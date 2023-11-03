Live updates: 2023 DI women's soccer championship

The 2023 DI women's soccer selection show will air Monday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. ET live on NCAA.com. The complete tournament field will be posted here shortly after it is unveiled.

🗓️ When: Monday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. ET

📺 Where: Show will be streamed here on NCAA.com

✅ Click for confirmed automatic qualifiers

The first round of the tournament is set to start on Friday, Nov. 10 across multiple locations, while the championship game will be Monday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. ET in Cary, NC.