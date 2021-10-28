Live updates of No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 3 Florida State women’s soccer

No. 1 Virginia women’s soccer and No. 3 Florida State will meet up tonight in Tallahassee to decide the ACC regular-season champion.

Virginia is riding a 10-game unbeaten streak (9-0-1) and a five game winning streak. The most recent wins were at home against Miami and Louisville. The Cavaliers have also surrendered just one goal in each of their last three while scoring a total of 12. UVA is undefeated on the road this season (7-0-1).

Florida State is coming off their worst week of the season. Their 14-game win streak ended with a 2-2 draw at North Carolina and their undefeated streak was broken after a 1-0 loss at Duke. FSU will have the home crowd on their side tonight. This season, the ’Noles are undefeated at home (8-0-0).

We're not at home, but it's still a huge game day! Catch the action live on ACC Network!



at No. 3 FSU

🕖 7 p.m.

📺 ACC Network: https://t.co/barJMuHj54

📊 Live Stats: https://t.co/Wni1A3mXPT#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 | #ALLIN ⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/NBDOjOqol2 — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) October 28, 2021

