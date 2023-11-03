Live updates: 2023 DI women's soccer championship
6:26 pm, November 3, 2023
Selection show: How to watch 🔜
The 2023 DI women's soccer selection show will air Monday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. ET live on NCAA.com. The complete tournament field will be posted here shortly after it is unveiled.
🗓️ When: Monday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. ET
📺 Where: Show will be streamed here on NCAA.com
✅ Click for confirmed automatic qualifiers
The first round of the tournament is set to start on Friday, Nov. 10 across multiple locations, while the championship game will be Monday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. ET in Cary, NC.
6:51 pm, November 3, 2023
Road to the College Cup, explained 🛣️
The College Cup is made up of the last two rounds of the NCAA Division I tournament, consisting of two semifinals and one final to determine the ultimate national champion.
There are 337 Division I women's soccer teams in the 2023 season and 64 of them will earn a spot in the single-elimination NCAA tournament. Thirty-one spots go to the teams who earn an automatic bid by winning their conference championship and the remaining 33 are selected at large by the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee. Those selections and the entire bracket will be released on Monday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. ET.
5:59 pm, November 3, 2023
Championship history 🏆
Here's every DI women's soccer national champion since 1982:
|YEAR
|TEAM (RECORD)
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2023
|👀
|TBD
|TBD
|Cary, N.C.
|2022
|UCLA (22-2-1)
|3-2 (2ot)
|North Carolina
|Cary, N.C.
|2021
|Florida State (22-1-2)
|0-0 (2ot, pk)
|BYU
|Santa Clara, Calif.
|2020
|Santa Clara (10-1-1)
|1-1 (2ot, pk)
|Florida State
|Cary, N.C.
|2019
|Stanford (24-1-0)
|0-0 (2ot, pk)
|North Carolina
|San Jose, Calif.
|2018
|Florida State (20-4-3)
|1-0
|North Carolina
|Cary, N.C.
|2017
|Stanford (23-1-0)
|3-2
|UCLA
|Orlando, Fla.
|2016
|Southern California (19-4-2)
|3-1
|West Virginia
|San Jose, Calif.
|2015
|Penn State (22-3-2)
|1-0
|Duke
|Cary, N.C.
|2014
|Florida State (23-1-1)
|1-0
|Virginia
|Boca Raton, Fla.
|2013
|UCLA (22-1-3)
|1-0 (OT)
|Florida State
|Cary, N.C.
|2012
|North Carolina (15-5-3)
|4-1
|Penn State
|San Diego, Calif.
|2011
|Stanford (25-0-1)
|1-0
|Duke
|Kennesaw, Ga.
|2010
|Notre Dame (21-2-2)
|1-0
|Stanford
|Cary, N.C.
|2009
|North Carolina (23-3-1)
|1-0
|Stanford
|Texas A&M
|2008
|North Carolina (25-1-2)
|2-1
|Notre Dame
|Cary, N.C.
|2007
|Southern California (20-3-2)
|2-0
|Florida State
|Texas A&M
|2006
|North Carolina (27-1)
|2-1
|Notre Dame
|Cary, N.C.
|2005
|Portland (23-0-2)
|4-0
|UCLA
|Texas A&M
|2004
|*Notre Dame (25-1-1)
|1-1 (2 ot, pk)
|UCLA
|Cary, N.C.
|2003
|North Carolina (27-0)
|6-0
|Connecticut
|Cary, N.C.
|2002
|Portland (20-4-2)
|2-1 (2 ot)
|Santa Clara
|Austin, Texas
|2001
|Santa Clara (23-2)
|1-0
|North Carolina
|SMU
|2000
|North Carolina (21-3)
|2-1
|UCLA
|San Jose State
|1999
|North Carolina (24-2)
|2-0
|Notre Dame
|San Jose State
|1998
|Florida (26-1)
|1-0
|North Carolina
|UNC Greensboro
|1997
|North Carolina (27-0-1)
|2-0
|Connecticut
|UNC Greensboro
|1996
|North Carolina (25-1)
|1-0 (2 ot)
|Notre Dame
|Santa Clara
|1995
|Notre Dame (21-2-2)
|1-0 (3 ot)
|Portland
|North Carolina
|1994
|North Carolina (25-1-1)
|5-0
|Notre Dame
|Portland
|1993
|North Carolina (23-0)
|6-0
|George Mason
|North Carolina
|1992
|North Carolina (25-0)
|9-1
|Duke
|North Carolina
|1991
|North Carolina (25-0)
|3-1
|Wisconsin
|North Carolina
|1990
|North Carolina (24-0)
|6-0
|Connecticut
|North Carolina
|1989
|North Carolina (24-0-1)
|2-0
|Colorado College
|North Carolina State
|1988
|North Carolina (18-0-3)
|4-1
|North Carolina State
|North Carolina
|1987
|North Carolina (23-0-1)
|1-0
|Massachusetts
|Massachusetts
|1986
|North Carolina (24-0-1)
|2-0
|Colorado College
|George Mason
|1985
|George Mason (18-2-1)
|2-0
|North Carolina
|George Mason
|1984
|North Carolina (24-0-1)
|2-0
|Connecticut
|North Carolina
|1983
|North Carolina (19-1)
|4-0
|George Mason
|UCF
|1982
|North Carolina (19-2)
|2-0
|UCF
|UCF
*Declared champion on the basis of penalty kicks.