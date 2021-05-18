Santa Clara tops Florida State on PKs to win the DI women's soccer championship

Last Updated 8:46 AM, May 18, 2021Santa Clara tops Florida State on PKs to win the DI women's soccer championshipShare Florida State v. Santa Clara: Full PK shootout in 2020* NCAA women's soccer championship 7:45 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:13 am, May 18, 2021Santa Clara defeats Florida State on PKs to win 2020-21 College Cup Santa Clara is the 2020-21 College Cup champion after defeating Florida State 4-1 on penalty kicks for the national title. This is the program's second championship and first since 2001. View the final stats here Julie Doyle gave the Broncos a 1-0 edge in the shootout, the first opening-round penalty attempt conceded by FSU during the tournament. The Seminoles were chasing the rest of the way as Clara Robbins and Emily Madril hit near-identical spots on the right post as Sally Menti doubled the lead for Santa Clara. Kelsey Turnbow made it 3-0 before Gabby Carle converted to keep the Seminoles in it, but it was Izzy D'Aquila who dealt the final blow with a blast into the lower right corner for the title. Watch the game-clinching kick below. BRONCOS ARE CHAMPIONS ONCE AGAIN!@SCUWomensSoccer Izzy D'Aquila nails her PK defeating @FSUSoccer for the National Championship Title!#CollegeCup pic.twitter.com/RnYRdT3kyG — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) May 18, 2021 Here's how the full shootout went down: Julie Doyle (Santa Clara) – Make Clara Robbins (Florida State) – Miss Sally Menti (Santa Clara) – Make Emily Madril (Florida State) – Miss Kelsey Turnbow (Santa Clara) – Make Gabby Carle (Florida State) – Make Izzy D'Aquila (Santa Clara) – Make D'Aquila's game-winner is poetic in a sense. The Seminoles had neutralized her for 110 minutes and she finishes them off in the one place no defender can mark up. In fact, the Broncos as a whole were struggling to find their footing for much of the game's first 80 minutes while chasing a goal. Jenna Nighswonger's 63rd-minute goal was the first in regulation for FSU in more than two games, putting the Seminoles on the doorstep of their third title in seven years. But a possession-heavy gameplan by FSU eventually backfired. After a potential insurance goal for FSU was ruled offside, the Seminoles committed a critical giveaway deep in their own third as a pass intended for Emily Madril was pushed too far out with the fullbacks out wide, allowing Turnbow to come in unmarked and equalize in the 84th minute, giving the Broncos a second chance that they capitalized on to win their second championship. Click or tap here to view the final bracket 12:04 am, May 18, 2021No. 1 Florida State, No. 11 Santa Clara heading to PKsIt's going to take more than 110 minutes to decide the national championship. Florida State and Santa Clara will go to penalty kicks to determine a winner. Yujie Zhao had the best opportunity of either side in the extra period with a shot off the crossbar in the first 10 minutes of overtime. Turnbow drew a foul outside of the box late in the second overtime period, but Alex Loera's free kick effort went into the wall. After just one title game went to PKs in the first 37 years of this tournament, it'll be where a champion is crowned for the second straight postseason. 11:39 pm, May 17, 2021No. 1 Florida State 1, No. 11 Santa Clara 1 | End of regulationIt's going to take extra time to decide a winner for the sixth time in College Cup history. The second half was much more active offensively on both sides. Jenna Nighswonger put Florida State ahead in the 63rd minute with her fifth goal of the year. A Seminoles turnover deep in their own third opened the door for Kelsey Turnbow to pull Santa Clara level in the 84th minute on her 10th score this season. Florida State is playing its third consecutive extra time game. They are 0-0-2 with wins on penalties in both previous contests. Santa Clara is 1-0. 11:30 pm, May 17, 2021No. 1 Florida State 1, No. 11 Santa Clara 1 | 84th minuteSanta Clara only needs an inch of space to make something and Kelsey Turnbow got way more than that on her 84th minute equalizer. Florida State's possession game backfired when a pass for Madril went wide and out to the Broncos' striker. Madril appeared to recover but the space was more than enough for Turnbow to shake her and fire a left-footed strike past Rocque and into the bottom left corner. WE GOT OURSELVES A TIED GAME ‼️ TUNE IN NOW ➡️ ESPN2#CollegeCup pic.twitter.com/tIAhQsRp2Q — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) May 17, 2021 It's important to note that FSU nearly went up 2-0 in the 80th minute but the flag went up on Yujie Zhao before scoring. 11:23 pm, May 17, 2021No. 1 Florida State 1, No. 11 Santa Clara 0 | 76th minuteThere is a heightened sense of urgency from Santa Clara as they chase an equalizer into the late stages of this championship match. The Broncos have been able to establish possession in the final third with some chance creation, but FSU hasn't allowed the runs and positioning that got Santa Clara to this point. The Seminoles continue to work on possession and have looked for the occasional counter, though their emphasis remains on disrupting the Broncos' forwards. 11:04 pm, May 17, 2021No. 1 Florida State 1, No. 11 Santa Clara 0 | 63rd minuteJenna Nighswonger strikes and Florida State leads 1-0 in the 63rd minute. The Seminoles got a quick buildup along the left side before Yujie Zhao got the ball atop the box as a target and fed Nighswonger to her right. The sophomore cut back to her left and took one touch before unleashing a curling missile towards the bottom left corner. Her shot rang the post and banked in without any challenge from Nicolos. FSU is within a half hour of its third championship. A beautiful game of inches 😍 Jenna Nighswonger shoots a rocket that bends just inside the post!#CollegeCup pic.twitter.com/yT0OMJAxp8 — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) May 17, 2021 10:51 pm, May 17, 2021No. 1 Florida State 0, No. 11 Santa Clara 0 | 52nd minuteFlorida State's come out of the half in its possession look again, but the Seminoles appear more comfortable building up against Santa Clara in this half. FSU is finding some space out on the wings for Kristen McFarland and Yujie Zhao. Both have earned the Seminoles free kicks outside of the box for moderately threatening chances. 