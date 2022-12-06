Last Updated 1:23 AM, December 06, 2022
UCLA wins the 2022 DI women's soccer championship

UCLA vs. UNC: 2022 Women's College Cup championship highlights
6:05
8:14 pm, December 5, 2022

UCLA wins the 2022 Women's College Cup final in 2OT

UCLA women's soccer celebrates national championship win

A comeback story, a career-defining goal, tears flowing on both sidelines and a euphoric release as the clock struck zero. The 2022 Women's College Cup final was an all-time classic in every sense of the word, as the UCLA Bruins won their first national title since 2013 and coach Margueritte Aozasa became the first rookie coach in NCAA women's soccer to win it all.

Eighty minutes in and with a two-goal lead, the UNC-branded champions' t-shirts were surely being unboxed and rolled to the field. UCLA pulled a goal back to make things interesting, but it seemed too little, too late. As the clock ticked under 30 seconds, Chapel Hill was readying itself for yet another national championship rally.

Then Reilyn Turner turned the drama all the way up. She headed a corner kick into the roof of the net amid a mass of bodies stuffed on the goal line. Overtime followed and both teams continued to attack rather than play for a penalty kick shootout. Minutes before the winner, the Bruins were just inches from third when a header was cleared off the line by desperate UNC defense. 

Finally, the moment that will be replayed for years every December when the College Cup comes back around. A shot saved by Emmie Allen and an onrushing Maricarmen Reyes, who pivoted and shot in one motion, beating Allen and sending the traveling UCLA fans into bedlam. Reyes fell to the ground in elation, mobbed by her teammates. When she emerged from the pile, she had lost a few tears but gained a lifelong memory.

It's the first time a team came back from down two goals to win the national championship. It was just the second time the Bruins had even seen a two-score deficit this season. And the third goal was scored by the final kick of Reyes' collegiate career.

For the Tar Heels, the championship drought will continue for an 11th year. After the first-round heartbreak of last season, this year's run to the final was nearly complete. Nearly, but not quite. The national title evaded Anson Dorrance and the Tar Heels yet again, who have now lost their last three College Cup final appearances. 

For the near-10,000 fans in attendance at WakeMed Soccer Park, they know it will be hard for any future College Cup to top the drama of the 2022 final. UCLA will fly back to the west coast with their program's second national title which was won in a way we may never see again.

4:03 pm, December 2, 2022

North Carolina and UCLA win in semifinals to advance to national title game

UNC women's soccer celebration

The semifinal round of the 2022 DI women's soccer tournament was contested Friday evening.

In the first semifinal, North Carolina beat defending champion Florida State to advance to Monday's championship game. The night cap featured a conclusive 3-0 victory by UCLA over Alabama:

Friday's final scores:

Monday's championship game between the Tar Heels and Bruins will take place at 6 p.m. ET and air live on ESPNU.

4:30 am, November 27, 2022

2022 DI women's soccer semifinals set

North Carolina women's soccer

The 2022 DI women's soccer tournament continued with quarterfinal games on Saturday as the remaining three matchups set up the semifinal matchups.


The first quarterfinal game took place on Friday. Here's how that one played out: 

Next up, it'll be Florida State vs. North Carolina and Alabama vs. UCLA in the national semifinals.

5:33 pm, November 25, 2022

The DI women's soccer quarterfinals continue Saturday

Alabama women's soccer celebrating goal vs. Duke

The 2022 DI women's soccer championship tournament began with quarterfinal action on Friday as Alabama clinched its first berth in the College Cup with a 3-2 OT win over Duke. Click or tap below for live stats.

The 2022 DI women's soccer championship tournament continues with quarterfinal action on Saturday, Nov. 26. See the schedule below:

All times Eastern

4:38 pm, November 20, 2022

DI women's soccer third round concludes Sunday

3:14 pm, November 17, 2022

Schedules, results for the 2nd round

FSU vs LSU women's soccer

The DI women's soccer championship second round continued Friday with 14 games on tap. 

Here are Friday's results (all times in ET): 

Here are the final scores from Thursday. Click or tap on a game to be taken to scoring and statistics.

