Virginia women's soccer wins ACC regular-season title with tie at Florida State

Last Updated 10:25 PM, October 28, 2021Gary PutnikVirginia women's soccer wins ACC regular-season title with tie at Florida StateShare 7 of the best goals scored in women's college soccer so far this season 1:38 2:10 am, October 29, 2021Virginia secures ACC regular-season title with tie at Florida State Virginia and Florida State capped off the ACC regular-season schedule with a 1-1 draw in Tallahassee. With that result, Virginia took sole possession of the ACC regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament. FSU got the No. 2 seed in the tournament after the tie. Both teams tested one another in the first half, but neither budged and it ended tied at 0. The scoring picked up in the second half. In the 62' minute, the ACC's leading scorer Diana Ordonez found the back of the net and extended her lead with 14 goals on the season. The 'Noles wouldn't go quietly into the night though. Five minutes later, Yujie Zhao stuck one from outside the penalty box to tie the game at one and keep FSU's hopes of at least being ACC co-champions alive. The Seminoles continued to press through the end of regulation and into overtime. The last chance of the game almost gave FSU the win as Clara Robbins hit the right post and it went away from the net. This draw gave the Cavaliers their third ACC regular-season title in program history. Both teams will have a chance to play again if they manage to win their semifinal matchups. Virginia will face the winner of Notre Dame vs. Clemson and Florida State will take on Duke or North Carolina. Both teams will play their semifinal games on Sunday, Nov. 5. 1:40 am, October 29, 2021Virginia 1, Florida State 1 | Final (OT)Virginia and Florida State end their final regular season game with a 1-1 tie. Florida State's Clara Robbins almost ended the game with a back pass from Jaelin Howell, but Robbins shot hits off the right post and away from the net. Virginia secured the win after the clock struck triple zeros in the final half of overtime. FINAL | UVA 1, FSU 1 Hoos lock up the ACC regular-season championship and the top seed in the ACC Tournament with the draw.#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 | #ALLIN ⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/5vT0l4Nv5X — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) October 29, 2021 1:10 am, October 29, 2021Virginia 1, Florida State 1 | End of Reg.After Florida State tied it up with roughly 23 minutes left to play in the half, both teams got a couple more chances on net, but nothing came about from it. The Seminoles did begin to get their offense going more so in the last 20 minutes of the second half than they had all game. Virginia seemed to have a big chance in the making with a couple minutes left after a UVA cross came in front of the net which Diana Ordonez was too far off to get. If this result holds, the Cavaliers will be the ACC regular-season champions and the No. 1 seed for the ACC tournament and FSU would get the No. 2 seed. If UVA wins they'll be outright ACC regular-season champs and the No. 1 seed. The 'Noles will drop to the third seed and Duke will move into second. If FSU wins they'll be co-champs with Virginia and get the top seed in the ACC tournament and UVA will be the second seed. 12:40 am, October 29, 2021Virginia 1, Florida State 1 | 67' 2HFlorida State evens it up at 1 thanks to Yujie Zhao. Zhao put a perfect strike on the ball to get it in the top-right corner of the net. As it stands right now, a tie would give Virginia the ACC regular-season title and No. 1 spot in the ACC tournament. Florida State is currently safely in the ACC tournament as the No. 2 seed with a draw. YUJIE ZHAO!!!! 😱 📺: ACC Network pic.twitter.com/9Bey9po1ui — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 29, 2021 12:33 am, October 29, 2021Virginia 1, Florida State 0 | 62' 2HVirginia strikes first and who else but Diana Ordonez find the back of the net. Samar Guidry gave Ordonez a perfect pass from the left side into the goal area. The low cross landed right on Ordonez's foot and skipped past for her 14th goal of the season. Ordonez extends her lead as the ACC's leading scorer. FSU's Beata Olsson is second in the conference with 11. A great job by Guidry on the ball in and what a finish by Ordoñez to put the Hoos in front. Watch on ACC Network: https://t.co/barJMuYUtE#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 | #ALLIN ⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/u93cSLkg4L — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) October 29, 2021 12:00 am, October 29, 2021Virginia 0, Florida State 0 | End of 1HAfter a quiet first half, Virginia and Florida State remained tied at 0. Both teams attempted to feel out the pace and tempo at the start of the half, but closer to the end, Virginia began to pick up the pace and control possession. A big chance for the Cavaliers came with about 15 minutes left in the half when Diana Ordonez found the crossbar. Florida State had a couple of shots on net, but nothing too major in terms of quality chances. The Seminoles picked up six fouls in the first. They'll have to pick their spots to prevent giving Virginia a favorable set piece in the second half. HALF | UVA 0, FSU 0 An even battle between two of the nation's best is scoreless at half as the top-ranked Hoos and No. 3 FSU play on ACC Network.#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 | #ALLIN ⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/BVJcPA3GQa — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) October 28, 2021 11:32 pm, October 28, 2021Virginia 0, Florida State 0 | 25' 1HOver halfway through the first half and both teams have yet to blink. Virginia and Florida State's defense are doing a solid job of holding one another to minimal possession in the final third. The Cavaliers have one shot on goal that was saved by FSU's goalkeeper Cristina Roque. UVA has had a couple other chances inside the box, but the 'Noles have managed to hold Virginia off so far. FSU has been quiet on the offensive end so far with only one shot on net coming from deep. 10:25 pm, October 28, 2021No. 1 Virginia and No. 3 Florida St. faceoff for ACC supremacy No. 1 Virginia women's soccer and No. 3 Florida State will meet up tonight in Tallahassee to decide the ACC regular-season champion. Virginia is riding a 10-game unbeaten streak (9-0-1) and a five game winning streak. The most recent wins were at home against Miami and Louisville. The Cavaliers have also surrendered just one goal in each of their last three while scoring a total of 12. UVA is undefeated on the road this season (7-0-1). Florida State is coming off their worst week of the season. Their 14-game win streak ended with a 2-2 draw at North Carolina and their undefeated streak was broken after a 1-0 loss at Duke. FSU will have the home crowd on their side tonight. This season, the 'Noles are undefeated at home (8-0-0). We're not at home, but it's still a huge game day! Catch the action live on ACC Network! at No. 3 FSU 🕖 7 p.m. 📺 ACC Network: https://t.co/barJMuHj54 📊 Live Stats: https://t.co/Wni1A3mXPT#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 | #ALLIN ⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/NBDOjOqol2 — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) October 28, 2021 What you need to know: When: 7 p.m. E.T. Thursday, Oct. 28 Where: Tallahassee, FL Stream: ACC Network Live Stats: Click here 11:00 pm, October 27, 2021How to watch Virginia vs. Florida State Virginia will look to secure the No. 1 seed in the ACC women's soccer tournament with a win or tie at Florida State on Thursday night. Here's how you can watch this high-stakes match. Time: 7 p.m. ET Date: Thursday, Oct. 28 Location: Tallahassee, Florida TV channel: ACC Network Live Stats: Click or tap here Those two wins have guaranteed them at least a share of the ACC regular season title even if they were to lose to Florida State. A Virginia win or tie would clinch the ACC crown outright. As of right now Virginia's Diana Ordonez leads the ACC in goals with 13 and will win the regular-season scoring title for the conference. If FSU's Beata Olsson (11) scores two goals on Thursday, she will match Ordonez. With three or more Olsson will take the lead. Series history Virginia leads the series at 21-9-7. The Cavaliers are 6-2-3 in games at Florida State In the last 25 meetings, 19 of them have been decided by one point or have been a draw. FSU won the last two meetings in 2020. A 4-3 win at UVA and a 0-0 draw that went to PKs in the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament which the 'Noles won 3-0. 10:45 pm, October 27, 2021What the polls sayFlorida State had been No. 1 the entire season, starting 14-0. But a draw and loss dropped the Seminoles to third in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll. That moved ACC rival — and Thursday foe — Virginia to the top spot. Through Games Oct. 24, 2021 RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Virginia (26) 839 15-1-1 2 2 Duke (2) 801 12-2-1 6 3 Florida State (5) 777 14-1-1 1 4 Arkansas (1) 750 14-2-0 4 5 UCLA 686 13-0-3 8 6 Rutgers 669 15-2-0 9 7 North Carolina 650 11-2-3 7 8 TCU 581 14-2-1 11 9 Stanford 551 12-3-1 14 10 Southern California 518 11-2-2 5 11 BYU 499 11-3-1 12 12 Tennessee 488 14-2-0 10 13 Pepperdine 434 13-2-1 3 14 SMU 387 10-2-2 16 15 Xavier 365 16-1-1 17 16 Ole Miss 335 11-3-3 13 17 Michigan 256 12-3-3 NR 18 Purdue 228 13-3-2 18 19 Auburn 212 11-4-1 19 20 Texas 178 9-3-5 21 21 Georgetown 169 11-0-6 20 22 Notre Dame 150 12-4-1 15 23 South Florida 127 10-3-2 22 24 Brown 101 10-3-0 NR 25 Santa Clara 76 8-5-2 NR