10:21 pm, May 17, 2021No. 1 Florida State 0, No. 11 Santa Clara 0 | HalfWe've played 45 minutes of the national championship game with Florida State and Santa Clara locked at a scoreless draw. The top-seeded Seminoles started to push up more over the final 20 minutes of the half after opening with a possession-heavy gameplan. Kristen McFarland produced FSU's top scoring opportunity in the 26th minute but it was pushed aside by Marlee Nicolos after McFarland took too heavy of a touch inside the box. Jenna Nighswonger also had a chance on a free kick later in the half but her attempt went right into the wall. Santa Clara spent most of the half trying to adapt to Florida State's man-to-man coverage of Kelsey Turnbow and Izzy D'Aquila. The Broncos have had to use their forwards as targets for the ball rather than finding them in stride or over the top of the defense. Turnbow started to figure things out and challenged Cristina Roque in the 31st minute with a screamer from the right side. Santa Clara's going to need to figure out a way to free up D'Aquila. FSU's Kristen Pavlisko marked her very effectively in the first half. Big attempt by @KelseyTurnbow#CollegeCup pic.twitter.com/SfmC2hTNsZ — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) May 17, 2021 10:00 pm, May 17, 2021No. 1 Florida State 0, No. 11 Santa Clara 0 | 26th minuteKristen McFarland nearly made it 1-0 Seminoles on the first shot of the match. Jenna Nighswonger dropped in an entry pass for the senior, who beat her defender with a good first touch. McFarland pushed her second touch too far, allowing Marisa Bunnis and Marlee Nicolos to close in and prevent a goal. The chance for McFarland came right after Santa Clara got its first threatening chance of the half. A middle third turnover by FSU allowed Kelsey Turnbow to get wide in space with a move around Emily Madril to earn the first corner of the match. The possession didn't impact the score, but Turnbow has been marked one-on-one to this point. A bit of space could generate some confidence for the Broncos. 9:45 pm, May 17, 2021No. 1 Florida State 0, No. 11 Santa Clara 0 | 10th minuteNeither Florida State nor Santa Clara has attempted a shot through 10 minutes. The Seminoles have been playing the possession game early, though it's worth noting that FSU is straying from its 4-3-3 shape quite a bit to mark Kelsey Turnbow and Izzy D'Aquila man-to-man. Head coach Mark Krikorian's defensive strategy has limited Santa Clara's touches in the middle and final thirds, but the Broncos are beginning to employ a high press on the Seminoles back line. 9:15 pm, May 17, 2021No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 11 Santa Clara | PregameIt's just about game time in Cary, North Carolina, where either No. 1 Florida State or No. 11 Santa Clara will be crowned College Cup champions in a few hours. This year's title game is on ESPN2 and WatchESPN. We'll also have in-game updates all throughout the match. Click or tap here for live stats The Seminoles are looking for their third title in seven years while trying to become the first unbeaten champion since Stanford in 2011. FSU comes into tonight's match riding a 290-minute shutout streak with each of its past two wins coming on penalty kicks following a scoreless 110 minutes. Florida State's defense has done the talking for most of this tournament, but the Seminoles will likely need some help from their top 10 offense as well. Santa Clara has only let up two goals this postseason, but it's the Broncos' attack you need to be aware of. Santa Clara's scored multiple goals in three of four tournament games. Its forward pairing of Kelsey Turnbow and Izzy D'Aquila are capable of giving most back lines trouble as both struck in the semifinal win over No. 2 North Carolina. It's been 19 seasons since the Broncos last played for a national title and they've got the personnel to potentially get back to the pinnacle of college soccer tonight. Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket. 12:37 pm, May 17, 2021The College Cup final in the DI Women's Soccer Championship is tonight at 5:30 p.m. ET Santa Clara Athletics Tonight, either No. 1 seed Florida State will win its third national championship and third in eight years, or No. 11 seed Santa Clara will win its second national title. The Seminoles and Broncos will meet in the College Cup final in the 2020-21 NCAA DI Women's Soccer Championship at 5:30 p.m. EDT Monday, May 17. The College Cup final has the potential to be a high-scoring affair, as Florida State ranks sixth nationally in scoring average (2.67 goals per game), just ahead of Santa Clara, which ranks seventh at 2.64 goals per game. Santa Clara's Kelsey Turnbow leads the Broncos with nine goals on the season, while her teammate Izzy D'Aquila has scored eight. Here's the schedule for Monday's championship from Cary, North Carolina. 5:30 p.m. ET | No. 1 seed Florida State (13-0-2) vs. No. 11 seed Santa Clara (11-0-1) | Live stats | Broadcast: ESPN2 | Stream: WatchESPN Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket. For a .PDF of the bracket, click here. 5:31 pm, May 15, 2021Here is the schedule for Monday's championshipFlorida State and Santa Clara will meet in the 2020 DI women's soccer championship on Monday, May 17. One of these teams will add another national championship trophy to their collection. The Seminoles are looking for their third title in the sport. They won it all in 2014 and 2018. A victory for the Broncos would give them their second national championship, and first since 2001. Here's the schedule for Monday's championship from Cary, North Carolina. 5:30 p.m. ET | No. 1 seed Florida State (13-0-2) vs. No. 11 seed Santa Clara (11-0-1) | Live stats | Broadcast: ESPN2 | Stream: WatchESPN Click or tap here to view the interactive bracket. For a .PDF of the bracket, click here. 2:43 pm, May 14, 2021Florida State and Santa Clara to meet for the national title Monday No. 1 Florida State (13-0-2) and No. 11 Santa Clara (11-1-0) will meet Monday night to crown the first DI women's soccer champion since Stanford defeated North Carolina in December of 2019. You can watch the game live at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and stream it on ESPN. Stream it in Spanish here. The DI men's soccer championship follows. Both will be played at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC. No. 1 Florida State has won its last two games on penalties after playing to scoreless ties against Virginia in the semifinals and Duke in the quarterfinals. Santa Clara beat No. 2 North Carolina, 3-1, on goals by Izzy D'Aquila, Kelsey Turnbow and Skylar Smith. The Broncos are making their third appearance in the title game. They won the 2001 title and were runner-ups the next year. Florida State won in 2014 and 2018. The Seminoles were second in 2013 and 2007. Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket Click or tap here to see the printable bracket 3:10 am, May 14, 2021No UNC was held without a shot over the final 31 minutes of the first half, but came out firing and got its equalizer from MAC Hermann Trophy finalist Brianna Pinto in the 51st minute. The 1-1 score would only last 30 seconds before Kelsey Turnbow put the Broncos ahead for good. Turnbow gets the tally for the goal, but D'Aquila set that one up too after forcing a turnover inside the Carolina 18. Skylar Smith, who lost Pinto on the lone UNC goal, got her redemption with an insurance goal for Santa Clara in the 60th minute to put the Tar Heels out of reach. UNC had a few threatening chances in the final 30 minutes, but goalkeeper Marlee Nicolos made a couple of big save to keep the two-goal lead intact. No. 11 Santa Clara will play No. 1 Florida State on Monday, May 17 for the national championship. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:37 am, May 14, 2021No. 11 Santa Clara 3, No. 2 North Carolina 1 | 60th minuteAnd just like that, the Broncos tack on another goal and are now 30 minutes away from a national title game appearance. No. 11 Santa Clara is in clear control of the momentum after Skylar Smith gave the Broncos a 3-1 lead over North Carolina. Santa Clara's forward pairing of Izzy D'Aquila and Kelsey Turnbow continue to give the UNC back line all kinds of trouble. This time the build up started with D'Aquila making her run on the right side before finding Turnbow at the top of the box. An entry pass attempt to Smith was deflected and it looked like like UNC was going to clear, until it came right back to the Broncos' attacker. She was able to poke the ball through to a cutting Smith, who was stopped once by Dickey but followed her miss for the score. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:26 am, May 14, 2021No. 11 Santa Clara 2, No. 2 North Carolina 1 | 51st minuteJust as quickly as Brianna Pinto pulled UNC level, Kelsey Turnbow put the Broncos right back in front. Pinto notched her 14th goal of the season in the 51st minute. Sam Meza threaded a near-perfect through ball into the box for Pinto, who was all alone in front after getting in behind the center backs. Just 30 seconds later, it was Turnbow's chance to put Santa Clara ahead once again. She beat Talia Dellaperuta for the ball in front of an empty net and knocked it in, but the setup was all Izzy D'Aquila. The sophomore created a turnover in the UNC box and got off a shot of her, which took Claudia Dickey out of the play and gave Turnbow a shot a the 50-50 ball. BACK TO BACK GOALS UNC tied it up for only 30 seconds before Santa Clara takes the lead again! 😳#CollegeCup pic.twitter.com/eUoy8rStti — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) May 14, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:51 am, May 14, 2021No. 11 Santa Clara 1, No. 2 North Carolina 0 | HalfIzzy D'Aquila's goal is the difference for No. 11 Santa Clara through 45 minutes. The Broncos lead No. 2 North Carolina 1-0 at the break in their first College Cup game since 2004. The opening 20 minutes were all about the offense as high-danger chances were frequent for both sides. Quality looks have been harder to come by for UNC since Santa Clara took its lead. The Broncos have focused on their defensive gameplan, disrupting passing lanes and holding the Tar Heels without a shot over the final 31 minutes of the half. UNC still leads 7-5 in shots, but it's UNC who is trailing at the intermission and will need to pull level if it wants a chance at its 22nd championship. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:42 am, May 14, 2021No. 11 Santa Clara 1, No. 2 North Carolina 0 | 20th minuteThe first goal of the College Cup belongs to Izzy D'Aquila and Santa Clara on the breakaway. Precision and pace were the game's early storylines, but a North Carolina mistake set the scene for the Broncos' lead. SANTA CLARA with the first goal of the #CollgeCup 🔥#NCAASoccer pic.twitter.com/paV6Vd9YUb — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) May 14, 2021 Makoto Nezu turned Paige Tolentino over just beyond midfield and Santa Clara's buildup on the counter seemed to catch UNC out of system. Nezu got the ball up to D'Aquila for a give-and-go with Turnbow. UNC's Abby Allen unsuccessfully challenged the through ball back to D'Aquila and the sophomore punched her shot right past Dickey. D'Aquila's goal is the first North Carolina has conceded since the ACC championship game — in November 2020. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:23 am, May 14, 2021No. 2 North Carolina 0, No. 11 Santa Clara 0 | 13th minuteUp-tempo might not be a strong enough term to describe the pace of these opening minutes. North Carolina and Santa Clara are not afraid to get the ball downfield in a hurry. It's been one counter after another with a flurry of high-danger chances. Each side has had a pair of shots that could've wound up in the net. Maycee Bell's header inside the opening 10 minutes went just wide of the far post for UNC. A few minutes later, Rachel Jones pushed a rebound wide after an impressive run by Isabel Cox. Aleigh Gambone had another deep run but ran out of room inside the box. Julie Doyle tested out Claudia Dickey in the 9th minute for the Broncos' first shot. Doyle started out on the right sideline with a nice cut to her left foot but the shot was put down by Dickey. A minute after that, Kelsey Turnbow shook off a tackle along the 18-yard box and cracked a left-footed missile that seemed to catch Dickey by surprise momentarily before making a difficult save. If you like offensive soccer, you should get to ESPN2 now. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:03 am, May 14, 2021No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Santa Clara | PregameOne half of the national championship game is set after Florida State outlasted Virginia on penalty kicks. Now it's time to find out if it'll be No. 2 North Carolina or No. 11 Santa Clara joining the Seminoles on Monday. Both teams have been here before. Quite a bit actually. The Broncos have now reached the College Cup 11 times as this is their first trip since 2004. Santa Clara took down Ohio State, Arkansas and Clemson in its first three matches of the tournament, posting clean sheets in the final two while preventing an all-ACC semifinal with the win over the Tigers. The Broncos know what it's like to win it all, too. They cut down the nets in 2001 when they beat UNC in the title game. To get back to their first national final since 2002, they'll have to beat the Tar Heels again. As for the Tar Heels, no team has been to the College Cup more times than North Carolina. Tonight is the program's 30th trip to the national semifinals after not conceding a single goal this spring. UNC last lost in November of 2020 to Florida State. If they want championship No. 22, they'll have to get through Santa Clara first before the FSU rematch. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:32 am, May 14, 2021No. 1 Florida State tops Virginia on PKs to reach national final No. 1 Florida State will play for the national championship on Monday after defeating Virginia 3-0 on penalty kicks in the College Cup semifinals. FSU and UVA played a scoreless 110 minutes, but when it came to PKs, Seminoles goalkeeper Cristina Roque continued to keep the Cavaliers out of her net. Roque made stops to her left and right on Diana Ordonez and Taryn Torres while Clara Robbins, Emily Madril and Gabby Carle buried their chances to propel FSU to a championship game berth. Watch Carle convert the game-winning try below. FLORIDA STATE IS GOING TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP‼️@FSUSoccer goes 3-0 in the PK shootout!