The third round begins Saturday with one game on the schedule (all times ET):

1:54 pm, November 13, 2022

First round of the DI women's soccer tournament concluded Sunday

West Virginia women's soccer

The first round of the DI women's soccer tournament wrapped up on Sunday with the final three matches. Here are the final scores from the day:

The second round of the 2022 DI women's soccer tournament starts on Thursday, Nov. 17 with two matchups and the remaining 14 on Friday. All matches can be streamed on ESPN+.

Here is the second-round schedule (all times ET): 

Thursday, November 17

Friday, November 18

3:07 pm, November 12, 2022

Three seeded teams upset on Saturday

Memphis women's soccer

The first round of the 2022 DI women's soccer tournament continued on Saturday with 14 matchups. 

Here are all the final scores from the day: 

The first round will conclude on Sunday with three games. Here's the schedule (all times ET):

8:56 pm, November 10, 2022

First round scores for the 2022 NCAA tournament

Alabama vs. Jackson State

The NCAA women's soccer tournament began Friday with 15 matches, featuring three of the four No. 1 seeds.

Below are the first round results from Friday as well as the remaining first-round schedule. All times listed are ET. 

Friday, Nov. 11

Vanderbilt 1, No. 5 Clemson 0
No. 7 Mississippi State 2, New Mexico State 1
No. 1 Florida State 3, Florida Gulf Coast 0
No. 7 Georgia 2, Samford 0
No. 4 Michigan State 3, Milwaukee 2 (F/2OT)
No. 6 Ohio State 1, Bucknell 0 (F/2OT)
Xavier 4, No. 6 Tennessee 1 (F/2OT)
No. 7 Texas 3, Texas A&M 1
No. 8 LSU 3, Lamar 1
No. 1 Alabama 9, Jackson State 0 
No. 3 Arkansas 6, Missouri State 0
No. 6 BYU 3, Utah Valley 0
No. 5 TCU 3, UTSA 1
No. 1 UCLA 4, Northern Arizona 1
No. 3 Stanford 6, San Jose State 0

Saturday, Nov. 12

Hofstra at No. 5 Georgetown | 1 p.m. | Stream on ESPN+
SIUE at No. 4 Northwestern | 2 p.m. | Stream on ESPN+
Omaha at No. 1 Notre Dame | 2 p.m. | Stream on ESPN+
Memphis at No. 2 Saint Louis | 2 p.m. | Stream on ESPN+
California at No. 8 Santa Clara | 4 p.m. | Stream on ESPN+
UC Irvine at No. 4 Southern Cal | 4 p.m. | Stream on ESPN+
New Hampshire at No. 6 Harvard | 5 p.m. | Stream on ESPN+
Brown at No. 5 Rutgers | 6 p.m. | Stream on ESPN+
Wake Forest at No. 3 South Carolina | 6 p.m. | Stream on ESPN+
Fairleigh Dickinson at No. 3 Virginia | 6 p.m. | Stream on ESPN+
Radford at No. 2 Duke | 7 p.m. | Stream on ESPN+
Old Dominion at No. 2 North Carolina | 7 p.m. | Stream on ESPN+
Buffalo at No. 4 Pitt | 7 p.m. | Stream on ESPN+
Arizona State at No. 8 Portland | 10 p.m. | Stream on ESPN+

Sunday, Nov. 13

UCF at No. 8 NC State | Noon | Stream on ESPN+
Quinnipiac at No. 2 Penn State | 1 p.m. | Stream on ESPN+
Virginia Tech at No. 7 West Virginia | 1 p.m. | Stream on ESPN+

9:11 pm, November 7, 2022

NCAA Division I women's soccer committee announces 2022 championship field

INDIANAPOLIS — The field of 64 teams, which will compete for the 41st NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship, was announced this afternoon by the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Committee.

Thirty-one conferences were granted automatic bids for the 2022 championship, while the remaining 33 teams were selected at-large. The top 32 teams are seeded, and conference teams cannot play each other in the first or second rounds. When pairing teams, the committee follows geographic proximity parameters.

The four No. 1 seeds include two teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference, with Florida State, the league’s automatic qualifier, being joined by Notre Dame. Alabama and UCLA round out the top seeds.

Three teams are advancing to the Division I Women’s Soccer Championship for the first time: New Mexico State, Omaha, and Pittsburgh.

