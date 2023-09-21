No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 3 Florida State women's soccer: Preview, how to watch the top-5 match

The first matchup between the two ACC programs was in 1995 when the Heels hosted and beat the Seminoles in double overtime. Since then, the two have shared the pitch over 40 times, UNC leads with 31 wins and FSU holds 12 wins. Here are the results from the teams' past ten matchups — including the 2018 College Cup final where FSU earned the program's second-ever national title.

North Carolina, Florida St. Past ten matchups: dates, location and results DATE SEASON LOCATION SCORE Friday, December 2 2022-23 Cary, N.C. UNC 3, FSU 2 Sunday, November 6 2022-23 Cary, N.C. UNC 1, FSU 2 Thursday, October 20 2022-23 Tallahassee, Fla FSU 1, UNC 2 Thursday, October 21 2021-22 Chapel Hill, N.C. UNC 2, FSU 2 (2OT) Sunday, November 15 2020-21 Cary, N.C. UNC 2, FSU 3 Thursday, October 24 2019-20 Chapel Hill, N.C. UNC 2, FSU 0 Sunday, December 2

* College Cup Final 2018-19 Cary, N.C. UNC 0, FSU 1 Sunday, November 4 2018-19 Cary, N.C. UNC 2, FSU 3 Friday, September 14 2018-19 Tallahassee, Fla. FSU 0, UNC 1 Sunday, October 29 2017-18 Cary, N.C. UNC 2, FSU 1