Seminoles against Rutgers, posting many clutch saves to sustain her team's lead. The powerful combination of BYU's explosive offense and Florida State's tight backline and elite goalkeeping will be fun to watch.

National championship schedule:

No. 4 BYU vs. No. 1 Florida State | Monday, Dec. 6 | 8 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Click or tap here to view the full bracket.

4:10 am, December 5, 2021

National championship preview: Florida State vs. BYU

BYU Athletics BYU women's soccer

After topping Rutgers 1-0 on Friday, Florida State earned its spot in the national championship, a stage the Seminoles are very familiar with. Florida State won national titles in 2014 and 2018 and is currently playing in its 12th College Cup.

As for its opponent, BYU, the Cougars have made history repeatedly this season. After clinching their first-ever spot in the College Cup in program history, BYU and coach Jennifer Rockwood will get a chance to compete for a national title for the first time in 27 years.

Though the field will be star-studded with elite players, the headlining names will be Jaelin Howell and Mikayla Colohan for Florida State and BYU, respectively.

The matchup

BYU has the number one offense in the entire country. The Cougars average 3.5 goals per game as well as 24.5 shots per game, leading the nation in both categories. Florida State on the other hand has a goalkeeper in Cristina Roque that had only been forced to make just under 25 saves the entire season heading into the College Cup. Roque showed up big for the Seminoles against Rutgers, posting many clutch saves to sustain her team's lead. The powerful combination of BYU's explosive offense and Florida State's tight backline and elite goalkeeping will be fun to watch.

National championship schedule:

No. 4 BYU vs. No. 1 Florida State | Monday, Dec. 6 | 8 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Click or tap here to view the full bracket.

6:26 am, December 4, 2021

The national championship is set

BYU Athletics BYU women's soccer

After an exciting set of semifinal matches, our national championship is set.

National championship schedule:

No. 4 BYU vs. No. 1 Florida State | Monday, Dec. 6 | 8 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Click or tap here to view the full bracket.

Florida State shutout Rutgers 1-0 to clinch back to back appearances in the national championship. Despite a late push by Rutgers, Jaelin Howell's lone goal in this semifinal matchup was enough to clinch Florida State a spot in the national championship. Florida State goalkeeper Cristina Roque had four highlight reel saves that preserved the clean sheet for the Seminoles. 

Click here to watch our interview with Florida State's Jaelin Howell after clinching the first spot in the championship. 

BYU defeated Santa Clara 3-2 in penalty kicks to advance to its first-ever national championship in school history. After 110 scoreless minutes, this game was decided in a shootout. BYU went down early but came back to win it after Santa Clara's final penalty kick bounced off the post.

Click here to hear from BYU's Mikayla Colohan after the win.

5:43 am, December 4, 2021

For the first time in history, BYU will play for the national title

Despite missing two early penalty kicks, BYU fought back to win 3-2 in the shootout after a scoreless 110 minutes played against Santa Clara.

This will be the first time in history that BYU will appear in the national championship game.

It'll be BYU vs. Florida State for the title at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 6. The game will be on ESPNU.

5:04 am, December 4, 2021

BYU and Santa Clara are headed to penalty kicks

With over 110 scoreless minutes played, this match will be decided in penalty kicks.

4:06 am, December 4, 2021

BYU and Santa Clara headed to overtime

Santa Clara Athletics bYU vs SCU

After 90 scoreless minutes in regulation, this game is headed to overtime.

What's at stake:

  • BYU could make its first-ever appearance in a national title game
  • Santa Clara has the opportunity to go back-to-back and defend its national title on home turf

The winner will face Florida State in the national championship, being played Sunday at 8 p.m. ET if Santa Clara advances, and Monday at 8 p.m. ET if BYU advances.

This potential change of date is due to BYU's rule against playing on Sundays.

3:31 am, December 4, 2021

BYU and Santa Clara tied 0-0 at the half

Despite incredible offensive efforts by both teams, we are scoreless at the half, tied 0-0 at Stevens Stadium in Santa Clara.

Both teams combined for 17 total shots on goal, With Izzy D'Aquila from Santa Clara accounting for four of those shots, including two shots on goal

3:05 am, December 4, 2021

BYU and Santa Clara going back and forth on offense

Despite coming in unseeded, defending national champion Santa Clara earned the right to defend its national title and clinch a berth to the championship on its home turf, against WCC foe BYU.

This game is well underway with just 10 minutes left in the first half.

Santa Clara and BYU have each exchanged great looks on goal so far. BYU leads in total shots, 8-6, while Santa Clara leads in shots on goal, 4-3.

In goal, Cassidy Smith of BYU has made four saves while Kylie Foutch has made three.

1:52 am, December 4, 2021

Florida State defeats Rutgers 1-0, advances to the national championship

Florida State Athletics Florida State soccer

Despite a late rally by Rutgers, Jaelin Howell's lone goal in this semifinal matchup was enough to clinch Florida State a spot in the national championship. Tonight's game winning goal was just Howell's third goal of the year.

Florida State and Rutgers tied in shots 9-9, and in shots on goal, 4-4. Click here for final stats.

Florida State goalkeeper Cristina Roque also had four key saves that preserved the clean sheet for the Seminoles. Click here to view Roque's clutch saves in the match.

Florida State awaits the winner of BYU vs. Santa Clara to play for the national title.

12:58 am, December 4, 2021

Florida State goes up 1-0 in the 71' minute

Reigning MAC Hermann Trophy winner Jaelin Howell strikes first for Florida State in the 71' minute. The Seminoles lead Rutgers 1-0 with under 20 minutes remaining.

