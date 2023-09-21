No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 3 Florida State women's soccer: Preview, how to watch the top-5 match
How to watch the Top-5 throw down
🗓️ Sunday, Sep. 24
⏰ 12:00 p.m. ET
📍Chapell Hill, N.C. Dorrance Field
📺 ESPNU
Heels vs. Noles over the years
The first matchup between the two ACC programs was in 1995 when the Heels hosted and beat the Seminoles in double overtime. Since then, the two have shared the pitch over 40 times, UNC leads with 31 wins and FSU holds 12 wins. Here are the results from the teams' past ten matchups — including the 2018 College Cup final where FSU earned the program's second-ever national title.
|DATE
|SEASON
|LOCATION
|SCORE
|Friday, December 2
|2022-23
|Cary, N.C.
|UNC 3, FSU 2
|Sunday, November 6
|2022-23
|Cary, N.C.
|UNC 1, FSU 2
|Thursday, October 20
|2022-23
|Tallahassee, Fla
|FSU 1, UNC 2
|Thursday, October 21
|2021-22
|Chapel Hill, N.C.
|UNC 2, FSU 2 (2OT)
|Sunday, November 15
|2020-21
|Cary, N.C.
|UNC 2, FSU 3
|Thursday, October 24
|2019-20
|Chapel Hill, N.C.
|UNC 2, FSU 0
|Sunday, December 2
* College Cup Final
|2018-19
|Cary, N.C.
|UNC 0, FSU 1
|Sunday, November 4
|2018-19
|Cary, N.C.
|UNC 2, FSU 3
|Friday, September 14
|2018-19
|Tallahassee, Fla.
|FSU 0, UNC 1
|Sunday, October 29
|2017-18
|Cary, N.C.
|UNC 2, FSU 1
Impressive stats 👀 📊
The Heels (6-0-3)
- UNC was ranked first in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll.
- The Heel's defense has only allowed four goals this season and has consistently kept opponents at or under 11 shots in each game.
- Senior Avery Patterson leads the team with four goals so far, last season she totaled 13 finishes.
The Noles (6-0)
- FSU has a perfect record on the road (4-0), claiming wins over No. 9 TCU and No. 8 Clemson — the Noles are the only team in the country boasting two top-10 ranked road victories
- Junior Taylor Huff leads the team and the conference in assists (5) and ranks fourth in the NCAA.
- Eight different Seminoles have scored in the squad's past six games, with goal scorers spanning across all classes.