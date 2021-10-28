Virginia women's soccer wins ACC regular-season title with tie at Florida State

Virginia and Florida State capped off the ACC regular-season schedule with a 1-1 draw in Tallahassee. With that result, Virginia took sole possession of the ACC regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament. FSU got the No. 2 seed in the tournament after the tie.

Both teams tested one another in the first half, but neither budged and it ended tied at 0. The scoring picked up in the second half. In the 62' minute, the ACC's leading scorer Diana Ordonez found the back of the net and extended her lead with 14 goals on the season.

The 'Noles wouldn't go quietly into the night though. Five minutes later, Yujie Zhao stuck one from outside the penalty box to tie the game at one and keep FSU's hopes of at least being ACC co-champions alive. The Seminoles continued to press through the end of regulation and into overtime. The last chance of the game almost gave FSU the win as Clara Robbins hit the right post and it went away from the net.

This draw gave the Cavaliers their third ACC regular-season title in program history. Both teams will have a chance to play again if they manage to win their semifinal matchups. Virginia will face the winner of Notre Dame vs. Clemson and Florida State will take on Duke or North Carolina. Both teams will play their semifinal games on Sunday, Nov. 5.