 

12:43 am, December 4, 2021

Florida State and Rutgers tied 0-0 at the half

USA Today Rutgers vs. Florida State

No. 1 seeds Florida State and Rutgers are tied 0-0 at the half.

Most of the offensive chances for both sides came in the first ten minutes of the game, with a shot going off the post for Florida State and a one on one for Rutgers forward Reilly Tiernan going directly into the hands of Cristina Roque of Florida State.

Rutgers and Florida State have each had one shot on goal. Florida State has the slight edge in total shots, 4-3 and in corner kicks, 4-3.

12:14 am, December 4, 2021

Florida State hits one off the post early

Both Florida State and Rutgers have exchanged looks on goal early, With Riley Tiernan and Jaelin Howell having the lone shots on goal in the match so far for Rutgers and Florida State respectively.

Florida State has also earned three corner kicks just 13 minutes into this match, with one coming off of a shot that hit the post and was deflected.

2:19 pm, December 3, 2021

2021 College Cup kicks off Friday night

Santa Clara takes on BYU on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The wait is over. We have finally made it to the 2021 College Cup in Santa Clara, CA. 

Florida State, Rutgers, Santa Clara and BYU all earned the right to take part in this season's College Cup. There will be a chance to see a rematch of last year's championship match if FSU and Santa Clara were to win their matches on Friday. 

There is also a chance we see a finals made up of two teams who have never made it to the championship if Rutgers and BYU take care of business. 

Click or tap here to watch a preview of both semifinal matchups.

Here is the schedule for today's matches:

The championship is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8. p.m. ET. If BYU advances to the national championship, the game will be moved to Monday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

Click or tap here for the full 2021 DI women's soccer bracket.

11:56 pm, December 2, 2021

College Cup schedule

College Cup 2021

We're here at the College Cup in Santa Clara. Here's what to expect this weekend:

Thursday will be a media day and team practices. Team practices are held off site at San Jose State University.

Semifinal matches are on Friday, and doors open to teams and media two hours before each scheduled start time.

Click here to watch a preview of each semifinal matchup.

College Cup schedule:

Friday, Dec. 3:

No. 1 Rutgers vs. No. 1 Florida State | 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU

No. 4 BYU vs. Santa Clara | 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Sunday, Dec. 5:

Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2 | 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU

*If BYU advances to the national championship, the game will be moved to Monday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

Click or tap here for the full 2021 DI women's soccer bracket.

11:38 pm, December 2, 2021

College Cup final will be played Monday if BYU wins

BYU Athletics BYU women's soccer

As a religious institution, BYU observes a Sunday rule, banning competition and practices on Sunday as a commitment to the Christian practice of the Sabbath being a day of rest.

This is aligned with BYU's religious practices and affiliation with the LDS Church, as recognized by the NCAA.

If BYU were to defeat Santa Clara in its semifinal tomorrow, the national championship match would be moved from Sunday, Dec. 5, to Monday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

7:33 pm, December 2, 2021

Previewing 2021 Women's College Cup ahead of Friday's semifinals

2021 Women's College Cup, previewed ahead of semifinals

The 2021 Women's College Cup begins tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 3. Let's take a quick look at the pair of semifinal matchups. You can watch the full breakdown in the video above.

No. 1 Rutgers vs. No. 1 Florida State | 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU

  • Seminoles have played in eight of the last 11 College Cups
  • Rutgers making first College Cup appearance since 2015
  • Matchup to watch: FSU sophomore forward Beata Olsson vs. Rutgers senior goalkeeper Meagan McClelland

No. 4 BYU vs. Santa Clara | 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU

  • Santa Clara is only West Coast Conference team to beat BYU this season, a 1-0 victory in October
  • Cougars lead the nation in goals per game and shots per game
  • Broncos will be playing in its home stadium

Click or tap here for the full 2021 DI women's soccer bracket.

2:03 am, November 28, 2021

The 2021 women's College Cup field is set

BYU Athletics BYU women's soccer

For the first time in history, BYU is headed to the College Cup. The Cougars clinched the last of four spots on Saturday night by defeating South Carolina 4-1. BYU joins Florida State, Santa Clara and Rutgers.

Florida State is headed to the College Cup for the second straight year, while defending champion Santa Clara will have the chance to defend its title on home turf. This is Rutgers' first appearance in the College Cup since 2015. As mentioned, BYU will be making history with its first-ever College Cup appearance.

Here are the final scores from every quarterfinal match:

Florida State will take on Rutgers, while Santa Clara will face BYU in the semifinals.

Click or tap here to view the full bracket.

1:35 am, November 28, 2021

BYU leads South Carolina 4-1

BYU has started to pull away, now holding a three goal lead over South Carolina.

1:10 am, November 28, 2021

BYU leads South Carolina 2-1 at half

After a pair of early goals, BYU hangs on to the lead. BYU is up 2-1 over South Carolina at halftime.

12:20 am, November 28, 2021

BYU up 2-0 over South Carolina within minutes

Just under three minutes in, BYU went up 1-0 off of a goal from Makaylie Moore. 

12 minutes later, Mikayla Colohan put the Cougars up 2-0.

BYU has put South Carolina under enormous pressure, looking extremely dangerous on offense early, leading in shots 8-2 and in shots on goal 5-0.

 

4:39 pm, November 27, 2021

BYU, South Carolina to face off Saturday night for final spot in College Cup

BYU Athletics byu women's soccer 2021 quarterfinals ncaa di college cup

The final place in the 2021 College Cup will be determined tonight after the final quarterfinal match of the DI women's soccer tournament.