#CollegeCup pic.twitter.com/6UU4gnKm9F — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) May 14, 2021 Here's how the shootout went down: Alexa Spaanstra (UVA) – Miss Clara Robbins (FSU) – Make Diana Ordonez (UVA) – Saved Emily Madril (FSU) – Make Taryn Torres (UVA) – Saved Gabby Clarke (FSU) – Make Beyond the shootout, Roque was huge for FSU in this one. She had five saves for the match, none bigger than a breakaway robbery of Lia Godfrey in the opening minute of the second half. In a game where offensive chances weren't widely available for the Seminoles, Roque kept her team in it defensively and showed out in the shootout. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:08 am, May 14, 2021No. 1 Florida State 0, Virginia 0 | End of extra timeAnd it's on to penalty kicks in Cary. No. 1 Florida State and Virginia are still scoreless after 110 minutes, despite both sides generating good chances in the extra period. FSU's best opportunity came on a shot by Clara Robbins in the 99th minute near the penalty spot. The effort just didn't have enough to get past Laurel Ivory. Diana Ordonez got her head on a cross for UVA in the 103rd minute, but it was close enough to Roque to track the shot and to end the threat. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:00 am, May 14, 2021No. 1 Florida State 0, Virginia 0 | End of regulationIt's going to take more than 90 minutes to decide a winner in the first semifinal of the night. After Florida State and Virginia combined for seven goals in their October 2020 meeting, neither side could find the back of the net through regulation in Cary. UVA outshot FSU 8-7 through 90 minutes. This will be UVA's first extra time game in the tournament. FSU needed all 20 additional minutes and penalty kicks to beat Duke in the quarterfinals. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:40 pm, May 13, 2021No. 1 Florida State 0, Virginia 0 | 65th minuteWe've started to see some pressure being brought on by Florida State's forwards, resulting in some dangerous positioning for the Seminoles. They nearly converted off a corner in the 57th minute before Kristen McFarland got too far underneath a ball on the next possession. It's been a lot more of FSU initiating the offense in the second half. Clara Robbins produced one of FSU's best chances of the game in the 60th minute that nearly put the Noles ahead with a near-post effort before it was brushed aside. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:15 pm, May 13, 2021No. 1 Florida State 0, Virginia 0 | 46th minuteVirginia's now been able to set the tone right away in both halves. After Spaanstra, Jarrett and Ordonez brought heavy pressure to start the match, Lia Godfrey intercepted FSU's initial touch with a breakaway to follow. Fortunately for the Seminoles, Cristina Roque made a diving stop to her right to keep the match level. Roque's save could be a difference-maker later in this contest. Watch the replay below: 46' | The Hoos with a shot following a turnover right out of the gates! 📺 Watch On ESPN2#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 | #ALLIN⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/q3ux3E1Xu9 — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) May 13, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:03 pm, May 13, 2021No. 1 Florida State 0, Virginia 0 | Half No. 1 Florida State and Virginia are scoreless through 45 minutes in Cary, North Carolina. The Cavaliers are outshooting the Seminoles 6-1 and applied early pressure from their forwards to set the tempo in the opening minutes. Junior Rebecca Jarrett put in 35 really strong minutes on the left wing using her pace to create a number of scoring changes, including a shot that hit the crossbar in the 13th minute. UVA has had a number of high-danger chances in the first half. Talia Staude's header required a good save from FSU keeper Cristina Roque and Lia Godfrey's free kick in the 42nd minute needed clearance from Roque as well. Samar Guidry nearly made a run from midfield in the closing minute of the half but she had the ball stolen as she reached the 18. 26' | The Hoos turning up the pressure as Talia Staude gets a head for the third shot of the half. 📺 Watch on ESPN2 UVA 0, FSU 0#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 | #ALLIN⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/AZ3vEUrCHP — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) May 13, 2021 Florida State startled to settle in towards the end of the half when UVA's pressure subsided a bit. Kristina Lynch had the Seminoles' lone shot attempt and sent it wide while Gianna Mitchell's point blank look in the 37th minute was blocked after a precise passing sequence in the final third. Defensively, head coach Mark Krikorian started to use his center backs to negate some of the runs Jarrett was making. UVA put Alexa Spaanstra out wide after that, making that part of the field an area to watch in the second half depending on personnel. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:15 pm, May 13, 2021No. 1 Florida State 0, Virginia 0 | 13th minuteRebecca Jarrett nearly put Virginia on the board with an early strike in the 13th minute on the first shot of the match. The junior launched her attempt from just inside the 18-yard box. The ball curled over FSU keeper Cristina Roque and went bar-down after ringing the post. Watch the replay below: 22' | No score yet, but the Hoos got a great chance from Rebecca Jarrett. 📺Watch on ESPN2#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 | #ALLIN ⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/NJAspHsIEZ — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) May 13, 2021 The attempt was the product of constant pressure from the UVA forwards. Jarrett, Diana Ordonez and Alexa Spaanstra have been pressing high against Florida State's back line from the start of the match. This strategy has kept FSU out of rhythm early and allowed UVA to dictate the pace. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:24 pm, May 13, 2021No. 1 Florida State vs. Virginia | PregameWelcome to the College Cup. After starting with 48 teams in this year's tournament, four remain with the first national semifinal at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Top-seeded Florida State and Virginia kick things off with an all-ACC clash. Here's what you need to know: Click or tap here for live stats | Follow the game on WatchESPN The No. 1 seed Seminoles have played up to their ranking in the postseason, outscoring opponents 6-1 through three matches. FSU is making its 11th appearance at the College Cup, having won two national championships in the past six years. One of those wins came against Virginia back in 2014. A win tonight puts the Noles on the cusp of the their third title, but also a chance at some history. No champion has navigated through the season without a loss since Stanford in 2011. FSU is 13-0-1 with its lone tie coming in its quarterfinal win over Duke — a match it went on to win in penalty kicks. Opposite the Seminoles is Virginia. The Cavaliers are the lone unseeded team remaining in the field, but the most important number to associate with UVA is 349, as in the number of minutes the team has gone since it conceded a goal. Virginia gave up an 11th-minute goal in its tournament opener before posting three consecutive clean sheets in wins over BYU, Rice and TCU. UVA has been to the national final once and it lost to FSU. If the Cavaliers can take down their conference foe this time around, they'll be once again knocking on the door of their first championship. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:24 pm, May 13, 2021Here's the schedule for Thursday's College Cup Florida State Athletics This season's women's soccer national championship game participants will be decided tonight at the College Cup when four teams compete on the pitch in Cary, North Carolina, for the chance to play for a national title on Monday. Here's the schedule for Thursday's semifinals: 6 p.m. ET | No. 1 seed Florida State (13-0-1) vs. Virginia (14-4-2) | Live stats | Broadcast: ESPN2 | Stream on Watch ESPN 8:30 p.m. ET | No. 2 seed North Carolina (18-1) vs. No. 11 seed Santa Clara (9-1) | Live stats | Broadcast: ESPN2 | Stream on Watch ESPN North Carolina and Florida State have a combined 23 national championships and this year's College Cup participants have combined for nine national runner-up finishes. North Carolina is a two-time reigning national runner-up, falling to Stanford in penalty kicks in 2019 and 1-0 to Florida State in 2018. The Tar Heels and Seminoles could potentially face off in a rematch if the top two seeds each win its respective semifinal matchup. Per goheels.com, "Carolina is the only school in the country that has played in all 39 NCAA tournaments. In those 39 tournaments, UNC has an all-time record of 139-14-5." Florida State entered 2020 with 64 all-time tournament wins. Virginia is in the semifinals for the fourth time and is 47-28-7 all time in NCAA tournament matches. Santa Clara is in the College Cup for the first time since 2004 and 11th time in school history. These four teams feature some of the highest-scoring offenses in the country, led by Florida State's fifth-ranked offense in scoring average (2.86 goals per game), plus Santa Clara (2.60 goals per game, seventh) and North Carolina (2.53 goals per game, eighth). The Tar Heels also have one of the stingiest defenses in the country, allowing just a .316 goals-against average. The national championship will be played at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, on ESPN2. Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket See the printable bracket here Complete women's soccer statistics share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:10 pm, May 9, 2021Florida State, North Carolina, Santa Clara, Virginia secure semifinals spots Florida State Athletics The quarterfinals of the DI women's soccer championships have concluded and just four teams remain in the 2020-21 DI women's soccer tournament. Top seeds No. 1 Florida State and No. 2 North Carolina advanced to the College Cup with wins today and so did No. 11 Santa Clara and the tournament's final unranked team, Virginia. The College Cup semifinal games will be played on May 13 with the championship game on May 17. Click or tap here to see the full bracket. Below are the results from the quarterfinals: No. 1 Florida State 0, No. 9 Duke 0 (FSU advances 5-3 on PKs) No. 2 North Carolina 1, No. 7 Texas A&M 0 Virginia 1, No. 4 TCU 0 No. 11 Santa Clara 1, No. 14 Clemson 0 Here's the semifinals schedule. Times are ET. No. 1 Florida State vs. Virginia | May 13 | 6 p.m. No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Santa Clara | May 13 | 8:30 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:02 pm, May 9, 2021Virginia shocks No. 4 TCU, advances to the College Cup Virginia Athletics The only unranked team left in the DI women's soccer tournament has advanced to the semifinals. Virginia upsets No. 4 seed TCU 1-0 to secure a spot in the College Cup. After 60 minutes of scoreless play, Lizzy Sieracki netted her first goal of the season off a corner kick from Lia Godfrey. The header gave the Cavaliers a 1-0 lead. Virginia will face top seed Florida State in the semifinals on May 13. Click or tap here to see the full bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:44 pm, May 9, 2021Santa Clara clinches spot in the College Cup Santa Clara Athletics No. 11 Santa Clara advances to the semifinals after defeating No. 14 Clemson 1-0. The Broncos scored the game's only point in the 19th minute on Sally Menti’s goal. Izzy D’Aquila earned the assist. Here's the play: 19' | Sally Menti puts us up 1-0 on an assist from Izzy D'Aquila!#StampedeTogether pic.twitter.com/cWWvr5zn3h — Santa Clara Women's Soccer (@SCUWomensSoccer) May 9, 2021 Santa Clara will face No. 2 seed North Carolina in the semifinals on May 13. Click or tap here to see the full bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:42 pm, May 9, 2021Top-ranked Florida State heads to College Cup Watch the full quarterfinal PK shootout between Florida State and Duke No. 1 Florida State will play in the College Cup after beating Duke 5-3 in PKs in the quarterfinals. The Seminoles went the full 110 minutes of regulation and extra time without a goal before eight balls found the back of the net during the shootout. FSU joins UNC as the first two teams to secure spots in the College Cup. Semifinal games will be played on May 13 with the championship game on May 17. Click or tap here to see the full bracket. The remaining quarterfinal games will be played tonight. No. 4 TCU vs. Virginia | 5 p.m. | Watch live No. 11 Santa Clara vs. No. 14 Clemson | 5 p.m. | Watch live share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:55 pm, May 9, 2021UNC heads to College Cup UNC is the first team to earn a spot in the women's College Cup after a 1-0 win in the quarterfinals over Texas A&M. The only goal in the match came in the 43rd minute from Rachael Dorwart. Semifinal games will be played on May 13 with the championship game on May 17. Click or tap here to see the full bracket. Below is a schedule of today's evening games. All times are ET. No. 4 TCU vs. Virginia | 5 p.m. | Watch live No. 11 Santa Clara vs. No. 14 Clemson | 5 p.m. | Watch live share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:23 am, May 6, 2021Third round results, quarterfinal matchups set for May 9 There were eight games Wednesday in the third round of the 2020-21 DI women's soccer championship. The first matches kicked off with No. 9 seed Duke's 1-0 victory over Ole Miss and No. 7 seed Texas A&M defeating No. 10 seed Oklahoma State in penalty kicks. Later winners included seeded teams No. 1 Florida State, No. 2 North Carolina, No. 4 TCU, No. 11 Santa Clara, Virginia and No. 14 Clemson. The Tigers upset No. 3 UCLA on PKs and Virginia charged into the quarterfinals as the only unseeded team behind a hat trick from star forward Diana Ordonez. She helped propel the Cavs over Rice, 3-0. The tournament continues Sunday, May 9 with the quarterfinals. Here are the complete results from Wednesday's third round action: No. 9 seed Duke 1, Ole Miss 0 No. 7 seed Texas A&M 3, No. 10 seed Oklahoma State 3 (4-3 in PKs) No. 1 seed Florida State 3, Penn State 1 No. 2 seed North Carolina 1, Washington 0 No. 4 seed TCU 1, No. 13 seed Georgetown 1 (3-1 in PKs) No. 14 seed Clemson 1, No. 3 seed