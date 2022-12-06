UCLA wins the 2022 DI women's soccer championship

Last Updated 1:23 AM, December 06, 2022NCAA.comUCLA wins the 2022 DI women's soccer championshipShare UCLA vs. UNC: 2022 Women's College Cup championship highlights 6:05 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest8:14 pm, December 5, 2022UCLA wins the 2022 Women's College Cup final in 2OT A comeback story, a career-defining goal, tears flowing on both sidelines and a euphoric release as the clock struck zero. The 2022 Women's College Cup final was an all-time classic in every sense of the word, as the UCLA Bruins won their first national title since 2013 and coach Margueritte Aozasa became the first rookie coach in NCAA women's soccer to win it all. SUPERPAGE: Click or tap here to relive the national championship game, moment by moment Eighty minutes in and with a two-goal lead, the UNC-branded champions' t-shirts were surely being unboxed and rolled to the field. UCLA pulled a goal back to make things interesting, but it seemed too little, too late. As the clock ticked under 30 seconds, Chapel Hill was readying itself for yet another national championship rally. Then Reilyn Turner turned the drama all the way up. She headed a corner kick into the roof of the net amid a mass of bodies stuffed on the goal line. Overtime followed and both teams continued to attack rather than play for a penalty kick shootout. Minutes before the winner, the Bruins were just inches from third when a header was cleared off the line by desperate UNC defense. Finally, the moment that will be replayed for years every December when the College Cup comes back around. A shot saved by Emmie Allen and an onrushing Maricarmen Reyes, who pivoted and shot in one motion, beating Allen and sending the traveling UCLA fans into bedlam. Reyes fell to the ground in elation, mobbed by her teammates. When she emerged from the pile, she had lost a few tears but gained a lifelong memory. 🚨 UCLA TAKES THE LEAD IN OVERTIME 🚨📺 @ESPNU #WCollegeCup pic.twitter.com/cBpdeHmgRG— NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 6, 2022 It's the first time a team came back from down two goals to win the national championship. It was just the second time the Bruins had even seen a two-score deficit this season. And the third goal was scored by the final kick of Reyes' collegiate career. For the Tar Heels, the championship drought will continue for an 11th year. After the first-round heartbreak of last season, this year's run to the final was nearly complete. Nearly, but not quite. The national title evaded Anson Dorrance and the Tar Heels yet again, who have now lost their last three College Cup final appearances. For the near-10,000 fans in attendance at WakeMed Soccer Park, they know it will be hard for any future College Cup to top the drama of the 2022 final. UCLA will fly back to the west coast with their program's second national title which was won in a way we may never see again. 🏆 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 🏆#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/0GyOAisz4s— UCLA Women's Soccer (@UCLAWSoccer) December 6, 2022

4:03 pm, December 2, 2022

North Carolina and UCLA win in semifinals to advance to national title game The semifinal round of the 2022 DI women's soccer tournament was contested Friday evening. In the first semifinal, North Carolina beat defending champion Florida State to advance to Monday's championship game. The night cap featured a conclusive 3-0 victory by UCLA over Alabama: Friday's final scores: No. 2 North Carolina 3, No. 1 Florida State 2 Click or tap here for a recap of the thrilling match No. 1 UCLA 3, No. 1 Alabama 0 Click or tap here for a moment-by-moment recap of Alabama-UCLA View the bracket Monday's championship game between the Tar Heels and Bruins will take place at 6 p.m. ET and air live on ESPNU.

4:30 am, November 27, 2022

2022 DI women's soccer semifinals set The 2022 DI women's soccer tournament continued with quarterfinal games on Saturday as the remaining three matchups set up the semifinal matchups. No. 2 North Carolina 2, No. 1 Notre Dame 0 No. 1 Florida State 1, No. 3 Arkansas 0 No. 1 UCLA 2, No. 3 Virginia 1 (OT) View the bracket The first quarterfinal game took place on Friday. Here's how that one played out: No. 1 Alabama 3, No. 2 Duke 2 (2OT) Next up, it'll be Florida State vs. North Carolina and Alabama vs. UCLA in the national semifinals.