No. 4 BYU will host South Carolina at 7 p.m. ET for the last spot in the national semifinals. The winner will join Florida State, Santa Clara, and Rutgers, which clinched their berths in the College Cup on Friday.

Here are those final scores:

  • No. 1 Florida State 1,  No. 2 Michigan 0 (OT) | Final stats
  • Santa Clara 2, No. 1 Duke 1 | Final stats
  • No. 1 Rutgers 2 (4), No. 2 Arkansas 2 (2) (PKs) | Final stats

Florida State will head to the College Cup for the third straight year, while defending champion Santa Clara will have the chance to defend its title on home turf. Rutgers will make its first appearance in the College Cup since 2015.

Click or tap here to view the full bracket for the 2021 DI women's soccer championship. And for a printable version of the bracket, go here.

2:53 am, November 27, 2021

Three of four spots claimed for the College Cup

Florida State Athletics Florida State to the College Cup

Three of our four College Cup teams have been determined after Friday's slate of quarterfinal games.

Florida State, Santa Clara and Rutgers are still in the running for the national title.

No. 4 BYU will take on South Carolina tomorrow to determine who will clinch the final spot in the national semifinals.

Here are the final scores from Friday:

Florida State will head to the College Cup for the third straight year, while defending champion Santa Clara will have the chance to defend its title on home turf. This is Rutgers' first appearance in the College Cup since 2015.

2:35 am, November 27, 2021

Rutgers defeats Arkansas in PKs to advance

Rutgers took down Arkansas in penalty kicks 4-2 to advance to the College Cup in Santa Clara, California for the first time since 2015.

Rutgers will take on Florida State on Friday, Dec. 3 in the national semifinals.

1:34 am, November 27, 2021

Arkansas and Rutgers headed to OT

After four goals were scored in the first half of play, neither team could break through in the second half. This game is headed to overtime knotted at 2-2 after 90 minutes.

12:59 am, November 27, 2021

Santa Clara defeats Duke to claim spot in the College Cup

Santa Clara defeated No. 1 seed Duke 2-1 at Koskinen Stadium to advance to the College Cup.

The College Cup will be held on Santa Clara's home turf in California, where the Broncos will look to defend their 2020 national title.

Izzy D'Aquila and Kelsey Turnbow scored goals for the Broncos, while Olivia Migli scored the lone goal for Duke.

Stats from the match can be viewed by clicking here.

Santa Clara awaits the winner of South Carolina vs. No. 4 BYU taking place tomorrow. The full bracket can be viewed by clicking here.

12:54 am, November 27, 2021

No. 1 Rutgers and No. 2 Arkansas tied 2-2 at the half

At halftime, Rutgers and Arkansas are tied 2-2.

There have been a combined 23 shots in one half of play, with goals coming early and often. Rutgers took the lead within two minutes, and Arkansas tied it up just under five minutes later.

Arkansas was ahead for most of the half, leading 2-1, before Rutger's Amirah Ali found the back of the net from a well placed finish off of a through ball just before the halftime whistle.

Here's Ali's goal just before halftime:

12:36 am, November 27, 2021

Arkansas pulls ahead, leads 2-1

Reagan Swindall scores on a set piece for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks lead 2-1 against Rutgers just 15 minutes into the first half.

12:11 am, November 27, 2021

Arkansas, Rutgers tied at 1-1

No. 1 Rutgers and No. 2 Arkansas are off to a quick start, tied 1-1 just 10 minutes into the first half.

Riley Tiernan struck first, putting the Scarlett Knights up within just two minutes.

Anna Podojil scored four minutes later, notching her 16th of the season and tying the game at one each.

Click or tap here to view live stats from the match.

11:23 pm, November 26, 2021

Santa Clara leads Duke 2-0

Reigning national champion Santa Clara has a 2-0 lead over Duke just 19 minutes in.

Izzy D'Aquila put the Broncos on top off assists from Skylar Smith and Kelsey Turnbow.

Captain Kelsey Turnbow scored the second goal just minutes later to make it 2-0 Santa Clara.

santa clara
10:56 pm, November 26, 2021

Duke, Santa Clara facing off to claim the second College Cup spot

Duke vs. Santa Clara is underway at Koskinen Stadium with a College Cup berth on the line. 

Santa Clara has gone to the College Cup 11 times, while Duke has gone three times.

Live stats can be found by clicking here.

9:13 pm, November 26, 2021

For the third straight year, Florida State is headed to the College Cup

After 99 minutes of play, Florida State found the back of the net against Michigan and is headed to the College Cup in Santa Clara, California.

Click here to watch the golden goal that sent the Seminoles to the semifinals.

Beata Olsson broke through for the Seminoles:

Florida State will await the winner of Arkansas vs. Rutgers at 7 p.m. ET. The winner of that matchup will face Florida State in the semifinals.

The full bracket can be viewed by clicking here.

8:55 pm, November 26, 2021

Florida State and Michigan heading to overtime after 90 minutes

The Seminoles and Wolverines are still deadlocked at 0-0 after 90 minutes of play in their quarterfinal match in the 2021 DI women's soccer championship.

The teams will play 10 minutes of extra time and if still tied will play an additional 10 minutes of "golden goal" play. If still nobody scores, then the match will go to penalty kicks to decide a winner.

Follow live stats here.

The second half was much like the first, featuring suffocating defense on both sides. The squads have managed only seven shots on goal combined, and the goalkeepers have been up for the challenge each time. Florida State's Cristina Roque has 4 saves, and Michigan's Hillary Beall has 3.

