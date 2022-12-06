UCLA wins the 2022 national championship in an all-time classic, 3-2 in 2OT

Last Updated 1:23 AM, December 06, 2022Alberto CamargoUCLA wins the 2022 national championship in an all-time classic, 3-2 in 2OT Share UCLA vs. UNC: 2022 Women's College Cup championship highlights 6:05 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest1:37 am, December 6, 2022UCLA wins the national championship in classic final A comeback story, a career-defining goal, tears flowing on both sidelines and a euphoric release as the clock struck zero. The 2022 Women's College Cup final was an all-time classic in every sense of the word, as the UCLA Bruins won their first national title since 2013 and coach Margueritte Aozasa became the first rookie coach in NCAA women's soccer to win it all. Eighty minutes in and with a two-goal lead, the UNC-branded champions' t-shirts were surely being unboxed and rolled to the field. UCLA pulled a goal back to make things interesting, but it seemed too little, too late. As the clock ticked under 30 seconds, Chapel Hill was readying itself for yet another national championship rally. Then Reilyn Turner turned the drama all the way up. She headed a corner kick into the roof of the net amid a mass of bodies stuffed on the goal line. Overtime followed and both teams continued to attack rather than play for a penalty kick shootout. Minutes before the winner, the Bruins were just inches from third when a header was cleared off the line by desperate UNC defense. Finally, the moment that will be replayed for years every December when the College Cup comes back around. A shot saved by Emmie Allen and an onrushing Maricarmen Reyes, who pivoted and shot in one motion, beating Allen and sending the traveling UCLA fans into bedlam. Reyes fell to the ground in elation, mobbed by her teammates. When she emerged from the pile, she had lost a few tears but gained a lifelong memory. 🚨 UCLA TAKES THE LEAD IN OVERTIME 🚨📺 @ESPNU #WCollegeCup pic.twitter.com/cBpdeHmgRG— NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 6, 2022 It's the first time a team came back from down two goals to win the national championship. It was just the second time the Bruins had even seen a two-score deficit this season. And the third goal was scored by the final kick of Reyes' collegiate career. For the Tar Heels, the championship drought will continue for an 11th year. After the first-round heartbreak of last season, this year's run to the final was nearly complete. Nearly, but not quite. The national title evaded Anson Dorrance and the Tar Heels yet again, who have now lost their last three College Cup final appearances. For the near-10,000 fans in attendance at WakeMed Soccer Park, they know it will be hard for any future College Cup to top the drama of the 2022 final. UCLA will fly back to the west coast with their program's second national title which was won in a way we may never see again. 🏆 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 🏆#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/0GyOAisz4s— UCLA Women's Soccer (@UCLAWSoccer) December 6, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:33 am, December 6, 2022UCLA LEADS in 2OT!GOAL UCLA 3-2 North Carolina: MARICARMEN REYES! UCLA leads with three minutes remaining in 2OT. 🚨 UCLA TAKES THE LEAD IN OVERTIME 🚨📺 @ESPNU #WCollegeCup pic.twitter.com/cBpdeHmgRG— NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 6, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:01 am, December 6, 2022UCLA TIES IT UP IN THE FINAL SECONDSGOAL UCLA 2-2 North Carolina: WOW! 16 seconds remaining! UCLA ties it up and we're headed to overtime! It's Reilyn Turner, incredible. UCLA TIES IS UP WITH 16 SECONDS LEFT 😱📺 ESPNU #WCollegeCup pic.twitter.com/4eavpE3qlQ— NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 6, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:50 am, December 6, 2022👀 2-1 with 10 minutes to goGOAL 80' UCLA 1-2 North Carolina: Well then! The Bruins finally get a prime scoring chance and it's tucked away by Lexi Wright. The assist goes to Sunshine Fontes who sent in a laser from outside the area that UNC goalkeeper Emmie Allen blocked but could not secure. This game has finally ratcheted up in intensity, just in time for the last 10 minutes to be frantic as UCLA pushes for an equalizer. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:44 am, December 6, 2022😮💨 Tar Heels up 2, Patterson AGAINGOAL 75' UCLA 0-2 North Carolina: Avery Patterson with a looping header over the head of UCLA's Lauren Brzykcy. The ball was swung in by Emily Colton from a very similar position to Moxley's assist from earlier. Patterson got her head to it but I wonder if she meant it! Tar Heels lead by two. I would say it's a safe lead, but you just never know... AVERY PATTERSON!!!!BACK-TO-BACK!!!📺 ESPNU#WCollegeCup pic.twitter.com/snKa32h2d8— NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 6, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:25 am, December 6, 2022🚨 Patterson puts UNC ahead 🚨GOAL 59' UCLA 0-1 North Carolina: It's Avery Patterson with her 12th goal of the season! The Tar Heels' leading scorer notches her first goal of the tournament, heading home on a cross from Emily Moxley. It's a wingback-to-wingback combination for North Carolina, who is just under a half hour from NCAA title number 22. 58 ' I THE TAR HEELS STRIKE FIRST IN CHAMPIONSHIP PLAY ‼️(2) @uncwomenssoccer- 1🆚(1) @UCLAWSoccer- 0📺 ESPNU#WCollegeCup pic.twitter.com/V0ijkWwCr5— NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 6, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:53 pm, December 5, 2022Halftime thoughts HALFTIME: UCLA 0-0 North Carolina: The score is even in Cary after the first 45. Neither team created an abundance of scoring chances, but things started to open up in the final few minutes of the half as substitutes were rotated in. It took a while for North Carolina to start to break through UCLA low block, but eventually, UNC started to send in the low balls and cutbacks into the six-yard box it's known for. Unfortunately for the Heels, no one in white could get on the end of them. The one golden opportunity UNC had came on an Emily Moxley free kick that was just an inch or two from the right foot of Julia Dorsey. Counterattacks have been few for UCLA, and only one resulted in any meaningful chance. Sunshine Fontes burst down the right side and was played in by Bridgette Marin-Valencia, but her shot went wide into the side netting. Unless something changes at halftime, the Bruins will need to be more ruthless on the few counterattack chances they get in the second half. Here's a look at stats at half-time: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:22 pm, December 5, 202215 minutes in The first 15 minutes here at WakeMed haven't featured much in terms of scoring chances, but North Carolina has started on the front foot. Not unexpected as the Bruins seem happy to wait for an opportunity to burst forward on the counter. This is the definition of a feeling-out process to start the match. As far as the fan turnout, it's also unsurprisingly UNC-heavy, but the UCLA fans in attendance aren't exactly quiet, either. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:59 pm, December 5, 2022How to watch UCLA vs. North Carolina When: 6 p.m. ET Where: WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina How to watch: ESPNU or ESPN+ share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:42 pm, December 5, 2022Previewing the College Cup final This will be the 16th all-time meeting between the programs, a series that North Carolina leads 11-2-2. They have met six previous times in the NCAA tournament and UNC has four wins, including the 2000 title game. However, we don’t have to think quite that far back to remember the last time the Tar Heels and Bruins met. UCLA came from behind to drop North Carolina 2-1 on the road in September, a game that propelled the Bruins to a unanimous No. 1 ranking — a position they would hold for nine weeks. It was a huge milestone for UCLA coach Margueritte Aozasa so early in her head coaching career. Her fourth career win came over Anson Dorrance, a man who is closing