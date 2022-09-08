No. 2 North Carolina blanks No. 3 Duke, 3-0

North Carolina Athletics

The full-time whistle has sounded at Koskinen Stadium, and North Carolina beat Duke in Durham — again. The No. 2 Tar Heels scored once in the first half and twice in the final 15 minutes to take care of the No. 3 Blue Devils, 3-0.

This was the first time in 20 matches the Blue Devils were kept off the scoresheet, and they never came close. Duke registered just two shots all night, and even the one on target was an easy gather for UNC goalkeeper Emmie Allen.

By contrast, North Carolina attempted 15 shots, including 10 in the second half. The Heels were much more dangerous when in possession, making Duke deal with several crosses into the area and even a goal-line clearance.

For Duke, it’s the team’s second consecutive loss at home after losing to then-No. 3 UCLA on Sept. 1, though the opposition could not have been any tougher. The Blue Devils enjoyed a landmark win in Chapel Hill last season, just their fourth ever in this rivalry. This time around, they could not get the job done at home.

For North Carolina, the win was the perfect way to rebound from a 2-1 loss at home to No. 1 UCLA on Sept. 4. It also extended the program’s unbeaten record in Durham, where the Heels are 19-0-2 all-time.

Here are the stats from the 50th meeting between these rivals: