Live updates from the 2022 DII women's soccer championship

Photo by Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Image

The 2022 DII women's soccer selection show will air at 7 p.m. ET Monday, Nov. 7 on NCAA.com. The official bracket for the tournament will be made available shortly after. Here's how to watch the selection show:

When: 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7

Where: Live on NCAA.com

The first round of the championship begins Nov. 10. The semifinals are Dec. 1 ahead of the title game on Dec. 3. Both final site rounds will be played at Interbay Stadium in Seattle Washington.