7:55 pm, November 26, 2021

Florida State and Michigan scoreless at halftime

The first quarterfinal of the 2021 DI women's soccer tournament is still waiting for its first goal.

No. 1 Florida State and No. 2 Michigan are knotted at zero at the half of their matchup in Tallahassee, Fla. The match has been very tight defensively so far.

The Seminoles have not recorded a shot on goal, and the Wolverines only have two, both of which were saved by FSU keeper Cristina Roque.

You can follow live stats for the second half of the match here.

6:35 pm, November 26, 2021

DI women's soccer quarterfinals begin Friday with 3 matches

Florida State Athletics florida state women's soccer 2021 di quarterfinals fsu

The quarterfinal round of the 2021 NCAA DI women's soccer tournament begins today, Friday, Nov. 26. Three of the four quarterfinals will be played today, and the last one will be played on Saturday.

Three No. 1 seeds are in action today, and they will all host their matches at their home stadiums on campus. Here are the matchups for today (all times Eastern):

  • No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 2 Michigan | 2 p.m. | Live stats
  • No. 1 Duke vs. Santa Clara | 6 p.m. | Live stats
  • No. 1 Rutgers vs. No. 2 Arkansas | 7 p.m. | Live stats

Click or tap here to view the full 2021 DI women's soccer tournament bracket. For a printable version of the bracket, go here.

And stay tuned to this page throughout the day for more updates.

5:27 pm, November 22, 2021

Quarterfinals set for 2021 DI women's soccer tournament

The third round of the 2021 NCAA DI women's soccer championship came to a close on Sunday, which means our quarterfinal field is set. 

After starting with 64 teams, the field has been narrowed to eight:

Rutgers, Michigan, Santa Clara, Florida State, South Carolina, Arkansas and Duke.

Here is the full quarterfinal schedule:

Click or tap here to view the full bracket.

12:40 am, November 22, 2021

Final scores, recap as third round concludes in DI women's soccer tournament

The third round of the 2021 NCAA DI women's soccer championship came to a close on Sunday, with the last seven matches of the round taking places throughout the afternoon and evening.

Michigan and Duke flexed their muscles with impressive offensive displays, combining for 10 total goals in their wins.

The match of the day was Rutgers vs. TCU. The Scarlet Knights got on the board first in the 18th minute through a goal by Amirah Ali and looked to be in good position to hold that lead through the final whistle. But TCU's Camryn Lancaster hit the equalizer with only five minutes to play in the match.

Neither team could find the winning goal in the first or second overtime periods, so they went to a penalty shootout. The first eight players -- four from each team -- all converted their penalties. Then things got interesting. You can watch every penalty kick in the video at the top of this page. Here's how the whole shootout played out:

rutgers tcu shootout women's soccer 2021 third round di

Here are all the final scores from today:

The quarterfinals will be played Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27.

Click or tap here to view the DI Women's Soccer Championship interactive bracket.

1:31 pm, November 21, 2021

Third round action scheduled for Sunday

Rutgers Athletics Rutgers plays in the third round on Sunday.

Seven third-round matches in the 2021 NCAA DI Women's Soccer Championship are scheduled for Sunday afternoon and evening. Here's the schedule and scores for today:

Click or tap here to view the DI Women's Soccer Championship interactive bracket.

2:25 am, November 21, 2021

🚨 No. 4 BYU upsets No. 1 Virginia

No. 4 BYU upsets No. 1 Virginia.

No. 4 BYU shut out No. 1 Virginia to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2021 NCAA DI women's soccer tournament. The Cougars took the lead in the 47' thanks to Cameron Tucker and went on to secure a 1-0 victory. 

BYU's defense led the way in this win. The Cougars completely shut down Virginia's Diana Ordonez, who is second in the nation in goals scored (18). Ordonez was held to just one shot on the night.

The whole Cavalier offense struggled to finish when they had their opportunities, but UVA was able to get a fair amount of quality opportunities, as it finished the game with eight corners to BYU's four. 

BYU was able to capitalize on one of its five shots on goal when Cameron Tucker struck from just inside the penalty box in the 47'. After the goal, the Cougars did a good job at controlling the possession in order to keep UVA's strong offense off the ball as much as possible. 

This is the fourth time in program history that BYU will play in the quarterfinal of an NCAA women's soccer tournament (2003, '12, '19, '21). The Cougars will go on to play the winner of Penn State and South Carolina for a chance to advance to the College Cup in Santa Clara, California. 

The third round of the DI women's soccer tournament continues Sunday when 14 teams battle for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Here's the schedule for Sunday's third round matches (all times Eastern):

Click or tap here to view the full bracket.

3:03 am, November 20, 2021

Third round for DI women's soccer tournament set

Santa Clara v. Georgetown: Broncos advance on golden goal in OT

A busy Friday slate of second round games in the NCAA Division I women's soccer tournament saw close finishes and dominating performances alike. Notably, it was Santa Clara and Penn State that landed upsets.

Click or tap here to view the full bracket.

Two three seeds fell today as Santa Clara knocked off No. 3 Georgetown in overtime with a golden goal and Penn State defeated No. 3 Southern California 5-3 on penalty kicks.

Penn State's victory was one of three games decided by penalty kicks on Friday, with five total games going into at least one overtime.

Elsewhere, schools like No. 1 Florida State, No. 1 Rutgers, No. 2 Arkansas and Wisconsin dominated, each beating their opponents by three goals or more.

Here are the final scores. Click or tap for final stats:

Highlights:

Click or tap here to view highlights from Rutgers' win.

Click or tap here to view highlights from St. John's' win.

Click or tap here to see highlights from TCU's win.

Click or tap here to see highlights from Santa Clara's win.

12:07 am, November 20, 2021

Notre Dame and Penn State advance on penalty kicks, Rutgers wins with shut out

PSU Socc

Two overtimes were not enough for Notre Dame and Penn State as it took penalty kicks for the Fighting Irish and the Nittany Lions to advance to the third round.

After finishing two overtimes tied 1-1,  Notre Dame defeated Purdue 4-3 on penalty kicks. Similarly, Penn State defeated Southern California 5-3 on penalty kicks after finishing the two extra frames tied 2-2.

Elsewhere in the early evening window, Rutgers shut out Saint Louis 4-0. Forward Riley Tiernan scored two goals in the victory.

Women's soccer: Watch all 4 Rutgers goals in second round win over St. Louis

Still ahead today:

Click here to view the full 2021 DI women's soccer tournament bracket.

11:38 pm, November 19, 2021

St. Johns advances to round three in penalty kicks

St. John's (N.Y.) Athletics St john gk

St. Johns defeated Samford in penalty kicks behind an incredible performance from St. John's goalkeeper Naya Lipkins, who came up with three saves in the shootout.

St. John's awaits the winner of Duke vs. Memphis.

St. John's v. Samford: Full PKs in 2021 NCAA women's soccer second round
9:29 pm, November 19, 2021

TCU advances to third round behind Messiah Bright hat trick in an OT thriller

TCU's Messiah Bright put on a clinic in round two.

Bright scored each of TCU's goals -- twice coming from behind, tying the game 1-1 then 2-2 -- before ultimately calling the game in overtime.

Bright scored the game-winner in the 106' to secure the hat trick and the third round berth for her side.

Click here to view full highlights including Bright's hat trick.

8:31 pm, November 19, 2021

Georgetown, Santa Clara headed to overtime

Santa Clara Athletics santa clara wsoc

Georgetown and Santa Clara are tied at 1-1 apiece and are headed to overtime. Santa Clara leads Georgetown in shots, 11-4, and in shots on goal, 2-1.

 

7:37 pm, November 19, 2021

Hofstra, Tennessee take early leads

South Carolina is up 1-0 against Hofstra with 35 minutes left to play, thanks to a tap in off of a free kick from Samantha Chang.

Tennessee also has an early two goal lead against Washington State, with a goal from Jordan Fusco and SEC Freshman of the Year Taylor Huff.

3:30 pm, November 19, 2021

Second round action continues with a busy Friday slate

NC State Athletics NC state goalkeeper

The second round of action kicked off on Thursday, with Virginia and BYU securing their place in the third round. Virginia took down Milwaukee 2-0 behind a brace from star Diana Ordoñez. BYU dominated Alabama Thursday, winning 4-1. UVA will face BYU Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

The second round continues today, with 14 matches on tap, starting at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Here's the full schedule for today:

Click here to view the full 2021 DI women's soccer tournament bracket.

2:08 am, November 19, 2021

Diana Ordoñez scores twice, leads Virginia to second-round win

Virginia Athletics uva soccer women's 2021 di tournament

No. 1 Virginia looked strong in its second-round match in the 2021 DI women's soccer tournament, taking down Milwaukee 2-0. Namely, Diana Ordoñez looked strong in the win.

Ordoñez scored a brace, hitting the back of the net once in each half, to pace the Cavaliers to the win and send them into the third round of the tournament.

Milwaukee was unseeded but had one of the best records in the tournament, entering the match at 19-1-0 for the season.

UVA will face BYU, which breezed through Alabama in the other game on Thursday, 4-1. That game will be Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET.

The second round continues on Friday, with 14 matches on tap, starting at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Click here to view the full 2021 DI women's soccer tournament bracket.

11:26 pm, November 18, 2021

Mikayla Colohan scores hat trick as BYU rolls through Crimson Tide, into third round

BYU Athletics byu women's soccer 2021 di second round win

No. 4 BYU cruised to victory in its second-round match against Alabama in the 2021 DI women's soccer tournament. It was all Cougars from the jump, as they scored in the fourth minute and ran away with the match from there for a 4-1 win.

Mikayla Colohan put her mark on the match with a hat trick. She scored twice in the first half and once in the second, with all three goals coming at big moments in the game.

Her first goal, a penalty kick, doubled the Cougars' first-half lead. Then, with less than two minutes to go before halftime, she all but cemented the game with another goal, sending BYU into the second half with a three-goal lead.

After Alabama got a goal back in the 65th minute, Colohan scored again just nine minutes later to complete her hat trick and seal the win. BYU now advances into the second round.

Click or tap here for the full 2021 DI women's soccer tournament bracket.

The second of Thursday's pair of second-round matches is No. 1 Virginia vs. Milwaukee. You can follow along with live stats of their matchup here.

10:12 pm, November 18, 2021

BYU nets 3 in first half, leads Alabama

The BYU Cougars dominated the first half of their second-round match against Alabama in the 2021 DI women's soccer tournament.

It took less than four minutes for them to find the back of the net, as Cameron Tucker quickly scored the first goal of the match. From there, Mikayla Colohan took over.

In the 20th minute, she scored on a penalty kick to make it 2-0, then two minutes before halftime, she scored again, a backbreaking goal for the Crimson Tide to allow so late in the half, which gave BYU a big lead heading into the second half.

You can follow along with live stats of the game here.

2:08 pm, November 18, 2021

Two second-round matches on tap for Thursday

BYU Athletics BYU faces Alabama on Thursday.