UCLA 1 (6-5 in PKs) Virginia 3, Rice 0 No. 11 seed Santa Clara 2, No. 6 seed Arkansas 0 You can view the updated, interactive bracket here. Here is the schedule for the quarterfinals. All times ET. No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 9 Duke | 1 p.m. on May 9 No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Texas A&M | 1 p.m. on May 9 No. 11 Santa Clara vs. No. 14 Clemson | 5 p.m. on May 9 No. 4 TCU vs. Virginia | 5 p.m. on May 9 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:43 am, May 6, 2021No. 4 TCU, No. 14 Clemson advance to quarterfinals after PK shootouts Watch the full third round PK shootout between Texas A&M and Oklahoma State Even after a lightning delay, No. 4 TCU found a way to hold off an upset bid from No. 13 Georgetown. After the Hoyas struck first, thanks to Maya Fernandez-Powell's goal in the 31', the Horned Frogs battled back as Michelle Slater scored in the 77' and tied the match up in the second half. The two teams were held scoreless through the remainder of the second half and two periods of extra time. Once TCU got past the weather delay — with Georgetown going up 1-0 in PKs — the Horned Frogs netted three consecutive PKs in a row to take the match 1-1 (3-1 in PKs). From Sweet to Elite!TCU advances on penalty kicks (3-1)!#GoFrogs | #NCAASoccer pic.twitter.com/3W3tOKJnzV— TCU Soccer (@TCUSoccer) May 6, 2021 No. 3 UCLA, on the other hand, was given the opposite result after its penalty kick duel with No. 14 Clemson. The Tigers held a 1-0 lead late into the second half when Bruins midfielder Olivia Athens headed the ball in after the ball was battered around within the Clemson defense to tie the match up 1-1 in the 87th minute. After two scoreless periods of extra time, Clemson goalkeeper Hensley Hancuff blocked a final PK attempt from UCLA to solidify Clemson's 6-5 win over UCLA in PKs. WHAT A MOMENT 🧡💜 CLEMSON WINS!!!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Yi2PuXLzXH— Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) May 6, 2021 You can keep up with all of the scores of the DI women's soccer championship round of 16 here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:27 am, May 6, 2021UCLA-Clemson, TCU-Georgetown to resume shortlyNo. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Clemson and No. 4 TCU vs. No. 13 Georgetown will resume their PK shootouts at around 9:35 p.m. ET. Both matches were delayed right at the beginning of each PK shootout due to lightning in the area. UCLA-Clemson are starting at 0-0, while TCU will look to battle back from a 1-0 PK deficit. WE’RE BACK!!!PKs will start in 1️⃣5️⃣ minutes 👏 pic.twitter.com/LIj8Y5jkap— Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) May 6, 2021 PKs will resume at 8:35 CT.— TCU Soccer (@TCUSoccer) May 6, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:43 am, May 6, 2021UCLA-Clemson, TCU-Georgetown in weather delayBoth matchups, between No. 3 UCLA and No. 14 Clemson and No. 4 TCU and No. 13 Georgetown, are in the midst of a weather delay, due to lightning in the area. Both matches are tied 1-1 and are either heading into are in the midst of a penalty kick shootout. Georgetown is currently up 1-0 on TCU, while UCLA and Clemson are still waiting to begin the shootout. GT makes its first attempt. Just before Yazmeen attempts a shot, play is halted for a weather delay due to lightning in the area.— TCU Soccer (@TCUSoccer) May 6, 2021 As the horn sounded at the end of double overtime, a lightning delay was called at WakeMed Soccer Park.We will let you all know when tonight’s PK shootout will commence! 🧡💜— Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) May 6, 2021 As of a result, the 9 p.m. ET slated matches of No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Santa Clara and Virginia vs. Rice will have their start times pushed back. The game before us is in penalty kicks and in a weather delay. We will update our start time when available. #StampedeTogether— Santa Clara Women's Soccer (@SCUWomensSoccer) May 6, 2021 Keep posted right here to NCAA.com for further updates. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:02 pm, May 5, 2021No. 7 Texas A&M holds off No. 10 Oklahoma State in PKs In a match where the Aggies dominated offensively from start to finish, Oklahoma State was not going to go down easy. Texas A&M out-shot Oklahoma State 38-11 including putting 16 shots on goal, compared to OSU's five, as A&M seemed to command the match on the offensive end from start to finish. That didn't stop OSU though, as forward Gabriella Coleman struck first with a 15' goal to give OK State a 1-0 lead. The Aggies battled back though to score two consecutive goals of their own. Taylor Ziemer netted a goal at the 17-minute mark, followed by a late first-half strike by forward Ali Russell. Olyvia Dowell and Gabriella Coleman got OSU back in the lead with two second-half goals before Taylor Pounds scored the last goal of regulation for the Aggies to tie that match-up 3-3, with just 10 minutes left on the clock. After two scoreless halves of overtime, Texas A&M was able to edge Oklahoma State thanks to a penalty kick goal by Laney Carroll to give the Aggies a 4-3 edge in PKs. 🎱Laney Carroll sends us to the Elite 8 with this PK!#GigEm | 👍 pic.twitter.com/GzOY6qRduu— Texas A&M Soccer (@AggieSoccer) May 5, 2021 No. 7 Texas A&M will advance to the quarterfinals of the DI women's soccer championship on May 9. The Aggies will face the winner of No. 2 North Carolina vs. Washington. You can keep up with all of the scores of the DI women's soccer championship round of 16 here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:00 am, May 2, 2021Second round schedule, scores for Saturday, May 1 Duke women's soccer beat Arizona State on Saturday. The second round of the 2020-21 DI women’s soccer championship is complete. Eight teams advanced on Saturday, following the eight winners on Friday to make up the third round participants. In Saturday's action, No. 1 Florida State cruised into the third round, while Rice followed with an upset of No. 5 West Virginia. No. 9 Duke advanced to close out the early window, needing extra time to get by Arizona State. Later, Virginia and Penn State upset seeded teams No. 12 BYU and No. 16 Vanderbilt before No. 6 Arkansas, No. 13 Georgetown and No. 11 Santa Clara advanced. Here is the full list of Saturday scores: No. 1 Florida State 3, Milwaukee 0 Rice 1, No. 5 West Virginia 0 No. 9 Duke 2, Arizona State 1 (OT) Virginia 2, No. 12 BYU 0 Penn State 2, No. 16 Vanderbilt 0 No. 6 Arkansas 3, Utah Valley 1 No. 13 Georgetown 1, South Carolina 0 No. 11 Santa Clara 4, Ohio State 1 Click or tap here for a printable bracket. Here is the schedule for the third round. All times ET. No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State | 12 p.m. on May 5 No. 9 Duke vs. Ole Miss | 12 p.m. on May 5 No. 1 Florida State vs. Penn State | 3 p.m. on May 5 No. 2 North Carolina vs. Washington | 3 p.m. on May 5 No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Clemson | 6 p.m. on May 5 No. 4 TCU vs. No. 13 Georgetown | 6 p.m. on May 5 