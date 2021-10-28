Live updates of No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 3 Florida State women’s soccer

Last Updated 7:01 PM, October 28, 2021Gary PutnikLive updates of No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 3 Florida State women’s soccerShare 7 of the best goals scored in women's college soccer so far this season 1:38 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest10:25 pm, October 28, 2021No. 1 Virginia and No. 3 Florida St. faceoff for ACC supremacy No. 1 Virginia women’s soccer and No. 3 Florida State will meet up tonight in Tallahassee to decide the ACC regular-season champion. Virginia is riding a 10-game unbeaten streak (9-0-1) and a five game winning streak. The most recent wins were at home against Miami and Louisville. The Cavaliers have also surrendered just one goal in each of their last three while scoring a total of 12. UVA is undefeated on the road this season (7-0-1). Florida State is coming off their worst week of the season. Their 14-game win streak ended with a 2-2 draw at North Carolina and their undefeated streak was broken after a 1-0 loss at Duke. FSU will have the home crowd on their side tonight. This season, the ’Noles are undefeated at home (8-0-0). We're not at home, but it's still a huge game day! Catch the action live on ACC Network! at No. 3 FSU 🕖 7 p.m. 📺 ACC Network: https://t.co/barJMuHj54 📊 Live Stats: https://t.co/Wni1A3mXPT#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 | #ALLIN ⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/NBDOjOqol2 — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) October 28, 2021 What you need to know: When: 7 p.m. E.T. Thursday, Oct. 28 Where: Tallahassee, FL Stream: ACC Network Live Stats: Click here share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:00 pm, October 27, 2021How to watch Virginia vs. Florida State Virginia will look to secure the No. 1 seed in the ACC women's soccer tournament with a win or tie at Florida State on Thursday night. Here's how you can watch this high-stakes match. Time: 7 p.m. ET Date: Thursday, Oct. 28 Location: Tallahassee, Florida TV channel: ACC Network Live Stats: Click or tap here share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:50 pm, October 27, 2021Previewing Virginia vs. Florida State The ACC regular season title and No. 1 seed in the ACC women's soccer tournament are on the line when No. 1 Virginia and No. 3 Florida State meet up in Tallahassee. The former-No. 1 Seminoles come into this game following their first loss of the 2021 season. They fell to Duke, 1-0, on Sunday, Oct. 24. With the 'Noles returning home they will have their home crowd behind them. FSU is 178-15-9 at home since 2005 when Mark Krikorian became head coach, and they are currently undefeated in Tallahassee this season (8-0-0). The Cavaliers took the top spot in the most recent rankings after convincing wins over Louisville (4-1) and Miami (6-1). Those two wins have guaranteed them at least a share of the ACC regular season title even if they were to lose to Florida State. A Virginia win or tie would clinch the ACC crown outright. As of right now Virginia's Diana Ordonez leads the ACC in goals with 13 and will win the regular-season scoring title for the conference. If FSU's Beata Olsson (11) scores two goals on Thursday, she will match Ordonez. With three or more Olsson will take the lead. Series history Virginia leads the series at 21-9-7. The Cavaliers are 6-2-3 in games at Florida State In the last 25 meetings, 19 of them have been decided by one point or have been a draw. FSU won the last two meetings in 2020. A 4-3 win at UVA and a 0-0 draw that went to PKs in the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament which the 'Noles won 3-0. What you need to know: When: Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Tallahassee, FL Watch: ACC Network Stats: Click or tap here for stats share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:45 pm, October 27, 2021What the polls sayFlorida State had been No. 1 the entire season, starting 14-0. But a draw and loss dropped the Seminoles to third in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll. That moved ACC rival — and Thursday foe — Virginia to the top spot. Through Games Oct. 24, 2021 RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Virginia (26) 839 15-1-1 2 2 Duke (2) 801 12-2-1 6 3 Florida State (5) 777 14-1-1 1 4 Arkansas (1) 750 14-2-0 4 5 UCLA 686 13-0-3 8 6 Rutgers 669 15-2-0 9 7 North Carolina 650 11-2-3 7 8 TCU 581 14-2-1 11 9 Stanford 551 12-3-1 14 10 Southern California 518 11-2-2 5 11 BYU 499 11-3-1 12 12 Tennessee 488 14-2-0 10 13 Pepperdine 434 13-2-1 3 14 SMU 387 10-2-2 16 15 Xavier 365 16-1-1 17 16 Ole Miss 335 11-3-3 13 17 Michigan 256 12-3-3 NR 18 Purdue 228 13-3-2 18 19 Auburn 212 11-4-1 19 20 Texas 178 9-3-5 21 21 Georgetown 169 11-0-6 20 22 Notre Dame 150 12-4-1 15 23 South Florida 127 10-3-2 22 24 Brown 101 10-3-0 NR 25 Santa Clara 76 8-5-2 NR share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link