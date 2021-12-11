Last Updated 5:37 PM, December 11, 2021Grand Valley State wins the 2021 DII women's soccer championshipShare Grand Valley State wins the 2021 DII women's soccer championship 1:45 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:26 pm, December 11, 2021Grand Valley State wins the 2021 DII women's soccer championship NCAA.com Grand Valley State added to its already impressive lore. The Lakers repeat as DII women's soccer national champions, defeating Saint Rose 3-2 in double overtime. It is the Lakers seventh national title and third time they have won multiple titles in a row. Kennedy Bearden wasted little time, scoring her second goal of the day in the opening seconds of the second overtime session. It was Bearden who assisted on the 2019 golden goal to give the Lakers' title No. 6 and Saturday was her turn to be golden. The Lakers are your 2021 national champions. Be sure to recap every round of the 2021 DII women's soccer championship by scrolling below.
Grand Valley State wins the 2021 DII women's soccer championship
4:27 p.m. Grand Valley State 3, Saint Rose 2 | Final — Grand Valley State didn't want to see penalty kicks. Just seconds into the second overtime, the Lakers lock up their DII record seventh DII women's soccer championship.
4:24 p.m. Grand Valley State 2, Saint Rose 2 | Watch live — One overtime down, another coming up. I'm not sure how this one wasn't put away as a ball trickled up and down the goal line, but after review, never crossed. Hang on for the thrilling finale.
4:05 p.m. Grand Valley State 2, Saint Rose 2 | Watch live — Ninety minutes wasn't enough. Grand Valley State and Saint Rose head to overtime in a great back-and-forth final so far.
3:53 p.m. Grand Valley State 2, Saint Rose 2 | Watch live — What a battle between two heavyweights. Less than five minutes later, Saint Rose ties the game as Lauren Amerena finds Ciera Lundy for the equalizer.
3:46 p.m. Grand Valley State 2, Saint Rose 1 | Watch live — And the Lakers are back on top. Cecilia Steinwascher puts Grand Valley State ahead 2-1 in the 73rd minute.
73' | LAKERS BACK IN FRONT! Who else but #12!!! ⚓️ 2:1 🌹 pic.twitter.com/olO7kpFJ4y — GVSU Soccer (@GVSUsoccer) December 11, 2021
3:30 p.m. Grand Valley State 1, Saint Rose 1 | Watch live — We're tied in Colorado Springs. Mia Klammer gets the Golden Knights on the board and we have a new ballgame with 22 minutes left in the second half.
Halftime: Grand Valley State 1, Saint Rose 0 | Watch live — Some nice saves by both keepers, but Bearden's goal in the first five minutes of play remains the difference. Lakers' have to keep Saint Rose off the board for 45 more minutes to repeat.
2:35 p.m.: Grand Valley State 1, Saint Rose 0 | Watch live — After a quick strike by Grand Valley State, both teams have tightened up the defense and it has remained scoreless over the past 20 minutes. Each team has six shots, two of which have been on goal. Bearden's has been the difference so far. Twenty minutes left in the first half.
2:10 p.m.: Grand Valley State 1, Saint Rose 0 | Watch live — That didn't take long. Less than five minutes in the Lakers' Kennedy Bearden chips in over the Saint Rose keepers' head for the early 1-0 lead. A lot of time left here.
1:40 p.m. — Welcome to the final match of the 2021 DII women's soccer season. The good news is it's sunny. That bad news is it is 39 degrees. Both Saint Rose and Grand Valley State played in the 2019 quarterfinals in Pittsburgh when it was snowing and in the 20s all weekend. The sun should be a welcomed advantage. Click or tap here for the full DII women's soccer bracket. For a printable version, go here.
11:00 pm, December 9, 2021
Grand Valley State, Saint Rose to meet in Saturday's championship match
And then there were two. For the second time in the past ten years, Saint Rose and Grand Valley State will meet to decide who lays claim to the DII women's soccer national championship crown after both advanced in Thursday's semifinals. Grand Valley State — which was sixth in DII scoring 3.08 goals per game — was on point Thursday, downing Lenoir-Rhyne 3-0. Three different Lakers chipped in with Kennedy Bearden getting it started, Makenna Schoolman making it 2-0 right before the end of the first half and Cecilia Steinwascher putting the icing on the cake.
2021 DII women's soccer semifinal: Lenoir-Rhyne vs. Grand Valley State full replay
Lenoir-Rhyne's dream season sees the Bears finish 12-6-5 and the furthest they have ever made it in the NCAA tournament. The Lakers advance to their eighth national championship match in the past 10 years, including third in a row.
Saint Rose, back in the semifinals for a second year in a row, move on after a 2-1 victory over DBU. An early goal from Ryleigh Hopek, her first of the year, got the scoring started for the Golden Eagles and Kaelyn Britt got a little insurance early in the second half. It turned out Saint Rose would need it as DBU got a goal from Melanie Castelan late, but it wasn't enough.
2021 DII women's soccer semifinal: Saint Rose vs. DBU full replay
Not bad for a Golden Knights team completely snubbed in the preseason poll. Here's what our own Wayne Cavadi said in August when Saint Rose was left off the preseason top 25:
Saint Rose is surprisingly on the outside looking in for the start of 2021. The Golden Knights are once again the coach's pick to defend their 2019 NE10 crown after making it all the way to the national semifinals for the seventh time in program history — four of which came in the last decade. Saint Rose returns four starters from that semifinals team — and all three key reserves that appeared in that match — so there seems plenty left to make another annual Saint Rose run to the tourney.
Run the Golden Knights have. Saint Rose faces off against Grand Valley State in the title match for the second time in a decade. Last time, the Golden Knights won and you can be sure revenge is on the No. 1 Lakers' mind as they look to repeat for the third time since 2009.
Complete scores and stats from the semifinals:
No. 1 Grand Valley State 3, No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne 0 | Final
No. 3 Saint Rose 2, No. 2 DBU 1 |Final
Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket.
We will be back with championship match action on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. ET.
10:27 pm, December 9, 2021
Saint Rose gets some insurance, takes 2-0 lead
Kaelyn Britt gives the Golden Knight a little extra cushion with a big second-half goal. DBU looked to be ready to tie the match up, but a beautiful save from Saint Rose keeper Marika Laurendeau — her fifth of the day — turned the tides. The Golden Knights took the offensive and Britt drilled it home for the big 2-0 lead. Plenty of time left for DBU to counter, so let's see what the Golden Knights can do on defense. No. 3 Saint Rose 2, No. 2 DBU 0 | Second half
No. 1 Grand Valley State 3, No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne 0 | Final
Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket.
9:51 pm, December 9, 2021
Saint Rose up 1-0 on DBU at the half
A high, Saint Rose bounce is the difference in a tightly contested first half of play. Both teams battled defensively on a brisk 55-degree day in Colorado Springs and DBU has actually out-shot its foe 10-8. But it was Saint Rose's Ryleigh Hopeck who got a friendly bounce over the DBU keeper's head for her first goal of the season as the difference maker through the first 45 minutes of play. Second-half action coming up now.
No. 3 Saint Rose 1, No. 2 DBU 0 | Half
No. 1 Grand Valley State 3, No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne 0 | Final
Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket. 8:00 pm, December 9, 2021
Grand Valley State advances, Saint Rose vs. DBU coming up
Grand Valley State has advanced to the DII women's championship game on Saturday, Dec. 9. It is the Lakers' seventh trip to the title match since 2011, having won four of those national championships. Will there be a rematch of the 2011 DII women's soccer championship match when Saint Rose defeated the Lakers 2-1? Saint Rose or DBU, coming up next. Don't go anywhere.
No. 1 Grand Valley State 3, No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne 0 | Final
4 p.m. ET | No. 2 DBU vs. No. 3 Saint Rose
Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket.
7:36 pm, December 9, 2021
Grand Valley State up 3-0 with 20 minutes remaining in semifinals
Cecilia Steinwasher puts Grand Valley State ahead 3-0 with a goal off the post to the far right of the keeper. There was no chance to save it as it was very well placed. The Lakers are just 20 minutes away from advancing to yet another championship match on Saturday.
6:49 pm, December 9, 2021
Defending champs ahead 2-0 at the half
We've reached halftime of the first of two semifinals matches in Thursday's DII women's soccer championship action. Thanks to an early goal from Kennedy Bearden and a late score from Makenna Schoolman in the 43rd minute of play, the No. 1-seeded Grand Valley State Lakers lead No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne 2-0. Second-half action coming up shortly.
No. 1 Grand Valley State 2, No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne 0 | Half
4 p.m. ET | No. 2 DBU vs. No. 3 Saint Rose
You'll be able to watch livestreams of the two semifinals here on NCAA.com. The four teams in the semifinals were reseeded before Thursday's matches. Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket.
6:18 pm, December 9, 2021
Grand Valley State strikes first; lead 1-0 in semifinals
The defending champion Grand Valley State Lakers score the first goal of the DII women's soccer semifinals. They lead 1-0 on No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne after a Kennedy Bearden goal. We are about a third of the way through the first half from Colorado Springs.
4' | LAKERS LEAD!! A great run by Baron down the wing and she centers one for Bearden to smash home! Hot start! ⚓️ 1:0 🐻 pic.twitter.com/N0kd5MWemf — GVSU Soccer (@GVSUsoccer) December 9, 2021
1:38 pm, December 9, 2021
DII women's soccer: Semifinals schedule
By the end of Thursday, the 2021 NCAA Division II Women's Soccer Championship finalists will be decided. The two semifinal matches will take place Thursday afternoon:
1 p.m. ET | No. 1 Grand Valley State vs. No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne
4 p.m. ET | No. 2 DBU vs. No. 3 Saint Rose
You'll be able to watch livestreams of the two semifinals here on NCAA.com. The four teams in the semifinals were reseeded before Thursday's matches.
Click or tap here to view the interactive tournament bracket.
In the quarterfinals, Saint Rose defeated No. 2 Concord 3-2, Lenoir-Rhyne bested Florida Tech in penalty kicks, Grand Valley State knocked off Central Missouri 1-0 nd DBU defeated Seattle Pacific 1-0.
9:57 pm, December 5, 2021
Grand Valley State, Lenoir-Rhyne advance to DII women's soccer semifinals
The semifinal field is set in the 2021 DII women's soccer championship following the completion of the quarterfinal round on Sunday. Defending champion Grand Valley State and Lenoir-Rhyne were the winners today in a pair of very tightly contested matches. The Lakers prevailed 1-0 in the first match thanks to an early goal from Caitie Baron in the seventh minute that they made hold up the rest of the way by allowing only 2 shots on goal the whole match. In the second match, Lenoir-Rhyne outlasted Florida Tech in penalty kicks. Their match was scoreless for nearly an hour before Florida Tech took the lead in the 57th minute with a goal from Alexis Sheely. But the Bears equalized very quickly through a 64th-minute tally from Kara Gavaghan. Then they teams went without a goal for the rest of regulation and both overtime periods, almost another 50 minutes in total. Lenoir-Rhyne held just a bit steadier in the shootout, winning 4-3. Here's how the two matches finished today. Click on the links below to view complete stats for them both:
No. 1 Grand Valley State 1, No. 1 Central Missouri 0 | Final
No. 7 Lenoir-Rhyne 1(4), No. 5 Florida Tech 1(3) | Final (PKs)
Click or tap here to view the full interactive bracket for the 2021 DII women's soccer tournament.
Grand Valley State and Lenoir-Rhyne join Saint Rose and DBU as the last four teams standing in the tournament. After the completion of the quarterfinals, they were all re-seeded for the semifinals, which will be on Thursday, Dec. 9 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs. Here are the matchups and schedule (all times Eastern):
No. 1 Grand Valley State vs. No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne | 1 p.m.
No. 2 DBU vs. No. 3 Saint Rose | 4 p.m.
The final is set for Saturday, Dec. 11
5:54 pm, December 5, 2021
Last pair of DII women's soccer quarterfinals kick off Sunday afternoon
The second day of quarterfinal action is underway in the 2021 DII women's soccer championship. Defending champion Grand Valley State just kicked off against Central Missouri in the first match of the afternoon. The second game will begin in about an hour, featuring Florida Tech and Lenoir-Rhyne. The winners of today's matches will join the winners of Saturday's quarterfinals, Saint Rose and DBU, in the semifinals. Here's a look at the two matches today. Click on the links below to follow live stats:
No. 1 Grand Valley State 1, No. 1 Central Missouri 0 | Final It was Delaney Schmidt's golden goal in the 52nd minute of play that sent the Patriots to their first semifinals in program history Saturday's quarterfinal scores: No. 1 Saint Rose 3, No. 2 Concord 2 | Final (OT) No. 1 DBU 1, No. 1 Seattle Pacific 0 | Final Action resumes tomorrow. No. 1 Central Missouri takes on No. 1 — a defending champs — Grand Valley State at 1 p.m. ET while Lenoir-Rhyne takes on Florida Tech at 2 p.m. ET. Click or tap here for the full interactive bracket for this year's tournament. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:10 pm, December 4, 2021First set of DII women's soccer quarterfinal matches start today The DII women's soccer quarterfinals will begin today with a pair of high-ranked matchups. Today will feature three No. 1 seeds and one No. 2, all with hopes of advancing to the semifinals. No. 1 Saint Rose and No. 2 Concord will get things going at 1 p.m. ET today. The remaining two quarterfinals games will be played on Sunday. Here is the full lineup for Saturday: No. 1 Saint Rose 3, No. 2 Concord 2 | Final (OT) No. 1 DBU 1, No. 1 Seattle Pacific 0 | Final Click or tap here for the full interactive bracket for this year's tournament. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:21 pm, December 3, 2021Final scores, recap after the third round in DII women's soccer tournament Lenoir-Rhyne Athletics The quarterfinal field is set in the 2021 DII women's soccer championship following the completion of the third round on Friday. Highlights from the pitch included defending champion Grand Valley State grabbing another sound win to advance in its quest for a repeat title, and two matches going the distance, with Lenoir-Rhyne and Florida Tech prevailing in penalty kicks. Here are complete scores from Friday's matches. You can view full stats from every match by clicking on the links below: No. 1 Central Missouri 4, No. 3 Bemidji State 1 | Final No. 7 Lenoir-Rhyne 1 (4), No. 4 Flagler 1 (2) | Final (PKs) No. 1 Grand Valley State 2, No. 6 Saginaw Valley State 0 | Final No. 5 Florida Tech 1 (3), No. 3 West Florida 1 (1) | Final (PKs) The four winners from Friday will play their quarterfinal matches on Sunday, Dec. 5. The quarterfinal round will begin tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 4, with the four winners from Thursday: Saint Rose, Seattle Pacific, Concord, and DBU. No. 1 Saint Rose vs. No. 2 Concord | 1 p.m. ET No. 1 Seattle Pacific vs. No. 1 DBU | 2 p.m. ET Click or tap here for the full interactive bracket for this year's tournament. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:30 pm, December 3, 2021DII women's soccer third round action continues Friday The 2021 DII women's soccer tournament will finish up the third round Friday afternoon with the remaining four games. Friday will feature more teams looking to continue amazing runs in this year's tournament. No. 1 Grand Valley State will look to keep its hopes alive against Saginaw Valley State as the Lakers attempt to win back-to-back titles. There will be three more games to wrap up today's slate to make up the field for the quarterfinal round. Here is the full slate for Friday's action: No. 1 Central Missouri 4, No. 3 Bemidji State 1 | Final No. 7 Lenoir-Rhyne 1 (4), No. 4 Flagler 1(2) | Final (PKs) No. 1 Grand Valley State 2, No. 6 Saginaw Valley State 0 | Final No. 5 Florida Tech 1, No. 3 West Florida 1 | Second half Click or tap here for the full interactive bracket for this year's tournament. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:28 pm, December 2, 2021Saint Rose among four teams to advance to the DII women's soccer quarterfinals on Thursday Saint Rose Athletics There were no surprises on Day 1 of the third round from the DII women’s soccer championship. All higher seeds advanced and will play in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Saint Rose got the day rolling with a 3-0 shutout of Mercy. The Golden Knights got goals from three different players and are now one win away from a second straight trip to the national semifinals. Western Washington will not be returning to the semifinals as it did in 2019 — the Vikings were downed by Seattle Pacific 2-1, who advances to the quarterfinals. Here are the complete results from Thursday's third round: No. 1 Saint Rose 3, No. 6 Mercy 0 | Final No. 1 Seattle Pacific 2, No. 2 Western Washington 1 | Final No. 2 Concord 1, No. 5 West Chester 0 | Final No. 1 DBU 1, No. 2 UC-Colorado Springs 0| Final And don’t forget, we have another day of third-round action tomorrow. Here are the matchups and schedule for Day 2 of the third round, beginning at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 3 (all times Eastern): No. 3 Bemidji State vs. No. 1 Central Missouri | 11 a.m. No. 7 Lenoir-Rhyne vs. No. 4 Flagler | 11 a.m. No. 6 Saginaw Valley State vs. No. 1 Grand Valley State | 2 p.m. No. 5 Florida Tech vs. No. 3 West Florida | 2 p.m. You can click or tap here for the full interactive bracket for the 2021 DII women's soccer tournament. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:26 pm, December 2, 2021The DII women's soccer championship continues today Western Washington The 2021 DII women's soccer championship resumes play Thursday, Dec. 2. After a week away from the pitch, eight teams take the field but only four will remain come day's end. The matchup of the day could come out of Dallas, Texas. The defending national runners-up and 2016 national champion Western Washington Vikings look to avenge their loss in the GNAC championship match to No. 1 Seattle Pacific. SPU won big last time out, getting a clean sheet from Natalie Dierickx and Claire Henninger. Here are the rest of the matchups and schedule for Thursday (all times Eastern): No. 1 Saint Rose 3, No. 6 Mercy 0 | Final No. 1 Seattle Pacific 2, No. 2 Western Washington 1 | Final No. 2 Concord 1, No. 5 West Chester 0 | Final No. 1 DBU 1, No. 2 UC-Colorado Springs 0 | Final Stay right here for score updates throughout the day. You can also click or tap here for the full interactive bracket for the 2021 DII women's soccer tournament. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:59 pm, December 1, 2021Third round of 2021 DII women's soccer tournament to kick off Thursday, Dec. 2 Dallas Baptist Athletics The third round of the 2021 DII women's soccer tournament is set to begin Thursday, Dec. 2. There will be eight total matches in the round: four on Thursday and four on Friday. Each match will be played on a campus site. Four schools will serve as hosts: Concord, Grand Valley State, West Florida, and Dallas Baptist. Here are the matchups and schedule for Thursday (all times Eastern): No. 6 Mercy vs. No. 1 Saint Rose | 10 a.m. No. 2 Western Washington vs. No. 1 Seattle Pacific | 11 a.m. No. 2 Concord vs. No. 5 West Chester | 1 p.m. No. 2 UC-Colorado Springs vs. No. 1 DBU | 2 p.m. After the third round concludes following Friday's action on the pitch, the fourth round -- the quarterfinals -- are that Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4-5. Click or tap here for the full interactive bracket for the 2021 DII women's soccer tournament. And go here for the printable version of the bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:09 pm, November 22, 2021DII women's soccer third round begins Dec. 2The third round of the 2021 DII women's soccer tournament will be played Thursday, Dec. 2 and Friday, Dec. 3. Matches will be played on campus sites. Four teams will serve as hosts: Concord, Grand Valley State, West Florida, and Dallas Baptist. There will be four matches each on Thursday and Friday. Here are the matchups for each day (all times Eastern): Thursday, Dec. 2 No. 6 Mercy vs. No. 1 Saint Rose | 10 a.m. No. 2 Western Washington vs. No. 1 Seattle Pacific | 11 a.m. No. 2 Concord vs. No. 5 West Chester | 1 p.m. No. 2 UC-Colorado Springs vs. No. 1 DBU | 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 No. 3 Bemidji State vs. No. 1 Central Missouri | 11 a.m. No. 7 Lenoir-Rhyne vs. No. 4 Flagler | 11 a.m. No. 3 West Florida vs. No. 5 Florida Tech | 2 p.m. No. 6 Saginaw Valley vs. No. 1 Grand Valley State | 2 p.m. Winners will play in the fourth round -- the quarterfinals -- that Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4-5. Click or tap here for the full interactive bracket for the 2021 DII women's soccer tournament. And go here for the printable version of the bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:28 pm, November 21, 2021Scores from Sunday matches as DII women's soccer second round concludes West Florida Athletics The second round of the 2021 NCAA DII women's soccer championship finished up Sunday with 10 matches throughout the day. Three matches in the afternoon went all the way to penalty kicks. Here are all 10 scores from Sunday: Final | No. 3 West Florida 1, No. 2 Embry-Riddle 0 Final | No. 4 Flagler 4, No. 1 Columbus State 1 Final | No. 1 Central Missouri 4, No. 4 Minnesota State 3 Final | No. 1 DBU 3, No. 4 Angelo State 2 Final (PKs) | No. 5 West Chester 1(3), No. 1 Kutztown 1(2) Final (PKs) | No. 5 Florida Tech 1(3), No. 1 Lee 1(2) Final (PKs) | No. 1 Saint Rose 1(4), No. 5 Jefferson 1(2) Final | No. 7 Lenoir-Rhyne 2, No. 3 Queens (NC) 0 Final | No. 2 UC-Colorado Springs 2, No. 3 Colorado School of Mines 0 Final | No. 3 Bemidji State 1, No. 2 Emporia State 0 The third round will be played on Thursday, Dec. 2 and Friday, Dec. 3. Click or tap here to view the DII women's soccer interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:57 pm, November 21, 2021Second-round action scheduled for SundayThe 2021 NCAA DII Women's Soccer Championship continues Sunday with 10 second-round matches. Here's Sunday's complete schedule: Final | No. 2 Embry-Riddle 0, No. 3 West Florida 1 Final | No. 1 Columbus State 1, No. 4 Flagler 4 Final | No. 1 Central Missouri 4, No. 4 Minnesota State 3 Final | No. 1 DBU 3, No. 4 Angelo State 2 Final (PKs) | No. 1 Kutztown 1(2), No. 5 West Chester 1(3) Double overtime | No. 1 Lee 1, No. 5 Florida Tech 1 Double overtime | No. 1 Saint Rose 1, No. 5 Jefferson 1 Final | No. 3 Queens (NC) 0, No. 7 Lenoir-Rhyne 2 Final | No. 2 UC-Colorado Springs 2, No. 3 Colorado School of Mines 0 Final | No. 2 Emporia State 1, No. 3 Bemidji State 1 Click or tap here to view the DII women's soccer interactive bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:41 pm, November 20, 2021Final scores, recap of Day 3 of the 2021 DII women's soccer championship Grand Valley State Athletics The 2021 NCAA Division II women's soccer championship continued on Saturday, Nov. 20, with six second-round matches. Both defending champion Grand Valley State and reigning national runners-up Western Washington moved on in shutout fashion. The Lakers blew past UIndy 5-0 in a game where five different players scored goals. Only one lower seed advanced as Mercy pulled off an upset over Molloy, winning 1-0. Here are the complete results from Saturday's action: No. 1 Grand Valley State 5, No. 5 UIndy 0 | Final No. 6 Saginaw Valley 3, No. 7 Drury 2 (OT) | Final No. 2 Concord 4, No. 3 Bloomsburg 0 | Final No. 6 Mercy 1, No. 2 Molloy 0 | Final No. 2 Western Washington 1, No. 2 Point Loma 0 | Final No. 1 Seattle Pacific 2, No. 4 Sonoma State 1 | Final Play resumes tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 21, with 10 more second-round matches. The day gets rolling at 1 p.m. ET. Click to see the full interactive bracket here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:47 am, November 20, 2021Final scores, recap of day two of the 2021 DII women's soccer championship The 2021 NCAA Division II women's soccer championship continued on Friday, Nov. 19, with 14 matches featuring 28 of the field's 56 teams. It was an exciting day filled with fantastic finishes. Four games went to penalty kicks today, a new daily high for this year's championships. Each of the games that resulted in penalty kicks came after teams went scoreless in regulation and overtime. No. 3 Bemidji State (5-3 PKs), No. 5 Florida Tech (4-1 PKs), No. 5 Jefferson (4-2 PKs) and No. 7 Lenoir-Rhyne (3-1 PKs) all advanced thanks to penalty kicks. Two additional Friday games went into overtime as No 4. Angelo State survived against No. 5 Westminster (UT) and No. 3 Colorado School of Mines held off No. 6 Midwestern State. Here are the complete results from Friday's action: No. 3 Bemidji State 0, No. 6 Central Oklahoma 0 (5-3 PKs) No. 4 Minnesota State 3, No. 5 Oklahoma Baptist 0 No. 5 West Chester 2, No. 4 Charleston 0 No. 5 Florida Tech 0, No. 4 Mississippi College 0 (4-1 PKs) No. 5 Jefferson 0, No. 4 St. Anselm 0 (4-2 PKs) No. 3 West Florida 2, No. 6 Valdosta State 1 No. 4 Angelo State 3, No. 5 Westminster (UT) 2 (OT) No. 1 Central Missouri 1, No. 8 Southwestern Oklahoma 0 No. 2 Emporia State 2, No. 7 Northwest Missouri State 0 No. 3 Colorado School of Mines 3, No. 6 Midwestern State 2 (OT) No. 4 Flagler 2, No. 5 UNC Pembroke 1 No. 3 Queens (NC) 2, No. 6 North Georgia 1 No. 7 Lenoir-Rhyne 0, No. 2 Catawba 0 (3-1PKs) No. 1 Columbus State 3, No. 8 Mount Olive 1 Action continues with six second-round matches on Saturday, Nov. 20. Click or tap here to view the entire 2021 DII women's soccer bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:01 pm, November 15, 20212021 DII women's soccer championship field announced The bracket is set for the 2021 NCAA DII women's soccer championship. The 56-team field was revealed on tonight's selection show. The tournament will begin Thursday, Nov. 18 with the first round. It will run all the way to the championship match at Switchbacks FC Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Dec. 11. Click or tap here to see the complete field for this year's tournament. Here are important dates for the 2021 tournament: First round: Thursday, Nov. 18 & Friday, Nov. 19 Second round: Saturday, Nov. 20 & Sunday, Nov. 21 Quarterfinals: Thursday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 5 Semifinals: Thursday, Dec. 9 Final: Saturday, Dec. 11 Click or tap here to see the complete bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:41 pm, November 15, 2021DII Women's Soccer Championship selection show to air at 6 p.m. ET MondayThe 2021 NCAA Division II Women's Soccer Championship field will be announced Monday evening in a selection show that will air at 6 p.m. ET. You can watch the selection show here. The championship field will include 56 teams, which will compete in a single-elimination tournament. The tournament will start on Thursday, Nov. 18 and conclude with the national championship on Dec. 11. The semifinals and final will be held in Colorado Springs, Colorado. After the field is announced, the interactive bracket will be available here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:12 pm, November 9, 2021How to watch the 2021 DII women's soccer selection showThe 2021 DII women's soccer selection show is Monday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. ET. We'll have the official bracket for the 2021 DII women's soccer championship shortly after. This will be the sport's 33rd year of crowning a champion. Here's how to watch the selection show. When: 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 15 Where: Live here on NCAA.com The 2021 championship field will consist of 56 teams with the single-elimination tournament running from Nov. 18 through Dec. 11. The semifinals and final will be held in Colorado Springs, Colorado. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:29 pm, November 9, 2021Important dates for the 2021 DII women's soccer tournament This will be the first DII women's soccer tournament since 2019 due to COVID-19 forcing 2020's cancellation. Here are all the important dates you need to know for the 2021 tournament: Nov. 15: Selection show and bracket release Nov. 18, 19: First-round games Nov. 20, 21: Second-round games Dec. 2, 3: Third-round games Dec. 4, 5: Quarterfinal games Dec. 9: 2021 NCAA DII Women's Soccer Championship, semifinals Dec. 11: 2021 NCAA DII Women's Soccer Championship, final share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:07 pm, November 9, 2021DII women's soccer championship historySince the 2020 championship was canceled due to COVID-19, the reigning national champion in DII women's soccer is Grand Valley State, taking home the title in 2019. The last school to repeat was actually Grand Valley State in 2014 after winning in 2013. The last team to three-peat? Grand Valley State in 2015. In total, Grand Valley State has won six titles since 2009. Here's the full list of champions dating back to 1988. YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Grand Valley State (25-1) Jeff Hosler 1-0 (OT) Western Washington Pittsburgh, Pa. 2018 Bridgeport (20-4-1) Magnus Nilerud 1-0 Grand Valley St. Pittsburgh, Pa. 2017 Central Missouri (26-0-0) Lewis Theobald 1-1 (5-3 PKs) Carson-Newman Kansas City, Mo. 2016 Western Washington (23-0-1) Travis Connell 3-2 Grand Valley State Kansas City, Mo. 2015 Grand Valley State (23-1-1) Jeff Hosler 2-0 Columbus State Pensacola, Fla. 2014 Grand Valley State (22-2-2) Jeff Hosler 3-0 Rollins Louisville, Ky. 2013 Grand Valley State (24-0-1) Dave Dilanni 2-0 West Florida Evans, Ga. 2012 West Florida (24-1-0) Joe Bartlinski 1-0 UC San Diego Evans, Ga. 2011 Saint Rose (24-1-1) Laurie Darling Gutheil 2-1 Grand Valley State Pensacola, Fla. 2010 Grand Valley State (22-1-2) Dave Dilanni 4-0 UC San Diego Louisville, Ky. 2009 Grand Valley State (22-0-4) Dave Dilanni 1-0 Cal State Dominguez Hills Tampa 2008 Seattle Pacific (22-1-2) Chuck Sekyra 1-0 (2OT) West Florida Tampa 2007 *Tampa (20-2-3) Gerry Lucey 0-0 (2OT, PK) Franklin Pierce Orange Beach, Ala. 2006 Metro State (24-2) Danny Sanchez 1-0 (OT) Grand Valley State Pensacola, Fla. 2005 Nebraska-Omaha (20-2) Don Klosterman 2-1 (OT) Seattle Pacific Wichita Falls, Texas 2004 Metro State (25-1) Danny Sanchez 3-2 Adelphi Wichita Falls, Texas 2003 Kennesaw State (25-1) Rob King 2-0 Franklin Pierce Virginia Beach 2002 Christian Brothers (22-1) Gareth O'Sullivan 2-1 Nebraska-Omaha Virginia Beach 2001 UC San Diego (21-2) Brian McManus 2-0 Christan Brothers UC San Diego 2000 UC San Diego (21-2) Brian McManus 2-1 Northern Kentucky Barry 1999 Franklin Pierce (20-1) Jeff Bailey 3-1 Cal Poly Pomona Barry 1998 Lynn (19-1) Rocky Orezzoli 3-1 Sonoma State Lynn 1997 Franklin Pierce (21-0) Jeff Bailey 3-0 West Virginia Wesleyan Cal State Dominguez Hills 1996 Franklin Pierce (18-1) Jeff Bailey 1-0 Lynn Lynn 1995 Franklin Pierce (19-0) Mark Krikorian 5-0 Barry Franklin Pierce 1994 Franklin Pierce (20-0) Mark Krikorian 2-0 Regis (Colo.) Franklin Pierce 1993 Barry (17-1) Mike Covone 2-0 Cal Poly Barry 1992 Barry (17-2) Mike Covone 3-2 Adelphi Adelphi 1991 Cal State Dominguez Hills (18-4-1) Marine Cano 2-1 Sonoma State Cal State Dominguez Hills 1990 Sonoma State (14-4) Peter Reynaud 2-0 Keene State Barry 1989 Barry (17-0-1) Mike Covone 4-0 Keene State Barry 1988 Cal State East Bay (18-2) Colin Lindores 1-0 Barry Barry *Declared champion on the basis of penalty kicks. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link