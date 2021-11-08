Last Updated 1:18 PM, November 08, 2021
NCAA.com

2021 NCAA DIII women's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, teams

Share
DIII Women's Soccer: 2021 Selection Show
18:37
6:02 pm, November 8, 2021

Division III Women's Soccer Championship selections announced

On Monday, the 64 teams that were selected for the 2021 NCAA Division III Women's Soccer Championship were announced. Click or tap here to view the complete field.

Forty-four teams automatically qualified, while 20 other teams earned a berth through Pool C, which included teams that represent independent institutions or that weren't their respective conferences' automatic qualifier.

You can view the complete, interactive bracket here.

Click or tap here to view the selection show.

5:49 pm, October 31, 2021

Everything you need to know for selections

The 2021 DIII women's soccer selection show is Monday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. ET. The selections will mark the DIII women's soccer championship's return after cancelation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the show, you can find this year's complete field and official bracket right here on NCAA.com. 

Here's how to watch the selection show.

When: The 2021 DIII women's soccer championship selection show is Monday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. ET.
Where: The selection show will be live streamed here on NCAA.com.

UNC Greensboro will host the semifinal and national championship rounds at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, Dec. 3-4. The semifinal and national championship rounds will be streamed live on NCAA.com.

Below is the schedule for the 2021 DIII women's soccer championships:

First round

  • Saturday, Nov. 13 | Multiple Sites
  • Sunday, Nov. 14 | Multiple Sites

Second round

  • Sunday, Nov. 14 | Multiple Sites

Sectionals

  • Saturday, Nov. 20 | Multiple Sites
  • Sunday, Nov. 21 | Multiple Sites

Semifinals

  • Friday, Dec. 3| Semifinal I: 11 a.m. ET | UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, NC
  • Friday, Dec. 3 | Semifinal II: 1:45 p.m. ET | UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, NC

National Championship

  • Saturday, Dec. 4| National Championship: 2:30 p.m. ET | UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, NC
5:42 pm, October 31, 2021

DIII women's soccer championship history

Messiah edged William & Smith 1-0 to take home the DIII women's soccer national championship in 2019. It was the Falcons' fifth national title since 2000.

Click or tap here for the final stats from the 2019 championship. Below is the year-by-year national championship history, since 1986.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Messiah (22-1-3) Scott Frey 1-0 William & Smith Greensboro, N.C.
2018 Williams (19-1-4) Michelyne Pinard 1-1 (3-2 PKs) Middlebury Greensboro, N.C.
2017 Williams (22-1-1) Michelyne Pinard 1-0 Chicago Greensboro, N.C.
2016 Washington-St. Louis (18-2-3) Jim Conlon 1-1 (5-4 PKs) Messiah Salem, Va.
2015 Williams (21-1-2) Michelyne Pinard 1-0 Washington-St. Louis Kansas City, Mo.
2014 *Lynchburg (26-0-2) Todd Olsen 0-0 (4-3 PKs) Williams Kansas City, Mo.
2013 William Smith (23-1-0) Aliceann Wilber 2-0 Trinity (Texas) San Antonio
2012 Messiah (24-1-1) Scott Frey 1-0 Emory San Antonio
2011 Messiah (23-0-1) Scott Frey 3-1 Wheaton (Ill.) San Antonio
2010 Hardin-Simmons (24-0-1) Marcus Wood 2-1 Messiah San Antonio
2009 Messiah (25-0-1) Scott Frey 1-0 Washington-St. Louis San Antonio
2008 Messiah (24-0-2) Scott Frey 5-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Greensboro, N.C.
2007 Wheaton (Ill.) (27-0) Pete Felske 1-0 Messiah Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2006 Wheaton (Ill.) (24-2) Pete Felske 2-0 TCNJ Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
2005 Messiah (22-0-1) Scott Frey 1-0 TCNJ Greensboro, N.C.
2004 *Wheaton (IL) (25-1) Pete Felske 1-1 (2 ot, pk) Pugent Sound Greensboro, N.C.
2003 Oneonta State (21-1-3) Tracey Ranieri 2-1 (ot) Chicago Oneonta State
2002 Ohio Wesleyan (24-0) Bob Barnes 1-0 Messiah William Smith
2001 Ohio Wesleyan (22-1) Bob Barnes 1-0 Amherst Ohio Wesleyan
2000 TCNJ (23-1) Joe Russo 2-1 Tufts Tufts
1999 UC San Diego (19-1-2) Brian McManus 1-0 Macalester Williams
1998 Macalester (22-1-1) John Leaney 1-0 (4 ot) TCNJ Ithaca
1997 UC San Diego (20-2) Brian McManus 1-0 William Smith Elizabethtown
1996 UC San Diego (21-1) Brian McManus 2-1 TCNJ Amherst
1995 UC San Diego (19-2) Brian McManus 3-0 Methodist Richard Stockton
1994 TCNJ (15-0) Joe Russo 4-3 (3 ot) UC San Diego UC San Diego
1993 TCNJ (20-1-3) Joe Russo 4-0 Plymouth State William Smith
1992 SUNY Cortland (17-2-3) Chris Malone 1-0 UMass-Dartmouth Mary Washington
1991 Ithaca (19-2-3) Patrick Farmer 2-0 Rochester Plymouth State
1990 Ithaca (18-5-2) Patrick Farmer 1-0 (4 ot, pk) SUNY Cortland SUNY Cortland
1989 UC San Diego (19-1-1) Brian McManus 3-2 (3 ot) Ithaca UC San Diego
1988 William Smith (18-1-1) Aliceann Wilber 1-0 UC San Diego William Smith
1987 Rochester (18-1) Terry Gurnett 1-0 William Smith Rochester
1986 Rochester (13-2-1) Terry Gurnett 1-0 Plymouth State SUNY Cortland

*Declared champion on the basis of penalty kicks.