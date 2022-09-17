No. 7 Virginia makes history in 3-2 comeback win over No. 2 North Carolina

After allowing just one goal in eight matches this season and a clean sheet streak of 648 minutes, Virginia conceded twice in just over 10 minutes against North Carolina.

To say the first half was lopsided would be an understatement. The Cavaliers could not muster a single shot in the entire 45 minutes, leaving UNC keeper Emmie Allen with little to do besides just organizing her defense.

Avery Patterson may not be on the scoresheet yet, but she was integral to both Tar Heel goals, credited with two assists. Even when not in possession, UNC has applied pressure all the way up the pitch, corner to corner.

Here is a look at team stats at the break: