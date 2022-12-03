No. 3 Western Washington wins the 2022 DII women's soccer championship

Last Updated 9:21 PM, December 03, 2022NCAA.comNo. 3 Western Washington wins the 2022 DII women's soccer championshipShare Western Washington wins the 2022 DII women's soccer championship 1:48 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest2:07 pm, December 3, 2022Western Washington wins the 2022 DII women's soccer championship No. 3 Western Washington defeated No. 1 West Chester, 2-1, to win the 2022 DII women's soccer national championship. It's the Vikings' second national title and first since 2016. Click or tap here for final stats from the national championship game Freshman Claire Potter scored the go-ahead goal in the 82nd minute. She also assisted on Tera Ziemer's goal at the 14th minute to open the scoring. Allyson Cutter scored for West Chester, which lost for the first time this season. For Western Washington, the win caps off a 19-2-4 season. 2:20 pm, December 1, 2022
Semifinals of the DII women's soccer tournament concluded
The semifinal round of the 2022 DII women's soccer championship concluded Thursday night. The winners will square off in Saturday's national championship. Here is today's semifinal schedule (all times ET): No. 1 West Chester 2, No. 4 Ferris State 1 | Watch full replay No. 3 Western Washington 2, No. 2 Columbus State 1 | Watch full replay Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket The championship game is set between No. 1 West Chester and No. 3 Western Washington. Catch the live streamed national title game Saturday, Dec. 3 on NCAA.com. Championship schedule (time in ET): No. 1 West Chester vs. No. 3 Western Washington, 6 p.m. ET 12:39 pm, November 22, 2022
DII women's soccer championship: Semifinals preview
What to know about each DII women's soccer semifinalist The national semifinals of the 2022 DII women's soccer championship are set to kick off from Seattle, Washington at the DII Festival on Dec. 1. There will be a new national champion in 2022 DII women's soccer as the defending champs Grand Valley State — which had appeared in the previous three title matches — was ousted by GLIAC rival Ferris State in a third-round upset in the DII women's soccer championship tournament. Not only will we have a new champion for 2022, but there is a chance we will have a first-time, brand-new DII women's soccer champion. Of the final four teams heading to the DII Festival, only one — Western Washington — has won a national title... but more on the Vikings in a bit. BRACKET: See how it all went down Here's a quick look at each team left standing in the 2022 DII women's soccer championship. No. 1 West Chester | Record: 22-0-1 The Golden Rams enter the national semifinals without a loss to their name. That's a big improvement from the 12-5-3 West Chester team last season. It's been quite the run so far: West Chester won its first PSAC tournament since 2010, is advancing to its first national semifinals since 2006, and is looking to win it all for the first time in program history. The recipe for the Golden Rams' success isn't hard to find. This team leads DII women's soccer in goals-against-average by a wide margin (.301 GAA with the next closest being .447 GAA!). That starts with keeper Hayley McGee who's allowed a mere seven goals this season. Her 15 shutouts are tops in DII, as is her .933 save percentage. Of course, she's not alone, as West Chester's defense has been one of the strongest all season long. Just don't sleep on this offense as it still finished in the top 20 of DII with 2.48 goals per match. No. 2 Columbus State | Record: 20-2-1 The Cougars are no strangers to postseason soccer, finishing as the national runners-up in 2015. This is the program's third trip to the semifinals as well. However, the high-octane Cougars are searching for their first-ever national title, and this is the offense that may be able to get it done. The complete opposite of No. 1 West Chester, Columbus State leads DII women's soccer in scoring, averaging 3.87 goals per game. However, the Cougars only allow 0.65 goals against, so you can see how they dominated opponents this season. There were only six total matches so far in the DII women's soccer championship that a team scored four or more goals… and the Cougars were two of them. It probably shouldn't come as a surprise, but Columbus State has not one, but two of the top-5 goal scorers in the Division, with Emma Beddow and Rachael Sweigard each tallying 19 goals so far. HISTORY: Every DII women's soccer national champion No. 3 Western Washington | Record: 17-2-4 We come to the one semifinalist that has a shiny national championship trophy sitting in its case back home. In fact, back home isn't too far from the DII Festival, as Bellingham, WA, is less than 90 miles away — making the Vikings the closest team still competing and likely receiving a boost in home-court feel. This is the Vikings' third trip to the national semifinals in the past six tournaments (remember, there was no bracket in 2020). Western Washington won it all in 2016 with a 23-0-1 record and lost in overtime to Grand Valley State in the 2019 title match. Like its distance to Seattle, championship-match experience is also not so far away in the past. Per usual, this team is driven by defense, allowing a mere 0.48 goals per game, while scoring just about two goals per match. Keep an eye on Morgan Manalili. Despite all the WWU program experience playing in big time games, it was the GNAC freshman of the year that hit the game-winner in the GNAC championship match. Per usual, this team is driven by defense, allowing a mere 0.48 goals per game, while scoring just about two goals per match. Keep an eye on Morgan Manalili. Despite all the WWU program experience playing in big time games, it was the GNAC freshman of the year that hit the game-winner in the GNAC championship match. No. 4 Ferris State | Record 12-5-7 Meet the Cinderella of the dance. The Bulldogs upset No. 3 Ashland, No. 2 Cedarville and then defending champion and No. 1 Grand Valley State to win the Midwest for their first-ever Midwest Region championship. After blanking Bemidji State — another No. 2 seed — the Bulldogs are heading to the first semifinals in program history. In fact, Ferris State is such underdogs, it heads to Washington scoring the fewest number of goals per game (1.38) and allowing the most (0.78) among the remaining four teams. The Bulldogs are rolling right now, though. Ferris State is only the third seed lower than a No. 3 to make it to the national semifinals… and the previous two were not only shutout but blanked by a combined score of 7-0. The DII women's championship is no place for underdogs. So, grab the popcorn, Ferris State fans. There's history to be made. 2:18 pm, November 20, 2022
Quarterfinals results: Semifinals set
The quarterfinals of the 2022 DII women's soccer tournament are over, as Columbus State, West Chester and Ferris State joined Western Washington in the semifinals, which will be reseeded. Here were Sunday's results: No. 1 Columbus St. 4, No. 3 West Florida 3 No. 1 West Chester 2, No. 2 Franklin Pierce 1 (2OT) No. 6 Ferris State 2, No. 2 Bemidji State 0 Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket. 1:22 pm, November 19, 2022
Western Washington opens quarterfinals with win
The 2022 DII women's soccer tournament continued Saturday with quarterfinal action. Here was the final score from Saturday: No. 2 Western Washington 3, No. 2 Colorado School of Mines 1 The quarterfinals will continue Sunday with three more games on the docket (all times ET): No. 1 Columbus St. vs. No. 3 West Florida, 12 p.m. No. 1 West Chester vs. No. 2 Franklin Pierce, 3 p.m. No. 2 Bemidji State vs. No. 6 Ferris State, 4 p.m. You can click or tap here to see the interactive bracket. 3:34 pm, November 17, 2022
Results from the third round of the DII women's soccer championship
The third round of the DII women's soccer championship concluded today to determine the six remaining teams advancing to the quarterfinals. Here are Friday's scores: No. 1 West Chester 1, No. 7 Kutztown 0 No. 3 West Florida 2, No. 1 Embry-Riddle (FL) 1 No. 6 Ferris State 0, No. 1 Grand Valley State 0 No. 2 Franklin Pierce 2, No. 1 Saint Rose 1 No. 1 Columbus State 1, No. 3 Flagler 1, (3-1 PKs) No. 2 Bemidji State 1, No. 4 Emporia State 1 (3-1 PKs) You can click or tap here to see the interactive bracket. Thursday's results: No. 2 Colorado School of Mines 1, No. 1 DBU 0 No. 2 Western Washington 1, No. 5 CUI 0 The quarterfinals will begin Saturday with one match on tap. Here is the schedule (ET): No. 2 Colorado School of Mines vs. No. 2 Western Washington, 4 p.m. 2:15 pm, November 13, 2022
Second round of the DII women's soccer tournament finished Sunday
The second round of the Division II women's soccer tournament concluded Sunday with 10 matchups. See the final scores here: No. 1 Columbus State 1, No. 5 Lenoir-Rhyne 0 No. 1 Grand Valley State 1, No. 4 Maryville (MO) 0 No. 4 Emporia State 1, No. 1 Central Missouri 0 No. 2 Franklin Pierce 2, No. 3 Bridgeport 2 (4-2 PKs) No. 1 Saint Rose 5, No. 4 Mercy 0 No. 2 Colorado School of Mines 2, No. 6 UC-Colorado Springs 1 No. 7 Kutztown 1, No. 3 Gannon 0 No. 2 Bemidji State 4, No. 3 Minnesota State 2 (F/2OT) No. 1 Embry-Riddle (FL) 3, No. 4 Florida Southern 0 No. 1 Dallas Baptist 2, No. 4 West Texas A&M 0 BRACKET: Click or tap here to view the bracket. Here's a look at Saturday's second-round results: No. 1 West Chester 1, No. 5 West Virginia State 0 No. 3 West Florida 2, No. 2 Nova Southeastern 1 No. 3 Flagler 1, No. 2 Catawba 1 No. 6 Ferris State 3, No. 2 Cedarville 1 No. 5 CUI 2, No. 1 Hawaii Hilo 1 (2OT) No. 2 Western Washington 1, No. 3 Point Loma 0 See the final scores here: No. 1 Columbus State 1, No. 5 Lenoir-Rhyne 0 No. 1 Grand Valley State 1, No. 4 Maryville (MO) 0 No. 4 Emporia State 1, No. 1 Central Missouri 0 No. 2 Franklin Pierce 2, No. 3 Bridgeport 2 (4-2 PKs) No. 1 Saint Rose 5, No. 4 Mercy 0 No. 2 Colorado School of Mines 2, No. 6 UC-Colorado Springs 1 No. 7 Kutztown 1, No. 3 Gannon 0 No. 2 Bemidji State 4, No. 3 Minnesota State 2 (F/2OT) No. 1 Embry-Riddle (FL) 3, No. 4 Florida Southern 0 No. 1 Dallas Baptist 2, No. 4 West Texas A&M 0 BRACKET: Click or tap here to view the bracket. 1:56 pm, November 11, 2022
Results from the DII women's soccer tournament first round
The first round of the 2022 NCAA DII women's soccer championship has concluded after 16 matchups on Friday. Click or tap here to view the bracket. Friday's schedule (all times ET): No. 4 Mercy 3, No. 5 Adelphi No. 4 Emporia State 5, No. 5 Fort Hays State 1 No. 4 Maryville (MO) 1, No. 5 Northern Michigan 0 No. 5 Lenoir- All times Eastern No. 5 Lenoir-Rhyne vs. No. 1 Columbus State | 12 p.m. No. 4 Maryville (MO) vs. No. 1 Grand Valley State | 1 p.m. No. 4 Emporia State vs. No. 1 Central Missouri | 2 p.m. No. 4 West Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Dallas Baptist | 2 p.m. No. 3 Bridgeport vs. No. 2 Franklin Pierce | 2 p.m. No. 4 Mercy vs. No. 1 Saint Rose | 2 p.m. No. 6 UC-Colorado Springs vs. No. 2 Colorado School of Mines | 3 p.m. No. 3 Gannon vs. No. 7 Kutztown | 3 p.m. No. 3 Minnesota State vs. No. 2 Bemidji State | 4 p.m. No. 4 Florida Southern vs. No. 1 Embry-Riddle (FL) | 4 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:56 pm, November 11, 2022Results from the DII women's soccer tournament first round The first round of the 2022 NCAA DII women's soccer championship has concluded after 16 matchups on Friday. Click or tap here to view the bracket. Friday's schedule (all times ET): No. 4 Mercy 3, No. 5 Adelphi No. 4 Emporia State 5, No. 5 Fort Hays State 1 No. 4 Maryville (MO) 1, No. 5 Northern Michigan 0 No. 5 Lenoir-Rhyne 1, No. 4 Limestone 0 No. 7 Kutztown 3, No. 2 Frostburg State 0 No. 1 Saint Rose 3, No. 8 Jefferson 0 No. 3 Minnesota State 1, No. 6 NW Missouri State 1 (Minnesota State wins 3-1 PK) No. 3 Bridgeport 1, No. 6 St. Anselm 1 (Bridgeport wins 3-2 PK) No. 1 Central Missouri 5, No. 8 Southwestern Oklahoma 0 No. 3 Gannon 3, No. 6 Fairmont State 0 No. 1 Columbus State 4, No. 8 UNG 2 No. 6 UC-Colorado Springs 2, No. 3 Angelo State 1 No. 2 Bemidji State 3, No. 7 Central Oklahoma 0 No. 2 Franklin Pierce 3, No. 7 Southern N.H. 2 No. 4 Florida Southern 2, Mississippi College 1 No. 4 West Texas A&M 2, No. 5 St. Mary’s (TX) 1 Second-round play will begin on Saturday (all times ET): No. 1 West Chester vs. No. 5 West Virginia State, 1 p.m. No. 2 Nova Southeastern vs. No. 3 West Florida, 2 p.m. No. 2 Catawba vs. No. 3 Flagler, 3 p.m. No. 2 Cedarville vs. No. 6 Ferris State, 3 p.m. No. 1 Hawaii Hilo vs. No. 5 CUI, 6 p.m. No. 2 Western Washington vs. No. 3 Point Loma, 6 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:58 pm, November 10, 2022DII women's soccer 1st round results The first round of the 2022 NCAA DII women's soccer championship began Thursday with eight opening matchups. Click or tap here to view the bracket. Thursday's results: No. 5 West Virginia State 3, No. 4 Bloomsburg 2 (2OT) No. 3 West Florida 1, No. 6 Lee 0 No. 6 Ferris State 1, No. 3 Ashland 1 (7-6 PKs) No. 3 Flagler 1, No. 6 UNC Pembroke 0 No. 3 Point Loma 1, No. 6 Sonoma State 0 No. 2 Cedarville 3, No. 7 McKendree 1 No. 2 Catawba 2, No. 7 Wingate 0 No. 5 CUI 1, No. 4 Cal State LA 0 MOVING ON! Bulldogs beat Ashland on PK’s to advance in NCAA Tourney! pic.twitter.com/gdSFJAKqrq— Ferris Athletics (@ferrisathletics) November 10, 2022 First-round play will resume Friday (all times ET): No. 4 Mercy vs. No. 5 Adelphi, 10 a.m. No. 4 Emporia State vs. No. 5 Fort Hays State, 11 a.m. No. 4 Maryville (MO) vs. No. 5 Northern Michigan, 11 a.m. No. 4 Limestone vs. No. 5 Lenoir-Rhyne, noon. No. 2 Frostburg State vs. No. 7 Kutztown, noon. No. 1 Saint Rose vs. No. 8 Jefferson, 1 p.m. No. 3 Minnesota State vs. No. 6 NW Missouri State, 1 p.m. No. 3 Bridgeport vs. No. 6 St. Anselm, 1 p.m. No. 1 Central Missouri vs. No. 8 Southwestern Oklahoma, 2 p.m. No. 3 Gannon vs. No. 6 Fairmont State, 3 p.m. No. 1 Columbus State vs. No. 8 UNG, 3 p.m. No. 3 Angelo State vs. No. 6 UC-Colorado Springs, 3 p.m. No. 4 West Texas A&M vs. No. 5 St. Mary’s (TX), 3 p.m. No. 2 Bemidji State vs. No. 7 Central Oklahoma, 4 p.m. No. 2 Franklin Pierce vs. No. 7 Southern N.H., 4 p.m. No. 4 Florida Southern vs. No. 5 Mississippi College, 7 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:08 am, November 8, 2022🚨 2022 DII women's soccer championship field released INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Committee today announced the field of 56 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship. BRACKET: Click or tap here for the full 2022 DII women's soccer championship bracket First round matches will take place Thursday, November 10 or Friday, November 11 and second round matches will take place either Saturday, November 12 or Sunday, November 13. All games will be played on the campus of a participating institution and will consist of two sites per region. The two finalists in each subregion will advance to third and quarterfinal-round competition to be played Thursday, November 17 or Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19 or Sunday, November 