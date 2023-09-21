Last Updated 7:58 PM, September 21, 2023
Maria Howell| NCAA.com

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 3 Florida State women's soccer: Preview, how to watch the top-5 match

Share
Anson Dorrance trivia, with the Hall of Fame coach himself
4:43
-
8:16 pm, September 21, 2023

How to watch the Top-5 throw down

🗓️ Sunday, Sep. 24
⏰ 12:00 p.m. ET 
📍Chapell Hill, N.C. Dorrance Field
📺 ESPNU

8:28 pm, September 21, 2023

Heels vs. Noles over the years

The first matchup between the two ACC programs was in 1995 when the Heels hosted and beat the Seminoles in double overtime. Since then, the two have shared the pitch over 40 times, UNC leads with 31 wins and FSU holds 12 wins. Here are the results from the teams' past ten matchups — including the 2018 College Cup final where FSU earned the program's second-ever national title. 

North Carolina, Florida St. Past ten matchups: dates, location and results
DATE SEASON LOCATION SCORE
Friday, December 2 2022-23 Cary, N.C. UNC 3, FSU 2
Sunday, November 6 2022-23 Cary, N.C. UNC 1, FSU 2
Thursday, October 20 2022-23 Tallahassee, Fla FSU 1, UNC 2
Thursday, October 21 2021-22 Chapel Hill, N.C. UNC 2, FSU 2 (2OT)
Sunday, November 15 2020-21 Cary, N.C. UNC 2, FSU 3
Thursday, October 24 2019-20 Chapel Hill, N.C. UNC 2, FSU 0
Sunday, December 2
* College Cup Final		 2018-19 Cary, N.C. UNC 0, FSU 1
Sunday, November 4 2018-19 Cary, N.C. UNC 2, FSU 3
Friday, September 14 2018-19 Tallahassee, Fla. FSU 0, UNC 1
Sunday, October 29 2017-18 Cary, N.C. UNC 2, FSU 1
9:23 pm, September 21, 2023

Impressive stats 👀 📊

The Heels (6-0-3)

  • UNC was ranked first in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll.
  • The Heel's defense has only allowed four goals this season and has consistently kept opponents at or under 11 shots in each game.
  • Senior Avery Patterson leads the team with four goals so far, last season she totaled 13 finishes.

The Noles (6-0)

  • FSU has a perfect record on the road (4-0), claiming wins over No. 9 TCU and No. 8 Clemson — the Noles are the only team in the country boasting two top-10 ranked road victories
  • Junior Taylor Huff leads the team and the conference in assists (5) and ranks fourth in the NCAA.
  • Eight different Seminoles have scored in the squad's past six games, with goal scorers spanning across all classes.