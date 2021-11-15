DII women's soccer tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2021 NCAA Division II Women's Soccer Championship field will be announced Monday evening in a selection show that will air at 6 p.m. ET. You can watch the selection show here.

The championship field will include 56 teams, which will compete in a single-elimination tournament. The tournament will start on Thursday, Nov. 18 and conclude with the national championship on Dec. 11. The semifinals and final will be held in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

After the field is announced, the interactive bracket will be available here.