20. The semifinals and championship games will take place December 1 and 3 at Interbay Stadium in Seattle, Washington hosted by Seattle Pacific University. DBU, West Chester, Saint Rose, Grand Valley State, Embry-Riddle (FL), Columbus State and Hawaii Hilo each earned No. 1 seeds. MORE: Click or tap here for the complete DII women's soccer championship release share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:48 pm, November 4, 2022How to watch the 2022 DII women's soccer selection show Photo by Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Image The 2022 DII women's soccer selection show will air at 7 p.m. ET Monday, Nov. 7 on NCAA.com. The official bracket for the tournament will be made available shortly after. Here's how to watch the selection show: When: 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7 Where: Live on NCAA.com The first round of the championship begins Nov. 10. The semifinals are Dec. 1 ahead of the title game on Dec. 3. Both final site rounds will be played at Interbay Stadium in Seattle Washington. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:47 pm, November 4, 2022DII women's soccer championship history YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Grand Valley State (24-1-2) Jim Conlon 3-2 (2OT) Saint Rose Colorado Springs, Col. 2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Grand Valley State (25-1) Jeff Hosler 1-0 (OT) Western Washington Pittsburgh, Pa. 2018 Bridgeport (20-4-1) Magnus Nilerud 1-0 Grand Valley St. Pittsburgh, Pa. 2017 Central Missouri (26-0-0) Lewis Theobald 1-1 (5-3 PKs) Carson-Newman Kansas City, Mo. 2016 Western Washington (23-0-1) Travis Connell 3-2 Grand Valley State Kansas City, Mo. 2015 Grand Valley State (23-1-1) Jeff Hosler 2-0 Columbus State Pensacola, Fla. 2014 Grand Valley State (22-2-2) Jeff Hosler 3-0 Rollins Louisville, Ky. 2013 Grand Valley State (24-0-1) Dave Dilanni 2-0 West Florida Evans, Ga. 2012 West Florida (24-1-0) Joe Bartlinski 1-0 UC San Diego Evans, Ga. 2011 Saint Rose (24-1-1) Laurie Darling Gutheil 2-1 Grand Valley State Pensacola, Fla. 2010 Grand Valley State (22-1-2) Dave Dilanni 4-0 UC San Diego Louisville, Ky. 2009 Grand Valley State (22-0-4) Dave Dilanni 1-0 Cal State Dominguez Hills Tampa 2008 Seattle Pacific (22-1-2) Chuck Sekyra 1-0 (2OT) West Florida Tampa 2007 *Tampa (20-2-3) Gerry Lucey 0-0 (2OT, PK) Franklin Pierce Orange Beach, Ala. 2006 Metro State (24-2) Danny Sanchez 1-0 (OT) Grand Valley State Pensacola, Fla. 2005 Nebraska-Omaha (20-2) Don Klosterman 2-1 (OT) Seattle Pacific Wichita Falls, Texas 2004 Metro State (25-1) Danny Sanchez 3-2 Adelphi Wichita Falls, Texas 2003 Kennesaw State (25-1) Rob King 2-0 Franklin Pierce Virginia Beach 2002 Christian Brothers (22-1) Gareth O'Sullivan 2-1 Nebraska-Omaha Virginia Beach 2001 UC San Diego (21-2) Brian McManus 2-0 Christan Brothers UC San Diego 2000 UC San Diego (21-2) Brian McManus 2-1 Northern Kentucky Barry 1999 Franklin Pierce (20-1) Jeff Bailey 3-1 Cal Poly Pomona Barry 1998 Lynn (19-1) Rocky Orezzoli 3-1 Sonoma State Lynn 1997 Franklin Pierce (21-0) Jeff Bailey 3-0 West Virginia Wesleyan Cal State Dominguez Hills 1996 Franklin Pierce (18-1) Jeff Bailey 1-0 Lynn Lynn 1995 Franklin Pierce (19-0) Mark Krikorian 5-0 Barry Franklin Pierce 1994 Franklin Pierce (20-0) Mark Krikorian 2-0 Regis (Colo.) Franklin Pierce 1993 Barry (17-1) Mike Covone 2-0 Cal Poly Barry 1992 Barry (17-2) Mike Covone 3-2 Adelphi Adelphi 1991 Cal State Dominguez Hills (18-4-1) Marine Cano 2-1 Sonoma State Cal State Dominguez Hills 1990 Sonoma State (14-4) Peter Reynaud 2-0 Keene State Barry 1989 Barry (17-0-1) Mike Covone 4-0 Keene State Barry 1988 Cal State East Bay (18-2) Colin Lindores 1-0 Barry Barry *Declared champion on the basis of penalty kicks. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link