No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Santa Clara | 9 p.m. on May 5 Rice vs. Virginia | 9 p.m. on May 5 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:51 am, May 1, 2021Round 2 results from Friday; 8 more matches slated for Saturday The second round of the 2020-21 DI women’s soccer championship continues Saturday with eight matches in action starting at 12 p.m. ET. On Friday, North Carolina, UCLA, Texas A&M, TCU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Clemson and Washington all clinched spots in the third round. Friday's matches were highlighted by some intense extra-time play in three matches. Ole Miss pulled the biggest upset of the day, shocking No. 8 Southern Cal in penalty kicks (3-2). Goalkeeper Ashley Orkus held the backline strong for Ole Miss, recording eight saves in the match. Washington also forced an upset in a defensive bout with No. 15 Saint Louis. The Huskies went on to advance in PKs 4-3. No. 14 Clemson also went down to the wire against Rutgers. The Tigers advanced on penalty kicks (5-3) after extra time. Here are all of Friday’s second round results: No. 2 North Carolina def. Denver 2-0 No. 3 UCLA def. Iowa 2-1 No. 7 Texas A&M def. South Florida 2-0 No. 4 TCU def. New Mexico 6-2 Ole Miss def. No. 8 Southern Cal 2-2 (3-2) PKs No. 10 Oklahoma State def. South Alabama 7-0 No. 14 Clemson def. Rutgers 1-1 (5-3) PKs Washington def. No. 15 Saint Louis 0-0 (4-3) in PKs Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket. Here is the printable bracket .PDF. Here is Saturday’s second-round schedule, including live streams. All times ET. No. 1 Florida State vs. Milwaukee | 12 p.m. on May 1 | Watch live No. 5 West Virginia vs. Rice | 12 p.m. on May 1 | Watch live No. 9 Duke vs. Arizona State | 12 p.m. on May 1 | Watch live No. 12 BYU vs. Virginia | 3 p.m. on May 1 No. 16 Vanderbilt vs. Penn State | 3 p.m. on May 1 | Watch live No. 6 Arkansas vs. Utah Valley | 4 p.m. on May 1 | Watch live No. 13 Georgetown vs. South Carolina | 6 p.m. on May 1 No. 11 Santa Clara vs. Ohio State | 8 p.m. on May 1 | Watch live share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:50 am, April 29, 2021First round games complete; second round set Milwaukee Athletics The opening round of the 2020-21 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship is complete as 16 teams advanced to the second round. On Wednesday, April 28, the eight teams to move on were Arizona State, Milwaukee, Rice, Utah Valley, South Carolina, Penn State, Virginia and Ohio State. Utah Valley's win was notable in particular as the Wolverines picked up the program's first-ever NCAA tournament victory in a 1-0 decision against Memphis. Here's how every match went down on Wednesday: Arizona State def. Siena 4-0 Milwaukee def. Elon 1-0 Rice def. Furman 3-1 Utah Valley def. Memphis 1-0 South Carolina def. Montana 1-0 Penn State def. Alabama State 5-0 Virginia def. SIU-Edwardsville 3-1 Ohio State def. Stony Brook 5-1 Sadie Brockbank sends us to the second round and first NCAA Tournament win in program history! #GoUVU #UVUwsoc #ncaasoccer pic.twitter.com/N6J9HGK4QW — UVU Women's Soccer (@UVUwsoc) April 28, 2021 The 16 seeded teams await in the second round, which begins on Friday, April 30. You can view the interactive tournament bracket here and the printable bracket here. Here is the complete schedule for the second round. All times ET. No. 2 North Carolina vs. Denver | 3 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 3 UCLA vs. Iowa | 3 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 7 Texas A&M vs. South Florida | 3 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 4 TCU vs. New Mexico | 6 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 8 Southern California vs. Ole Miss | 6 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 14 Clemson vs. Rutgers | 7 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 10 Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama | 7 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 15 St. Louis vs. Washington | 7 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 1 Florida State vs. Milwaukee | 12 p.m. on May 1 | Watch live No. 5 West Virginia vs. Rice | 12 p.m. on May 1 | Watch live No. 9 Duke vs. Arizona State | 12 p.m. on May 1 | Watch live No. 12 BYU vs. Virginia | 3 p.m. on May 1 No. 16 Vanderbilt vs. Penn State | 3 p.m. on May 1 | Watch live No. 6 Arkansas vs. Utah Valley | 4 p.m. on May 1 | Watch live No. 13 Georgetown vs. South Carolina | 6 p.m. on May 1 No. 11 Santa Clara vs. Ohio State | 8 p.m. on May 1 | Watch live share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:10 am, April 28, 2021Tuesday's first round results Iowa Athletics Tuesday's first round in the 2020-21 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship saw 16 teams play in a slate of eight games. Iowa, South Florida, Denver, Ole Miss, New Mexico, Rutgers, South Alabama and Washington are the first eight teams to advance to the second round. Ole Miss and Nevada escaped penalty shootouts with victories. The other eight first round games will be played tomorrow, Wednesday, April 28. Here's what happened on Tuesday: Iowa def. Campbell 1-0 South Florida def. Central Connecticut State 3-0 Denver def. Loyola Chicago 3-1 Ole Miss def. Bowling Green 0-0 (4-3 PKs) New Mexico def. Navy 1-1 (4-2 PKs) Rutgers def. Southeastern Louisiana 1-0 South Alabama def. Colorado 1-0 Washington def. Liberty 3-0 .@madihirschman with the finisher! Lobos head to the next round and face @TCUSoccer on Friday.#GoLobos pic.twitter.com/SgjCf5QRa7 — Lobo Women's Soccer (@UNMLoboWSoccer) April 28, 2021 The winners of the first round matchups will advance to the second round, where the 16 seeded teams will begin their participation in the championship bracket. Second round games will kick off starting Friday, April 30. Here's how the second round matchups are looking. All times ET: No. 2 North Carolina vs. Denver | 3 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 3 UCLA vs. Iowa | 3 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 7 Texas A&M vs. South Florida | 3 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 8 Southern California vs. Ole Miss | 6 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 4 TCU vs. New Mexico | 6 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 14 Clemson vs. Rutgers | 7 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 10 Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama | 7 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live No. 15 St. Louis vs. Washington | 7 p.m. on April 30 | Watch live Click or tap here to see the complete interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:56 pm, April 19, 20212020 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship Selections Announced NCAA.com The field of 48 teams, which will compete for the 39th NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship, was announced this afternoon by the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee. Twenty-nine conferences were granted automatic bids for the 2020 championship, while the remaining 19 teams were selected at-large. The entire tournament