First round action will be played November 11-13, while the second/third rounds will be held November 18 and 20, with the quarterfinals on November 25 or 26.

This 41st annual NCAA Women’s College Cup will be played Dec. 2 and 5 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, with the University of North Carolina and Town of Cary, serving as hosts. The first national semifinal will be played and broadcast live on ESPNU at 6 p.m. Eastern time Friday, Dec. 2, followed by the second semifinal beginning at approximately 8:30 p.m. Eastern time live on ESPNU. The national championship match will take place at 6 p.m. Eastern time Monday, Dec. 5 and will also broadcast live on ESPNU.

11:18 pm, November 4, 2022

DI women's soccer championship history

YEAR TEAM (RECORD) SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Florida State (22-1-2) 0-0 (2ot, pk) BYU  Santa Clara, Calif.
2020 Santa Clara (10-1-1) 1-1 (2ot, pk) Florida State Cary, N.C.
2019 Stanford (24-1-0) 0-0 (2ot, pk) North Carolina San Jose, Calif.
2018 Florida State (20-4-3) 1-0 North Carolina Cary, N.C.
2017 Stanford (23-1-0) 3-2 UCLA Orlando, Fla.
2016 Southern California (19-4-2) 3-1 West Virginia San Jose, Calif.
2015 Penn State (22-3-2) 1-0 Duke Cary, N.C.
2014 Florida State (23-1-1) 1-0 Virginia Boca Raton, Fla.
2013 UCLA (22-1-3) 1-0 (OT) Florida State Cary, N.C.
2012 North Carolina (15-5-3) 4-1 Penn State San Diego, Calif.
2011 Stanford (25-0-1) 1-0 Duke Kennesaw, Ga.
2010 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 Stanford Cary, N.C.
2009 North Carolina (23-3-1) 1-0 Stanford Texas A&M
2008 North Carolina (25-1-2) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C.
2007 Southern California (20-3-2) 2-0 Florida State Texas A&M
2006 North Carolina (27-1) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C.
2005 Portland (23-0-2) 4-0 UCLA Texas A&M
2004 *Notre Dame (25-1-1) 1-1 (2 ot, pk) UCLA Cary, N.C.
2003 North Carolina (27-0) 6-0 Connecticut Cary, N.C.
2002 Portland (20-4-2) 2-1 (2 ot) Santa Clara Austin, Texas
2001 Santa Clara (23-2) 1-0 North Carolina SMU
2000 North Carolina (21-3) 2-1 UCLA San Jose State
1999 North Carolina (24-2) 2-0 Notre Dame San Jose State
1998 Florida (26-1) 1-0 North Carolina UNC Greensboro
1997 North Carolina (27-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut UNC Greensboro
1996 North Carolina (25-1) 1-0 (2 ot) Notre Dame Santa Clara
1995 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 (3 ot) Portland North Carolina
1994 North Carolina (25-1-1) 5-0 Notre Dame Portland
1993 North Carolina (23-0) 6-0 George Mason North Carolina
1992 North Carolina (25-0) 9-1 Duke North Carolina
1991 North Carolina (25-0) 3-1 Wisconsin North Carolina
1990 North Carolina (24-0) 6-0 Connecticut North Carolina
1989 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College North Carolina State
1988 North Carolina (18-0-3) 4-1 North Carolina State North Carolina
1987 North Carolina (23-0-1) 1-0 Massachusetts Massachusetts
1986 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College George Mason
1985 George Mason (18-2-1) 2-0 North Carolina George Mason
1984 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut North Carolina
1983 North Carolina (19-1) 4-0 George Mason UCF
1982 North Carolina (19-2) 2-0 UCF UCF

*Declared champion on the basis of penalty kicks.

11:13 pm, November 4, 2022

How to watch the 2022 DI women's soccer selection show

NCAA College Cup official balls

The 2022 DI women's soccer selection show is Monday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. ET on NCAA.com. We'll have the official bracket for the 2022 DI women's soccer championship shortly after. This will be the sport's 41st year of crowning an NCAA champion. Here's how to watch the selection show. 

When: Monday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Live here on NCAA.com

The 2022 championship field will consist of 64 teams with the tournament running from Nov. 11 through Dec. 5. The College Cup, consisting of the national semifinals and finals will be held in Cary, North Carolina.