Grand Valley State added to its already impressive lore. The Lakers repeat as DII women's soccer national champions, defeating Saint Rose 3-2 in double overtime. It is the Lakers seventh national title and third time they have won multiple titles in a row.

Kennedy Bearden wasted little time, scoring her second goal of the day in the opening seconds of the second overtime session. It was Bearden who assisted on the 2019 golden goal to give the Lakers' title No. 6 and Saturday was her turn to be golden. The Lakers are your 2021 national champions. Be sure to recap every round of the 2021 DII women's soccer championship by scrolling below.

Grand Valley State wins the 2021 DII women's soccer championship

4:27 p.m. Grand Valley State 3, Saint Rose 2 | Final — Grand Valley State didn't want to see penalty kicks. Just seconds into the second overtime, the Lakers lock up their DII record seventh DII women's soccer championship.

4:24 p.m. Grand Valley State 2, Saint Rose 2 | Watch live — One overtime down, another coming up. I'm not sure how this one wasn't put away as a ball trickled up and down the goal line, but after review, never crossed. Hang on for the thrilling finale.

4:05 p.m. Grand Valley State 2, Saint Rose 2 | Watch live — Ninety minutes wasn't enough. Grand Valley State and Saint Rose head to overtime in a great back-and-forth final so far.

3:53 p.m. Grand Valley State 2, Saint Rose 2 | Watch live — What a battle between two heavyweights. Less than five minutes later, Saint Rose ties the game as Lauren Amerena finds Ciera Lundy for the equalizer.

3:46 p.m. Grand Valley State 2, Saint Rose 1 | Watch live — And the Lakers are back on top. Cecilia Steinwascher puts Grand Valley State ahead 2-1 in the 73rd minute.

73’ | LAKERS BACK IN FRONT! Who else but #12!!!



⚓️ 2:1 🌹 pic.twitter.com/olO7kpFJ4y — GVSU Soccer (@GVSUsoccer) December 11, 2021

3:30 p.m. Grand Valley State 1, Saint Rose 1 | Watch live — We're tied in Colorado Springs. Mia Klammer gets the Golden Knights on the board and we have a new ballgame with 22 minutes left in the second half.

Halftime: Grand Valley State 1, Saint Rose 0 | Watch live — Some nice saves by both keepers, but Bearden's goal in the first five minutes of play remains the difference. Lakers' have to keep Saint Rose off the board for 45 more minutes to repeat.

2:35 p.m.: Grand Valley State 1, Saint Rose 0 | Watch live — After a quick strike by Grand Valley State, both teams have tightened up the defense and it has remained scoreless over the past 20 minutes. Each team has six shots, two of which have been on goal. Bearden's has been the difference so far. Twenty minutes left in the first half.

2:10 p.m.: Grand Valley State 1, Saint Rose 0 | Watch live — That didn't take long. Less than five minutes in the Lakers' Kennedy Bearden chips in over the Saint Rose keepers' head for the early 1-0 lead. A lot of time left here.

1:40 p.m. — Welcome to the final match of the 2021 DII women's soccer season. The good news is it's sunny. That bad news is it is 39 degrees. Both Saint Rose and Grand Valley State played in the 2019 quarterfinals in Pittsburgh when it was snowing and in the 20s all weekend. The sun should be a welcomed advantage.

