No. 14 Penn State takes down No. 3 Virginia in a night packed with action

Last Updated 8:30 AM, September 10, 2021
Penn State downs No. 3 Virginia, No. 7 LSU continues to roll in a night full of top-10 action
On a busy women's soccer Thursday, all nine games on our slate have been completed, with plenty of goals scored and two upsets taking place in the top-10. Our headlining match of the evening was No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 Santa Clara. UCLA came out to an early lead with a beautiful strike from close range, putting the Bruins up 1-0 inside 25 minutes played. Despite outshooting UCLA 18-6 with nine shots on goal to UCLA's three, Santa Clara could not break through, as UCLA's goalkeeper Lauren Brzykcy earned a career-high-tying nine saves. UCLA would hang on to this lead to end regulation 1-0 and claim the victory. No. 1 Florida State and No. 2 North Carolina dominated each of their opponents, winning 4-0 and 7-1 respectively. Florida State and North Carolina both extend their win streaks to 6-0 and 7-0 apiece. No. 10 Auburn and No. 7 LSU also won big, with Auburn defeating Alabama A&M and LSU defeating Louisiana Lafayette, each by a score of 5-0. After making program history with a No. 7 national ranking this week, LSU continues to impress, now winning 10 straight to start the season. No. 6 TCU pulled off the win over Alabama, after ending regulation knotted at 1-1. Messiah Bright scored the golden goal for the Horned Frogs, extending TCU's win streak to 6. With the win, TCU is off to its best start in program history. No. 14 Penn State upset No. 3 Virginia in a high-scoring affair, winning 4-2. Penn State goalkeeper Kat Asman had a record-breaking night, earning a new career-high in saves with nine total. Virginia took 28 total shots, with 11 on frame, while Penn State took 13 total shots with seven on frame. Penn State handed No. 3 Virginia its first loss of the season. Princeton also pulled off an upset, winning 4-3 over No. 9 Rutgers thanks to a second-half surge. Princeton was able to come back from a 3-1 deficit and saw the momentum turn their way after the Tiger's goalkeeper Grace Barbara saved a penalty kick early in the second half. Following this save, Princeton scored in the 60' minute on a penalty kick of their own, and again in the 70' minute and 75' minute marks. Here are the final scores: No. 1 Florida State 4, FGCU 0 No. 2 North Carolina 7, Florida 1 No. 6 TCU 2, Alabama 1 Princeton 4, No. 9 Rutgers 3 No. 5 Duke 5, East Carolina 0 No. 10 Auburn 5, Alabama A&M 0 No. 7 LSU 5, Louisiana Lafayette 0 No. 14 Penn State 4, No. 3 Virginia 2 No. 4 UCLA 1, No. 8 Santa Clara 0

12:14 pm, September 10, 2021
No. 4 UCLA defeats reigning champion No. 8 Santa Clara on its home turf
In our last match of the night, No. 4 UCLA and No. 8 Santa Clara met in a top-10 showdown on UCLA's home field. 23' minutes in to the first half, Reilyn Turner of UCLA struck an absolute golazo from close range to put the Bruins up 1-0. Turner has scored UCLA's last four goals. This goal would stand, and UCLA defended its 1-0 lead until the end of regulation to claim the victory. UCLA goalkeeper Lauren Brzykcy earned the Bruin of the Match award with a career-high-tying 9 saves, including six in the first half. 🚨 GOLAZO ALERT! 🚨@MadelynDesiano to @reilynturner for the beautiful finish! Reilyn has scored UCLA's last four goals. 📺: @Pac12Network 📲: https://t.co/OqsMgto5oX#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/rX1nc6Fih0 — UCLA Women's Soccer (@UCLAWSoccer) September 10, 2021 1v1 against reigning @pac12 Goalkeeper of the Year @laurenbrzykcy11. Good luck! 📺: @Pac12Network 📲: https://t.co/OqsMgt6u0n pic.twitter.com/xMwPipgJYv — UCLA Women's Soccer (@UCLAWSoccer) September 10, 2021

2:30 am, September 10, 2021
Follow live stats of No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 Santa Clara
The final match of the evening is taking place between No. 4 UCLA and No. 8 Santa Clara. UCLA comes into this meeting having won four straight and carrying lots of momentum with the home-field advantage. Reigning national champion Santa Clara has seen some adversity so far this season, picking up two ties in August and a recent 1-0 loss to No. 3 Virginia. This will be an important game for both sides, as each look to improve on the season and stake their claim to being among the top teams in the country. Click or tap here to view live stats. Today's #StartingXI vs. Santa Clara. 📺: @Pac12Network 📲: https://t.co/OqsMgt6u0n 📻: https://t.co/RafSDkKDwt 📊: https://t.co/WtcPiQaAwN#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/yPgeSnXC71 — UCLA Women's Soccer (@UCLAWSoccer) September 10, 2021

