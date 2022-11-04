Live updates from the 2022 DII women's soccer championship

Last Updated 6:29 PM, November 04, 2022Live updates from the 2022 DII women's soccer championshipShare Grand Valley State wins the 2021 DII women's soccer championship 1:45 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest9:48 pm, November 4, 2022How to watch the 2022 DII women's soccer selection show Photo by Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Image The 2022 DII women's soccer selection show will air at 7 p.m. ET Monday, Nov. 7 on NCAA.com. The official bracket for the tournament will be made available shortly after. Here's how to watch the selection show: When: 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7 Where: Live on NCAA.com The first round of the championship begins Nov. 10. The semifinals are Dec. 1 ahead of the title game on Dec. 3. Both final site rounds will be played at Interbay Stadium in Seattle Washington. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:47 pm, November 4, 2022DII women's soccer championship history YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Grand Valley State (24-1-2) Jim Conlon 3-2 (2OT) Saint Rose Colorado Springs, Col. 2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Grand Valley State (25-1) Jeff Hosler 1-0 (OT) Western Washington Pittsburgh, Pa. 2018 Bridgeport (20-4-1) Magnus Nilerud 1-0 Grand Valley St. Pittsburgh, Pa. 2017 Central Missouri (26-0-0) Lewis Theobald 1-1 (5-3 PKs) Carson-Newman Kansas City, Mo. 2016 Western Washington (23-0-1) Travis Connell 3-2 Grand Valley State Kansas City, Mo. 2015 Grand Valley State (23-1-1) Jeff Hosler 2-0 Columbus State Pensacola, Fla. 2014 Grand Valley State (22-2-2) Jeff Hosler 3-0 Rollins Louisville, Ky. 2013 Grand Valley State (24-0-1) Dave Dilanni 2-0 West Florida Evans, Ga. 2012 West Florida (24-1-0) Joe Bartlinski 1-0 UC San Diego Evans, Ga. 2011 Saint Rose (24-1-1) Laurie Darling Gutheil 2-1 Grand Valley State Pensacola, Fla. 2010 Grand Valley State (22-1-2) Dave Dilanni 4-0 UC San Diego Louisville, Ky. 2009 Grand Valley State (22-0-4) Dave Dilanni 1-0 Cal State Dominguez Hills Tampa 2008 Seattle Pacific (22-1-2) Chuck Sekyra 1-0 (2OT) West Florida Tampa 2007 *Tampa (20-2-3) Gerry Lucey 0-0 (2OT, PK) Franklin Pierce Orange Beach, Ala. 2006 Metro State (24-2) Danny Sanchez 1-0 (OT) Grand Valley State Pensacola, Fla. 2005 Nebraska-Omaha (20-2) Don Klosterman 2-1 (OT) Seattle Pacific Wichita Falls, Texas 2004 Metro State (25-1) Danny Sanchez 3-2 Adelphi Wichita Falls, Texas 2003 Kennesaw State (25-1) Rob King 2-0 Franklin Pierce Virginia Beach 2002 Christian Brothers (22-1) Gareth O'Sullivan 2-1 Nebraska-Omaha Virginia Beach 2001 UC San Diego (21-2) Brian McManus 2-0 Christan Brothers UC San Diego 2000 UC San Diego (21-2) Brian McManus 2-1 Northern Kentucky Barry 1999 Franklin Pierce (20-1) Jeff Bailey 3-1 Cal Poly Pomona Barry 1998 Lynn (19-1) Rocky Orezzoli 3-1 Sonoma State Lynn 1997 Franklin Pierce (21-0) Jeff Bailey 3-0 West Virginia Wesleyan Cal State Dominguez Hills 1996 Franklin Pierce (18-1) Jeff Bailey 1-0 Lynn Lynn 1995 Franklin Pierce (19-0) Mark Krikorian 5-0 Barry Franklin Pierce 1994 Franklin Pierce (20-0) Mark Krikorian 2-0 Regis (Colo.) Franklin Pierce 1993 Barry (17-1) Mike Covone 2-0 Cal Poly Barry 1992 Barry (17-2) Mike Covone 3-2 Adelphi Adelphi 1991 Cal State Dominguez Hills (18-4-1) Marine Cano 2-1 Sonoma State Cal State Dominguez Hills 1990 Sonoma State (14-4) Peter Reynaud 2-0 Keene State Barry 1989 Barry (17-0-1) Mike Covone 4-0 Keene State Barry 1988 Cal State East Bay (18-2) Colin Lindores 1-0 Barry Barry *Declared champion on the basis of penalty kicks. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link