5:33 pm, November 25, 2022

The DI women's soccer quarterfinals continue Saturday The 2022 DI women's soccer championship tournament began with quarterfinal action on Friday as Alabama clinched its first berth in the College Cup with a 3-2 OT win over Duke. Click or tap below for live stats. No. 1 Alabama 3, No. 2 Duke 2 (F/2OT) The 2022 DI women's soccer championship tournament continues with quarterfinal action on Saturday, Nov. 26. See the schedule below: All times Eastern No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 3 Arkansas | 5 p.m. No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 North Carolina | 6 p.m. No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 3 Virginia | 9 p.m. Click or tap below to view the full bracket

4:38 pm, November 20, 2022

DI women's soccer third round concludes Sunday The DI women's soccer championship third round has concluded after a lone match on Saturday and seven more on Sunday. Click or tap for the full bracket Saturday's final score: No. 2 North Carolina 3, No. 6 BYU 2 Sunday's results: No. 1 Alabama 3, UC Irvine 1 No. 1 Florida St. 3, No. 4 Pittsburgh 0 No. 3 Virginia 3, No. 2 Penn St. 2 No. 3 Arkansas 3, Memphis 3 (3-2 PKs) No. 2 Duke 2, No. 3 South Carolina 1 No. 1 Notre Dame 2, No. 5 TCU 0 No. 1 UCLA 2, No. 4 Northwestern 0 Here are the quarterfinal matchups (all times ET): No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 2 Duke | Nov. 25, 8 p.m. No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 3 Arkansas | Nov. 26, 5 p.m. No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 North Carolina | Nov. 26, 6 p.m. No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 3 Virginia | Nov. 26, 9 p.m.

3:14 pm, November 17, 2022

Schedules, results for the 2nd round The DI women's soccer championship second round continued Friday with 14 games on tap. View the full bracket Here are Friday's results (all times in ET): No. 4 Pittsburgh 2, No. 5 Georgetown 1 No. 3 Virginia 3, Xavier 1 No. 5 TCU 1, No. 4 Michigan State vs. (South Bend, IN)| 3 p.m. UC Irvine 1, Brown 1 (F/PK) No. 3 South Carolina 3, No. 6 Harvard 2 No. 2 Penn State 4, No. 7 West Virginia 0 Memphis 4, No. 7 Mississippi State 0 No. 1 Florida State 4, No. 8 LSU 1 No. 1 Notre Dame 4, No. 8 Santa Clara 0 No. 2 Duke 1, No. 7 Texas 0 No. 1 Alabama 2, No. 8 Portland 1 No. 4 Northwestern 2, Vanderbilt 1 No. 3 Arkansas 5, No. 6 Ohio State 2 No. 1 UCLA 1, UCF 1 (F/PK) Here are the final scores from Thursday. Click or tap on a game to be taken to scoring and statistics. No. 6 BYU 1, No. 3 Stanford 1 (F/PK) No. 2 North Carolina 3, No. 8 Georgia 1 The third round begins Saturday with one game on the schedule (all times ET): No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 6 BYU, 11:30 a.m.

1:54 pm, November 13, 2022

First round of the DI women's soccer tournament concluded Sunday The first round of the DI women's soccer tournament wrapped up on Sunday with the final three matches. Here are the final scores from the day: UCF 1, No. 8 NC State 1 (F/PK) No. 2 Penn State 4, Quinnipiac 1 No. 7 West Virginia 2, Virginia Tech 0 The second round of the 2022 DI women's soccer tournament starts on Thursday, Nov. 17 with two matchups and the remaining 14 on Friday. All matches can be streamed on ESPN+. Here is the second-round schedule (all times ET): Thursday, November 17 No. 3 Stanford vs. No. 6 BYU (Chapel Hill, NC)| 2 p.m. No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 8 Georgia (Chapel Hill, NC)| 5 p.m. Friday, November 18 No. 4 Pittsburgh vs. No. 5 Georgetown (Tallahassee, FL)| 2 p.m. No. 4 Michigan State vs. No. 5 TCU (South Bend, IN)| 2 p.m. No. 3 Virginia vs. Xavier (University Park, PA)| 2 p.m. Brown vs. UC Irvine (Tuscaloosa, AL)| 4 p.m. No. 3 South Carolina vs. No. 6 Harvard (Durham, NC)| 4 p.m. No. 2 Penn State vs. No. 7 West Virginia (University Park, PA)| 4:30 p.m. No. 7 Mississippi State vs. Memphis (Fayetteville, AR)| 5 p.m. No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 8 LSU (Tallahassee, FL)| 5:30 p.m. No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 Santa Clara (South Bend, IL)| 6 p.m. No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Texas (Durham, NC)| 6:30 p.m. No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 Portland (Tuscaloosa, AL)| 7 p.m. No. 4 Northwestern vs. Vanderbilt (Los Angeles, CA)| 7 p.m. No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 6 Ohio State (Fayetteville, AR)| 7:30 p.m. No. 1 UCLA vs. UCF (Los Angeles, CA)| 10 p.m. See the full bracket here.

3:07 pm, November 12, 2022

Three seeded teams upset on Saturday The first round of the 2022 DI women's soccer tournament continued on Saturday with 14 matchups. Here are all the final scores from the day: No. 5 Georgetown 1, Hofstra 0 No. 4 Northwestern 3, SIUE 0 No. 1 Notre Dame 5, Omaha 0 Memphis 1, No. 2 Saint Louis 0 No. 8 Santa Clara 1, California 0 (F/2OT) UC Irvine 2, No. 4 Southern Cal 0 No. 6 Harvard 2, New Hampshire 0 Brown 1, No. 5 Rutgers 0 No. 3 South Carolina 2, Wake Forest 0 No. 3 Virginia 4, Fairleigh Dickinson 0 No. 2 Duke 4, Radford 0 No. 2 North Carolina 5, Old Dominion 0 No. 4 Pitt 1, Buffalo 0 No. 8 Portland 3, Arizona State 0 The first round will conclude on Sunday with three games. Here's the schedule (all times ET): No. 8 NC State vs. UCF | noon | Stream on ESPN + No. 2 Penn State vs. Quinnipiac | 1 p.m. | Stream on ESPN+ No. 7 West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech | 1 p.m. | Stream on ESPN+ See the full bracket here.

8:56 pm, November 10, 2022

First round scores for the 2022 NCAA tournament The NCAA women's soccer tournament began Friday with 15 matches, featuring three of the four No. 1 seeds. The first round takes place across three days, Friday through Sunday, with all games available to stream on ESPN+. See the full bracket here. Below are the first round results from Friday as well as the remaining first-round schedule. All times listed are ET. Friday, Nov. 11 Vanderbilt 1, No. 5 Clemson 0 No. 7 Mississippi State 2, New Mexico State 1 No. 1 Florida State 3, Florida Gulf Coast 0 No. 7 Georgia 2, Samford 0 No. 4 Michigan State 3, Milwaukee 2 (F/2OT) No. 6 Ohio State 1, Bucknell 0 (F/2OT) Xavier 4, No. 6 Tennessee 1 (F/2OT) No. 7 Texas 3, Texas A&M 1 No. 8 LSU 3, Lamar 1 No. 1 Alabama 9, Jackson State 0 No. 3 Arkansas 6, Missouri State 0 No. 6 BYU 3, Utah Valley 0 No. 5 TCU 3, UTSA 1 No. 1 UCLA 4, Northern Arizona 1 Thirty-one conferences were granted automatic bids for the 2022 championship, while the remaining 33 teams were selected at-large. The top 32 teams are seeded, and conference teams cannot play each other in the first or second rounds. When pairing teams, the committee follows geographic proximity parameters. MORE: Click or tap here for the complete DI women's soccer championship field release The four No. 1 seeds include two teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference, with Florida State, the league’s automatic qualifier, being joined by Notre Dame. Alabama and UCLA round out the top seeds. Three teams are advancing to the Division I Women’s Soccer Championship for the first time: New Mexico State, Omaha, and Pittsburgh. First round action will be played November 11-13, while the second/third rounds will be held November 18 and 20, with the quarterfinals on November 25 or 26. BRACKET: Click or tap here for the complete 2022 DI women's soccer bracket This 41st annual NCAA Women’s College Cup will be played Dec. 2 and 5 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, with the University of North Carolina and Town of Cary, serving as hosts. The first national semifinal will be played and broadcast live on ESPNU at 6 p.m. Eastern time Friday, Dec. 2, followed by the second semifinal beginning at approximately 8:30 p.m. Eastern time live on ESPNU. The national championship match will take place at 6 p.m. Eastern time Monday, Dec. 5 and will also broadcast live on ESPNU. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:18 pm, November 4, 2022DI women's soccer championship history YEAR TEAM (RECORD) SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Florida State (22-1-2) 0-0 (2ot, pk) BYU Santa Clara, Calif. 2020 Santa Clara (10-1-1) 1-1 (2ot, pk) Florida State Cary, N.C. 2019 Stanford (24-1-0) 0-0 (2ot, pk) North Carolina San Jose, Calif. 2018 Florida State (20-4-3) 1-0 North Carolina Cary, N.C. 2017 Stanford (23-1-0) 3-2 UCLA Orlando, Fla. 2016 Southern California (19-4-2) 3-1 West Virginia San Jose, Calif. 2015 Penn State (22-3-2) 1-0 Duke Cary, N.C. 2014 Florida State (23-1-1) 1-0 Virginia Boca Raton, Fla. 2013 UCLA (22-1-3) 1-0 (OT) Florida State Cary, N.C. 2012 North Carolina (15-5-3) 4-1 Penn State San Diego, Calif. 2011 Stanford (25-0-1) 1-0 Duke Kennesaw, Ga. 2010 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 Stanford Cary, N.C. 2009 North Carolina (23-3-1) 1-0 Stanford Texas A&M 2008 North Carolina (25-1-2) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C. 2007 Southern California (20-3-2) 2-0 Florida State Texas A&M 2006 North Carolina (27-1) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C. 2005 Portland (23-0-2) 4-0 UCLA Texas A&M 2004 *Notre Dame (25-1-1) 1-1 (2 ot, pk) UCLA Cary, N.C. 2003 North Carolina (27-0) 6-0 Connecticut Cary, N.C. 2002 Portland (20-4-2) 2-1 (2 ot) Santa Clara Austin, Texas 2001 Santa Clara (23-2) 1-0 North Carolina SMU 2000 North Carolina (21-3) 2-1 UCLA San Jose State 1999 North Carolina (24-2) 2-0 Notre Dame San Jose State 1998 Florida (26-1) 1-0 North Carolina UNC Greensboro 1997 North Carolina (27-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut UNC Greensboro 1996 North Carolina (25-1) 1-0 (2 ot) Notre Dame Santa Clara 1995 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 (3 ot) Portland North Carolina 1994 North Carolina (25-1-1) 5-0 Notre Dame Portland 1993 North Carolina (23-0) 6-0 George Mason North Carolina 1992 North Carolina (25-0) 9-1 Duke North Carolina 1991 North Carolina (25-0) 3-1 Wisconsin North Carolina 1990 North Carolina (24-0) 6-0 Connecticut North Carolina 1989 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College North Carolina State 1988 North Carolina (18-0-3) 4-1 North Carolina State North Carolina 1987 North Carolina (23-0-1) 1-0 Massachusetts Massachusetts 1986 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College George Mason 1985 George Mason (18-2-1) 2-0 North Carolina George Mason 1984 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut North Carolina 1983 North Carolina (19-1) 4-0 George Mason UCF 1982 North Carolina (19-2) 2-0 UCF UCF *Declared champion on the basis of penalty kicks. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:13 pm, November 4, 2022How to watch the 2022 DI women's soccer selection show The 2022 DI women's soccer selection show is Monday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. ET on NCAA.com. We'll have the official bracket for the 2022 DI women's soccer championship shortly after. This will be the sport's 41st year of crowning an NCAA champion. Here's how to watch the selection show. When: Monday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Live here on NCAA.com The 2022 championship field will consist of 64 teams with the tournament running from Nov. 11 through Dec. 5. The College Cup, consisting of the national semifinals and finals will be held in Cary, North Carolina. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link