Following the completion of the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship, there will be a pair of second-round matches on Thursday. Here's the day's schedule:

The other 12 second-round matches are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 19.

Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket.

4:05 pm, November 15, 2021

Second-round matchups are set

Michigan women's soccer celebrates scoring in the first round.

After an exciting weekend of first-round action in the DI women's soccer tournament, we now know what the matchups will be for second-round action next weekend. 

Here are all the matchups, which are listed in order of day and time: 

* All times listed are ET 

Thursday, Nov. 18

Friday, Nov. 19 

9:34 pm, November 14, 2021

Six Sunday shutouts conclude DI women's soccer first round

Watch Rutgers' relentless attack result in game's first goal on FOURTH effort

Six matches, six shutouts. That was the story on Sunday afternoon in the final six matches of the first round of the 2021 DI women's soccer championship.

No. 1 Rutgers and No. 3 Notre Dame led the way, outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 6-0.

Memphis, Wake Forest, North Carolina State, and SMU all advanced to the second round as well. Check out all of their scores and stats at the links below:

Click or tap here for the full bracket of the 2021 DI women's soccer tournament.

With the first round in the books, round two will commence on Thursday, Nov. 18.

8:23 pm, November 14, 2021

Freshman Korbin Albert scores twice, leads Notre Dame to first-round win

The No. 3 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a smooth start to the 2021 DI women's soccer tournament. Freshman Korbin Albert scored a pair of goals, and her teammates added two more as Notre Dame defeated SIUE 4-0.

Click or tap here to view the full 2021 DI women's soccer bracket.

Another top seed, No. 1 Rutgers, won its first-round match on Sunday, 2-0 over Bucknell. More finals from the early window of matches include NC State beating South Florida 2-0, and Wake Forest cruising past Harvard 3-0.

There are two more matches for the day to round out the first round. Both are early in the second half:

6:54 pm, November 14, 2021

No. 1 Rutgers ahead 1-0 after wild sequence leads to goal

Even though it's still the first round, we may have the craziest play of the 2021 DI women's soccer tournament.

No. 1 Rutgers is taking on Bucknell, and the Scarlet Knights got on the board first after this WILD sequence in front of goal. Take a look:

The goal from Frankie Tagliaferri put the top-seeded Rutgers up 1-0 heading into halftime.

Other halftime scores in the early afternoon action on Sunday include Notre Dame cruising 3-0 over SIUE, North Carolina State ahead of South Florida 1-0, and Wake Forest leading Harvard 1-0.

Click or tap here for the full 2021 DI women's soccer bracket.

3:33 pm, November 14, 2021

DI Women's Soccer Championship first-round action continues Sunday

Texas Athletics Texas plays SMU in the first round.

First-round action in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship continues Sunday, when six matches are scheduled for the afternoon.

Here's Sunday's schedule:

Click or tap here to view the complete interactive bracket.

2:50 am, November 14, 2021

All final scores from Saturday's first round DI women's soccer matchups

South Carolina Soccer

The first round of the DI women's soccer championship continued on Saturday with 12 matches of exciting action.

South Carolina landed the biggest upset of the day, knocking off No. 2 North Carolina 1-0. Saturday also saw two overtime finishes as St. John's defeated Brown in one overtime while Purdue beat Loyola Chicago in a double-overtime thriller.

Here are all the scores from first round games today:

The first round will conclude on Sunday. Check out the full schedule below (all times Eastern):

Click or tap here for the full DI women's soccer bracket.

2:38 am, November 14, 2021

Purdue wins with golden goal

It took two overtimes and a golden goal for Purdue to knock off Loyola Chicago to advance to the second round. Forward Sarah Griffith scored the winning goal in the first NCAA playoff appearance for the Boilermakers since 2009. Click or tap here for complete stats from the game.

9:33 pm, November 13, 2021

USC's Croix Bethune scores hat trick in first 9 minutes of match

Three goals in nine minutes, one every three minutes, is quite good. That's what USC's Croix Bethune did in her team's match against Grand Canyon in the first round of the 2021 NCAA DI women's soccer tournament on Saturday afternoon.

Simi Awujo added another goal for the Trojans in the 19th minute, and USC currently leads 4-0 in the first half.

Check out Bethune's brilliant third goal below:

Tap or click here to view the full DI women's soccer bracket.

9:14 pm, November 13, 2021

South Carolina upsets No. 2 North Carolina in first round

It didn't take long for more drama in the 2021 DI women's soccer tournament. After undefeated UCLA went down Friday night, No. 2 North Carolina fell to its southern rival South Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

After 80 scoreless minutes, the Gamecocks broke the deadlock with a goal by Luciana Zullo in the 81st minute. South Carolina held on from there for the final 10 minutes to complete the upset.

In another tight match Saturday afternoon, St. John's and Brown needed extra time to decide their matchup. The Red Storm's Ava Collins scored in the 99th minute for the only goal of the match to send St. John's to the second round.

Click or tap here for the full bracket.

7:10 pm, November 13, 2021

Georgetown scores 6 goals in second half, rolls to first-round win

Whatever happened at halftime of No. 3 Georgetown's match against Central Conn. St. on Saturday afternoon, the Hoyas need to bottle it up.

After a scoreless first 45 minutes, Georgetown poured in 6 goals in the second half to win handily. The Hoyas did it with a pair of 3-goal surges in the second half. They scored three times in 13 minutes from the 56th to 69th minute then got 3 more, even quicker, from the 77th to 81st.

Julia Leas scored two of the goals for Georgetown, which advances to the second round of the 2021 DI women's soccer championship.

