Last Updated 1:29 PM, November 09, 2021

DII women's soccer tournament: Selection show date, time, how to watch

3:29 pm, November 9, 2021
Important dates for the 2021 DII women's soccer tournament 

This will be the first DII women's soccer tournament since 2019 due to COVID-19 forcing 2020's cancellation. Here are all the important dates you need to know for the 2021 tournament: 

Nov. 15: Selection show and bracket release 
Nov. 18, 19: First-round games 
Nov. 20, 21: Second-round games 
Dec. 2, 3: Third-round games 
Dec. 4, 5: Quarterfinal games 
Dec. 9: 2021 NCAA DII Women's Soccer Championship, semifinals 
Dec. 11: 2021 NCAA DII Women's Soccer Championship, final 

3:12 pm, November 9, 2021
How to watch the 2021 DII women's soccer selection show

The 2021 DII women's soccer selection show is Monday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. ET. We'll have the official bracket for the 2021 DII women's soccer championship shortly after. This will be the sport's 33rd year of crowning a champion. Here's how to watch the selection show. 

When: 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 15 
Where: Live here on NCAA.com 

The 2021 championship field will consist of 56 teams with the single-elimination tournament running from Nov. 18 through Dec. 11. The semifinals and final will be held in Colorado Springs, Colorado. 

3:07 pm, November 9, 2021
DII women's soccer championship history

Since the 2020 championship was canceled due to COVID-19, the reigning national champion in DII women's soccer is Grand Valley State, taking home the title in 2019. The last school to repeat was actually Grand Valley State in 2014 after winning in 2013. The last team to three-peat? Grand Valley State in 2015. In total, Grand Valley State has won six titles since 2009. Here's the full list of champions dating back to 1988. 

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 
2019 Grand Valley State (25-1) Jeff Hosler 1-0 (OT) Western Washington Pittsburgh, Pa. 
2018 Bridgeport (20-4-1) Magnus Nilerud 1-0 Grand Valley St. Pittsburgh, Pa. 
2017 Central Missouri (26-0-0) Lewis Theobald 1-1 (5-3 PKs) Carson-Newman Kansas City, Mo. 
2016 Western Washington (23-0-1) Travis Connell 3-2 Grand Valley State Kansas City, Mo. 
2015 Grand Valley State (23-1-1) Jeff Hosler 2-0 Columbus State Pensacola, Fla. 
2014 Grand Valley State (22-2-2) Jeff Hosler 3-0 Rollins Louisville, Ky. 
2013 Grand Valley State (24-0-1) Dave Dilanni 2-0 West Florida Evans, Ga. 
2012 West Florida (24-1-0) Joe Bartlinski 1-0 UC San Diego Evans, Ga. 
2011 Saint Rose (24-1-1) Laurie Darling Gutheil 2-1 Grand Valley State Pensacola, Fla. 
2010 Grand Valley State (22-1-2) Dave Dilanni 4-0 UC San Diego Louisville, Ky. 
2009 Grand Valley State (22-0-4) Dave Dilanni 1-0 Cal State Dominguez Hills Tampa 
2008 Seattle Pacific (22-1-2) Chuck Sekyra 1-0 (2OT) West Florida Tampa 
2007 *Tampa (20-2-3) Gerry Lucey 0-0 (2OT, PK) Franklin Pierce Orange Beach, Ala. 
2006 Metro State (24-2) Danny Sanchez 1-0 (OT) Grand Valley State Pensacola, Fla. 
2005 Nebraska-Omaha (20-2) Don Klosterman 2-1 (OT) Seattle Pacific Wichita Falls, Texas 
2004 Metro State (25-1) Danny Sanchez 3-2 Adelphi Wichita Falls, Texas 
2003 Kennesaw State (25-1) Rob King 2-0 Franklin Pierce Virginia Beach 
2002 Christian Brothers (22-1) Gareth O'Sullivan 2-1 Nebraska-Omaha Virginia Beach 
2001 UC San Diego (21-2) Brian McManus 2-0 Christan Brothers UC San Diego 
2000 UC San Diego (21-2) Brian McManus 2-1 Northern Kentucky Barry 
1999 Franklin Pierce (20-1) Jeff Bailey 3-1 Cal Poly Pomona Barry 
1998 Lynn (19-1) Rocky Orezzoli 3-1 Sonoma State Lynn 
1997 Franklin Pierce (21-0) Jeff Bailey 3-0 West Virginia Wesleyan Cal State Dominguez Hills 
1996 Franklin Pierce (18-1) Jeff Bailey 1-0 Lynn Lynn 
1995 Franklin Pierce (19-0) Mark Krikorian 5-0 Barry Franklin Pierce 
1994 Franklin Pierce (20-0) Mark Krikorian 2-0 Regis (Colo.) Franklin Pierce 
1993 Barry (17-1) Mike Covone 2-0 Cal Poly Barry 
1992 Barry (17-2) Mike Covone 3-2 Adelphi Adelphi 
1991 Cal State Dominguez Hills (18-4-1) Marine Cano 2-1 Sonoma State Cal State Dominguez Hills 
1990 Sonoma State (14-4) Peter Reynaud 2-0 Keene State Barry 
1989 Barry (17-0-1) Mike Covone 4-0 Keene State Barry 
1988 Cal State East Bay (18-2) Colin Lindores 1-0 Barry Barry 

*Declared champion on the basis of penalty kicks.