in on 1,000. Now they meet again. A rookie coach seeking her first title against a living legend with 21 to his name. It’s been 10 years since Dorrance last lifted the trophy in 2012 — the same year Aozasa wrapped up her playing career at Santa Clara. In that time, Aozasa began her coaching career at Stanford and won two championships as an assistant. Now she looks to become the first rookie head coach to ever win the College Cup. On the pitch, the battle will be between UCLA's fast, direct style of soccer against North Carolina's relatively new three-back system that has also unlocked their offensive firepower. Click or tap here for an in-depth preview of how each team will attack the other in tonight's showdown. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:22 pm, December 5, 2022Each team's path to the College Cup final No. 1 UCLA First round: def. Northern Arizona, 4-1 Second round: def. UCF 1-1 (F/PK) Third round: def. No. 4 Northwestern, 2-0 Quarterfinals: def. No. 3 Virginia, 2-1 Semifinals: def. No. 1 Alabama, 3-0 SUPERPAGE: Click or tap here for a moment-by-moment recap of the Bruins' dominant win No. 2 North Carolina First round: def. Old Dominion, 5-0 Second round: def. No. 7 Georgia, 3-1 Third round: def. No. 6 BYU, 3-2 Quarterfinals: def. No. 1 Notre Dame, 2-0 Semifinals: def. No. 1 Florida State, 3-2 SUPERPAGE: Click or tap here to relive the Tar Heels' thrilling victory Click or tap here for a look at the full 2022 bracket share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:20 pm, December 5, 2022DI women's soccer championship history YEAR TEAM (RECORD) SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Florida State (22-1-2) 0-0 (2ot, pk) BYU Santa Clara, Calif. 2020 Santa Clara (10-1-1) 1-1 (2ot, pk) Florida State Cary, N.C. 2019 Stanford (24-1-0) 0-0 (2ot, pk) North Carolina San Jose, Calif. 2018 Florida State (20-4-3) 1-0 North Carolina Cary, N.C. 2017 Stanford (23-1-0) 3-2 UCLA Orlando, Fla. 2016 Southern California (19-4-2) 3-1 West Virginia San Jose, Calif. 2015 Penn State (22-3-2) 1-0 Duke Cary, N.C. 2014 Florida State (23-1-1) 1-0 Virginia Boca Raton, Fla. 2013 UCLA (22-1-3) 1-0 (OT) Florida State Cary, N.C. 2012 North Carolina (15-5-3) 4-1 Penn State San Diego, Calif. 2011 Stanford (25-0-1) 1-0 Duke Kennesaw, Ga. 2010 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 Stanford Cary, N.C. 2009 North Carolina (23-3-1) 1-0 Stanford Texas A&M 2008 North Carolina (25-1-2) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C. 2007 Southern California (20-3-2) 2-0 Florida State Texas A&M 2006 North Carolina (27-1) 2-1 Notre Dame Cary, N.C. 2005 Portland (23-0-2) 4-0 UCLA Texas A&M 2004 *Notre Dame (25-1-1) 1-1 (2 ot, pk) UCLA Cary, N.C. 2003 North Carolina (27-0) 6-0 Connecticut Cary, N.C. 2002 Portland (20-4-2) 2-1 (2 ot) Santa Clara Austin, Texas 2001 Santa Clara (23-2) 1-0 North Carolina SMU 2000 North Carolina (21-3) 2-1 UCLA San Jose State 1999 North Carolina (24-2) 2-0 Notre Dame San Jose State 1998 Florida (26-1) 1-0 North Carolina UNC Greensboro 1997 North Carolina (27-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut UNC Greensboro 1996 North Carolina (25-1) 1-0 (2 ot) Notre Dame Santa Clara 1995 Notre Dame (21-2-2) 1-0 (3 ot) Portland North Carolina 1994 North Carolina (25-1-1) 5-0 Notre Dame Portland 1993 North Carolina (23-0) 6-0 George Mason North Carolina 1992 North Carolina (25-0) 9-1 Duke North Carolina 1991 North Carolina (25-0) 3-1 Wisconsin North Carolina 1990 North Carolina (24-0) 6-0 Connecticut North Carolina 1989 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College North Carolina State 1988 North Carolina (18-0-3) 4-1 North Carolina State North Carolina 1987 North Carolina (23-0-1) 1-0 Massachusetts Massachusetts 1986 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Colorado College George Mason 1985 George Mason (18-2-1) 2-0 North Carolina George Mason 1984 North Carolina (24-0-1) 2-0 Connecticut North Carolina 1983 North Carolina (19-1) 4-0 George Mason UCF 1982 North Carolina (19-2) 2-0 UCF UCF *Declared champion on the basis of penalty kicks. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link