Click or tap here for the full bracket.

Elsewhere in the early afternoon action on the pitch, Hofstra leads Providence 2-0 in the second half, Brown and St. John's are scoreless in the second half, and North Carolina and South Carolina have just kicked off.

3:11 pm, November 13, 2021

DI women's soccer first round continues with 12 matches Saturday

The first round of the 2021 DI women's soccer tournament continues Saturday, Nov. 13 with 12 more matches. The first round began on Friday with 15 matches that included a pair of significant upsets: UC Irvine stunned No. 2 seed and previously undefeated UCLA 1-0 and Samford knocked out No. 4 seed Auburn.

The action and drama resumes Saturday afternoon featuring high seeds Rutgers, North Carolina, and Georgetown. Here is the full schedule for today (all times Eastern):

Click or tap here for the full DI women's soccer bracket.

3:32 am, November 13, 2021

All 15 teams that advanced after Friday's slate of first round games

Samford Athletics Samford Women's Soccer

After a busy Friday slate of first round games in the NCAA Division I women's soccer tournament, there were a number of upsets and dominating performances alike. Notably, it was Samford, Saint Louis and UC Irvine that shocked the college soccer world.

Click or tap here to view the full bracket.

Let's start off with the Anteaters. UC Irvine executed the biggest surprise of the night, defeating the formerly 16-0 and only undefeated team remaining in Division I NCAA women's college soccer, the UCLA Bruins. Big West champion UC Irvine took the lead midway through the first half when Alyssa Moore scored on a header to put the Anteaters up 1-0.

Overall, UCLA outshot UC Irvine 19-4, including 8-1 in shots on goal. UC Irvine goalkeeper Glo Hinojosa had herself a night, racking up seven saves against the Bruins.

Samford knocked off four-seed Auburn 2-0 to remove the Tigers from of the tournament, despite Auburn outshooting Samford 15-6 in the loss.

Saint Louis defeated Ole Miss in Oxford to earn its first NCAA tournament win since 2006, thanks to senior Hannah Friedrich, who holds the school record for game-winning goals with 15. Friedrich scored with one minute remaining to call game for the Billikens.

Here are the final scores. Click or tap for final stats:

Alabama 1, Clemson 0
Samford 2, Auburn 0
Virginia Tech 3, Ohio State 1
Tennessee 3, Lipscomb 0
Virginia 6, High Point 0
Princeton 2, Vermont 0
Penn State 3, Monmouth 1
Michigan 3, Bowling Green 0
Florida State 3, South Alabama 0
Duke 1, Old Dominion 0
Wisconsin 2, Butler 1
Arkansas 5, Northwestern State 1 
Saint Louis 2, Ole Miss 1
TCU 8, Prairie View 0 
UC Irvine 1, UCLA 0 

Highlights:

Click or tap here to view highlights from Florida State's win.

Click or tap here to view highlights from Arkansas's win.

Click or tap here to see highlights from TCU's win.

Duke won on a last second GOLAZO off of a free kick-- click or tap here to see the goal.

2:59 am, November 13, 2021

Saint Louis gets first NCAA tournament victory in 15 years, knocks out Ole Miss

Saint Louis knocked out Ole Miss in Oxford to achieve its first NCAA tournament win since 2006.

Senior Hannah Friedrich adds to her school record by notching her 15th career game-winning goal. This is her sixth in the 84th minute or later, scoring this one in the 89' of the match. 

5:34 pm, November 12, 2021

First round begins Friday with 15 games

Virginia women's soccer plays in the first round of the 2021 NCAA tournament on Friday.

The 2021 NCAA DI women's soccer tournament begins Friday, the first of three consecutive days with first round matches.

Of the 32 first round games, 15 are set for Friday. Three of the four top seeds are in action on the first day: Duke, Florida State and Virginia. The fourth top seed, Rutgers, plays on Saturday. Here's Friday's schedule, with all times ET:

There are 15 more first round games on Saturday, with five more set for Sunday. First round winners advance to the second round on Friday, Nov. 19.

Follow along all tournament long right here, or click or tap here for the interactive bracket.

3:38 pm, November 9, 2021

Complete tournament bracket predictions: Picking every game, through the College Cup

WSOC predictions

Now that the 2021 DI women's soccer bracket is out, it's prediction time. NCAA.com soccer reporter Natalie Bode picked each and every tournament game, from the first round to the College Cup finals. Click or tap here to see her filled-in bracket and watch her breakdown of picks here.

Here's Natalie's College Cup predictions:

Semifinals:

  • No. 1 Florida State over No. 2 Arkansas
  • No. 1 Virginia over No. 2 UCLA

Championship match:

  • No. 1 Virginia over No. 1 Florida State

You can see how the tournament unfolds starting with the first round this weekend, Nov. 12-14. 

9:32 pm, November 8, 2021

Division I Women’s Soccer Championship selections announced

On Monday, the 64-team field for the 2021 Division I Women’s Soccer Championship was announced. Click or tap here to view the complete field. 

31 of the 64 teams automatically qualified, while the other 33 earned at-large bids decided by the NCAA DI Women’s Soccer Committee.

You can view the complete, interactive bracket here. 

You can watch the full selection show below.

DI Women's Soccer: 2021 Selection Show
3:57 pm, October 7, 2021

How to watch the 2021 NCAA DI women's soccer selections

The Division I NCAA women's soccer selection show will take place on Monday, Nov. 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The selection show can be streamed live here on NCAA.com.

