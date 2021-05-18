Santa Clara tops Florida State on PKs to win the DI women's soccer championship

Santa Clara is the 2020-21 College Cup champion after defeating Florida State 4-1 on penalty kicks for the national title. This is the program's second championship and first since 2001.

View the final stats here

Julie Doyle gave the Broncos a 1-0 edge in the shootout, the first opening-round penalty attempt conceded by FSU during the tournament. The Seminoles were chasing the rest of the way as Clara Robbins and Emily Madril hit near-identical spots on the right post as Sally Menti doubled the lead for Santa Clara. Kelsey Turnbow made it 3-0 before Gabby Carle converted to keep the Seminoles in it, but it was Izzy D'Aquila who dealt the final blow with a blast into the lower right corner for the title. Watch the game-clinching kick below.

BRONCOS ARE CHAMPIONS ONCE AGAIN!@SCUWomensSoccer Izzy D'Aquila nails her PK defeating @FSUSoccer for the National Championship Title!#CollegeCup pic.twitter.com/RnYRdT3kyG — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) May 18, 2021

Here's how the full shootout went down:

Julie Doyle (Santa Clara) – Make

Clara Robbins (Florida State) – Miss

Sally Menti (Santa Clara) – Make

Emily Madril (Florida State) – Miss

Kelsey Turnbow (Santa Clara) – Make

Gabby Carle (Florida State) – Make

Izzy D'Aquila (Santa Clara) – Make

D'Aquila's game-winner is poetic in a sense. The Seminoles had neutralized her for 110 minutes and she finishes them off in the one place no defender can mark up. In fact, the Broncos as a whole were struggling to find their footing for much of the game's first 80 minutes while chasing a goal. Jenna Nighswonger's 63rd-minute goal was the first in regulation for FSU in more than two games, putting the Seminoles on the doorstep of their third title in seven years.

But a possession-heavy gameplan by FSU eventually backfired. After a potential insurance goal for FSU was ruled offside, the Seminoles committed a critical giveaway deep in their own third as a pass intended for Emily Madril was pushed too far out with the fullbacks out wide, allowing Turnbow to come in unmarked and equalize in the 84th minute, giving the Broncos a second chance that they capitalized on to win their second championship.

Click or tap here to view the final bracket