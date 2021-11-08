2021 NCAA DIII women's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, teams

Last Updated 1:18 PM, November 08, 2021NCAA.com2021 NCAA DIII women's soccer championship: Bracket, schedule, teamsShare DIII Women's Soccer: 2021 Selection Show 18:37 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:02 pm, November 8, 2021Division III Women's Soccer Championship selections announcedOn Monday, the 64 teams that were selected for the 2021 NCAA Division III Women's Soccer Championship were announced. Click or tap here to view the complete field. Forty-four teams automatically qualified, while 20 other teams earned a berth through Pool C, which included teams that represent independent institutions or that weren't their respective conferences' automatic qualifier. You can view the complete, interactive bracket here. 5:49 pm, October 31, 2021
Everything you need to know for selections
The 2021 DIII women's soccer selection show is Monday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. ET. The selections will mark the DIII women's soccer championship's return after cancelation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the show, you can find this year's complete field and official bracket right here on NCAA.com. Here's how to watch the selection show. When: The 2021 DIII women's soccer championship selection show is Monday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. ET. Where: The selection show will be live streamed here on NCAA.com. UNC Greensboro will host the semifinal and national championship rounds at UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, Dec. 3-4. The semifinal and national championship rounds will be streamed live on NCAA.com. Below is the schedule for the 2021 DIII women's soccer championships: First round Saturday, Nov. 13 | Multiple Sites Sunday, Nov. 14 | Multiple Sites Second round Sunday, Nov. 14 | Multiple Sites Sectionals Saturday, Nov. 20 | Multiple Sites Sunday, Nov. 21 | Multiple Sites Semifinals Friday, Dec. 3| Semifinal I: 11 a.m. ET | UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, NC Friday, Dec. 3 | Semifinal II: 1:45 p.m. ET | UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, NC National Championship Saturday, Dec. 4| National Championship: 2:30 p.m. ET | UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, NC
5:42 pm, October 31, 2021
DIII women's soccer championship history
Messiah edged William & Smith 1-0 to take home the DIII women's soccer national championship in 2019. It was the Falcons' fifth national title since 2000. Click or tap here for the final stats from the 2019 championship. Below is the year-by-year national championship history, since 1986. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Messiah (22-1-3) Scott Frey 1-0 William & Smith Greensboro, N.C. 2018 Williams (19-1-4) Michelyne Pinard 1-1 (3-2 PKs) Middlebury Greensboro, N.C. 2017 Williams (22-1-1) Michelyne Pinard 1-0 Chicago Greensboro, N.C. 2016 Washington-St. Louis (18-2-3) Jim Conlon 1-1 (5-4 PKs) Messiah Salem, Va. 2015 Williams (21-1-2) Michelyne Pinard 1-0 Washington-St. Louis Kansas City, Mo. 2014 *Lynchburg (26-0-2) Todd Olsen 0-0 (4-3 PKs) Williams Kansas City, Mo. 2013 William Smith (23-1-0) Aliceann Wilber 2-0 Trinity (Texas) San Antonio 2012 Messiah (24-1-1) Scott Frey 1-0 Emory San Antonio 2011 Messiah (23-0-1) Scott Frey 3-1 Wheaton (Ill.) San Antonio 2010 Hardin-Simmons (24-0-1) Marcus Wood 2-1 Messiah San Antonio 2009 Messiah (25-0-1) Scott Frey 1-0 Washington-St. Louis San Antonio 2008 Messiah (24-0-2) Scott Frey 5-0 Wheaton (Ill.) Greensboro, N.C. 2007 Wheaton (Ill.) (27-0) Pete Felske 1-0 Messiah Lake Buena Vista, Fla. 2006 Wheaton (Ill.) (24-2) Pete Felske 2-0 TCNJ Lake Buena Vista, Fla. 2005 Messiah (22-0-1) Scott Frey 1-0 TCNJ Greensboro, N.C. 2004 *Wheaton (IL) (25-1) Pete Felske 1-1 (2 ot, pk) Pugent Sound Greensboro, N.C. 2003 Oneonta State (21-1-3) Tracey Ranieri 2-1 (ot) Chicago Oneonta State 2002 Ohio Wesleyan (24-0) Bob Barnes 1-0 Messiah William Smith 2001 Ohio Wesleyan (22-1) Bob Barnes 1-0 Amherst Ohio Wesleyan 2000 TCNJ (23-1) Joe Russo 2-1 Tufts Tufts 1999 UC San Diego (19-1-2) Brian McManus 1-0 Macalester Williams 1998 Macalester (22-1-1) John Leaney 1-0 (4 ot) TCNJ Ithaca 1997 UC San Diego (20-2) Brian McManus 1-0 William Smith Elizabethtown 1996 UC San Diego (21-1) Brian McManus 2-1 TCNJ Amherst 1995 UC San Diego (19-2) Brian McManus 3-0 Methodist Richard Stockton 1994 TCNJ (15-0) Joe Russo 4-3 (3 ot) UC San Diego UC San Diego 1993 TCNJ (20-1-3) Joe Russo 4-0 Plymouth State William Smith 1992 SUNY Cortland (17-2-3) Chris Malone 1-0 UMass-Dartmouth Mary Washington 1991 Ithaca (19-2-3) Patrick Farmer 2-0 Rochester Plymouth State 1990 Ithaca (18-5-2) Patrick Farmer 1-0 (4 ot, pk) SUNY Cortland SUNY Cortland 1989 UC San Diego (19-1-1) Brian McManus 3-2 (3 ot) Ithaca UC San Diego 1988 William Smith (18-1-1) Aliceann Wilber 1-0 UC San Diego William Smith 1987 Rochester (18-1) Terry Gurnett 1-0 William Smith Rochester 1986 Rochester (13-2-1) Terry Gurnett 1-0 Plymouth State SUNY Cortland *Declared champion on the basis of penalty kicks.