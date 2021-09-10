No. 14 Penn State takes down No. 3 Virginia in a night packed with action

UCLA Athletics

On a busy women's soccer Thursday, all nine games on our slate have been completed, with plenty of goals scored and two upsets taking place in the top-10.

Our headlining match of the evening was No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 Santa Clara. UCLA came out to an early lead with a beautiful strike from close range, putting the Bruins up 1-0 inside 25 minutes played. Despite outshooting UCLA 18-6 with nine shots on goal to UCLA's three, Santa Clara could not break through, as UCLA's goalkeeper Lauren Brzykcy earned a career-high-tying nine saves. UCLA would hang on to this lead to end regulation 1-0 and claim the victory.

No. 1 Florida State and No. 2 North Carolina dominated each of their opponents, winning 4-0 and 7-1 respectively. Florida State and North Carolina both extend their win streaks to 6-0 and 7-0 apiece.

No. 10 Auburn and No. 7 LSU also won big, with Auburn defeating Alabama A&M and LSU defeating Louisiana Lafayette, each by a score of 5-0. After making program history with a No. 7 national ranking this week, LSU continues to impress, now winning 10 straight to start the season.

No. 6 TCU pulled off the win over Alabama, after ending regulation knotted at 1-1. Messiah Bright scored the golden goal for the Horned Frogs, extending TCU's win streak to 6. With the win, TCU is off to its best start in program history.

No. 14 Penn State upset No. 3 Virginia in a high-scoring affair, winning 4-2. Penn State goalkeeper Kat Asman had a record-breaking night, earning a new career-high in saves with nine total. Virginia took 28 total shots, with 11 on frame, while Penn State took 13 total shots with seven on frame. Penn State handed No. 3 Virginia its first loss of the season.

Princeton also pulled off an upset, winning 4-3 over No. 9 Rutgers thanks to a second-half surge. Princeton was able to come back from a 3-1 deficit and saw the momentum turn their way after the Tiger's goalkeeper Grace Barbara saved a penalty kick early in the second half. Following this save, Princeton scored in the 60' minute on a penalty kick of their own, and again in the 70' minute and 75' minute marks.

