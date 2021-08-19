No. 1 Florida State women's soccer defeats No. 9 Texas A&M 1-0 in season opener

Florida State defeats Texas A&M 1-0 in its season opener to extend its opening day win streak at home to 14 straight. After a defensive battle in the first half followed by many offensive chances for the Seminoles in the second, Florida State finally broke through in the 89th minute thanks to a goal from Clara Robbins.

Florida State finished the match edging out Texas A&M on shots, 14-7, and in shots on goal, 7-0. Florida State created six different corner kick opportunities. Before allowing a goal with under two minutes remaining in the match, Texas A&M goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell recorded an impressive six saves, including one deflection onto the crossbar to prevent a goal early in the second half.

Next up, Texas A&M will continue its season taking on TCU on Sunday. Florida State will also have a matchup on Sunday, taking on Alabama at home.