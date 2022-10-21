No. 2 North Carolina holds off No. 4 Florida State to take share of 1st place in ACC

Last Updated 4:49 PM, October 21, 2022Alberto Camargo | NCAA.comNo. 2 North Carolina holds off No. 4 Florida State to take share of 1st place in ACCShare College soccer storylines and postseason predictions 7:44 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatestPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 2:01 am, October 21, 2022UNC hangs on to defeat FSU For once this year, it was the Tar Heels on the right side of a comeback effort. After blowing a lead in each of their three losses this season, UNC rallied after an early FSU goal to win 2-1 in Tallahassee on Thursday. A late-season trip to the defending national champions is tough as is, and when the Heels found themselves trailing within five minutes (Onyi Echegini's seventh goal of the year), the task looked even taller. North Carolina spent much of the first half trying to establish their normal offense, one centered on possession and patient buildup. They ended up finding the answer by changing the way they played. Ally Sentnor started running straight at the FSU defense and created both of the Heels' scoring chances (winning a penalty that Tori Hansen cashed in and scoring the game-winner, her fourth of the season). For UNC, the win moves them into a share of first place in the conference standings with FSU and No. 5 Notre Dame. For the Noles, it's just their second loss of the season and far from time to panic, but it showed how vulnerable their backline can be when the opposition attacks directly. Both goals tonight and the four conceded against Notre Dame have come in similar fashion, certainly something for coach Brian Pensky to work on with his team before postseason play starts. Also of note: It's the first loss in the career of FSU goalkeeper Cristina Roque (she was previously 33-0-8). And for us spectators, the ACC is the conference that keeps on giving. North Carolina's win over Florida State means that with just two games remaining in the regular season, there are five teams within just two points of first place and a regular-season championship with a couple of head-to-head matchups still to come in the final week. CAROLINA VICTORY!!!#GoHeels x @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/Zq4FaEr5Mx— UNC Women's Soccer (@uncwomenssoccer) October 21, 2022 Full-time stats: This comes just minutes after the Noles nearly took the lead thanks to great pressing from Beata Olsson. The Seminoles have created more than UNC up to this point, now it's just a matter of cashing in their opportunities. Ally Sentnor is TOO GOOD 🚀🚀🚀📺 https://t.co/D2dUKGlIUv pic.twitter.com/xyf8d0aoyY— UNC Women's Soccer (@uncwomenssoccer) October 21, 2022 Here are the stats at halftime: Tori Hansen: simply automatic from the spot this year 👏📺 https://t.co/D2dUKGlIUv pic.twitter.com/nz4pjsaVYM— UNC Women's Soccer (@uncwomenssoccer) October 21, 2022 Jody ➡️ Jenna ➡️ JoeNo better combination in the country! #OneTribe📺: ACC Network pic.twitter.com/8ZywMceuzy— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 21, 2022 Who: No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Florida State Where: Seminole Soccer Complex in Tallahassee, Florida When: 8 p.m. ET How to watch: ACC Network 8:12 pm, October 20, 2022North Carolina vs. Florida State, previewed FSU's Jenna Nighswonger leads the ACC in assists this season with 10. This is a matchup that could have huge implications on seeding for the ACC tournament and where each team ranks come championship selections on Nov. 7. This will be the 46th meeting between the Seminoles and the Tar Heels, a series in which North Carolina leads 29-11-5, though FSU has won nine of the last 17 games. In 2021, these teams played to a 2-2 double-overtime tie in Chapel Hill, with UNC's Isabel Cox and FSU's Beata Olsson trading goals in that one. Both players return this year, as Olsson has five goals in 13 starts while Cox has scored just once in her 15 appearances (seven starts). Each play in a base 4-3-3 formation, but the creativity and attacking dynamism come from different parts of the field. North Carolina tends to focus its attacks in the wide areas, asking its wide players to win one-on-ones and create space for a cross into the central area. By contrast, one thing I noticed about FSU attacks is the variation. While they certainly can create chances from wide areas, I was impressed with the Noles' ability to play through the middle. For a more in-depth breakdown of how each team likes to attack and how their defenses could be exposed, click or tap here.