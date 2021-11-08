2021 NCAA DIII women's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, teams

On Monday, the 64 teams that were selected for the 2021 NCAA Division III Women's Soccer Championship were announced. Click or tap here to view the complete field.

Forty-four teams automatically qualified, while 20 other teams earned a berth through Pool C, which included teams that represent independent institutions or that weren't their respective conferences' automatic qualifier.

You can view the complete, interactive bracket here.

Click or tap here to view the selection show.