3:55 pm, October 7, 2021

2021 Division I women's college cup schedule, dates

EVENT DATE LOCATION
Selection Show Monday, Nov. 8 N/A
First round Friday, Nov. 12 - Sunday, Nov. 14 Campus sites
Second round Friday, Nov. 19 Campus sites
Third round Sunday, Nov. 21 Campus sites
Quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27 Campus sites
College Cup: Semifinal 1 Friday, Dec. 3 Santa Clara
College Cup: Semifinal 2 Friday, Dec. 3 Santa Clara
College Cup: Championship Sunday, Dec. 5 Santa Clara
3:54 pm, October 7, 2021

How does the selection process work?

The women's College Cup is comprised of the two semifinal games and championship game of the Division I women’s soccer championship tournament.

There are 333 women’s soccer teams in Division I that are eligible for competition in the tournament. 

Of those 333, 64 will make the championship’s tournament field. The teams that qualify for the tournament field are split into two categories:

  • 31 conference champions automatically receive invites to the tournament.
  • 33 at-large teams are selected by the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee.

The tournament field and bracket will be announced on Monday, Nov. 8 during the selection show.

3:53 pm, October 7, 2021

2021 NCAA DI women's soccer tournament bracket

Here is the 2021 season bracket. Click or tap here for another look.

2021 NCAA DI women's soccer tournament bracket
2:20 pm, October 7, 2021

Recap: Last season's women's College Cup

After the College Cup was moved from the fall to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Clara secured the program's second national championship in May 2021.

Santa Clara defeated Florida State 4-1 on penalty kicks for the national title. This is the program's first national championship since 2001. View the final stats here.

A possession-heavy gameplan by FSU eventually backfired, as a critical giveaway by the Seminoles late in the game led to Santa Clara forward Kelsey Turnbow coming in unmarked and equalizing for her side in the 84th minute. Tied 1-1, this paved the way for Santa Clara to take Florida State to overtime and eventually a shootout.

Here's how the full shootout went:

  • Julie Doyle (Santa Clara) – Make
  • Clara Robbins (Florida State) – Miss
  • Sally Menti (Santa Clara) – Make
  • Emily Madril (Florida State) – Miss
  • Kelsey Turnbow (Santa Clara) – Make
  • Gabby Carle (Florida State) – Make
  • Izzy D'Aquila (Santa Clara) – Make

Watch Izzy D'Aquila's game-clinching kick below:

BRONCOS ARE CHAMPIONS ONCE AGAIN!@SCUWomensSoccer Izzy D'Aquila nails her PK defeating @FSUSoccer for the National Championship Title!#CollegeCup pic.twitter.com/RnYRdT3kyG

— NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) May 18, 2021
2:15 pm, October 7, 2021

Every women's soccer national champion since 1982

Year Team (Record) Score Runner-Up Site
2020 Santa Clara (10-1-1) 1-1 (2ot, pk) Florida State Cary, N.C.
2019 Stanford (24-1-0) 0-0 (2ot, pk) North Carolina San Jose, Calif.
2018 Florida State (20-4-3) 1-0 North Carolina Cary, N.C.
2017 Stanford (23-1-0) 3-2 UCLA Orlando, Fla.
2016 Southern California (19-4-2) 3-1 West Virginia San Jose, Calif.
2015 Penn State (22-3-2) 1-0 Duke Cary, N.C.
2014 Florida State (23-1-1) 1-0 Virginia Boca Raton, Fla.
2013 UCLA (22-1-3) 1-0 (OT) Florida State Cary, N.C.
2012 North Carolina (15-5-3) 4-1 Penn State San Diego, Calif.
2011 Stanford (25-0-1) 1-0 Duke Kennesaw, Ga.
2010 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 Stanford Cary, N.C.
2009 North Carolina (23-3-1) 1-0 Stanford Texas A&M
2008 North Carolina (25-1-2) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C.
2007 Southern California (20-3-2) 2-0 Florida State Texas A&M
2006 North Carolina (27-1) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C.
2005 Portland (23-0-2) 4-0 UCLA Texas A&M
2004 *Notre Dame (25-1-1) 1-1 (2 ot, pk) UCLA Cary, N.C.
2003 North Carolina (27-0) 6-0 Connecticut Cary, N.C.
2002 Portland (20-4-2) 2-1 (2 ot) Santa Clara Austin, Texas
2001 Santa Clara (23-2) 1-0 North Carolina SMU
2000 North Carolina (21-3) 2-1 UCLA San Jose State
1999 North Carolina (24-2) 2-0 Notre Dame San Jose State
1998 Florida (26-1) 1-0 North Carolina UNC Greensboro
1997 North Carolina (27-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut UNC Greensboro
1996 North Carolina (25-1) 1-0 (2 ot) Notre Dame Santa Clara
1995 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 (3 ot) Portland North Carolina
1994 North Carolina (25-1-1) 5-0 Notre Dame Portland
1993 North Carolina (23-0) 6-0 George Mason North Carolina
1992 North Carolina (25-0) 9-1 Duke North Carolina
1991 North Carolina (25-0) 3-1 Wisconsin North Carolina
1990 North Carolina (24-0) 6-0 Connecticut North Carolina
1989 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College North Carolina State
1988 North Carolina (18-0-3) 4-1 North Carolina State North Carolina
1987 North Carolina (23-0-1) 1-0 Massachusetts Massachusetts
1986 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College George Mason
1985 George Mason (18-2-1) 2-0 North Carolina George Mason
1984 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut North Carolina
1983 North Carolina (19-1) 4-0 George Mason UCF
1982 North Carolina (19-2) 2-0 UCF UCF

*Declared champion on the basis of penalty kicks.