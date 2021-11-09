DII women's soccer tournament: Selection show date, time, how to watch

The 2021 DII women's soccer selection show is Monday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. ET. We'll have the official bracket for the 2021 DII women's soccer championship shortly after. This will be the sport's 33rd year of crowning a champion. Here's how to watch the selection show.

When: 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 15

Where: Live here on NCAA.com

The 2021 championship field will consist of 56 teams with the single-elimination tournament running from Nov. 18 through Dec. 11. The semifinals and final will be held in Colorado Springs, Colorado.