will be held in Cary, North Carolina and the surrounding areas. Games will be held on campus at Campbell, East Carolina and the University of North Carolina Wilmington, in addition to Bryan Park (Greensboro), J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex (Wilson), Sportsplex (Mathews) and WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary). Get the printable bracket here See the interactive bracket here The No. 1 overall seed is Florida State, the automatic qualifier out of the Atlantic Coast Conference with an 11-0 record, while North Carolina was the No. 2 seed after finishing the regular season with a 15-1 record and its only blemish coming at the hands of the top-seeded Seminoles. The Atlantic Coast Conference, Pacific-12 Conference and the Southeastern Conference led all conferences with five teams in the tournament. The Big Ten followed with four representatives in this year's tournament. First round action will be played April 27-28, while the second rounds will be held April 30-May 1. The third round will be May 5, with the quarterfinals on May 9. This will mark the first time the College Cup will feature the Division I men’s and women’s soccer national champions being crowned on the same weekend. The women’s semifinals will be held May 13 with the men’s semifinals following on May 14. The championship games will be played May 17 at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. Each of the first four rounds will be available on NCAA.com, while the women’s national semifinals will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and the final will be broadcast live on ESPNU. CONFERENCES RECEIVING AUTOMATIC QUALIFICATIONS (29): Conference school America East Conference Stony Brook American Athletic Conference South Florida Atlantic 10 Conference Saint Louis Atlantic Coast Conference Florida State ASUN Conference Liberty Big 12 Conference TCU Big East Conference Georgetown Big Sky Conference Montana Big South Conference Campbell Big Ten Conference Iowa Colonial Athletic Association Elon Conference USA Rice Horizon League Milwaukee Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Siena Mid-American Conference Bowling Green Missouri Valley Conference Loyola Chicago Mountain West Conference New Mexico Northeast Conference Central Connecticut State Ohio Valley Conference SIUE Pac-12 Conference UCLA Patriot League Navy Southeastern Conference Vanderbilt Southern Conference Furman Southland Conference Southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Athletic Conference Alabama State The Summit League Denver Sun Belt Conference South Alabama West Coast Conference Santa Clara Western Athletic Conference Utah Valley share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:19 pm, April 9, 2021Everything you need to know for the selection showWhen: The 2021 DI women's soccer championship selection show is scheduled for Monday, April 19 at 1 p.m. ET. Where: You can watch the selection show right here on NCAA.com. The 2021 DI women's soccer championship will take place from April 27-May 17 in Cary, North Carolina, and the surrounding areas. Forty-eight teams will be selected to compete in a single-elimination tournament for this year's College Cup. Below is the full championship schedule ROUND DAY DATE Selection Show Monday April 19 First round Tuesday-Wednesday April 27-28 Second round Friday-Saturday April 30-May 1 Third round Wednesday May 5 Quarterfinals Sunday May 9 National semifinals Thursday May 13 National championship Monday May 17 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:10 pm, April 9, 2021Attendance policy for women’s soccer championshipThe Division I Women’s Soccer committee intends to provide some opportunity for family and friends to attend the championships. They will follow the NCAA Medical Advisory Group guidelines, and the maximum allowable capacity will be 25 percent.share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:41 pm, April 9, 2021Championship HistoryStanford defeated North Carolina to take home the women's soccer national championship last season. It was the Cardinal's third College Cup. The thrilling match came down to penalty kicks after the teams went scoreless in regulation and two overtimes. Stanford defeats North Carolina 5-4 in penalty kicks for the 2019 title Click or tap here for the full final scores from the 2019 championships. The Fall 2020 championship was postponed amid COVID-19 concerns. Below is the year-by-year national championship history since 1982. Year Team (Record) Score Runner-Up Site 2019 Stanford (24-1-0) 0-0 (2ot, pk) North Carolina San Jose, Calif. 2018 Florida State (20-4-3) 1-0 North Carolina Cary, N.C. 2017 Stanford (23-1-0) 3-2 UCLA Orlando, Fla. 2016 Southern California (19-4-2) 3-1 West Virginia San Jose, Calif. 2015 Penn State (22-3-2) 1-0 Duke Cary, N.C. 2014 Florida State (23-1-1) 1-0 Virginia Boca Raton, Fla. 2013 UCLA (22-1-3) 1-0 (OT) Florida State Cary, N.C. 2012 North Carolina (15-5-3) 4-1 Penn State San Diego, Calif. 2011 Stanford (25-0-1) 1-0 Duke Kennesaw, Ga. 2010 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 Stanford Cary, N.C. 2009 North Carolina (23-3-1) 1-0 Stanford Texas A&M 2008 North Carolina (25-1-2) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C. 2007 Southern California (20-3-2) 2-0 Florida State Texas A&M 2006 North Carolina (27-1) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C. 2005 Portland (23-0-2) 4-0 UCLA Texas A&M 2004 *Notre Dame (25-1-1) 1-1 (2 ot, pk) UCLA Cary, N.C. 2003 North Carolina (27-0) 6-0 Connecticut Cary, N.C. 2002 Portland (20-4-2) 2-1 (2 ot) Santa Clara Austin, Texas 2001 Santa Clara (23-2) 1-0 North Carolina SMU 2000 North Carolina (21-3) 2-1 UCLA San Jose State 1999 North Carolina (24-2) 2-0 Notre Dame San Jose State 1998 Florida (26-1) 1-0 North Carolina UNC Greensboro 1997 North Carolina (27-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut UNC Greensboro 1996 North Carolina (25-1) 1-0 (2 ot) Notre Dame Santa Clara 1995 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 (3 ot) Portland North Carolina 1994 North Carolina (25-1-1) 5-0 Notre Dame Portland 1993 North Carolina (23-0) 6-0 George Mason North Carolina 1992 North Carolina (25-0) 9-1 Duke North Carolina 1991 North Carolina (25-0) 3-1 Wisconsin North Carolina 1990 North Carolina (24-0) 6-0 Connecticut North Carolina 1989 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College North Carolina State 1988 North Carolina (18-0-3) 4-1 North Carolina State North Carolina 1987 North Carolina (23-0-1) 1-0 Massachusetts Massachusetts 1986 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College George Mason 1985 George Mason (18-2-1) 2-0 North Carolina George Mason 1984 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut North Carolina 1983 North Carolina (19-1) 4-0 George Mason UCF 1982 North Carolina (19-2) 2-0 UCF UCF *Declared champion on the basis of penalty kicks. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:18 pm, May 14, 2021Florida State and Santa Clara will play for the NCAA title Monday share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link