1:33 am, September 10, 2021
No. 14 Penn State pulls off the upset over No. 3 Virginia
In a high scoring affair, No. 14 Penn State pulled off the upset over No. 3 Virginia 4-2. Penn State goalkeeper Kat Asman had herself a night, earning a new career-high in saves with nine total. Virginia took 28 total shots, with 11 on frame, while Penn State took 13 total shots with seven on frame. Sam Coffey took the early lead for Penn State, making it 1-0 in the 25' minute, with an assist from Payton Linnehan. Just two minutes later, Diana Ordoñez took the service from Lia Godfrey to respond and tie it up 1-1 for Virginia. In the 38' minute, Payton Linnehan notched a goal for Penn State to make it 2-1. Within two minutes, the Nittany Lions extended their lead to 3-1 after Ally Schlegel found the back of the net. Virginia cut the Nittany Lion's lead to one and made it 3-2 in the 58' minute with another goal from the team's leader in points and goals, Diana Ordoñez. Four minutes later, Ally Schlegel of Penn State secured a brace and the game winner, making it 4-2 Penn State with under 30 minutes left to play. Penn State held on to the lead to hand No. 3 Virginia its first loss of the season. FINAL | #14 Nittany Lions top #3 Virginia 4-2!!! Coffey, Linnehan, Schlegel all score in the dub. Kat Asman makes a career-high nine saves. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/CRaJw8sisl — Penn State Women's Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) September 10, 2021

1:17 am, September 10, 2021
No. 9 Rutgers upset by unranked Princeton
A brace from Riley Tiernan and a goal from Allison Lynch was not enough to secure the win for Rutgers against Princeton, as the Scarlet Knights were upset 4-3 by the Tigers. Rutgers led Princeton in shots 16-9, and in shots on goal 7-5. Princeton saw goals from Madison Curry, Lily Bryant and a pair of goals from Heather MacNab. Princeton was able to surge back from a 3-1 deficit and saw the momentum turn their way after Princeton goalkeeper Grace Barbara saved a penalty kick early in the second half. Following this save, the Tigers scored in the 60' minute on a penalty kick of their own, and again in the 70' minute and 75' minute marks. TOP-TEN WIN! The Tigers go on the road to beat No. 9 Rutgers! ⚽ Curry 33' ⚽ MacNab 60', 75' ⚽ Bryant 70' pic.twitter.com/FKVc2pPv5e — Princeton WSoccer (@PrincetonWSoc) September 10, 2021 Grace Barbara says 🚫! PK stopped! 🛑 pic.twitter.com/wnuIXds7y6 — Princeton WSoccer (@PrincetonWSoc) September 10, 2021

1:03 am, September 10, 2021
🚨Rutgers, TCU on upset watch
No. 6 TCU is currently on upset watch as the Horned Frogs have been tied with Alabama 1-1 through regulation and now are playing in extra time. No. 9 Rutgers is also on upset watch as it trails Princeton 4-3 with just a few minutes remaining.

12:51 am, September 10, 2021
👀 No. 14 Penn State up 3-1 over No. 3 Virginia at the half
At the 25' minute, Sam Coffey of Penn State struck first from an assist by way of Payton Linnehan to make it 1-0. Just two minutes later, Diana Ordoñez took the service from Lia Godfrey to respond and tie it up 1-1 for Virginia. in the 38' minute, Payton Linnehan notched a goal for Penn State to make it 2-1. Within two minutes, the Nittany Lions extended their lead to 3-1 after Ally Schlegel found the back of the net. Virginia leads Penn State in shots 14-9, and in shots on goal 6-5. Penn State has come up with five saves, while Virginia has come up with two. HT | The Hoos have work to do in the second half as Penn State holds the 3-1 lead thanks to a pair of goals late in the first period.#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 | #ALLIN ⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/VZO3a2lqpj — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) September 10, 2021

12:38 am, September 10, 2021
No. 7 LSU up 2-0 over Louisiana Lafayette
Molly Thompson has scored twice for LSU through 25 minutes in the first half. Thompson scored her first goal at the 16' minute mark on a header, with the assist coming from Rammie Noel. Thompson's second goal was an individual effort, weaving through ULL's backline solo. This is the third brace of Thompson's collegiate career. 16' | GO UP AND GET IT @molly_thompsonn! Tigers take the lead thanks to Thompson's header. Assist goes to Rammie Noel. LSU 1 ULL 0#GeauxTigers #NCAASoccer pic.twitter.com/ZCOktemwgb — LSU Soccer (@LSUSoccer) September 10, 2021 21' | That's a brace for @molly_thompsonn! She takes on ULL's whole backline and gives us a two goal advantage with a clinical finish. It's the third brace of her collegiate career. LSU 2 ULL 0#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/zOAuaoLMoQ — LSU Soccer (@LSUSoccer) September 10, 2021

12:20 am, September 10, 2021
No. 10 Auburn leads Alabama A&M 3-0
Marissa Arias got the Tigers out to a 1-0 lead inside the first nine minutes of the half. At the 32' minute mark, Carly Thatcher of Auburn doubled up on goals for the Tigers, scoring her first-ever goal and a second goal within 30 seconds of each other. With 10 minutes left in the first half, No. 10 Auburn leads Alabama A&M 3-0. 33' GET IN THERE x2!@thatcher_carly puts a pair in the back of the net to extend the lead marking her first career goals! Auburn 3, AAMU 0 pic.twitter.com/3oxquf73Fm — Auburn Soccer (@AuburnSoccer) September 10, 2021

12:01 am, September 10, 2021
No. 2 North Carolina off to a 2-0 lead over Florida
After a 40 minute weather delay, No. 2 North Carolina is off to a 2-0 lead over Florida through the first 15 minutes of the match. Freshman Emily Colton notched the first goal for the Tar Heels at the 12' minute mark, sneaking it past Florida's goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg after a deflection from a Florida defender. Just three minutes later, Florida scored an own goal to give the Tar Heels the two goal lead with over 25 minutes left to play before half. A beautiful goal by Emily Colton gave the Tar Heels the early lead! Tune in to the game ➡️ https://t.co/9EAVAP7gxR pic.twitter.com/d4dZBlssd5 — UNC Women's Soccer (@uncwomenssoccer) September 10, 2021

11:55 pm, September 9, 2021
TCU leads Alabama 1-0
Despite holding the advantage in shots 8-7, Alabama trails No. 6 TCU at halftime. TCU goalkeeper Lauren Kellett has recorded four saves through one half. Camryn Lancaster is credited with the lone goal for the Horned Frogs: That's how it's done! An awesome set up from Skylar and a fantastic finish from Camryn!#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/7gqOG58Vua — TCU Soccer (@TCUSoccer) September 9, 2021

11:46 pm, September 9, 2021
No. 9 Rutgers leads Princeton 2-1 with 10 minutes remaining before half
Riley Tiernan already has a brace for Rutgers through 32 minutes in the first half. Tiernan scored the opening goal of the match at the 6' minute mark through a brilliant individual effort. Tiernan added a second goal just 15 minutes later thanks to an assist from Amirah Ali. Madison Curry of Princeton got the Tigers on the board at the 32' minute mark. With under 10 minutes remaining in the first half, Rutgers leads Princeton 2-1. Amirah Ali ➡️Riley Tiernan Riley takes on two defenders AND the keeper to add her second of the game! Amirah sets up the goal for a 2-0 #RUWS lead! pic.twitter.com/WUUd6HYlqj — Rut Myers, Florida State is up 1-0 over FGCU thanks to a goal from senior Kirsten Pavlisko. GOOAAAALLLL!!!! The Noles strike first! It's Kirsten Pavlisko with her second goal of the season! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/w6F0ohWlmM — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) September 9, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:24 pm, September 9, 2021No. 5 Duke hops out to an early lead over ECUWithin the first ten minutes of the match, No. 5 Duke is already off to a 2-0 lead against ECU. Senior Mackenzie Pluck is credited with the first goal of the game at the five minute mark, followed by freshman Michelle Cooper who put the Blue Devils up 2-0 by the 8' minute mark. 8' | Anotha one 😎@michelle1cooper (@Mac_Pluck) 🔵😈 2, 🏴☠️ 0#GoDuke pic.twitter.com/gWb0gjVUrg — Duke Women's Soccer (@DukeWSOC) September 9, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:31 pm, September 9, 2021Five matchups are set to begin at 7 p.m. ET Florida State Athletics A jam-packed slate in Division I women's college soccer is set to officially be underway in under thirty minutes. The first five games on our nine game slate all begin at 7 p.m. ET. Click below for live stats: No. 1 Florida State vs. FGCU, 7 p.m. No. 6 TCU vs. Alabama, 7 p.m. No. 2 UNC vs. Florida, 7 p.m. No. 9 Rutgers vs. Princeton, 7 p.m. No. 5 Duke vs. East Carolina, 7 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:15 pm, September 9, 2021Looking ahead to every top-10 team in action tonight TCU Athletics This evening, there are many exciting games taking place as every team in the latest top-10 rankings will have a match underway. Of the top-10 matchups that we will be keeping an eye on, two are taking place between ranked teams, with one being a top-10 matchup. Headlining our Thursday slate, No. 4 UCLA will take on reigning national champion and No. 8 ranked Santa Clara on its home field, a meeting that could have a major impact on the next set of rankings and prompt shakeup in the current top 10. Our second ranked matchup is between No. 3 Virginia and No. 14 Penn State. Virginia will try to move to a perfect 7-0 overall with a win against the Nittany Lions. No. 1 Florida State and No. 2 North Carolina will also be in action, with the Seminoles taking on FGCU and the Tar Heels facing Florida. Here is the full list of Thursday matchups: No. 1 Florida State vs. FGCU, 7 p.m. No. 6 TCU vs. Alabama, 7 p.m. No. 2 UNC vs. Florida, 7 p.m. No. 9 Rutgers vs. Princeton, 7 p.m. No. 5 Duke vs. East Carolina, 7 p.m. No. 7 LSU vs. Louisiana, 8 p.m. No. 10 Auburn vs. Alabama A&M, 7:30 p.m. No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 14 Penn State, 8 p.m. No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 Santa Clara, 10 p.m. *All times ET share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link